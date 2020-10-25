Using a fireplace to heat your home is the ultimate in rustic coziness, but as research shows, wood smoke may not be all that great for you or the environment. Luckily, the best electric fireplaces use realistic flame effects to create the same look and ambiance of a wood-burning fireplace, and they provide enough heat to warm up small to medium-sized rooms. Some even offer crackling sound effects, so you can feel like you’re sitting next to the real thing — without having to deal with smoke and ash.

If you're looking to heat up a room, you’ll first want to consider the heat output, which is measured in British Thermal Units (BTUs). Most electric fireplaces have an output of around 5,000 BTUs, which gives off approximately the same amount of heat as a standard space heater, but the options on this list range from 4,600 to 5,200 BTUs. On the other hand, if creating a cozy ambiance is more of a priority, most of these fireplaces give you the option of turning the heat function off for ultimate versatility.

Beyond that, you have a choice between freestanding, wall-mounted, and insert fireplaces. Here’s a quick rundown on each:

Freestanding fireplaces can be placed anywhere you have an outlet, making them very easy to set up, but keep in mind that they take up some floor space.

can be placed anywhere you have an outlet, making them very easy to set up, but keep in mind that they take up some floor space. Wall-mounted fireplaces can either be hung directly on the wall or within a wall recess. They're sleek, modern, and space-saving, but they take a bit more time (and complication) to install.

can either be hung directly on the wall or within a wall recess. They're sleek, modern, and space-saving, but they take a bit more time (and complication) to install. Inserts are a great option if you already have a fireplace; just slide the electric fireplace unit inside, plugin, and you’re good to go.

Depending on which version you like, you have style options ranging from a modern recessed fireplace to a vintage-style stove to a freestanding fireplace with a mantel. So read on for the best electric fireplaces on Amazon that will make your home feel warm and cozy in no time.

1. The fan favorite

This sleek LED fireplace has earned more than 1,000 Amazon reviews and boasts an impressive 4.7-star overall rating. The electric fireplace can either be wall-mounted or recessed, and it features quite a few built-in options for total customization, like 12 flame colors and 12 LED bed colors, ranging from classic red and orange to bright purple or deep blue. You can also choose from five flame speeds and five brightness levels while controlling everything via touch screen or remote. As far as heat goes, you can toggle between low and high settings, as well as a no-heat option. There are no sound effects, but you can rest assured that an auto-shutoff function will keep everything safe in case of overheating.

5,100 BTUs

Available sizes: 30-inch, 36-inch, 42-inch, 50-inch, 60-inch

An enthusiastic reviewer: “Installation was quick and easy, it's very very slim to the wall profile wise. The heat output is great and it's quiet, it's heating approximately 1000sq foot basement to comfortable levels.”

2. The best budget

This compact and affordable electric fireplace is another popular option with Amazon reviewers, and it's great if you're not looking to make a big investment. The freestanding electric stove features realistic flame effects that turn on and off with the touch of a button, and the control knob lets you easily adjust the temperature. For safety, the heating element is on the bottom, so most of the fireplace stays cool to the touch, and there’s an auto-shutoff feature that kicks in if it overheats or gets tipped over. You can use the fireplace without heat if you like, but there's no sound effect, no adjustable light and speed settings, and no remote control. Still, at this wallet-friendly price, it's a great pick if you don't mind foregoing a few frills.

4,777 BTUs

Available sizes: 18-inch, 20-inch, 23-inch

An enthusiastic reviewer: “This thing puts out a lot of heat. Hot air blows from a small vent underneath the stove, and it blows straight out into the room, not down, so neither the top and sides nor the floor underneath the heater get hot.”

3. A vintage-style stove with multiple color options

If you’re after ultra-realistic flame effects, the freestanding Duraflame 3-D electric fireplace might be the one for you. It features patent-pending 3-D flames that dance on top of and behind the faux logs to create an effect that rivals the real thing. There are also five adjustable color, brightness, and speed settings, as well as an adjustable digital thermostat behind the beveled glass door, but there are no sound effects. The fireplace’s infrared quartz heat warms up quickly, and the area right in front of the fireplace will receive the most heat. Safety-wise, the fireplace automatically turns off to prevent overheating, and remote control is included for easy operation. Another great selling point? It's available in six color options, so you can choose one that matches your decor.

5,200 BTUs

Available colors: black, bronze, cinnamon, cream, French gray, navy

An enthusiastic reviewer: “The "flames" are realistic and very pretty, and the thermostat works perfectly - it heats up the bedroom surprisingly well, and it does not get hot to the touch. A little warm on top but I have décor on it with no worries.”

4. A fireplace insert with crackling sound effects

If you want the crackling sounds of a real fire, this PuraFlame electric fireplace insert is a good choice. It can be placed inside your existing fireplace or directly on the floor, and it features six crackling sound effects (that can be turned on and off), as well as three flame settings with adjustable intensity and brightness levels. There are also two heat settings (750 and 1500 watts) and an adjustable thermostat, and you can use the fireplace without the heat, if you just want the visual effect. And with faux interior brick walls and logs, this electric fireplace looks a lot like the real deal. The exact BTU measurement isn't listed, but 1500 watts converts to about 5,118 BTUs. A remote control is included, but according to a reviewer, there's no auto-shutoff feature.

Approximately 5,118 BTUs

Available sizes: 23-inch, 26-inch, 30-inch, 33-inch

An enthusiastic reviewer: “We missed having a fireplace and this is the next best thing! The remote allows you to have quiet or a crackling sound and the flames are believable.”

5. A freestanding electric fireplace with a mantel

This full-size fireplace with a mantel boasts a classic aesthetic that will blend in seamlessly with any decor. The mantel itself has space for picture frames, plants, and other small items, while the accompanying electric fire insert operates on three brightness levels and two heat settings. You can also run the fire effect without the heat, and a remote control lets you operate it all. However, there are no sound effects, and there's no mention of an auto-shutoff function in case of overheating.

5,100 BTUs

Available colors: white, brown

An enthusiastic reviewer: “It is stunning in person, and not hard to put together. Love it and so does anyone who sees it! The heat it throws is amazing. So happy I decided on this one and purchased it. Would recommend."

6. A rustic electric fireplace TV console

This electric fireplace TV console does double duty as a heater and entertainment center. The console is made from laminated medium-density fibreboard and particleboard and features a 23-inch electric LED fireplace insert with remote control. There’s also storage space for your cable box, game system, and other home theater essentials. Plus, the natural faux wood finish (which comes in four colors) lends a rustic look to your space, and you can also opt for a version that comes with a matching nightstand to complete the look. For safety, the fireplace has auto-shutoff in case of overheating, but there are no crackling sound effects.

4,600 BTU

Available sizes: TVs up to 50 inches, TVs up to 60 inches

Available colors: natural, black oak, ivory pine, rustic

An enthusiastic reviewer: “We just put this in our family room in the basement. It looks so pretty! It does a great job of heating up the room, and we are excited to spend lots of evenings down there this winter. We definitely recommend this for the beauty and warmth!”

7. A classic crackling electric log set

Instead of an entire fireplace unit, you can opt for this electric log set, which fits inside your existing fireplace. The 20-inch infrared quartz heater features faux juniper logs with flickering flame lights and crackling sound effects to create a warm, cozy atmosphere. There are manual controls and a remote control to adjust the heater, temperature, flames, and sound effects, and you can turn the heat and sound effects off completely, if you like. According to reviewers, there's overheat protection, and you can also opt for two cheaper versions: a purely electric option with fewer BTUS, or an infrared option without sound effects.

5,200 BTUs

An enthusiastic reviewer: “Gives off heat to keep our chilly family room cozy, so we don't need to crank up the heat when the rest of the house is perfectly comfortable. Attractive look when heat isn't necessary as well. Very happy with our purchase.”