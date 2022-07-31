Money doesn’t grow on trees — and that’s why I try to be careful about how I spend it. Well, most of the time I’m careful. Sometimes I simply don’t have the time to do a ton of research before clicking “Add to Cart.” Instead, I’ll either dive into the reviews or ask a friend if they have any recommendations. That way, I can rest assured my money is only being spent on clever products that people think are actually worth the money, like all the items you’ll find below.

Not only does every single item on this list have hundreds, if not thousands of positive reviews, but I’ve also made sure that each one has a clever use that can help improve your home. For example, a space-saving dish rack is a smart pick for anyone working with a cramped kitchen. And while there’s nothing wrong with having pet hair around the house, I’ve also included a reusable hair remover that reviewers absolutely rave about — and that’s only the start.

If you want to check out more clever things for your home that people call their most amazing finds of the year, you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

01 This electric whisk that can whip milk into a delicious froth Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $18 See On Amazon Tired of the same coffee every morning? Try using this electric whisk to froth up some milk for a more indulgent cup of Joe. It runs at a near-silent level, allowing you to use it around coworkers without disturbing them. Or, if you enjoy baking, it also works great when beating egg whites into stiff peaks, or even just mixing up a bowl of cupcake batter. Editor review: “Even on mornings when I don't feel like getting up, starting the day is so much more pleasurable when I take a few minutes to myself while sipping my fancy morning cappuccino, which I make using this frother and Lavazza coffee. The frother works so fast and the foamy goodness it gives rivals any expensive coffee shop.” — Lisa Forgarty

02 A space-saving dish rack that doesn’t require a messy drip tray Tomorotec Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack Amazon $11 See On Amazon There’s no need to clean up a messy drip tray when you have this dish rack, as it rolls out over your sink so that any stray drips fall right into the basin. It’s also smaller than the countertop dish racks you’ve likely seen, and can be rolled up to stash away inside of a drawer when you aren’t using it. Plus, the heat-resistant rungs can even be used as a trivet in a pinch. Editor review: “I don't have a dishwasher right now, and my kitchen is on the smaller side. This roll-out drying rack makes it so simple to dry dishes without them taking over the entire counter.” — Amanda Fama

03 This fire TV stick that lets you stream Netflix, Hulu, & More Fire TV Stick Amazon $50 See On Amazon Plug this Fire TV stick into one of the HDMI ports on your television, and you’ll be able to stream Netflix, Hulu, HBOMax, and more — no smart television required. The best part? The remote also has Alexa built into it, allowing you to use voice commands to search through thousands of movie catalogs. Editor review: “I can honestly say I use the Fire Stick TV every day for different shows and movies — and it's nice because you don't need cable.” — Amanda Fama

04 These collapsible baskets that are perfect for seasonal blankets & sheets StorageWorks Closet Baskets Amazon $31 See On Amazon Need somewhere to store all those seasonal blankets and sheets? Make sure to check out these bins. Their trapezoid design makes it easy to see what’s inside, while each side features a convenient handle for carrying. And since they’re also collapsible, they won’t take up too much space if you ever take a break from using them. Editor review: “I love how these simple storage baskets have transformed my cluttered closet into an organized space that looks aesthetically pleasing. They're perfect for leggings, jeans, scarves, and other transitional season items. Highly recommend!” — Kate Miller

05 A sleek drawer with space for dozens of coffee pods Mind Reader Coffee Pod Drawer Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don’t have to clutter up a kitchen drawer with all your coffee pods — especially when thousands of reviewers raved about this sleek countertop drawer. There’s room for up to 50 pods, which means you can easily keep dozens of different flavors on hand. Plus, it’s sturdy enough to sit underneath your coffee machine if you need to save space. Editor review: “This is just a nice, streamlined way to store Nespresso pods (or the brand of your choosing) and still keep them within arm's reach of your machine. I especially appreciate how low-profile it is.” — Kate Miller

06 The vacuum storage bags that can save you so much closet space Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bag (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re running out of space in your closet, you might want to think about transferring seasonal items into these vacuum storage bags. Their double-zip seal helps keep air from leaking back inside — and each order also comes with a free travel pump included. (Just in case you need to pack a few extra things for your next big vacation.) Editor review: “My apartment has a serious lack of closet space... these bags turned my entire winter wardrobe into a super easy and tidy slip-under-the-bed deal. They're clear so I can see what's in them, and are sturdy so I know my stuff will be clean and safe for the off season.” — Cassandra Seale

07 A bathtub tray that one of our editors described as a “game-changer” Homemaid Living Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $49 See On Amazon Few things are as relaxing as watching movies while you soak in the tub, which is only part of the reason why reviewers are big fans when it comes to this bathtub tray. There’s space for all your essentials, like candles, tablets, or even a glass of wine. And if you’re worried about it slipping? The arms expand out to 43 inches, making it suitable for use with most tubs. Editor review: “I'm a year-round bath-taker (a cool one in summer is so refreshing!) and this tray has been a game-changer, letting me keep all the things I want at hand instead of on the floor. My tub has a narrow edge along the wall and I wasn't sure the tray would hold, but it's somehow super sturdy.” — Cassandra Seale

08 This automatic pet feeder that can help maintain portion control Automatic Pet Food Feeder Amazon $42 See On Amazon Don’t stress the next time you’re running late — as long as you have this automatic pet feeder, you won’t have to worry about making sure your cat or dog is fed. It allows you to adjust portion sizes for pets big and small, and even has enough space inside to store up to four meals a day. Plus, you can even insert a set of back-up batteries — just in case the power goes out. Editor review: “This little robot lets me rest easy that my cat is OK if I'm away for a mealtime or overnight (or I sleep through breakfast). It makes sure to feed a precise amount which helps with portion control — just make sure you check it regularly to ensure plenty of kibbles are inside. The voice recording feature is a fun bonus.” — Cassandra Seale

09 An absorbent sink mat that helps keep your sink top looking spotless Ternal Sink Backsplash Guard Amazon $14 See On Amazon Those stray splashes can turn into hard water stains on your sink top if you aren’t careful. If you want to keep your kitchen looking clean, might I suggest this sink mat? It’s made from absorbent microfiber, helping keep your sink safe from spills, splashes, drips, and more. Plus, you can easily toss it into the wash for a quick clean. Editor review: “After months of having water splashing up on the back of my sink, I finally found this sink mat. It absorbs all the water around my sink and blends in with my stainless steel hardware. I love it!” — Amy Biggart

10 The over-the-door towel rack that helps save space WEBI Over The Door Hook Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only does this over-the-door towel rack have a rust-resistant finish, but the door hooks are also padded with soft foam to help prevent scratches. Or, if you already have somewhere to hang towels, it also works great with jackets, dog leashes, shopping bags — the list goes on. Choose from six finishes: black, bronze, copper, silver, white, and black/white. Editor review: “It may seem basic, but I am not sure how I lived before I had this over-the-door towel rack. It's so sturdy and, since I have limited storage, makes it easy to hang up my towels to dry. It holds my robe, my towels and is super durable.” — Amy Biggart

11 A laundry bag that you can carry like a backpack Dalykate Backpack Laundry Bag Amazon $17 See On Amazon Hauling that giant laundry bag to and from the laundry room or laundromat can be a total pain. Luckily, this laundry bag can be carried like a backpack, and even features an extra pouch for detergent. It’s large enough to hold about three loads’ worth of clothes. Plus, the tough oxford cloth is waterproof as well as tear-resistant. Editor review: “When my old laundry bag broke, I took it as a sign to find something better. This backpack laundry bag has pockets on the outside so I can carry my detergent and dryer sheets, which is super helpful when I'm lugging my laundry to the laundromat. I've also loaded it with arguably too much laundry, and it holds it all without breaking.” — Amy Biggart

12 This pet hair remover that you can use over & over again ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $29 See On Amazon Unlike lint rollers that rely on sticky sheets, this pet hair remover uses hundreds of tiny bristles to latch onto hair, lint, and more. All the gathered hairs get shuffled into a dust receptacle on the back, which can easily be emptied by pressing the release button on the handle. What reviewers say: “Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever completely removed all the cat hair from my bed. [...] After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me.”

13 An under-cabinet jar opener that’s easy to install EZ Off Jar Opener Amazon $19 See On Amazon While mounting this jar opener underneath your cabinets might look daunting, you only need to use three screws (included) to set it up — no extra drilling required. It’s also compatible with lids of nearly any size, whether you’re in the mood for some fresh jam or a cold bottle of water. What reviewers say: “I purchased this 4 months ago and I use it all the time for many different sized jars. I haven't found one yet that does not open easily. I have arthritis, and this thing is a life saver.”

14 The door stoppers that work with various types of floors Wundermax Door Stoppers (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon It doesn’t matter whether you have carpet, hardwood, or linoleum — these door stoppers are made from grippy rubber that can be used on various types of floors. And if the gap underneath your door is on the larger side, you can also double them on top of each other. Plus, there’s even a tab that lets you store them on the back of the door. What reviewers say: “Love these things. I bought them to use for the heavy door to my classroom and this holds the door back perfectly. I also love that I can store it on the back of the door when it's not in use so that the kids don't kick it around in the hallway.”

15 An infusion bottle that adds fresh fruit flavors to your water Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not a fan of drinking plain water? Add your favorite fruits to the core inside this infusion bottle, and their fresh flavors will gradually seep out. It’s made from high-quality plastic, with a flip-top lid to help prevent leaks and spills. Plus, the nonslip grip on the side helps you keep a firm grasp when you’re working out. What reviewers say: “The area for fruit is ample but doesn’t take away from the volume of water that I can add. It is a great way to increase water intake and tracking. It is secure, never leaks even when it lays over on its side.”

16 This wireless doorbell that comes loaded with dozens of chimes SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $24 See On Amazon If your home doesn’t have a doorbell, this wireless one is an affordable option that comes pre-loaded with 52 different chimes — or a new one for every week of the year. It also has a range of up to 1,000 feet and features a weatherproof casing that helps keep it in working condition regardless of rain, snow, or sleet. What reviewers say: “Easiest home improvement I have ever made. The wireless doorbell that came with our home did not work, so I replaced it with this. Out of the box, it took less than 2 minutes before we had a functioning doorbell.”

17 A charging station that can help de-clutter your desk Hercules Tuff Charging Station Amazon $36 See On Amazon Your desk doesn’t have to be a mess of cables and wires. Not only does this charging station give you somewhere safe to power up your phones and tablets, but each order also includes six shortened USB cables to help keep it looking neat: four lightning, one micro-USB, as well as one type-C. And since the ports are made with quick-charging technology, they can even power your phone up to 58% faster than some chargers. What reviewers say: “All 3 kids and myself have tablets. It got annoying having them all spread out over the house charging and them laying around just looked cluttered!! I use this for charging them or even for just storage when not in use. Much easier since the kids have an exact spot they know to take their tablets to once done. No more hide and seek.”

18 The stylish tray table that’s made from sleek bamboo Greenco Bed Tray Table with Foldable Legs Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re eating breakfast in bed or working from home, this tray table gives you a hard, stable surface to place your meal or laptop. The legs fold underneath for easy storage, while handles on either side make it easy to carry from room to room. And unlike the plastic ones you’ve likely seen, this one is made from sleek, eco-friendly bamboo. What reviewers say: “This tray has been great for eating or reading in bed during my surgery recovery. I added a rubber gripper on top which keeps your dishes from sliding. The height is also perfect. It's very easy to wipe down and takes up very little room when legs are folded up.”

19 These stainless steel canisters that help keep dry ingredients fresh Estilo Stainless Steel Canister Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon Pasta, lentils, coffee beans — regardless of what you store inside of these canisters, their airtight lids will help keep it fresh. A clear-view window on each one makes it easy to see what’s inside without having to open them up. They’re also rust-resistant, and each order comes with four in varying sizes: one small, medium, large, and extra-large. What reviewers say: “Great for storage. I put long angel hair pasta in the tall one and there was plenty of room. I was able to fit two boxes of pasta in the taller container, one package of rice in the second tallest container, one bag of (packed) brown sugar in the third and half a bag of panko crumbs in the smallest.”

20 A bib that helps keep your sink clean from hair trimmings Beard King Beard Bib Apron Amazon $19 See On Amazon Having to unclog your sink after shaving is rarely ever a good time, so why not save yourself some cleanup with this bib? It attaches to your mirror using two suction cups, allowing it to catch any stray hairs that fall its way. One size is made to fit all. What reviewers say: “I was so sick of seeing facial hair sprinkled about my bathroom, all over the sink, floor, toilet, everywhere. My husband started using it and now we don’t have that issue...”

21 The tactical flashlight that’s really, really bright GearLight S2500 LED Flashlight Amazon $25 See On Amazon With its super-powered LED bulb, don’t be surprised if you notice this flashlight being brighter than the one you’ve been using. It’s perfect for emergency kits, as it’s made from military-grade aluminum with a water- and weather-resistant exterior. And don’t even stress about dropping it, as it can withstand falling from the top of a two-story building. What reviewers say: “I can't believe how bright this light is.”

22 These magnetic clips with thousands of positive reviews Papercode Refrigerator Magnets (24-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon More than 9,000 people have awarded these magnetic clips either four or five stars, making them a solid pick if you’re looking for easy ways to hang notes on your fridge or whiteboard. Each one can hold up to 60 standard-sized sheets of paper without any slipping — and you even get a free 30-page magnetic notepad with every order. What reviewers say: “I tend to put so much paperwork or art work on my fridge it gets jumbled. So having these magnetic clips was nice! I was able to clip papers to them and actually organize what I put on the outside of my fridge.”

23 A magnetic wristband that holds onto nuts & bolts RAK Magnetic Wristband Amazon $20 See On Amazon Thinking about tackling a DIY project? Don’t start until you have this magnetic wristband. It’ll save you tons of stress throughout the project, as the magnets on the inside hold onto all your nuts, bolts, screws, drill bits, and more, making them easy to grab when you need them. One size is made to fit most. What reviewers say: “I do a lot of repairs to wooden portable storage containers and this is a big time saver! I use it when having to remove a lot of screws from something so my hand stays free, I just lay them on the band and they stay put. When I need screws to work on a portion I just grab some, again just lay it on the band and get to work.”

24 The magnetic kitchen caddy that takes up hardly any space Yamazaki Home Storage Caddy Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a set of strong magnets on the back that can support up to 3.3 pounds, this kitchen caddy is the perfect place to keep spice bottles, condiments, and more. You can stick it to your fridge if you need to save counter space. Plus, the minimalist design effortlessly meshes with nearly any style. What reviewers say: “These have a really strong magnet on the back and hold 4 tiny mason jars of spices beautifully on the side of my fridge. I bought two and have 4 jars in each one. I could probably stuff 8 jars in one rack, but I like them spread out a bit.”

25 These reusable silicone food bags that shouldn’t leak Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag (4-Pack) Amazon $46 See On Amazon Unlike plastic baggies, these food bags are made from tough silicone, allowing you to wash and reuse them over and over again. The pinch-lock seal is leakproof, as well as airtight enough that you can use them when cooking sous vide. And if you prefer your meals hot? They’re also safe to put into the microwave. What reviewers say: “I am actively trying to eliminate all plastics from my household and these are wonderful. I love Stasher bags and the quality is way better than any other silicone bags I have used. I have had some for years and they are still in just as great shape as when I got them. Love that you can freeze with them and they don't take up tons of space.”

26 The wool dryer balls that can help cut down your utility bill Ecoigy Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon You might notice a lower utility bill after you start using these dryer balls, as they help aerate your clothes as they tumble so that they dry faster. Each one is made from organic wool that hasn’t been treated with any harsh chemicals, making them suitable for people with sensitive skin — and you can even reuse them for over 1,000 loads. What reviewers say: “Amazing! We have cats and dogs and the hair never goes away. Not only no hair on clothes, but static free and smelling clean. I have sensitivities to lots of things so looking forward to ditching my dryer sheets.”

27 These reusable cotton food wraps that are eco-friendly Bee's Wrap Reusable Food Storage (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only are these food wraps reusable, but each one is made from eco-friendly organic cotton — not plastic. The beeswax coating helps them stay together when folded into a wrap, and you can even rinse them clean under running water. Choose from four prints: honeycomb, ocean, fruit, or bears. What reviewers say: “Can't recommend these beeswax wraps enough. [...] They are so much better for the environment, and they can be reused for months. We have been using our set for almost 2 years and they are still as good as new.”

28 The tiered baskets that help you make the most of cramped cabinets Simple Houseware 2 Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket Organizer Drawer Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s only so much cabinet space in your home, so why not make the most of it with these tiered baskets? They slide in and out so that it’s easy to grab anything stashed in the back. Use them to store everything from toiletries to art supplies — the tough metal frame can handle all sorts of items. What reviewers say: “Awesome little shelf. It was hard to find a shelf/ drawer that was narrow enough to fit around the plumbing under the bathroom sink. This one is a perfect fit and the drawers slide easily. Very happy!”

29 A lazy Susan turntable that’s divided into 3 bins YouCopia Crazy Susan Turntable Amazon $30 See On Amazon Organizing your cabinets is a total breeze with this lazy Susan turntable, as it’s divided into three compartments that are large enough for snacks, condiments, and more. Nonslip feet on the bottom help keep it from shifting around, while stainless steel ball bearings allow it to easily spin round and round. What reviewers say: “This one spins with ease, is so simple to clean, looks great, and has removable sections. What.”

30 A pumice stone that powers through hard water stains Powerstone Pumice Stone Toilet Bowl Cleaner Amazon $11 See On Amazon When no amount of scrubbing seems to get your toilet clean, it might be time to bust out this pumice stone. The handle makes it easy to grip, giving you better leverage when scrubbing at awkward angles. It’s effective on everything from limescale to water rings — and you can even use it when removing baked-on food from grills. What reviewers say: “Pumice stone worked like a charm! Given the nature and severity of the stains, it required some elbow grease, but 10 minutes later I have a new-looking bowl, and I see no signs of scratching.”

31 This ultra-thin power strip that blends into your wall Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Concealer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whereas most power strips have a bulky plug that juts out from the wall, this one utilizes a sleek plug-in panel that blends into your wall, making it hardly noticeable unless you know where it is. The power cord is 3 feet long, ending in a trio of outlets that works perfectly in cramped kitchens and bathrooms. Plus, each order includes a kit to help you hide the cord. What reviewers say: “I am a renter so putting a huge hole in the wall to hire my wires was not going to happen, after searching for something that can help with the look of the wires in my living room I am glad to have come across this socket! I love love it. I just installed it last night, I’m extremely happy with the look and the adhesive works really good.”

32 The dry-erase calendar that you can stick to your fridge cinch! Magnetic Dry Erase Weekly Calendar Amazon $14 See On Amazon Having trouble keeping track of everybody’s schedule? Stick this magnetic dry erase calendar to your fridge, and you’ll always have something to reference if you can’t quite remember your plans. It’s made from stain-resistant material that’s less likely to permanently latch onto dry erase ink, and each order includes six markers so that you can color-code everybody in the house. What reviewers say: “My husband and I bought this calendar to aid in our communication about plans. [...] This gives us a central place to write anything happening in the upcoming week without wasting a lot of paper. The markers are good quality and the ink erases easily with the included eraser.”

33 A wireless phone charger that works horizontally & vertically NANAMI Fast Wireless Charger Amazon $19 See On Amazon Grab this wireless charger, and no longer will you have to scour your home for a USB brick and charging cable. It’s designed to work with any Qi-enabled smartphone, and you might not need to remove your phone case in order for it to work (depending on the thickness of the case). Plus, it’ll work regardless of whether you place your phone on it horizontally or vertically. What reviewers say: “I've purchased 4 different wireless chargers and this is by far the best. It has a nice sturdy design that keeps my phone at the perfect angle for viewing on my desk while I work.”

34 This acupressure mat that can help alleviate sore muscles ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether your back is sore or your thighs are aching, simply lying down on this acupressure mat might be all you need to help soothe your body. Thousands of raised points dig deep into your muscles, helping release tension in order to alleviate soreness — and you only need to lie on it for about 30 minutes or less per session. What reviewers say: “This mat is amazing. I've never tried acupressure before and bought this because of the reasonable price. [...] I want everyone to have one of these.”

35 These super-slim hangers that are coated with nonslip velvet ZOBER Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Running out of space on your closet rod? Swap out those bulky plastic hangers with these slim ones coated with velvet. Their narrow design takes up less space, while the velvet provides extra friction to help keep your clothes from falling off. And despite their slim profile, each one is sturdy enough to hold up to 10 pounds. What reviewers say: “These hangers are good quality, sturdy yet flexible. I love the notches for my sleeveless or narrow-sleeved items. They have a very slim profile, great for small storage spaces and are certainly more aesthetically pleasing than their thick plastic counterparts.”

36 An alarm clock that projects the time on your wall Mesqool Projection Alarm Clock Amazon $20 See On Amazon With its extra-large display and wall projection, this alarm clock is a fun upgrade to the outdated model that’s probably sitting on your nightstand. The face is dimmable up to five levels so that it won’t keep you up at night — and there’s even a USB port in the back so that you can charge your phone while you sleep. What reviewers say: “I really love this clock! In my opinion, the best feature is the projection of the time on the ceiling. The numbers project in red, are large and are easy to read, despite being far-sighted.”

37 The LED light strips that shine in so many different colors Power Practical LED Lights Amazon $26 See On Amazon Sometimes, staring at a bright television screen while you’re sitting in the dark can feel like you’re straining your eyes — so why not give these LED light strips a try? The adhesive backing makes it easy to stick them right into place, while 15 different colors give you tons of options when setting the mood. Plus, each order includes a handy remote. What reviewers say: “The ability to change colors and brightness to match whatever you're watching and the way they seem to enhance the picture is super satisfying. I think the contrast is enhanced and seemingly the picture looks clearer, too.”

38 A roll of contact paper that turns walls into chalkboards Kassa Large Chalkboard Contact Paper Roll Amazon $14 See On Amazon Looking for accent wall ideas? Search no further than this roll of contact paper, as it’ll turn any wall into a functional chalkboard. If you ever decide to change things up, you can easily peel it away like you would a giant sticker — and each order even includes five sticks of chalk to get you started. What reviewers say: “But seriously this is perfect for those of us who aren't allowed to use wallpaper and really gives the room character!”

39 This diffuser that doubles as a cool-mist humidifier InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $15 See On Amazon Add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to this diffuser, then sit back and relax as it sends calming puffs of scented mist floating through the air. It can also be used as a cool mist humidifier in small rooms — and with seven different changeable LED colors, setting a relaxing mood is easier than ever. What reviewers say: “This helps me relax at night. I only ever use lavender but it does wonders for me. Watching the mist come out and the lights change color and just hearing the little air noise it makes helps me calm down so much.”

40 A roll-out stainless steel sponge holder for the corner of your sink Acykroyee Stainless Steel Caddy Sponge Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about this sponge holder corroding over time, as it’s made from premium stainless steel that’s resistant to rust. Its aerated design also helps water drain away, and allows for increased airflow to help your scrubbers dry faster. Plus, you can even use it as a trivet in a pinch, as the rungs are heat-resistant up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. What reviewers say: “We have a granite countertop with an under-mount sink and no place to put sponges to dry. This did the trick and allows the sponge to drip dry into the sink. Great product!”

41 The broom & dustpan set with helpful easy-clean teeth kelamayi Upgrade Broom and Dustpan Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon This broom and dustpan set is unique in that the dustpan features a row of rubber teeth along the front, allowing you to comb away any bits of dust that have latched onto the broom bristles. The handle is also extra-long, making it easier to reach underneath furniture. Choose from two colors: green or orange. What reviewers say: “This broom-and-dustpan set works well in my very small home office, especially because the parts clamp together and so take up less space than a separate broom and dustpan.”

42 An electronic scrubber that does all the work for you Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber Amazon $18 See On Amazon With its oscillating head that scrubs 60 times per second, this electronic scrubber can easily power through all sorts of dirt and grime. It works particularly well when cleaning shower grout, as its water-resistant body can handle getting wet. Plus, all it needs are four AA batteries (which are included). What reviewers say: “It got gunk and grime off the grout that has been there for years. [...] I even used these to scrub the cabinet doors, around the toilet, etc. and they were really, really great.”

43 These paper towels that you can wash & reuse KitchLife Bamboo Reusable Paper Towels Amazon $10 See On Amazon Paper towels are undeniably wasteful, so why not make the switch to these eco-friendly reusable ones? Each sheet can be reused for up to one week — and they won’t lose their absorptive abilities, even after multiple washes. One roll comes with 110 sheets. Choose from 13 colors, including a cute floral print. What reviewers say: “They hold up great. I use one during the day, rinsing it out periodically and washing it out at night. It washes out nicely and there are little, if any, stains left from the days use. In the morning it is dry and ready for another day! It has already saved me money and will continue to do so because I have given up using paper towels for good!”

44 This woven-rope hamper that can hold up to 44 pounds YOUDENOVA Woven Rope Laundry Hamper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Just because this hamper is made from 100% natural hand-woven cotton rope doesn’t mean it’s durable, as it’s so well-made that it can hold up to 44 pounds of laundry. The best part? Its compact base paired with the taller height allows it to fit more clothes than some shorter options. What reviewers say: “Excellent choice if space is an issue. Works well as a clothes hamper or when extra storage is needed. The durable handles make it easy to move. A quality piece at a great price, and... it looks great too!”