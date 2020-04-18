Sweatpants have gotten a bad rap as the uniform of the lazy but, as it turns out, they might be the pant to wear for the health-minded. One study found that constricting clothes, like skinny jeans, had a negative effect on some wearers' physical health (think: back pain from a limited range of movement). So, if you needed another reason to forgo your selvedge denim in favor of joggers, you have it. Plus, the best sweatpants for men today will fall on a continuum, from comfy sweats you can game into high-end streetwear.

Some options have details like tapered legs (that aren’t too tight) or motorcycle-inspired stitching that transform them into a worthy alternative to jeans. Other picks come with functional details, like zippered pockets, to keep your keys and other daily essentials in place on the go. There are even some that look like futuristic chinos when you want your sweats to fly under the radar at work or on a date.

Here are seven pairs that are about to replace a lot of constricting pants in your wardrobe.

1. These Comfortable Joggers With Zippered Pockets & Subtle Seams

This pair from Brooklyn Athletics gives classic joggers a welcome update. The subtle seams add visual interest, and the zippered side pockets look cool while doing a great job of keeping your stuff secure. Plus, they're fleece-lined for maximum comfort.

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

2. Some Minimalist Twill Joggers For Everyday

Admittedly, this pick isn't exactly a traditional pair of sweatpants, but the cotton twill comes in a sweatpant cut with a slim leg that manages to toe the line between looking eminently presentable and feeling supremely comfortable. The elastic waist and drop crotch are made for lounging. The fabric is garment-washed for softness and has a bit of elastic for stretch. There are two types of back pockets to either keep your wallet handy or securely stashed away, and if you're into this comfy-pants-that-look-polished hack, check out the brand's cargo pants.

Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3. These Colorful Sweats In A Range Of Hues

You can score these simple sweatpants in classic black for a great basic, but they also have a good selection of bolder colors, like deep pink and royal blue. They feature an elastic cuff, plus two side pockets and one on the back. The 100% polyester knit is soft, durable, and strategically moisture-wicking like a pair workout pants, but a few shoppers mentioned it had a tendency to pill. (To help prevent this, just turn them inside out before you pop them into the wash to prevent abrasion.)

Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

4. These Sweatpants With Breathable Mesh Panels For Working Out

These sweatpants for working out come with breathable mesh on the inner thigh to help regulate body temperature during punishing cardio sessions, and they're equipped with ankle zippers if things get tough. Made in a lightweight poly-cotton performance fabric, these offer great range of motion during workouts. There's even a zippered pocket to keep your stuff close and your hands free.

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5. These Cool Motorcycle-Inspired Sweatpants For Going Everywhere

These moto sweatpants, with a fleece lining and biker details, are soft and comfy — yet versatile enough to see you through a variety of social situations. Waterproof pockets are a surprisingly awesome detail to keep your phone safe. There's also a patch pocket on the back for your wallet. It comes in two different styles, including a more subtly seamed pair with zipper pockets.

Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — 6XB

6. These Warm Sweatpants With A Sherpa Lining

A pair of sweatpants lined in sherpa are perfect for when temperatures drop. You can score these in either a straight leg that looks more pant-like, or with an elastic cuff at the ankle to keep out drafts. Both come with two slant pockets, though no back pocket.

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7. A Great Pair Of Basic Sweats At A Budget-Friendly Price

Sometimes you just need a classic sweatpant, and Hanes has been coming through for generations on solid basics. The “eco fleece” fabric is designed to be low-pill is and made from a 50/50 cotton-poly blend partly derived from recycled water bottles. They’re cut to be extra roomy, plus there's a hidden drawstring on the inside of the waistband for adjustable comfort. The only downside? No pockets.