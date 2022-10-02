Amazon has confirmed a Prime Day sequel — the Prime Early Access Sale — just in time for the holiday shopping season. Kicking off Tuesday, October 11 at 12 a.m. PDT, Prime members will be able to score savings across a range of product categories: electronics, fashion, home, pets, toys, and more.

Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

For this fall sale, Amazon is also debuting its first-ever Top 100 list, an exciting showcase of deals from household-name brands like Samsung and KitchenAid, as well as up to 80% off Fire TVs. Snag some early deals ahead of the sale, like 50% off select movies, series and sports events through Prime Video. Below, we’ve rounded up the best early deals ahead of this fall blowout.

25% off this cult-favorite sheet set Mellanni Sheet Set Amazon - $47.97 $35.97 See On Amazon With a variety of sizes, over 40 color and print options, almost 300,000 reviews, and a solid 4.5-star rating, this sheet set has a lot of things going for it. Made of soft, silky microfiber, they'll keep you cool and comfortable all night long, while remaining fade, stain, shrink, and wrinkle resistant. Best of all, they're washer and dryer safe for easy cleaning.

27% off this pack of fruit of the loom underwear Fruit of the Loom Beyondsoft Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon - $17 $12.46 See On Amazon It doesn't get any better than full-coverage underwear, and these Fruit of the Loom panties deliver, with a 4.6-star overall rating after 29,000 reviews. Soft and durable, they feel great on, and hold up wash after wash.

50% off this 5-pack of iPhone chargers Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet) Amazon - $21.99 $10.99 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star overall rating, this set of lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers, and it’s easy to see why. With a classic look and 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip to help keep your Apple products from overcharging.

50% off this bulk pack of KN95 face masks HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon - $29.99 $14.98 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

52% off this 16-piece set to stock up on makeup brushes & sponges BESTOPE PRO Makeup Brushes & Blender Sponges Set (16-Piece) Amazon - $19.99 $9.59 See On Amazon Grab all of the tools you'll need for your entire makeup routine in one fell swoop. This set from BESTOPE PRO comes with various sponges, brushes for everything from foundation to shadow, and even lash and brush-cleaning tools. It's earned 4.6 stars from over 5,000 reviewers.

66% off this facial roller & gua sha set HANABEE Quartz Facial Roller & Gua Sha Tools Amazon - $19.99 $6.79 See On Amazon Self-care shouldn't cost a fortune, and this facial roller and gua sha deal makes that a reality. Use it after serums and moisturizers to boost absorption, or as a nice stress relief aid. Stash them in the fridge for an even more cooling sensation. It’s backed by a 4.5-star rating after over 3,000 reviews.

30% off this 2-pack of silky pillowcases that’ll make your bed feel more luxurious Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) Amazon - $9.99 $6.99 See On Amazon These smooth polyester satin pillowcases are a fan favorite on Amazon with over 70,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, and they're an easy way to instantly make your bed feel more luxurious. The ultra-soft pillowcases are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and gentle on your skin and hair while you sleep.

43% off these Crocs with a cult following Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog Amazon - $49.99 $28.71 See On Amazon The fan-favorite original Crocs clog is lightweight, waterproof, supportive, breathable, and versatile, which explains its best-selling status. It also has over 370,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

24% off this water flosser Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Amazon - $99.99 $76.19 See On Amazon If you want to step up your dental hygiene game, now's the time with Waterpik's Water Flosser, which is on major sale right now. Perfect for tackling plaque and massaging gums, it comes with seven dental tips, so the whole family can get a thorough clean. Plus, it has a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 100,000 reviews.

60% off this shockingly comfortable wire-free bra Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra Amazon - $48 $18.99 See On Amazon Fans have reported that this seamless wire-free bra from Bali is "the most comfortable bra ever," and is perfect for all-day wear. Smooth and soft, it features four-way stretch, wide bands that won't dig into shoulders, and reinforced zones for support and shaping.

30% off this set of premium velvet hangers Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon - $39.99 $27.99 See On Amazon With over 49,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating, it's clear these velvet hangers are worth a spot in your closet. Along with the notches on the shoulders, the hangers keep clothes in place and are replete with 360-degree swiveling hooks. They come in a pack of 50.

57% off this no-contact thermometer DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer Amazon - $29.99 $12.98 See On Amazon Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

30% off this continuous mist spray bottle Hula Home Continuous Mist Spray Bottle Amazon - $9.99 $6.99 See On Amazon Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from this leakproof bottle. It has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating.

40% off this dryer vent cleaner that hooks up to most standard vacuums Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon - $19.99 $11.95 See On Amazon Easily remove lint build-up from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. "This product is well worth the money, easy to use and will pay for itself in the long run by maintaining the efficiency and drying power of our dryer," one of thousands of reviewers commented.

28% off Apple Airpods Pro Apple AirPods Pro Amazon - $249 $179.99 See On Amazon If you’ve been thinking about investing in a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for a while, there's no better time to commit. These beloved Bluetooth headphones feature active noise cancellation, come with three tip sizes for a customized fit, and hold up to 24 hours of charge in their included case. And as if you haven't heard enough great things about AirPods, they have a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon with 84,000 ratings and counting.

24% off this 2-pack of sharpie markers Sharpie Permanent Markers (2-Pack) Amazon - $4.18 $3.19 See On Amazon Sharpie markers vibrantly and permanently write on all kinds of materials, including paper, plastic, and metal. This classic two-pack has a 4.8-star rating and according to reviewers, "everyone needs these" — especially "for the price."

56% off the fan-favorite Revlon one-step volumizer REVLON Original One-Step Volumizer Amazon - $59.99 $26.49 See On Amazon In case you couldn't tell by its 18,000-plus reviews and 4.6-star rating, the Revlon One-Step hair tool has revolutionized the way people style their hair. Since it's a blow dryer and a brush in one, you can dry, style, and volumize strands fast, without frizz, and in one simple motion. Make sure to check the coupon box to get an extra $10 off the Revlon One-Step.

53% off this cordless water flosser with 4 different flossing modes B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser Amazon - $60 $28.45 See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

33% off the original wet brush that detangles strands with ease Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush Amazon - $9.98 $6.68 See On Amazon The Wet Brush is a cult favorite thanks to its soft, flexible bristles that are super gentle but still effective on tough tangles. It's a magic formula that has earned it a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 50,000 reviewers have weighed in. There are also tons of colors and designs to choose from.

36% off this 3-pack of makeup sponges Larbois Makeup Sponges (3 Pack) Amazon - $6.99 $4.49 See On Amazon This three-pack of colorful makeup sponges is wildly popular on Amazon, with over 10,000 perfect five-star ratings, and now is your chance to stock up on them for cheap. They come in a handful of different colors (including multicolor sets) and are perfect for smooth, effortless makeup application.

35% off this 4-pack of high-waisted underwear Wirarpa High Waisted Cotton Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon - $30.99 $19.99 See On Amazon It's the perfect time to stock up on this four-pack of high-waisted underwear, which boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 57,000 Amazon shoppers left their reviews. The underwear is made from 95% soft combed cotton with 5% spandex for a bit of stretch, and the double-layer waistband is designed to stay in place without rolling down.

50% off these dual-sided scrub sponges for the kitchen Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges (6-Pack) Amazon - $25.98 $12.89 See On Amazon These sponges from Scrub-It are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for an ultra-low price. The set comes with six sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.

50% off this bulk pack of disposable face masks NNPCBT 3-Ply Black Disposable Face Masks (100-Pack) Amazon - $19.99 $9.96 See On Amazon These disposable face masks have a 4.6-star rating and over 124,000 reviews on Amazon, and feature 3-layers of filtering material. The folding design and elastic ear loops make them comfortable to wear, and since they come in a pack of 100, you’ll always be fully stocked.

50% off this stackable lunch container that’s perfect for salads Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container Amazon - $29.99 $14.99 See On Amazon Keep your toppings and dressing separate from the lettuce until lunchtime — or use it to organize and transport other dishes with both mains and sides. Either way, this stackable lunch container is leak-proof and comes with a reusable fork, which explains its 38,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating.

26% off this Oral-B electric toothbrush with artificial intelligence technology Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence Amazon - $199.99 $147.59 See On Amazon With live AI coaching to help improve the way you brush your teeth, this high-tech Oral-B electric toothbrush would be an amazing investment any day. But, while it's on sale? Run, don't walk. This brush has six different cleaning modes you can switch between depending on your teeth's sensitivity or which areas you're brushing. It's hardly surprising that after racking up 3,400 Amazon reviews, this dental care essential has a 4.7-star overall rating.

50% off this 2-pack of natural pumice stones Natural Pumice Stone for Feet & Hands (2-Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $4.99 See On Amazon Calloused feet getting you down? This two-pack of pumice stones made from natural lava rock will help you exfoliate your way back to smooth skin. There are lots of pumice stones out there, but these have loop cords for easily hanging them in your shower, are Amazon's choice for "Best Pumice Stone," and have an overall 4.6-star rating from over 4,000 reviews.

45% off these absorbent hair towel wraps YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon - $17.99 $9.96 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these microfiber hair towels are more absorbent and gentler on hair than terry towels, resulting in smoother, stronger hair overall. Plus, they're ultra-lightweight, so they won't slip off your head or cause neck pain. This pack of two towels is seriously discounted today; and because they're so highly rated (they have over 46,000 ratings), they'll likely sell out fast.

30% off these high-waisted bike shorts in different inseam lengths BALEAF Women's High-Waist Biker Shorts (8", 7", 5" Available) Amazon - $26.99 $18.99 See On Amazon With more than 50,000 five-star reviews, these ultra-stretchy bike shorts are clearly beloved on Amazon. With deep pockets and made from a machine-washable compression material, it's easy to see why. Choose from more than a dozen colors and prints, including on-trend tie-dye.

44% off this outlet & cord concealer kit Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet and Cord Concealer with Power Strip Amazon - $44.95 $24.95 See On Amazon Get bulky plugs and cords out of the way with this simple and popular outlet and cord concealer kit. Just plug in the ultra-thin outlet cover, which leads to a three-outlet power strip. Conceal that cord with the included adhesive and have your setup looking sleek. People are major fans, with this kit racking up a 4.7-star rating with almost 38,000 reviews.

42% off this fineliner pen set with 24 vibrant shades Taotree Fineliner Pen Set (24-Pack) Amazon - $12.99 $7.59 See On Amazon This set from Taotree comes with 24 pens in a range of vibrant shades — they're ideal for journaling, sketching, art projects, and more. All of the pens have a fine point (0.38 millimeter, to be exact) for precision. Snag them now for this amazingly low price.

36% off this 6-pack of PUMA socks PUMA Runner Socks (6-Pack) Amazon - $18 $11.59 See On Amazon These Puma runner socks (complete with the cat logo) have over 30,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

31% off this 2-pack of massaging shampoo brushes Cbiumpro Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush (2-Pack) Amazon - $12.99 $8.97 See On Amazon With over 16,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, these scalp-soothing shampoo brushes are a clear fan-favorite. You can use them on wet or dry hair (and with shampoo in the shower) to give yourself a head massage and a more thorough clean.

60% off this lightly-lined Calvin Klein bralette with adjustable straps Calvin Klein Invisibles Lightly Lined Bralette Amazon - $52 $20.80 See On Amazon Made from smooth microfiber that's soft against skin, this lightly lined Calvin Klein bralette offers coverage and support without an underwire. Seamless and nearly invisible under clothes, the versatile bralette has adjustable straps that can be criss-crossed to create a racerback design.

50% off this icy facial massager ROSELYN BOUTIQUE Ice Roller Facial Massager Amazon - $19.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Help revitalize skin, promote blood flow, and relieve fatigue with this simple ice massager that's suitable for all skin types. Just pop the roller head into the freezer then massage where desired for an instant cooling effect. This version is Amazon's Choice for facial massagers, and with a 4.7-star overall rating it's easy to see why.

44% off these professional hair cutting scissors COOLALA Professional Hair Cutting Scissors Amazon - $15.99 $8.99 See On Amazon Made of high-grade Japanese steel, these professional haircutting scissors help you get a salon look at home. The ergonomic handle ensures fingers stay comfy while cutting, and the razor-sharp blades are long lasting. A professional hairdressing comb is included. These earn a 4.6-star rating after almost 14,000 reviews.

40% off these wireless earbuds with up to 25 hours of play time JBL Tune True Wireless Earbuds Amazon - $99.95 $59.95 See On Amazon An audio deal not to be missed, these JBL Tune wireless earbuds provide resonant bass and Dual Connect technology, so you can make calls and listen to music with both earbuds or just one. They come with a charging case and offer up to 25 hours of play time when fully juiced.

38% off this base coat & gel coat set that can extend your mani beetles No Wipe Gel Top Coat and Base Coat Set (Set of 2) Amazon - $12.99 $7.99 See On Amazon Help your mani and pedi last for three weeks and up with this base coat and top coat gel set from beetles. The base coat is a bit sticky so the next layer of polish strongly adheres, while the top coat is flexible to avoid nicks, chips, and smudges. Over 61,000 fans rate this set 4.6 stars.

66% off these Levi’s denim shorts Levi's 501 Original Shorts Amazon In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 14,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought." $59.50 $19.99 See On Amazon In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 14,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."

23% off this handheld garment steamer Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon - $38.99 $29.99 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller with 4.3 stars and over 75,000 reviews, this handheld steamer is the easiest way to get clothes looking crisp at home or while traveling. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and lasts for up to 15 minutes on one fill — plus it's great for sanitizing surfaces and refreshing hard-to-wash upholstery, too.

41% off this 4-port USB hub with rave reviews SABRENT 4-Port USB 2.0 Data Hub Amazon - $12.99 $7.63 See on Amazon Add four additional USB ports to your computer (or any device setup) with this four-port hub that's compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux. Along with plug-and-play operation, each port can be individually turned on and off. This hub boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after 104,000 reviews.

41% off this handy fabric shaver & lint remover BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover Amazon - $16.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Help keep your fabrics fluff-, lint-, and pill-free with this highly-rated fabric shaver. Suitable for everything from wool coats to sweaters, furniture, and toys, its adjustable features ensure it can handle even your fluffiest fabric. Just ask the nearly 71,000 reviewers, who bestowed this with an overall average of 4.5 stars.

21% off these collagen under-eye masks for an at-home spa experience Grace & Stella Collagen Under-Eye Gel Patches (24 Pairs) Amazon - $24 $19 See On Amazon There are few things better than a spa night, and this set of pretty pink eye masks by Grace & Stella is here to take them to the next level. The collagen-packed set comes with 24 pairs, which are vegan and cruelty-free, and they're even Amazon's Choice for eye masks. That's the 4.4-star overall rating from nearly 7,500 reviewers talking.

55% off this 14-piece makeup brush set BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) Amazon - $19.99 $8.99 See On Amazon This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

45% off these bluetooth wireless earbuds that are waterproof TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds Amazon - $39.99 $22.08 See On Amazon These Bluetooth wireless earbuds have a 4.4-star overall rating after more than a whopping 303,000 shoppers have weighed in. They can run for up to six hours on a charge, and the charging case offers an extra 24 hours of play when you're on the go. The earbuds also boast an IPX8 rating, making them waterproof and sweat-proof, too.

65% off this super soft bed sheet set that’s a favorite on Amazon Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) Amazon - $37.99 $13.32 See On Amazon With more than 129,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, these bed sheets from Danjor Linens are quite popular on the site due to the fact that they're breathable, incredibly soft, and moisture-resistant. The set comes with six pieces (including pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet), and you can choose from different colors and sizes based on your needs. Snag this pick while the price is this low — you can't beat it!

62% off this digital meat thermometer KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon - $24.99 $9.58 See On Amazon This digital meat thermometer from KIZEN will help to ensure that you totally nail the temperature of your food every time you cook. To use, simply stick the probe in to your food, and in just 3 seconds you'll get your reading on the large LED screen. This product is super popular on Amazon — with a 4.7-star rating overall, after 61,000-plus reviews — so grab it today while the price is hot.

21% off this electric lighter that’s rechargeable Power Practical USB Rechargeable Electric Lighter Amazon - $29.99 $23.74 See On Amazon This lighter from Power Practical is actually rechargeable via USB for your convenience — and it takes less than an hour to fully charge. The lithium-powered pick is designed with safety in mind; it needs to be clicked three times to get activated, and the lengthy wand makes it easy to reach whatever you need to light. Amazon reviewers give this lighter a 4.5-star rating overall on the site, after 2,400-plus reviews, so you can rest easy knowing that it's a high quality product.

41% off this equally adorable & functional shower cap Kitsch Luxe Shower Cap Amazon - $29.99 $17.59 See On Amazon With its vintage look, this shower cap is as cute as it is functional. With its polka-dot print and bow, it's a stylish way to protect your hair from moisture while showering, and an elastic band accommodates most head sizes. "It’s very well made and doesn’t pinch your face or neck," one reviewer shared.

38% off this wildly cozy fleece throw blanket Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon - $24.13 $14.99 See On Amazon A fleece throw blanket is a must-have for all seasons, whether the air conditioning is too strong during the summer or the heat isn't strong enough in the winter. Made from microfiber, this blanket is an ideal blend of lightweight yet cozy. It also comes in a spectrum of elegant, rich colors.

43% off this Garnier Fructis serum to make your hair smooth & shiny Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum Amazon - $6.99 $3.99 See On Amazon With well over 19,000 ratings, Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum is the definition of a cult-favorite. Infused with sustainably sourced argan oil, this lightweight, non-greasy serum leaves all hair types smooth and shiny (and the tropical-fruit fragrance is heavenly). The already-affordable smoothing serum is available at a major discount today, so there's no reason not to stock up.

47% off this gua sha set Sdara Jade Roller Gua Sha Set Amazon - $16.88 $9 See On Amazon For an afternoon mini-spa moment or a daily part of your skincare routine, this jade roller and gua sha set is made to cool, de-puff and rejuvenate your skin. Described as being "like yoga for your face", the gua sha stone massages while the roller can be used to destress your skin and stimulate circulation.

25% off this lightweight carpet cleaner that’s designed to tackle pet messes Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner Amazon - $119.99 $89.99 See On Amazon Instead of carrying around bulky machines, Hoover's lightweight carpet cleaner can easily be carried from one room to the next. With a compact design that won't take up much storage space, this cleaner works hard on pet messes and areas that see a lot of foot traffic. It has a pet brush roll with antimicrobial properties that protects against odors, and it also has a useful feature called HeatForce, which dries your carpets quickly after you clean.

57% off this super powerful robot vacuum cleaner Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner Amazon - $299.99 $129.99 See On Amazon Finally, a powerful robot vacuum cleaner without the exorbitant price. This cleaner has 360-degree sensors that allow the vacuum to detect problem areas and avoid places it might get stuck. Fitting under most beds and sofas, this cleaner reaches tight spots and uses strong suction power on pet hair and dirt. Use the cleaner's app to set home cleaning schedules, toggle between the four clean modes, and more.

29% off this 5-pack of COVID-19 tests CLINITEST Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test (5-Pack) Amazon - $35 $25 See On Amazon It's always good to have Covid-19 tests on-hand for those "I should probably test" moments when you've been potentially exposed. This five-pack of self-administered rapid tests come with easy-to-use instructions for results in 15 minutes.