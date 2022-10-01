So many people who shop — but prefer to do so from the comfort of home — know the allure of Amazon. “I’ll just duck in for a minute and see if there’s a better tool to solve this chore,” you might say aloud, though no one else is home. Three pairs of comfortable shoes, a slick electric lighter, and one rechargeable blender later, you have forgotten entirely about cleaning the toilet and are now upset that the microwave potato bags are sold out.

As you sit on the deck blending a delicious fruit smoothie with your cordless blender, you find yourself informing the cat that the lure of Amazon is, for many of us, about discovery. With a few taps on the screen, the online megastore can transport you from a mundane chore to an exploration of identity and self, technical innovation, and, well, sure, smoothies.

If you need a starting point for your next discovery mission, here are 50 cheap, fascinating things that are selling out fast on Amazon.

01 The can opener that does all the work & leaves no sharp edges FlyBanboo Electric Can Opener Amazon $21 See On Amazon If opening cans is an irritant that leaves you with sore wrists and sliced fingers, you need this electric can opener that does all the work for you and produces an open can with no sharp edges. Just set it on top of the can and push a button to start it. It travels around the can all on its own. Press another button to stop it and your can is open. It’s small enough to store in a drawer, comes in three colors, and gets over 3,000 five-star reviews.

02 A clever way to store & dispense sandwich bags Purawood Ziplock Bag Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Clean up your kitchen drawers by ditching all the boxes full of baggies and storing them instead in this elegant bag organizer and dispenser. The bamboo box is pretty enough to set on the counter and has dispenser openings for four standard bag sizes. “I hate having all those different size boxes in my drawers,” said one reviewer. “This is sleek, stylish, and makes me happy that I can open my drawer without it getting stuck on one of the boxes.”

03 These 3 kitchen tongs you will reach for constantly KTFNOMES Multifunctional Kitchen Tongs (Set of 3) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you cook out of a frying pan or an air fryer, there is one kitchen tool that makes every task easier: the tong. Having a collection of them means you always have one to grab no matter what’s in the dishwasher. And this snazzy set of three kitchen tongs is the beautifully engineered and matching set that will help you flip a steak, grab fries out of the air fryer basket, or serve a salad. There are three sizes and each has silicone grips on the handles that remove for easy cleaning.

04 The vegetable chopper that cuts with precision MAIPOR Vegetable Chopper with 8 Blades Amazon $21 See On Amaozn If all the chopping and slicing is what stops you from eating salads, stir-fries, and other healthy options, drop your onions, carrots, and other veggies on one of the grid blades of this vegetable chopper and close the lid. It will cut that vegetable (or cheese) into perfect shapes and deposit them in the large container below. Choose a blade that slices, dices, mashes, shreds, or makes waffle cuts in several thicknesses. There is also an egg separator.

05 This trick for making delicious, crispy bacon with no mess WowBacon Microwave Cooker Amazon $24 See On Amazon Want a slice of bacon or two without getting out a pan or cleaning up a mess? This microwave bacon cooker makes perfect bacon every time, so you can add some to a salad or sandwich and then drop the cooker in the dishwasher for clean-up. “Cook your bacon to the degree of crispness you want [without worrying] about flattening it in the fry pan or spilling bacon grease on the stove,” said one fan.

06 A rug gripper that stops slipping without damaging the floors iPrimio Rug Gripper Pad Amazon $35 See On Amazon A rug that slips underfoot is annoying and dangerous. And it’s so easy to fix. Cut this rug gripper pad to fit under that throw rug and it forms a grippy connection to the floor so your rugs stay put. There is no adhesive to damage the floor but the pillowy, foam grid pattern holds firmly while allowing airflow under the rug. “It's almost as if the rug is glued to the floor,” said one reviewer.

07 This bottle that infuses your water with fruit & herb flavors Brimma Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $11 See On Amazon Drink tastier water no matter where your day takes you by packing along this infuser bottle. Fill the infuser with fruit, herbs, or cucumbers — or whatever combination of flavors you like — and it turns your plain cold water into a delicious beverage that’s also totally healthy. It holds 32 ounces of water and has a leakproof, flip-top lid and a nonslip carry grip on the side.

08 A bidet attachment that bathes you in hot or cold water Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $38 See On Amazon Upgrade the toilet experience in your home in a few minutes by installing this bidet that offers a cleansing shower of your undercarriage whenever you like, at the turn of a dial. It delivers cold and warm water to your posterior for a clean you will never achieve with dry paper. It taps the supply lines of your sink and toilet, fits under your current toilet seat, and installs easily in just a few minutes. “Once you buy this you can never go back to life before. It is awesome,” said one satisfied reviewer.

09 The milk frother so you can create foamy coffee drinks at home Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $14 See On Amazon Turn your morning coffee into a café-worthy cappuccino or café au lait simply by dipping this milk frother into your milk and letting the super-fast whisk froth it up. It works on dairy, nut, soy, or oat milks, and takes only a few seconds to create a delicious froth from cold or warm milk. It comes with a little counter stand, runs on batteries, and over 11,000 people gave it five stars.

10 A giant water bottle with a carry bag & pockets HYDRARANK Half Gallon Water Bottle Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pack along plenty of water with this half-gallon water bottle that comes with a handy, fitted carrying sleeve. Tuck your phone, keys, and other essentials into the exterior pockets and sling it over one shoulder so you don’t have to find and buy water to survive a day in the field. It comes with two lids — a chug and a covered straw — and the strap is adjustable.

11 This wireless doorbell that’s so easy to install SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $13 See On Amazon Installing a doorbell is so much easier than you imagine with this wireless doorbell. Simply peel and stick the button to the exterior in a place visitors will see, and plug the receiver into an outlet inside. It has a range of up to 1,000 feet and you can choose from over 50 tones for your ringer. Once you get this kit with two buttons and one receiver set up, you can add more of them as motion and door sensors to create a super convenient home-alert system.

12 An easy way to help correct your posture & align your spine VIBO Posture Corrector Amazon $13 See On Amazon Help improve your posture and back, shoulder, and chest strength with this simple posture corrector. Wear it under your clothes for 30 minutes or so a day and it pulls your shoulders back to help you quit slouching. “I have been using this for two weeks already and I really feel like it is helping me,” said one reviewer. “Even when I am not wearing it, I [sit] with my shoulders back instead of ... slouching.”

13 The cordless vacuum that makes cleaning as you go so easy Generic Handheld Cordless Vacuum Amazon $25 See On Amazon Popcorn on the couch. Coffee grounds on the counter. Cookie crumbs in the car seats. Grab this handheld cordless vacuum and clean all of that up without hauling out a big machine. It’s rechargeable, lightweight, plugs into the car lighter, and has three useful attachments that will grab dust and crumbs, reach into crevices, and snake into awkward places. A washable HEPA filter makes sure the dust stays in till you empty the dust cup.

14 A set of hangers that will streamline all your pants Zober Space Saving Pants Hangers (3 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Create space and make getting dressed easier by hanging all your pants on these multi-hangers. Each of these three pants hangers holds four pairs of pants each so you can neatly store nine pairs that would otherwise take up quite a bit closet space. They are also a great way to organize by color or style to simplify getting dressed. The rubber-coated clips slide on the bar so you can fit them to your garments.

15 A trap that uses light to help eliminate flying insects from your home ZEVO Flying Inspect Trap Amazon $26 See On Amazon Get rid of gnats, fruit flies, mosquitos, and other flying insects easily and without resorting to chemicals by plugging this sconce-style flying insect trap into any outlet and letting the combination of blue and UV light lure bugs to their end. Once in the trap, they become stuck to a powerful adhesive. You never have to touch the adhesive pads to replace them, either, because they are built into a plastic frame that’s easy to remove.

16 These stick-on lights that solve so many dark problems Brilliant Evolution Stick On Lights (3 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Illuminate everything from walking down stairs to finding things in a closet to loading the trunk of your car by mounting these stick-on lights strategically in every spot in your path that is too dark. They turn on when it’s dark and they sense motion. Then they turn off again 30 seconds later so you have light when you need it and never have to think about it. Because they are low-power LEDs and are only on briefly, the batteries last a long time.

17 A UV light sanitizer for your phone & everyday carry Samsung Phone UV Sanitizer and Charger Amazon $18 See On Amazon Drop your phone — or your sunglasses, earbuds, or car keys — into this little UV sanitizer and charger box for a clean, charged phone fast. Just close the lid and it will bathe your phone in a UV light that wipes out up to 99% of germs, viruses, and bacteria that your gear picked up while you were out in the world. If your phone is capable of wireless charging, it will also top up your power. “Great for phones, keys, watches, wallets & masks,” one reviewer advised.

18 The portable & rechargeable blender you can take anywhere Gracejoful Portable Blender Amazon $22 See On Amazon Toss this portable blender in your bag so you can have a healthy meal wherever you are going. It is rechargeable and you can detach the jar and drink right from that. It’s perfect for mixing powders completely into a fusion of liquid and fruit, and is small enough to cart to the gym with you.

19 A manual button pusher that lets all your switches join the smart home Switchbot Smart Button Pusher Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you have a light switch, appliance, or any powered thing that you would like to include in your smart home routines (or control from an app on your phone), you might have assumed that wasn’t possible because it requires you to hit an actual switch. But this smart button pusher can do it. Peel and stick it next to the switch in question and connect the button pusher to your smart home. When you activate it through your phone or AI, it will physically hit the switch. Reviewers gave this clever idea almost 11,000 five-star ratings.

20 This heated lotion dispenser so lotion feels amazing Conair True Glow Heated Lotion Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give yourself a moment of delicious relaxation every time you apply lotion by dispensing it from this heated lotion dispenser. The warm lotion penetrates into your skin so it can moisturize deeper and faster. It also makes putting lotion on in cold weather a pleasant task. “Love, love, love it!!” said one reviewer. “The winter is hard on my dry skin ... I got this dispenser and it changed cold weather for good!! It is so warm and silky feeling on my body. Leaves me soft and warm. Great buy!”

21 The mop & bucket system that makes cleaning the floors so easy O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop Amazon $35 See On Amazon Cleaning the floors is a lot easier with this microfiber spin mop because the fluffy, absorbent tendrils of the angled mop head reach into corners, grab and hold dirt, and go into the washing machine to get clean again. You never have to touch any of that because the bucket has a built-in wringer that squeezes out excess water with a step on the foot pedal. Over 109,000 people gave this system five stars.

22 This cheese board for outstanding charcuterie Dynamic Gear Cheese Board Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you have an excellent cheese board set on hand, it’s easy to transform a few pieces of fruit, some nuts, sliced meat, and cheese into a delicious meal that can turn any gathering into a fancy party. This board is the perfect canvas for this treat we call charcuterie. The bamboo is pretty. The channels are the perfect spot for nuts and crackers. And there is a secret drawer that holds all the utensils you need to cut and spread cheese.

23 The silicone liners that help keep your air fryer clean LOTTELI KITCHEN Silicone Air Fryer Liners (4 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you love your air fryer so much that you fear wearing it out, these silicone air fryer liners are the prevention you need. They help protect the basket while you cook, making it easier to clean it up afterward. This four-pack fits most dual-basket air fryers, is nonstick, and goes right in the dishwasher for cleanup.

24 This nail lamp so you can do gel manicures at home Bellanails LED Nail Lamp Amazon $30 See On Amazon Save a small fortune by doing your own gel manicure at home by using this LED nail lamp to cure the polish. It has four timing options so it shuts off when your polish is cured, and is small and portable enough to keep stored when you aren’t using it. “Say goodbye to costly salon visits! You can do your nails at home with this lovely lamp!” said one fan. “Absolutely love it.”

25 These clever cord organizers that stick to the back of appliances YUWAKAYI Appliance Cord Organizers (4 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Fighting with all the appliance cords in the kitchen is unnecessary. Just peel and stick these appliance cord organizers to the back of the toaster, mixer, blender, and whatever else you have, and wrap the cords neatly around them and snap them in so they stay. Now you can move the appliances around easily and clean up all that cord clutter. This is a pack of four.

26 These shelves that hang handily in the closet Zober Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you need a place to stash folded sweaters, bags, and accessories right in the closet, look no further. Hang this closet organizer from the closet rod to get five roomy shelves and six mesh side pockets to stash everything you can’t hang. Two stainless steel hooks make it stable and strong, and it comes in four colors. Almost 11,000 people said, “Five stars!”

27 This stain remover that helps get out all the red wine mistakes Emergency Stain Rescue Wine Stain Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you love wine, you know that it can have a dark side. Like sloshing the wine out of the glass while gesticulating, glass in hand. But there is no need to dwell on this. This wine stain remover will fix that STAT. Spray the biodegradable, pH-neutral formula on the stain, blot it dry, and rinse. It will disappear before your eyes. It works on clothing, carpets, and furniture.

28 A set of furniture risers that lets you customize the height iPrimio Stackable Furniture Risers (8 Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If the bed is too low, the table doesn’t quite match the height of your chairs, or you wish your desk were just a bit taller, these stackable furniture risers will let you customize the height of that piece of furniture to fit your needs perfectly. You can raise it by one inch at a time simply by stacking the 4-inch square risers. They work with casters, protect your floors, and are super durable.

29 This clever oil dispenser with a built-in brush WOBILOO 2-in1 Olive Oil Dispenser Amazon $9 See On Amazon This clever olive oil dispenser has a silicone brush that lets you paint the olive oil exactly where you like it. Or you can pour it in a controlled way. Squeeze the bulb and it fills the small reservoir under the brush with oil. Then remove the brush and use the oil exactly the way you want to. “Sits right on the counter,” said one reviewer. “Just one squeeze and the perfect amount of oil is ready to go ... Just paint the pan with the brush.”

30 A pair of nifty mason jar glasses with lids & straws AmzFan Mason Jar Glass with Lid & Straw (2 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make your iced coffee, smoothies, boba, and other beverages in these 20-ounce glass mason jars with lids so you can sip through the big, stainless steel straws and see your pretty drink as you do it. The bamboo and food-grade plastic lids have a center hole for the included straws, and a straw cleaner is included. “LOVE LOVE LOVE this product,” said one enthusiast. “I feel so chic drinking my smoothies and boba now. 10/10 would and will buy again.”

31 A set of bendable plant stakes made from coir LMAIVE Moss Pole Plant Stakes (2 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Stick these bendable coir plant stakes into the soil of your houseplants, and gently tie your plants to them as they grow to train them into pleasing shapes. It lets your vines, monstera, and any plant that needs support rise up to greater heights and makes them more decorative. The natural material is easy on your plants and looks great. These two large stakes come with a variety of ties to get the job done.

32 This knife sharpener so every blade in the kitchen is honed JCHOPE 4-in-1 Knife Sharpener Amazon $19 See On Amazon This heavy-duty knife sharpener will put an edge on every blade in your kitchen with just a few swipes through the numbered slots. Slot number one is for scissors and it does both blades at once. Slot two brings a very blunt blade back into shape. Slot three repairs knicks and dings. And slot four puts a fine edge on a blade and polishes it. The big steel handle makes it easy to hold as you work.

33 A complete bartender kit so you can make fancy cocktails at home FineDine Bartender Kit Amazon $13 See On Amazon This bartender kit has every tool you are likely to need when whipping up cocktails at home. The shaker makes it easy to make martinis and other iced drinks (and if you like it stirred, there’s a spoon for that). The strainer lets you remove ice so you can drink things neat. And the jigger and shot glasses let you measure ingredients for precise results. There is also a bottle opener, six bottle pourers, and a cocktail recipe book.

34 This pair of sturdy glass drink dispensers on a stand Estilo Glass Drink Dispensers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Mix up a big batch of lemonade, iced tea, or whiskey punch for a party and set these drink dispensers in the double stand so everyone can pour their own refills. The Mason jar glass fits into lots of looks. The wide mouth design makes them easy to fill, and the stands hold them up so guests can get a glass under them. “Best drink dispenser jars by far!” said one reviewer. “I use them for many occasions and they just look so cute. They are super sturdy and the nozzle doesn’t leak at all.”

35 A glass teapot so you can watch your tea bloom Kiss Me Organics Glass Teapot with Tea Infuser Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you brew a pot of tea in this glass teapot with an infuser, you can watch as your tea leaves turn hot water into a tasty brew. The stainless steel infuser lets you use any kind of tea — loose or in tea bags — and lifts out easily to stop brewing. The glass is heat treated so it can even sit on the stove to get that water hot. It comes with one flavor of blooming tea that you can watch turn into flowers through the glass.

36 The lighter that never needs to be refilled MEIRUBY Electric Lighter Amazon $10 See On Amazon Quit the disposable plastic lighters. Never fill a butane lighter again. This electric lighter charges with a USB cable. It’s also impervious to wind, and will light even if it’s raining. An LED indicator on the handle tells you how much charge is left, and the gooseneck reaches into candle jars so you don’t burn your fingers.

37 These bags so you can microwave potatoes & they come out great LeeYean Microwave Potato Bags (3 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Baking a potato in the oven takes over an hour. But with these microwave potato bags, you can have a perfect baked potato on your plate in less than five minutes. Just wash the potato, put it in the bag, and microwave it. A few minutes later, you will have a perfectly soft and ready-to-eat potato. “These work so great! They come out perfect!” said one happy eater.

38 This pair of grow lights so your greenery will thrive anywhere Romsto Indoor Plants Grow Lights (2 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon When there isn’t enough natural light to grow the plant you want to have, stick one of these two grow lights right into the pot and plug it in. They mimic natural sunlight, bringing both light and greenery to your dark places. It has 10 brightness settings that you can put on a timer so you can grow shade-loving or sun-seeking plants. The stakes telescope to 24 inches so they will work for small or large plants. They even work for hanging greenery.

39 These clever pads that help stop furniture from moving SlipToGrip Furniture Gripper (4 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your armchair slides every time you collapse into it or the bed is always creeping away from the wall, set these furniture gripper pads under the feet and those antics will stop. They aren’t adhesive so they won’t damage your floors, but they are super grippy. The pads are scored to make cutting them to fit your situation easy and reviewers love them. “I put the pad beneath each of the couch legs and voila!!!! No more movement. It's hard to believe that it was that simple,” said one.

40 An electric scrubber that makes cleaning so much easier LABIGO Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber Amazon $58 See On Amazon Make cleaning the bathroom, kitchen, and grout so much easier by employing this cordless electric scrubber with three brush heads. It makes the job easier by eliminating much of the bending over and kneeling that comes with getting the shower and floors clean. It’s rechargeable, comes with a wall mount for storage, and has a telescoping handle for working in close or reaching.

41 The charging station that handles multiple gadgets’ power needs Poweroni Charging Station Amazon $38 See On Amazon Create order where once there was chord chaos by setting all your gadgets on this charging station. There are clear dividers that light up when your gear is powered up, and short cords that won’t snake all over the desk. It knows what device is plugged in and delivers the appropriate charge. It charges your gear quickly and stops charging when a device is fully powered up. A switch on the front lets you turn off all the LEDs so you can sleep.

42 The fast & easy way to get fur off your fabrics ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you live with furry friends, there will be fur on your couch, carpets, and pants. This pet hair remover is the way to get it off. Just roll the grippy fabric roller back and forth on that furry patch and it grabs the fur and deposits it in the catch chamber in the handle. Just open that and empty it, and you will be startled by how completely it has removed the fur. It doesn’t need any refills tapes or replacement parts. Over 95,000 people love it.

43 The automatic pump that makes big drink bottles easy to deal with The Magic Tap Automatic Drink Dispenser Attachment Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you buy beverages in big, gallon-sized bottles, it can be challenging to pour yourself a glass of juice. This automatic drink dispenser makes it easy. Screw it into that big bottle and put it in the fridge. To fill a glass, press the glass to the trigger and your beverage will come shooting out of the spout. The universal top fits most bottles and the pump is powered by 2 AA batteries.

44 These bamboo drawer organizers for customized storage Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers Amazon $33 See On Amazon Create exactly the storage you need in your drawers with these bamboo drawer dividers that use grippy feet and spring action to let you fit them to your drawers and storage needs. The simple design is so versatile you can design your own storage in most standard-sized drawers, installing them horizontally or vertically and even stacking them for deep drawers.

45 A pair of silicone toilet brushes that makes cleaning easier HESAIN Silicone Toilet Brush (2 Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon This pair of toilet brushes with silicone bristles won’t scratch the finish, but they will get into all the cracks and crevices and get your commode spiffy clean because the stiff but bendable bristles find all the dirt in every crevice and get it out. Each brush has a hangable stand with a draining bottom so the brush drips dry. The set also comes with two standard scrub brushes you can use on the rest of the bathroom.

46 The LED blacklight that uncovers your dog’s darkest secrets Angry Orange UV Flashlight Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you sense that the dog has done something bad in the house but they won’t admit it, this UV flashlight will uncover the evidence. Shine it on the rugs, behind the furniture, and on the bedding and it will show you all the dried urine so you don’t have to crawl around sniffing. It also shows you precisely where to clean so you can get it all and eliminate the smell entirely.

47 This kit so you can make amazing pour-over coffee anywhere Coffee Gator Coffee Maker Travel Mug Amazon $12 See On Amazon When you travel — to a remote campsite or even just to work — you can make your own excellent coffee easily with this travel mug. The steel mesh filter is designed to fit the insulated mug so you need only grounds and hot water to brew a cup of pour-over coffee right into the mug. And your brew will stay hot in that insulated mug for hours. “No more instant coffee for my happy camper,” said one reviewer. “He enjoys his pour-over no matter where we go.”

48 A white noise machine to help you sleep or focus Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine Amazon $24 See On Amazon Having trouble sleeping? Hit a button on this white noise machine and listen to calming ocean sounds, rain, or a bubbling brook. Trying to work in a noisy environment? Hit the white noise button and drown it out. It helps neutralize snoring, chatter, street sounds, and more, and lets you sleep or focus better. You can set a timer so it stops after a few minutes or an hour. And it’s small, portable, and will run on batteries so you can take it on the road.

49 The trunk organizer that makes your errands easier Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of letting the groceries fly around in the trunk, drop them into the two big compartments in this trunk organizer and they will stay put. Eliminate the disorganized clutter in your car by tucking all your safety equipment and other accessories into the mesh and solid pockets on the side. It clips to the car for stability, and will collapse to half size or completely if you have passengers or cargo.