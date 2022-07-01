The best, most popular Prime Day deals that are selling out fast

Prime Day 2022 is almost over, but there’s still time to score some amazing deals. On July 13, Prime members can enjoy major discounts on things like smart TVs, Amazon devices, vacuum cleaners, clothing, and much more. Our team of editors will be updating this page throughout the day with the best Prime Day discounts worth noting, so be sure to keep checking back because these deals won’t last long.

58% off extra-long iPhone charger cords SMALLELECTRIC Extra Long iPhone Charger Cords (3-Pack) Amazon - $19.99 $8.49 See On Amazon These ultra-long, ultra-durable lightning cables are a cut above the rest. They're 10 feet in length so you can charge up while actually using your iPhone, and the ends are doubly reinforced with rubber and copper so they won't bend or fray. After almost 43,000 global ratings, they come out with 4.5 stars.

54% off a Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Keurig K- Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Amazon - $129.99 $59.99 See On Amazon When you just want a single cup of coffee in minutes, this Keurig's got you covered. It can brew an 8, 10, or 12-ounce cup at the push of a button, and has a water reservoir that can hold up to 4 cups. Measuring 5 inches wide, it won't take up a lot of space, and over 44,000 reviewers have given it a stellar 4.6-star rating.

60% off the Echo Auto with Alexa voice control Echo Auto Amazon - $49.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Add the convenience of voice control to your vehicle with the Echo Auto — you can utilize it to play music, make calls, set reminders, and more. The device connects directly to the Alexa app on your phone, and it plays through your vehicle's speakers (either through the auxiliary input or Bluetooth). Mount it directly on your vehicle's air vents for ease.

58% off this 50-pack of face masks HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon - $29.99 $12.73 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

54% off the Blink Mini plug-in home security camera Blink Mini Indoor Security Cameras (2-Pack) Amazon - $64.99 $29.99 See On Amazon Today, you can score a major discount off the highly rated Blink Mini. The plug-in home security camera has tons of neat features — including Alexa compatibility, two-way audio, and customized motion detection — and over 190,000 customers rave about how easy it is to set up and manage. Choose from one, two, or three cameras, in either black or white.

35% off these Crest Whitestrips that whiten your teeth in 20 days Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit Amazon - $45.99 $29.99 See On Amazon This Crest 3D Whitestrips kit comes with 44 whitening strips that'll deliver professional-level whitening (removing up to 14 years of staining) — just use them once per day for 30 minutes, and in three days you'll start to see a whiter smile. In 20 days you'll achieve full results. The strips feature a non-slip grip, so you don't have to worry about them falling off as you wear them. Also included in this set are two treatments of Crest's 1 Hour Express Whitestrips for even faster whitening.

49% off a power outlet extender with surge protection Bell+Howell Swivel Power Outlet Extender w/ Surge Protection Amazon - $29.96 $15.19 See On Amazon Not only does this outlet extender have six electrical and three USB charging ports, but it has one really unique feature: it swivels. This outlet extender rotates 180 degrees to be used vertically or horizontally, allowing you to use it in any outlet with ease. In addition to powering your electronics quickly, it does so safely with built-in surge protection.

55% off a Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Amazon - $99.99 $44.99 See On Amazon If you want to step up your dental hygiene game, now's the time with Waterpik's Water Flosser, which is on major sale this Prime Day. Perfect for tackling plaque and massaging gums, it comes with seven dental tips, so the whole family can get a thorough clean.

32% off the Apple Airpods Pro Apple AirPods Pro Amazon - $249 $169.99 See On Amazon If you’ve been thinking about investing in a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for a while, there's no better time to commit. These beloved Bluetooth headphones feature active noise cancellation, come with three tip sizes for a customized fit, and hold up to 24 hours of charge in their included case. And as if you haven't heard enough great things about AirPods, they have a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon with 84,000 ratings and counting.

40% off this wildly popular Roomba robot vacuum iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Amazon - $299.99 $179.99 See On Amazon With over 22,000 ratings and 4.4 stars overall, the Roomba 692 robot vacuum is a fan favorite on Amazon. It uses a three-stage cleaning system to lift dust and dirt from carpets and hard floors, and you can schedule the vacuum to run daily — it'll even recharge itself when it's done.

50% off this 5-pack of lightning cables for Apple devices Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet) Amazon - $21.99 $10.99 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star overall rating, this set of lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers, and it’s easy to see why. With a classic look and 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip to help keep your Apple products from overcharging.

67% off this Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug combo Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug Amazon - $74.98 $24.99 See On Amazon This two-piece set makes turning your home smart a snap. The Echo Dot smart speaker lets you use voice commands or just play some tunes, while the smart plug makes it easy to turn on lights, fans, and other devices with your voice, on a schedule, or from an app.

45% off this dryer vent cleaning kit that removes lint buildup Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon - $19.99 $10.99 See On Amazon Easily remove lint build-up from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. "This product is well worth the money, easy to use and will pay for itself in the long run by maintaining the efficiency and drying power of our dryer," one of thousands of reviewers commented.

41% off a sheet set with 300,000 reviews Mellanni Sheet Set Amazon - $47.97 $28.47 See On Amazon With a variety of sizes, over 40 color and print options, almost 300,000 reviews, and a solid 4.5-star rating, this sheet set has a lot of things going for it. Made of soft, silky microfiber, they'll keep you cool and comfortable all night long, while remaining fade, stain, shrink, and wrinkle resistant. Best of all, they're washer and dryer safe for easy cleaning.

65% off a 12-pack of fine point Sharpie markers Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Markers (12-Pack) Amazon - $22.03 $7.78 See On Amazon Whether you're a creative, a student, a note-taker, or an organizer, you can never have enough Sharpies. This pack features 12 vibrant colors, all with a fine-point tip that works well on paper, plastic, and even metal. It's earned a 4.8-star rating from almost 40,000 reviewers.

48% off these cooling gel pillows Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Gel Cooling Pillows (Set Of 2) Amazon - $49.99 $25.79 See On Amazon This set of two cooling gel-filled pillows will feel like sleeping in the most luxurious of hotels. They're designed to provide plush yet gently firm support whether you're a back, side, or stomach sleeper. And best of all, these pillows won't scrunch or lose their shape as you sleep. With over 100,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, these pillows are best-sellers for good reason.

40% off this non-contact thermometer DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer Amazon - $29.99 $16.19 See On Amazon Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

45% off a Shark Robot Vacuum with a HEPA self-emptying base Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum With HEPA Self-Empty Base Amazon - $549.99 $299.99 See On Amazon There's easy, and then there's not having to empty the robot vacuum for 30 days easy. This Shark unit works on all floor types and efficiently cleans, thanks to the app and mapping technology. Plus, it stashes all that dirt in a HEPA base. No wonder reviewers have given it a 4.6-star overall rating.

60% off a stackable lunch container Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container Amazon - $29.99 $11.99 See On Amazon Keep your toppings and dressing separate from the lettuce until lunchtime — or use it to organize and transport other dishes with both mains and sides. Either way, this stackable lunch container is leak-proof and comes with a reusable fork, which explains its 38,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating.

55% off a countertop ice maker Wizisa Countertop Ice Maker Amazon - $199.99 $89.99 See On Amazon For anyone who's reached for ice cubes only to find cold, empty trays, this sleek little ice maker has got you. It makes 9-cube batches in just six minutes, and can pump out up to 26 pounds of ice per day (a sensor prevents overflow). Choose from two different cube sizes. Amazon's choice for small ice makers, it boasts a cool 4.5 star rating.

30% off Croc Classic Clogs Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog Amazon - $49.99 $34.79 See On Amazon The fan-favorite original Crocs clog is lightweight, waterproof, supportive, breathable, and versatile, which explains its best-selling status. It also has over 140,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

61% off a 2-pack of scissors with a soft grip Westcott Soft Grip Titanium Bonded Scissors (2-Pack) Amazon - $25.35 $9.88 See On Amazon Whether at home or the office, you can never have too many reliable pairs of scissors. These Westcott scissors have titanium-bonded blades that are strong enough to cut through fabric and boxes, not to mention soft-grip ergonomic handles for comfort. No wonder they've earned 22,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating.

10% off Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case (2nd Gen) - $99.99 $89.99 See On Amazon Enjoy effortless setup and rich, high-quality sound with these wildly popular Apple AirPods. They have a battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and in-ear detection makes them automatically pause when not in use. After over half a million ratings, they have a super impressive 4.8 stars.

62% off this 16-piece makeup brush and sponge set BESTOPE PRO Makeup Brushes & Blender Sponges Set (16-Piece) Amazon - $19.99 $7.69 See On Amazon Grab all of the tools you'll need for your entire makeup routine in one fell swoop. This set from BESTOPE PRO comes with various sponges, brushes for everything from foundation to shadow, and even lash and brush-cleaning tools. It's earned 4.6 stars from almost 2,000 reviewers.

49% off a 6-pack of full-coverage underwear Fruit of the Loom Beyondsoft Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon - $17 $8.72 See On Amazon It doesn't get any better than full-coverage underwear, and these Fruit of the Loom panties deliver, with a 4.6-star overall rating after 29,000 reviews. Soft and durable, they feel great on, and hold up wash after wash.

45% off these silky satin pillowcases Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) Amazon - $9.99 $5.50 See On Amazon These smooth polyester satin pillowcases are a fan favorite on Amazon with over 66,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, and they're an easy way to instantly make your bed feel more luxurious. The ultra-soft pillowcases are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and gentle on your skin and hair while you sleep.

39% off this highly effective mosquito repeller Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller Amazon - $35.66 $21.75 See On Amazon Perfect for patios, decks, and poolside hangs, this repellent shield creates a 15-foot zone of protection from mosquitoes. Without DEET sprays or harsh smells, this repellent is made using an EPA-reviewed formula. Over 26,000 five-star ratings speak to this repellent's effectiveness.

49% off these non-stick silicone baking mats Amazon Basics Silicone Non-Stick Baking Mat (2-Pack) Amazon - $13.15 $7.89 See On Amazon Forget wasteful parchment paper or the need to scrub your baking sheets. These non-stick baking mats (in three sizes) are made from silicone, so they're food-safe, promote even cooking, and clean up easily — and you won't even have to use oil or spray. They've racked up a 4.7-star rating from more than 90,000 reviewers.

44% off this 3-pack of hand soaps made with essential oils Mrs. Meyer's Hand Soap With Essential Oils (3-Pack) Amazon - $12.99 $7.27 See On Amazon With 24,000-plus reviews on Amazon and a knockout 4.7-star rating overall, it's clear that this Mrs. Meyer's hand soap is a favorite on the site. And for good reason — it's made from moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera and olive oil. Plus, it smells minty fresh (it's made with essential oils). Scoop up this pack of three for an unbeatable price.

50% off a 50-pack of velvet hangers Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon - $39.99 $19.99 See On Amazon With over 49,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating, it's clear these velvet hangers are worth a spot in your closet. Along with the notches on the shoulders, the hangers keep clothes in place and are replete with 360-degree swiveling hooks. They come in a pack of 50.

70% off a 100-pack of 3-ply disposable face masks NNPCBT 3-Ply Black Disposable Face Masks (100-Pack) Amazon - $19.99 $5.94 See On Amazon These disposable face masks have a 4.6-star rating and over 124,000 reviews on Amazon and feature 3-layers of filtering material. The folding design and elastic ear loops make them comfortable to wear, and since they come in a pack of 100, you’ll always be fully stocked.

60% off the highly rated Echo Dot Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon - $49.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Shop the highly popular and highly rated Amazon Echo Dot for a major discount while it's on sale. Set appointments, create shopping lists, turn on some tunes, check the weather, and so much more completely hands-free.

36% off soft microfiber sheets with a cult following Amazon Basics Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Sheets Amazon - $17.95 $11.54 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star overall rating after an incredible 370,000 reviews, these microfiber bed sheets are a fan-favorite. Soft, drapey, and durable, they're perfect for all-season sleeping.

49% off a 3-pack of 6-foot charging cables Aioneus Micro USB Android Fast-Charging 6-Foot Cables (3-Pack) Amazon - $14.99 $7.64 See On Amazon If you have an Android with a micro USB port, now’s a great time to stock up on charging cables, which have received 32,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars. Each cord measures 6 feet long and is covered with a nylon layer that's both durable and flexible. The cables support fast charging and data transfer, too.

44% off a thin outlet and cord concealer with a power strip Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet and Cord Concealer with Power Strip Amazon - $44.95 $24.95 See On Amazon Get bulky plugs and cords out of the way with this simple and popular outlet and cord concealer kit. Just plug in the ultra-thin outlet cover, which leads to a three-outlet power strip. Conceal that cord with the included adhesive and have your setup looking sleek. People are major fans, with this kit racking up a 4.7-star rating with almost 38,000 reviews.

22% off these dermaplaning facial razors Schick Hydro Silk Multipurpose Dermaplaning Facial Razor (3-Pack) Amazon - $5.39 $4.21 See On Amazon Use these Schick Hydro Silk razors for shaping your brows, removing unwanted facial hair, exfoliating dead skin, and softening your complexion. They're portable (with a cover for travel) and have micro-guard blades to protect your skin, which is why they've earned 154,000 reviews and 4.6 stars.

65% off this jade roller and gua sha facial massaging set MoValues Jade Roller & Gua Sha Facial Tools Amazon - $29.95 $10.62 See On Amazon Upgrade your skin care routine for a steal with this rose quartz facial roller, gua sha tool, and a silicone brush that's great for applying serums and moisturizers. The set has over 12,000 ratings and 4.6 stars overall, with one fan writing, "I could instantly tell the difference: my skin was almost glowing and all of my facial features felt more relaxed."

41% off a Venus razor and refills Gillette Venus ComfortGlide Razors for Women, 1 Venus Razor, 4 Razor Blade Refills Amazon - $19.99 $11.86 See On Amazon With 4.6 stars on Amazon, this Gillette Venue ComfortGlide set is a crowd favorite. Based on its design, you'll have no need for additional shaving cream. The head of this razor also pivots in order to reach all spaces. The kit comes with four refills, so you'll be all set for the season.

26% off these comfy and chic high-waisted biker shorts BALEAF Women's High-Waist Biker Shorts (8", 7", 5" Available) Amazon - $26.99 $19.99 See On Amazon With more than 50,000 five-star reviews, these ultra-stretchy bike shorts are clearly beloved on Amazon. With deep pockets and made from a machine-washable compression material, it's easy to see why. Choose from more than a dozen colors and prints, including on-trend tie-dye.

31% off a volumizing hot hair brush with a cult following REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Amazon - $74.99 $51.96 See On Amazon This REVLON one-step volumizer has nearly 310,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating overall — a true testament to how amazing it is. The handy device is designed to dry and style your hair all at once. And this new version features a smaller 2.4-inch head size to get closer to the roots, plus a slimmer handle for easier holding. Choose from low, medium, high, and cool heat settings. Be sure to click the box to get an extra $15 off.

45% off this best-selling microfiber hair towel wrap YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon - $18.11 $9.96 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these microfiber hair towels are more absorbent and gentler on hair than terry towels, resulting in smoother, stronger hair overall. Plus, they're ultra-lightweight, so they won't slip off your head or cause neck pain. This pack of two towels is seriously discounted today; and because they're so highly rated (they have over 46,000 ratings), they'll likely sell out fast.

23% off NYX mechanical eyeliner pencil NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil, Black Amazon - $6.50 $4.99 See On Amazon One of the most popular beauty products on Amazon, this retractable eyeliner from NYX Professional has a creamy texture that delivers intense pigment. It glides on smoothly and lasts, smudgeproof, all day. No wonder it boasts a 4.6-star rating after almost 80,000 reviews.

30% off a fan-favorite lash-enhancing serum Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, 1 mL Amazon - $36 $25 See On Amazon Grande Cosmetics' GrandeLASH-MD lash enhancing serum is "highly recommended" for those who desire long-looking lashes, according to over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Formulated with Amino Acids, Hyaluronic Acids, and Vitamin E, this serum will also help make your lashes appear healthier and more visible.

34% off a 3-pack of LED motion-sensor closet lights VYANLIGHT LED Motion-Activated Closet Lights (3-Pack) Amazon - $31.99 $20.99 See On Amazon Perfect for closets or under cabinets, these LED lights feature a motion sensor so that they turn on automatically when they detect movement within 9 feet. They offer up to 50,000 hours of illumination before the batteries need to be replaced, and they have an impressive 4.3-star overall rating after more than 12,000 reviews on Amazon.

40% off the Oral-B electric toothbrush with Bluetooth connectivity Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity Amazon - $99.99 $59.99 See On Amazon This Oral-B electric toothbrush has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with nearly 3,000 reviews. What makes this toothbrush so special? It has five different brushing modes, which remove 100% more plaque and buildup than a manual toothbrush. Furthermore, it has a Bluetooth connectivity that gives you real-time feedback on your oral health habits.

57% off Maybelline Fit Me Pressed Powder Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Pressed Powder Amazon - $7.99 $3.42 See On Amazon This ultra-light foundation is available in over 20 different shades. Ideal for multiple skin types, one reviewer claimed they've bought Maybelline's powder more than 10 times, stating "It's this powder I keep coming back to." With over 36,000 five-star reviews, they're not alone.

50% off an Amazon Kindle with a built-in front light Amazon Kindle With a Built-in Front Light Amazon - $89.99 $44.99 See On Amazon With 36,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall, the Amazon Kindle is a classic for a reason. This easy-to-use e-reader has 8 gigabytes of storage to contain literally thousands of books and has a long-lasting battery that will hold a charge for weeks. It weighs just 6 ounces too, making it a highly portable option.

42% off this popular set of fine-point pens in 24 vibrant shades Taotree Fineliner Pen Set (24-Pack) Amazon - $12.99 $7.59 See On Amazon This set from Taotree comes with 24 pens in a range of vibrant shades — they're ideal for journaling, sketching, art projects, and more. All of the pens have a fine point (0.38 millimeter, to be exact) for precision. Snag them now for this amazingly low price.

66% off quartz facial roller and gua sha tools HANABEE Quartz Facial Roller & Gua Sha Tools Amazon - $19.99 $6.79 See On Amazon Self-care shouldn't cost a fortune, and this facial roller and gua sha deal makes that a reality. Use it after serums and moisturizers to boost absorption, or as a nice stress relief aid. Stash them in the fridge for an even more cooling sensation. It’s backed by a 4.5-star rating after nearly 2,000 reviews.

52% off a 2-pack of Sharpie permanent markers Sharpie Permanent Markers (2-Pack) Amazon - $4.18 $1.99 See On Amazon Sharpie markers vibrantly and permanently write on all kinds of materials, including paper, plastic, and metal. This classic two-pack has a 4.8-star rating and according to reviewers, "everyone needs these" — especially "for the price."

28% off this ThermoPro digital meat thermometer ThermoPro TP19H Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon - $24.99 $17.99 See On Amazon Ensure that all of your food is expertly cooked from this day forward — without having to cut into it. This ThermoPro digital thermometer has 22,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating because it gives you a bright, instant, accurate internal reading of meat, candy, or anything else. It's also waterproof and works for up to 3,000 hours using one 3A battery.

45% off this easy-to-use portable water flosser B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser Amazon - $60 $32.94 See On Amazon upercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

31% off this 4-port USB data hub SABRENT 4-Port USB 2.0 Data Hub Amazon - $12.99 $8.95 See On Amazon Add four additional USB ports to your computer (or any device setup) with this four-port hub that's compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux. Along with plug-and-play operation, each port can be individually turned on and off. This hub boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after 104,000 reviews.

34% off this 4-pack of flashlights Eveready LED Tactical Flashlight (4-Pack) Amazon - $25 $16.50 See On Amazon This pack of four LED flashlights come in a compact size that make them easy to use in any situation. Whether you're navigating a power outage or searching for something in your garage, these super-bright flashlights illuminate up to 590 feet away. They also come with a handy lanyard to help you keep a grip on it. Make sure to select the $5 cupon before checking out.

38% off this anti-theft minimalist wallet Zitahli Slim Large-Capacity Wallet With RFID Blocking Amazon - $34.76 $21.59 See On Amazon Even though it's slim, this bifold wallet has room for all your payment essentials, including space for cash, IDs, and other cards. It's made of sturdy carbon leather and features RFID-blocking technology. Plus, it has a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 15,000 reviews, so you know it's been put to the test.

60% off the Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $29.99 $11.99 See On Amazon Not only is this Fire TV Stick Lite easy to set up, but it also comes with an Alexa-enabled remote that makes it easy to use on the daily, too. With an overall 4.7-star rating from on Amazon, the Fire TV Stick Lite offers you practically endless shows and movies to watch — just tell Alexa what you’d like to stream, and let the device find it for you. Plus, you can even sync it with your other smart home devices, and use it to stream music on apps like Spotify.

39% off this set of fan-favorite ballpoint pens from Zebra Zebra Pen Z-Grip Retractable Ballpoint Pens (7-Pack) Amazon - $4.62 $2.84 See On Amazon If you love writing with smooth, skip-free pens (who doesn't?) these Zebra Z-Grips may be your new favorites. Reviewers certainly think so, as they've garnered a 4.6-star overall rating from over 56,000 reviews. With a satisfying retractible click-top, comfy rubber grip, and a flowy ballpoint tip, this is a set you'll be happy to have around.

51% off the REVLON One-Step Volumizer brush REVLON Original One-Step Volumizer Amazon - $59.99 $29.27 See On Amazon In case you couldn't tell by its 300,000-plus reviews and 4.6-star rating, the Revlon One-Step hair tool has revolutionized the way people style their hair. Since it's a blow dryer and a brush in one, you can dry, style, and volumize strands fast, without frizz, and in one simple motion. CHECK BOX TO SAVE AN EXTRA $10

54% off a 6-pack of PUMA runner socks PUMA Runner Socks (6-Pack) Amazon - $18 $8.24 See On Amazon These Puma runner socks (complete with the cat logo) have over 30,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

31% off a Ninja Foodie pressure cooker and air fryer Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Amazon - $129.95 $89.99 See On Amazon This Ninja pressure cooker and air fryer has an impressive 4.8-star overall rating after more than 30,000 Amazon reviews, and you can get it for a discount while this deal lasts. With nine cooking functions, including slow cook and broil, you can whip up one-pot meals any night of the week.

34% off a wifi extender TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender Amazon - $34.83 $22.99 See On Amazon Extend your Wi-Fi up to 1,200 square feet and for 20 different devices with this plug-in gadget from TP-Link. It's a number-one best-seller with 106,000 reviews because it's easy to set up and, according to buyers, actually works to improve speed and minimize dead zones.

41% off a 5-pack of Calvin Klein boxer briefs Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Boxer Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon - $64.50 $37.99 See On Amazon These Calvin Klein boxer briefs have a 4.6-star overall rating after having racked up 8,000 reviews. Made from breathable cotton to keep you cool and dry, each pair features a longer leg line and a functional fly.

55% off this HEPA air purifier with a 4.7-star rating Honeywell HPA 100 HEPA Air Purifier Amazon - $154.99 $69.99 See On Amazon Upgrade your home air quality with Honeywell's HEPA air purifier, which has garnered a 4.7-star overall rating after 23,000 reviews. Sized for medium rooms up to 155 square feet, it operates on four levels to eliminate airborne particles like pollen, smoke, dander, and dirt.

30% off this highly rated air purifier that reduces allergens LEVOIT H13 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier Amazon - $89.99 $62.99 See On Amazon This purifier has a true HEPA filter that removes smoke, mold, dust, and pollen from your home. More than 45,000 reviewers have awarded it an overall 4.6 stars, and one raved, "Crisp clean smelling air [and] could not recommend more to pet owners with allergies or asthma."

59% off the 2021 Echo Show 5 Echo Show 5 (2021 Release) Amazon - $84.99 $34.99 See On Amazon With nearly 75,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.6-star rating overall, it's clear that the Echo Show 5 is beloved on the site. And for good reason — the device can be used for a wide variety of different tasks, including setting alarms and timers, making video calls, streaming music or shows, and putting photos on display. Grab it today for this amazing price!

58% off the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) Amazon - $39.99 $16.99 See On Amazon Stream more than a million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more using this handy Amazon Fire TV Stick. You can even use your voice to control it, since Alexa is directly built in. Set up is simple; just plug the device in to your TV and connect to the Internet to get started.

50% off the Fire TV Cube Hands-Free Streaming Device Fire TV Cube Hands-free Streaming Device Amazon - $119.99 $59.99 See On Amazon The ultra-powerful Fire TV Cube can be used to stream more than a million different movies and TV shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more. And you can even use it to play your favorite music, too. Control the handy device using your voice with built-in Alexa. The Fire TV Cube supports 4K Ultra HD.

39% off the 2021 Apple TV 4K 2021 Apple TV 4K Amazon - $179 $109 See On Amazon With a 4.8-star overall rating after 10,000 reviews, the 2021 Apple TV lets you stream your favorites from HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and more. The setup includes 4K resolution, Dolby Vision for a crisp picture, and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound that'll make you feel like you're at the theater.

30% off a 6-pack of Fruit of the Loom boxer briefs Fruit of the Loom Coolzone Boxer Briefs (6-Pack) Amazon - $20.99 $14.69 See On Amazon Boasting an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 154,000 reviews, these boxer briefs have breathable mesh panels to keep you cool and ventilated at the fly. They're also moisture-wicking and tag-free for extra comfort.

60% off an ice roller facial massager ROSELYN BOUTIQUE Ice Roller Facial Massager Amazon - $19.99 $7.99 See On Amazon Help revitalize skin, promote blood flow, and relieve fatigue with this simple ice massager that's suitable for all skin types. Just pop the roller head into the freezer then massage where desired for an instant cooling effect. This version is Amazon's Choice for facial massagers, and with a 4.7-star overall rating it's easy to see why.

48% off an Amazon Smart Plug Amazon Smart Plug Amazon - $24.99 $12.99 See On Amazon With 500,000 reviews and 4.7 stars on Amazon, it's no question as to why Amazon's smart plug is so popular. This device will help you program lamps and appliances to work on a schedule, giving you the ability to access them through the Alexa app.

51% off professional hair-cutting scissors COOLALA Professional Hair Cutting Scissors Amazon - $15.99 $7.91 See On Amazon Made of high-grade Japanese steel, these professional haircutting scissors help you get a salon look at home. The ergonomic handle ensures fingers stay comfy while cutting, and the razor-sharp blades are long lasting. A professional hairdressing comb is included. These earn a 4.6-star rating after almost 14,000 reviews.

42% off a spill-proof travel mug Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Travel Mug, 20 oz Amazon - $27.99 $16.18 See On Amazon If you're constantly spilling your drink on the go, the Contigo AUTOSEAL travel mug is the solution. This brilliant design (which has over 115,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating) automatically seals itself when you're done drinking, so it's leak- and spill-proof. The mug also uses advanced insulation so your drink stays hot for 7 hours and cold for 18.

31% off Braun hair clippers Braun Hair Clippers Amazon - $54.99 $37.99 See On Amazon With over 10,000 reviews and an impressive 4.6-star rating, this 9-in-1 Braun hair clipper kit is a popular choice when it comes to body grooming. You get a hair trimmer with 13 length settings, face and beard trimmer, body groomer, ear and nose trimmer, and a clean shave razor. And since it's cordless and waterproof, you can even take it in the shower.

63% off a 6-pack of multi-purpose cleaning sponges Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges (6-Pack) Amazon - $25.98 $9.69 See On Amazon These sponges from Scrub-It are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for an ultra-low price. The set comes with six sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.

40% off The Original MakeUp Eraser The Original MakeUp Eraser Amazon - $20 $12 See On Amazon The MakeUp Eraser is a top seller for good reason — it is super effective at removing all makeup, including extra-stubborn waterproof products! To use, just wet it with warm water and wipe the makeup from your face in a gentle, circular motion. This pick is machine washable, so it can be used again and again.

55% off a 40-pack of mechanical pencils BIC Xtra-Smooth Mechanical Pencils With Erasers (40-Pack) Amazon - $13.99 $6.24 See On Amazon Students, note-takers, and artists could all use these BIC Xtra-Smooth mechanical pencils, which come in a pack of 40 and all have built-in erasers. The number-2 lead never needs sharpening and is even compatible with most standardized tests. Currently, they have over 27,000 reviews and 4.8 stars.

37% off Bioré Pore Strips Bioré Original Pore Strips for Blackhead Removal Amazon - $7.59 $4.75 See On Amazon These blackhead removing strips have over 35,000 reviews and a solid 4.4-star rating for a reason. Just clean and wet your nose, apply the strip, and in 10 minutes you'll have instant results. Your pores are cleaned and unclogged, and your skin is left feeling fresh and invigorated.

40% off an outdoor HD security camera Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera Amazon - $99.99 $59.99 See On Amazon Over 128,000 reviewers have given this wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera a solid 4.4-star rating for good reason. Set up is easy, and you can monitor anything, anywhere, during the day or with infrared night vision. Plus, the Blink app allows you to see, hear, and talk to visitors in real time and get motion detection alerts. And with a battery life of 2 years, that's one less thing to worry about.

30% off Differin Gel Acne Treatment Differin Gel Acne Treatment Amazon - $15.07 $10.55 See On Amazon Differin Gel is the most potent acne treatment you can get without a prescription — and since it contains 0.1% Adapalene, a retinoid, it doubles as an inexpensive (but wildly effective) retinol. With 44,000 ratings, it's officially ascended to cult status — and you can get this already-affordable treatment at an even more amazing price today.

40% off a Philips electric toothbrush Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Electric Toothbrush Amazon - $99.92 $59.95 See On Amazon This highly rated electric toothbrush features three modes and a built-in pressure sensor to protect your teeth and gums while you brush. There's also a two-minute timer to help you brush thoroughly and impressive 14-day battery life — so click "add to cart" now while this deal lasts.

60% off wireless earbuds JBL Tune True Wireless Earbuds Amazon - $99.88 $39.95 See On Amazon An audio deal not to be missed, these JBL Tune wireless earbuds provide resonant bass and Dual Connect technology, so you can make calls and listen to music with both earbuds or just one. They come with a charging case and offer up to 25 hours of play time when fully juiced.

50% off an iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum Amazon - $999.98 $499.99 See On Amazon Not only does the Roomba i7+ vacuum the floors on its own, but it will also automatically empty itself for up to 60 days at a time so keeping the house tidy is a breeze. Plus, this robot vacuum is backed by over 9,000 perfect five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.

30% off a brow-enhancing serum with rave reviews Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum, 1.5mL Amazon - $38 $26.60 See On Amazon "This has worked for me! My eyebrows had nearly disappeared on the outside arch," one reviewer wrote, "but now, I could go without filling them in." GrandeBROW serum is filled with cruelty-free ingredients that promote fuller, thicker brows. This bottle contains enough for 8 weeks of use.

30% off a nourishing nail and cuticle oil CND SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care Amazon - $8.50 $5.95 See On Amazon Condition cuticles and nails with CND SolarOil, which is packed with strengthening and protective ingredients like jojoba oil, almond seed oil, and vitamin E. This antioxidant-rich formula has a 4.6-star overall rating after 22,000 reviews.

20% off OPI Top Coat Nail Polish OPI Protective Top Coat Nail Polish Amazon - $10.78 $8.62 See On Amazon OPI's Top Coat polish protects your nail color from chipping and leaves a high-gloss finish. It's formulated to provide up to 7 days of protection, and over 27,000 five-star ratings are a testament to this polish's high quality.

30% off Stila Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Amazon - $23 $16.10 See On Amazon There's a reason Stila's waterproof liquid eyeliner is often touted as one of the best out there; it has a fine marker tip for precise application, so even non-pros can use it. Better yet, this smudge-proof formula stays put all day.

40% off this highly rated collagen powder Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptides Powder, 20 Oz. Amazon - $47 $27.99 See On Amazon Give your skin, hair, nails, and joints a dose of collagen with this best-selling powder from Vital Proteins. The unflavored formula harnesses the power of collagen peptides, plus hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, to deliver glow that fans can't get enough of — more than 132,000 reviewers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

44% off organic protein powder Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder, Vanilla Bean (2.03 Pounds) Amazon - $26.99 $15 See On Amazon This 2 pound container of organic protein powder is available for an excellent price! Amazon reviewers love this product — they give it a 4.6-star rating overall on the site, after 49,000-plus reviews — specifically because it's vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and has no added sugar. Plus, the vanilla flavor tastes great. Mix it with water or milk, or even add it to your favorite recipe for a boost of protein.

50% off 23andMe genetic DNA testing 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Amazon - $199 $98.99 See On Amazon This at-home testing kit from 23andMe will provide you with both health and ancestry information. No blood or needles are involved — simply utilize the saliva collection kit and send the sample back to the lab in the pre-paid package. In 5 to 6 weeks, you will receive your results.

43% off Crest Whitestrips with an LED light to quickly brighten teeth Crest 3D Whitestrips With Light (20 Count) Amazon - $69.99 $39.99 See On Amazon Level up you teeth-whitening game with this Crest Whitestrips kit that comes with an LED light to accelerate and maximize results. The brand's fastest and most effective whitening method, it offers results that last up to 36 months.

30% off a best-selling mist spray bottle Hula Home Continuous Mist Spray Bottle Amazon - $9.99 $6.99 See On Amazon Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from this leakproof bottle. It has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating.

38% off this gel top coat and base coal nail set beetles No Wipe Gel Top Coat and Base Coat Set (Set of 2) Amazon - $12.99 $7.99 See On Amazon Help your mani and pedi last for three weeks and up with this base coat and top coat gel set from beetles. The base coat is a bit sticky so the next layer of polish strongly adheres, while the top coat is flexible to avoid nicks, chips, and smudges. Over 61,000 fans rate this set 4.6 stars.

20% off a cult-classic mascara with thousands of reviews essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon - $4.99 $3.99 See On Amazon Now is the time to stock up on essence's cult-favorite Lash Princess mascara, which boasts over 180,000 five-star ratings and number-one best-seller status on Amazon. It gives you both major length and volume without clumping or flaking, and lasts all day long without smudging, despite being easy to wash off at the end of the day.

39% off L’Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara Amazon - $11.99 $7.29 See On Amazon Get voluptuous volume and feathery-soft lashes with L'Oreal's Lash Paradise, one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products. The formula is developed to prevent flaking, smudging, or clumping, leaving behind nothing but a gloriously full lash fringe. It gets 4.4 stars from almost 87,000 enthusiasts.

28% off an Apple Watch Series 7 Smart Watch Apple Watch Series 7 Smart Watch Amazon - $429 $309 See On Amazon A number-one best seller with over 27,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, the Apple Series 7 smart watch is one of the most advanced fitness trackers on the market: It tracks your movements, measures your workouts, and even records your blood oxygen and takes ECGs. That said, it also keeps you connected since you can use the retina display to send texts, take calls, listen to music, and use Siri.

50% off these natural pumice stones for smooth feet and hands Natural Pumice Stone for Feet & Hands (2-Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $4.99 See On Amazon Calloused feet getting you down? This two-pack of pumice stones made from natural lava rock will help you exfoliate your way back to smooth skin. There are lots of pumice stones out there, but these have loop cords for easily hanging them in your shower, are Amazon's choice for "Best Pumice Stone," and have an overall 4.6-star rating from over 4,000 reviews.

37% off a 43-inch LED 4K Smart Fire TV Insignia 43-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Amazon - $299.99 $189.99 See On Amazon Play full-HD, 4K movies and shows from this Insignia smart TV, which has Fire TV built right into it. As a result, you can also use Alexa for voice control and access thousands of other apps. According to its 5,000 reviews and 4.6-star rating, it's definitely a worthwhile purchase.

50% off an Oral-B electric toothbrush with AI Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence Amazon - $199.99 $99.99 See On Amazon With live AI coaching to help improve the way you brush your teeth, this high-tech Oral-B electric toothbrush would be an amazing investment any day. But, while it's on sale? Run, don't walk. This brush has six different cleaning modes you can switch between depending on your teeth's sensitivity or which areas you're brushing. It's hardly surprising that after racking up 3,400 Amazon reviews, this dental care essential has a 4.7-star overall rating.

34% off the Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 Mop Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 Mop (20 Pieces) Amazon - $14.99 $9.94 See On Amazon If you've been eyeing a Swiffer Sweeper mop, now is the time to buy — it's available for an excellent price. This starter set comes with everything you need to clean your floors, including the mop and a variety of wet pads and dry cloths. This pick is safe for all floor types, including tile, hardwood, and vinyl.

51% off a 6-pack of Saucony no-show socks Saucony Bolt Performance Comfort Fit No-Show Socks (6 Pairs) Amazon - $14.99 $8.54 See On Amazon This is a great time to stock up on wardrobe essentials, like this pack of six no-show socks from Saucony. Boasting well over 32,000 ratings, these fan-favorite socks are made with mesh ventilation, targeted arch compression, and a sweat-wicking fabric designed to keep your feet cool, dry, and supported while you work out (or lounge). Choose from over a dozen colors. See more men's fashion deals.

55% off these scalp-massaging shampoo brushes Cbiumpro Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush (2-Pack) Amazon - $12.99 $5.91 See On Amazon With over 16,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, these scalp-soothing shampoo brushes are a clear fan-favorite. You can use them on wet or dry hair (and with shampoo in the shower) to give yourself a head massage and a more thorough clean.

60% off soothing gold eye masks Célor Gold Under-Eye Patches (20 Pairs) Amazon - $12.97 $9.47 See On Amazon It's hard to make a self-care moment more luxe than a golden eye mask. This pack of 20 individually wrapped pairs feature restorative glycerin and allantoin, too, in a formula designed to brighten and hydrate.

63% off a personal water filter that removes bacteria LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon - $29.95 $11.12 See On Amazon The LifeStraw personal water filter has racked up over 95,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating from hikers, survivalists, and people who just like to be prepared. That's because it removes more than 99% of bacteria, parasites, microplastics, and dirt from any source of water, from comprised tap water to a still-standing lake.

40% off an organic cotton sheet set Pinzon Organic Cotton Sheet Set Amazon - $31.65 $19.10 See On Amazon This popular sheet set is made with GOTS-certified organic cotton, and it boasts more than 4,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. These sheets feature a percale weave with a thread count of 300 for a cozy yet breathable feel. Best of all, they come in six pretty colors and a wide range of sizes for a perfect fit.

47% off a portable bonfire pit and stand Solo Stove Portable Bonfire Pit & Stand Amazon - $469.99 $249.99 See On Amazon Made from sturdy stainless steel, this portable bonfire from Solo Stove has a unique construction that maximizes airflow for a more efficient burn — and it's almost totally smoke-free. No gas or propane is required to use this pick. This bonfire is quite popular on Amazon, so you can expect it to sell out at this amazing price.

46% off a Shark Steam Pocket Mop Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner Amazon - $100 $54 See On Amazon This steam mop takes just 30 seconds to heat up and uses water to provide 99.9% sanitation against germs and bacteria. It includes two washable microfiber pads that work to lock in dirt for a sparkling clean finish. As the best-selling steam mop on Amazon, and boasting an average 4.5-star rating, this one won't last long.

40% off a set of super popular makeup brushes BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) Amazon - $19.99 $11.98 See On Amazon This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

50% off Ancestry DNA Genetic Testing AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Testing Amazon - $119 $59 See On Amazon If you're curious about your ancestry and genetic traits, now's the time to buy AncestryDNA's highly rated testing kit. Submit a simple mouth swab sample, and you'll get a breakdown of your ethnicity as well as interesting trait tendencies like freckles, lactose intolerance, and even cilantro aversion.

23% off a handheld garment steamer Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon - $38.99 $29.99 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller with 4.3 stars and over 75,000 reviews, this handheld steamer is the easiest way to get clothes looking crisp at home or while traveling. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and lasts for up to 15 minutes on one fill — plus it's great for sanitizing surfaces and refreshing hard-to-wash upholstery, too.

30% off a 12-pack of Gillette razor blade refills Gillette Men's Razor Blade Refills (12-Pack) Amazon - $39.99 $27.99 See On Amazon These Gillette razor blade refills are an Amazon's Choice product and have earned a 4.7-star rating from over 28,000 reviewers. Your order comes with two Gillette Proglide refills (ideal for an extra-close shave) and 10 Fusion5 cartridges, all of which have a lubrication strip and five anti-friction blades that stay sharp for up to a month each.

31% off these COSRX pimple patches COSRX Acne Pimple Patch (72 Patches) Amazon - $13.99 $9.72 See On Amazon Quickly, effectively, and subtly treat blemishes with these COSRX pimple patches, which have earned over 12,000 reviews and 4.5 stars. Using a non-toxic hydrocolloid dressing, they absorb the contents of a pimple and protect the area for faster healing. By morning, reviewers report that the spot is smaller, less red, and well on its way to disappearing.

31% off a pack of 540 unscented dog poop bags Amazon Basics Unscented Dog Poop Bags with Dispenser and Leash Clip, 13 x 9 Inches, Pack of 540 (36 Rolls) Amazon - $13.64 $9.37 See On Amazon This set from Amazon Basics comes with a whopping 540 unscented plastic bags to contain pet waste, along with a handy dispenser with a carabiner to clip it on a leash. Each bag is large in size for your convenience.

36% off a dehumidifier for medium to large rooms hOmeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier (1,500 Sq. Ft) Amazon - $249.99 $159.97 See On Amazon Suitable for medium to large rooms as well as basements, this hOmeLabs dehumidifier removes up to 22 points of moisture from the air every day. It's also Energy Star-certified as well as super easy to use, especially granted it has drain access. Over 42,000 reviewers have awarded it 4.6 stars.

45% off these highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds Amazon - $39.99 $22.09 See On Amazon These Bluetooth wireless earbuds have a 4.4-star overall rating after more than a whopping 303,000 shoppers have weighed in. They can run for up to six hours on a charge, and the charging case offers an extra 24 hours of play when you're on the go. The earbuds also boast an IPX8 rating, making them waterproof and sweat-proof, too.

30% off OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Amazon - $19.08 $13.27 See On Amazon Bid farewell to cracking, chipping, and splitting with OPI's Nail Envy Nail Strengthener. A no-brainer for your home manicure kit, this fan-favorite formula has a stellar 4.7-star overall rating after 37,000 reviews.

41% off this fabric shaver and lint remover BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover Amazon - $16.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Help keep your fabrics fluff-, lint-, and pill-free with this highly-rated fabric shaver. Suitable for everything from wool coats to sweaters, furniture, and toys, its adjustable features ensure it can handle even your fluffiest fabric. Just ask the nearly 71,000 reviewers, who bestowed this with an overall average of 4.5 stars.

45% off this warm down jacket Orolay Thickened Down Jacket Amazon - $159.99 $88.49 See On Amazon The super-popular Orolay jacket is available for a great price — act quick because it won't last long! This pick is the perfect combination of fashionable and functional. The exterior is made from weather-resistant polyester, while the interior is filled with down to keep you toasty warm. The fleece-lined hood, six sizable pockets, and side zippers are all features that reviewers on Amazon adore.