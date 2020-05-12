According to a recent study, brushing your teeth three times a day doesn't just ensure you have minty-fresh breath, it could actually save your life. How is that possible? Well, by brushing your teeth you're reducing the number of bacteria that enter your bloodstream and in turn, protecting your heart from inflammation which can cause heart problems.

I know, that might seem like a lot. You wake up, and you brush. You eat lunch, and you brush. You get ready for bed, and you brush. If the thought of this routine stresses you out, you're not alone. Hygiene isn't always a walk in the park, but it's important — and if you need to add a few more tubes of toothpaste to your medicine cabinet, so be it.

Anyway, there are tons of clever gadgets that make it easier than ever to stay hygienic. Some of them upgrade your dental routine — like water flossers and tongue cleaners — and others make bathing a lot more enjoyable, like massaging charcoal soaps and steaming shower tablets.

Keeping yourself clean with these kinds of products can feel cumbersome at times — but it's worth the effort. So go ahead and check out the following selection that make you a much more hygienic human. (And don't forget to brush.)

1. A Water Flosser That Comes With 4 Different Tips

If you're like me, you rely on the every-six-month dentist visit to make up for your failures in the flossing department. Maybe you just need the right tool, though. This handheld flosser uses water and different pressure settings to flush away trapped food, bacteria, and saliva to prevent plaque. And it's easier and more satisfying to use than floss. Plus, it comes with four different tips that rotate 360 degrees.

2. The Tongue Cleaners That Help Remove Odor-Causing Bacteria

Cleaning your tongue is important, too — and these tongue cleaners with micro-bristles make that easy. With a few swipes, they can help remove odor-causing bacteria trapped on the surface. Four brushes come in a pack, but each one should be replaced every three to four months.

3. The Minty Breath Sprays That You Can Keep In Your Pocket

Brushing and flossing help prevent odor-causing bacteria, but you can't always do that whenever you want to. These pocket-sized breath sprays are terrific solutions. Each one is better than a breath mint, because it doesn't simply cover up odors — it treats them by eliminating bacteria that cause those scents in the first place. This two-pack lets you stash one wherever it'll be handy: in your car, bag, or pocket.

4. This Massaging Charcoal Soap That's Infused With Jojoba Beads

In addition to your antibacterial soap, you might want an option that clarifies, detoxifies, exfoliates, and leaves your hands soft — not dry and chapped. This deep-cleansing charcoal bar is all of that. It uses charcoal to purify and remove unwanted odors, along with moisturizing glycerin and massage-worthy jojoba beads for added moisture and exfoliation. One customer wrote, "This stuff is great! My boyfriend absolutely loves it. Not only does it smell great, but the exfoliation is a huge plus."

5. The Charcoal "Ballwash" Wash That's Made For Specific Areas

If you have a sense of humor, put some Ballwash in your shower. But it's no joke. The activated charcoal used in the formula is mixed with essential oils and plant extracts to purify certain areas of your body. Some of those plant extracts include cucumber, chamomile, licorice root and bamboo. The wash is effective and paraben-free, which is what you want when you're trying to get clean. (You can use it as an all-body wash, too.)

6. The Book That Helps Keep Your Digestive Track, Well, On Track

It's hard to feel your best unless your gut works well. And without the right bacteria that promotes better digestion, your immune system might not function well. Feed your gut what it needs. But what is that? Dr. Josh Axe breaks it down in the audio book, Eat Dirt. You can listen if you want, but it comes in other formats, too. One reader wrote, "Excellent, easy to understand book. Lots of great information, well researched and logical. Gave me what I needed to start healing my gut and immune system."

7. These Body Wipes That Come In Handy When You Can't Shower

When your morning shower doesn't happen because you're working from home, can't sleep, and have lost your regular schedule, you might find yourself in a cleanliness emergency with no time to get in the tub. These all-body wipes will get the job done, because they're like disposable washcloths that are infused with aloe and vitamin E. Keep some in your car, at your desk, and in your bag — and you'll never get caught without a way to get clean. They're also great for going a run at lunch and getting clean before an afternoon meeting.

8. The Cedarwood Body Wash That's Infused With Essential Oils

Finding an affordable body wash that doesn't smell like you dumped a bottle of cologne onto your pants is a challenge. Most seem to be formulated for teenagers or people who've completely lost their sense of smell. This body wash by Every Man Jack is a great choice, though. Unlike other body washes, this one is formulated with various essential oils that make it extra-soothing, all while getting rid of the grime. It's also paraben- and GMO-free.

9. A Natural Mouthwash Made With Farm-Grown Peppermint

Most mouthwashes are made with alcohol, but this one isn't. Believe it or not, it's completely natural and made with ingredients like farm-grown peppermint. Plus, the added xylitol sweetener makes it even more minty and enjoyable. A few swishes with this formula can help get rid of odor-causing bacteria while helping you prevent gingivitis and plaque.

10. These Tongue Scrapers That Are Made With Stainless Steel

If you already have bristled tongue cleaners in your bathroom cabinet and want to try something new, add these tongue scrapers to your routine. When glided over the surface of your tongue, they can help remove odor-causing bacteria with ease. These scrapers are made with durable stainless steel, and they have built-in grips that are easy to hold onto. Plus, two come in each pack — and that's a great deal.

11. A Bag That Stores Discarded Hygiene Products On The Go

What do you do if you need to throw a non-flushable wipe or feminine hygiene product away on the go? Keep some of these disposable bags handy and toss whatever you need to inside of them. These are like tiny trash bags for your intimate items. You can keep some in the bathroom to prevent people from flushing things that shouldn't be flushed, or keep some in your bag. They're also great for camping.

12. The Gentle Wipes That Make Cleansing Your Face So Easy

When you want to get clean but don't have time or energy to wash your face, reach for these facial cleansing wipes. Designed to be completely hypoallergenic and free of fragrances, they're meant to remove impurities without causing harm to your complexion. One reviewer wrote, "I absolutely love these wipes. I just use them to clean my face at night and they work great. After using these my skin still feels soft and definitely not sticky."

13. An Electric Tool That Helps Remove Tartar From Your Teeth

If you hate to go to the dentist but do enjoy the outstanding dental cleanliness you get from a visit, you'll be pleased to know you can now work plaque removal into your home routine. (You should still go to the dentist, though.) This vibrating tartar remover is designed to remove the calculus and scale that accumulate in hard-to-brush areas. It works on three vibration modes with two removable tips.

14. This Fluoride-Free Toothpaste That Helps Whiten Your Smile

A good whitening toothpaste can also taste fantastic and be completely natural. And it doesn't need fluoride to do it. This Tom's toothpaste is just such a creature. It uses naturally sourced ingredients — such as zinc citrate — to whiten teeth and prevent cavities. If you're concerned about the potential for toxicity from fluoride, this is what you want. It comes in several flavors, too.

15.This Mini Steamer That Disinfects Menstrual Cups

If you or someone you know is using a menstrual cup, they might enjoy this menstrual cup cleaner. It's essentially a tiny steamer that disinfects reusable cups, and it's easy to use. Just open the egg-shaped cover, add water, place the menstrual cup in the center platform, and turn it on. The steam will then disinfect the silicone in two minutes.

16. The 150-Pack Of Floss Picks That'll Last A While

These picks make flossing so easy you can do it while sitting in front of a computer, watching a movie, or sitting at the dinner table. Fast, effective, and minty, they'll up your flossing game ASAP because you'll probably do it more often. There is also a toothpick built onto one end if that's your preference. Maybe they aren't a replacement for regular floss, but they are certainly awesome to have in your dental care arsenal.

17. The Air Purifier With A Built-In Essential Oil Sponge

Purifying the air in your space is important when it comes to keeping clean, and this air purifier gets the job done in multiple ways. For starters, it boasts a three-stage purifying system and three different fan settings. On top of everything else, there's even a fragrance sponge that's meant to absorb and emit your favorite essential oils.

18. This Aloe Gel That Moisturizes Your Hands Post-Washing

If you wash your hands frequently, you know that they can get dry. Eventually, that dryness turns to cracked skin and pain. Rather than give up on washing, apply this healing lemon hand cream every time you wash to help restore your skin's moisture while healing the damage all that washing has done. This stuff is soothing and refreshing. Your skin will love it. Plus, this paraben-free solution is 99% fruit and plant-based to include soothing coconut oil.

19. The Tablets That Turn Your Shower Into A Spa-Worthy Experience

Got the sniffles? A dry cough? If so, you should probably stay home and take care of it. Try dropping one of these essential oil tablets into your shower, run the hot water, and step into a decongestant steam. They're totally natural and made with eucalyptus, peppermint, and lemon scents. Plus, they're sulfate-, paraben-, and cruelty-free.

20. The Witch Hazel Made With Aloe Vera And Rosewater

This blend of witch hazel, aloe vera, and rosewater from Thayers is an all-natural toner that gets rid of that last bit of dirt, makeup, soap residue, and debris that your cleanser missed. It also helps minimize the appearance of pores while controlling acne and oil production. Heck, it even reduces redness and inflammation. Plus, it contains no alcohol and is unscented.

21. This Calming Bath Salt That Helps Soothe Sore Muscles

Stressed? Sore? Wondering if that cough is the beginning of a nightmare? Do a bit of self-care. Step one: Take a bath in epsom salts. They're great for relaxation and relieving muscle aches. This 19-pound bag is full of magnesium sulfate crystals that'll dissolve right in your bathtub.

22. These Natural Aftershaves Infused With Coconut Oil

Aftershave is an essential skin-care step. It soothes and softens skin, revealing the fresh complexion underneath. This dermatologist-tested aftershave by Burt's Bees uses ingredients like sunflower and coconut oil to moisturize and restore. It's also free of phthalates and parabens, and it's all-natural (like the rest of Burt's Bees products).

23. The Organic Almond Oil That Makes A Great Moisturizer

Step out of the shower and rub some of this 100% almond oil on for noticeably softer and smoother skin — it works particularly well on dry areas. This product is also packed with vitamins A and E, and it can be used on your hair for silky strands. It even acts as a base for essential oils — and you can also blend it with cane sugar and make a sweet new facial scrub. (Just follow the directions given by the brand.)

24. This Skin Food Moisturizer Packed With Plant Extracts

This is a serious moisturizer. Sometimes, your skin is just begging for something that does more than provide moisture. Whether it's your face that's asking for an extra-deep drink of creamy moisture at night or your over-washed hands that feel neglected, this rich cream from Weleda will provide much-needed nourishment. It's made with various ingredients like calendula, chamomile, beeswax, and more to provide hydration.

25. An Oil-Free Sunscreen Designed For Acne-Prone Skin

Tons of people say, "Wear sunscreen!" But what if certain sunscreens irritate your skin or make you break out? What do you do then? Buy this product: Neutrogena's SPF-55 sunscreen is recommended by dermatologists because it's calming for sensitive skin (or skin that's prone to acne). It's oil- and fragrance-free, and it won't clog your pores.

26. This Hilarious Bath Fizzy That Has A Secret Message Inside

If anger and stress are getting the best of you at the moment, that's totally OK. Drop this hilarious bath fizzy in your tub and give yourself a moment of relaxation. It fizzes. It's calming. It has a surprisingly soothing message inside. This bath accessory will help you get your head straight for a minute — and it smells of lavender, so it'll help you relax.

27. The Konjac Facial Sponge That's Infused With Bamboo Charcoal

If you want to always have a nice, clean exfoliating cleanser on hand, this konjac facial sponge is a great solution. It cleans, exfoliates, and softens your face in one step — and it can be used with or without cleansers. Plus, it's infused with medicinal bamboo charcoal, which helps it purify your skin even further. Just hang it up to dry when you're done using it.

28. A Lip Scrub Made With Brown Sugar, Cocoa Butter, And More

You can make sure your lips are kissable and soft with the help of this sweet lip scrub. It exfoliates with a combination of brown sugar, almond oil, beeswax, and more (so, yeah, you know it's sweet). Plus, it's all natural and completely organic. You can also use it to relieve chapped lips when they're feeling too dry. It's paraben-free and hasn't been tested on animals.

29. This Battery-Operated Scrub That Massages Your Face

Tired of washing your face at the end of the day with a washcloth? Because what do you do with that wet cloth when you're done? Drop it into the laundry where it starts to smell? Trade it in for this battery-operated facial cleanser that'll exfoliate your skin with vibrations. When you're done, just let it dry. The silicone washer has three different textures that you can choose from while cleaning your complexion.

30. These Patches That Heal Your Acne Instead Of Hiding It

Covering a blemish with makeup might seem like the easy way to take care of it — but it might make the blemish worse by clogging an already-inflamed pore. This box of acne patches is a better idea. Each one's like a tiny Band-Aid that covers your blemish with hydrocolloid that draws out impurities while speeding up the healing process One box comes with 36 patches that are nearly transparent.

31. A Vacuum That Helps Remove Blackheads With Suction

There's a better way to get rid of unwanted blackheads than squeezing them: Vacuum them out with this handheld device. It's cleaner (since you don't have to touch your face to do it), and it's more effective because it actually pulls out the pore-clogging dirt. This blackhead vacuum comes four different suction heads made for different blemishes, and it's completely cordless.

32. The Double-Sided Facial Brush That Helps Cleanse Your Pores

This facial cleansing brush is unlike the others. That's because it's double-sided, featuring bristles on one end and an exfoliating silicone surface on the other. The brush works to get your pores clean while massaging and stimulating your skin. Plus, it's totally waterproof, so you can use it in the shower.

33. A Foot Scrub Made With Peppermint Oil And Volcanic Rock

If your soles need some reviving, go ahead and cleanse your feet with this cooling scrub. It's made with pieces of actual volcanic rock to help ease calluses, and it's infused with peppermint oil to provide refreshing relief. One person who uses it wrote, "This product is awesome! The smell is amazing and i love the texture of it. I used with a pumice stone and my heels feel real good."

34. A Toothbrush Case That Cleans The Bristles With UV Light

Instead of using a standard toothbrush holder that simply shields your bristles from outside contaminants, try using this holder that actually cleanses the bristles. When a toothbrush is inside of it, the holder uses ultraviolet beams of light to remove bacteria from the top. That way, it protects and disinfects. It can also be charged via USB.