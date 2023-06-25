75 Awesome Things on Amazon That Are So Damn Cheap

In the past year, I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve stepped foot in a mall. The reason? Amazon has just about anything I could possibly need, including plenty of brilliant problem-solving items. Perhaps my favorite finds, however, are the cheap things on Amazon that are actually impressive.

Scroll on for great ideas for every facet of your life. Many have thousands of five-star ratings to back them up, and the vast majority of these picks are $30 or less. Proof that you don’t have to choose between cost and convenience.

01 These notepads with built-in folders Amazon Find It File Folder Notepads (12-Pack) $11.99 Take notes and store important papers (like receipts, medical records, documents, and handouts) all in the same place. These Find It File folder notepads come in 12 color options and three sizes, the least expensive of which has 12 folders with third-cut tabs built right in. The paper is wide-ruled and resistant to bleeding and rips. Available styles: 12

02 This double-sided tape with countless uses Amazon EZlifego Double Sided Tape Heavy Duty $10.87 This best-selling double-sided tape is one of those things that reviewers find themselves reaching for “all the time.” Customers have used it to stop rugs from sliding on the floor, secure fragile things so cats can’t knock them over, hang decorations both inside and out, mount smart devices like video doorbells, and tons more. The two-way bond is weatherproof and extra-sticky, but you can remove it using heat from a blow dryer.

03 These mats that protect your kitchen from heat & messes Amazon WD - KC Countertop Protector Heat Resistant Large Mat $28 Place these heat-resistant mats underneath appliances like air fryers, pressure cookers, and espresso machines, or use them as trivets while cooking and serving. The silver surface looks like stainless steel and easily wipes clean, while the non-slip rubber base keeps it in place. “Used this to protect a table from air fryer/toaster oven,” one reviewer wrote. “No heat transferred to the table while air fryer was 400°.”

04 This touch-free trash can that automatically opens Amazon Anborry Bathroom Touchless Trash Can $27 This touchless trash can is waterproof and has a slim, rectangular design, so it fits well right next to the toilet — or in small spaces like RVs and offices. The real selling point, however, is its battery-operated infrared sensor, which automatically detects your hand so it silently opens and closes the lid. According to reviewers, it’s a lifesaver if you hate germs or have a pet that knocks over the garbage. Available styles: 6

05 This mini massage roller stick that packs a punch Amazon Elite Massage Roller Stick $17.99 It may be small and travel-friendly, but this mini roller stick “feels amazing” and “works great on sore muscles,” according to reviewers. Its seven trigger-point beads roll over your legs, arms, shoulders, or back, massaging any knots and boosting blood in the process. It comes in your choice of four color options, and since it measures just 16 inches long and weighs under 7 ounces, it’ll fit in most suitcases or gym bags. Available styles: 4

06 Some low-smoke seasoning oil for your cast iron pans Amazon Heritage Products Cast Iron Seasoning Oil $12 If your cast iron pans have seen better days, try this seasoning oil to renew them to their former glory. Its low-smoke, high-temperature formula uses avocado oil to clean, condition, and protect your cast iron cookware without creating a sticky residue. It’s also food-safe and 100% vegan.

08 A UV sanitizer that also charges your phone Amazon HOME SANITIZER SOLUTIONS UV Smartphone Sanitizer $40 This smartphone sanitizer uses UV light to disinfect your phone in about 15 minutes — and you can also use it to zap away germs on other small objects, like jewelry and Bluetooth earbuds. That said, it also has a built-in wireless charger for compatible phones, and since it’s compact and lightweight, you can take it with you on the go.

09 This easy way to make slushes at home Amazon RELPOM Slushie Maker Cup $18 This slush-maker cup turns almost any drink into a frozen treat in mere minutes. First, store the cup in the freezer so it’s ready for use when you need it. Next, pour in your drink of choice. (Soda and juice will make a slush, while milk-based ingredients will make a shake.) Then squeeze the soft exterior for a few minutes to evenly distribute the cold, and enjoy your drink with the two-in-one spoon and straw. Available styles: 4

10 An armrest organizer to hold your phone, glasses, remotes & reading material Amazon SYSOV Sofa Armrest Organizer $15 No side table? No problem. This armrest organizer drapes over the side of your recliner or couch and has five separate pockets to store your phone, glasses, remotes, tablets, and reading materials. It comes in 11 colors and two sizes, but all of them have non-slip silicone on the back to keep them in place. Available styles: 11

11 These ice pack slippers that help with inflammation & pain Amazon NEWGO Foot Ice Pack Slippers $18 On the outside, the soft-knit fabric cushions your feet while the grippy outsole prevents slipping. On the inside, however, these ice-pack slippers have a temperature-retaining gel, so after storing them in the freezer, they help to minimize inflammation and soothe aches and pains (and keep you cool). Reviewers love the way they help with swelling, post-surgery healing, and general relief — and you can also heat them in the microwave for warmth, instead. Available styles: 2

12 This microwave caddy that helps you transport hot bowls & plates Amazon Handy Gourmet Microwave Cool Caddy w/ Handles $11 This brilliant microwave caddy allows you to transport bowls and plates without having to worry about burning your fingers on a freshly microwaved meal. Beyond the cool-touch handles, it also has a raised edge to catch spills and a dishwasher-safe design, so it’s easy to clean. “Sometimes you just didn’t know you needed an odd little item like this until you use it,” one reviewer wrote. “Then you wonder how you ever got along without it!”

13 This rocker-style cutter for pizza, herbs, brownies & more Amazon KitchenStar 14” Pizza Cutter $16.99 According to reviewers, this rocker-style pizza cutter is one of those things “you didn't know you needed” — and the overall 4.7-star rating from more than 16,000 customers proves it. Available in two colors and four sizes, it uses a stainless steel blade and a rocking motion to effortlessly cut through pizza without crushing your toppings. It’s also a genius tool for cutting cheesecakes, brownies, and herbs while keeping both of your hands out of the way. Available styles: 2

14 These silicone pot holders that double as trivets Amazon HOMWE Silicone Kitchen Pot Holders (2-Pack) $10 Thanks to their grippy, non-slip silicone backing and terrycloth split pockets at the fingertips, these two-in-one pot holders can be worn as oven mitts when handling hot lids or taking pans out of the oven. That said, since they’re square and lay flat when not in use, they double as hot plates to protect your counters and tabletops. Since they’re machine-washable with a tab for hanging, they’re also easy to clean and dry. Available styles: 3

15 This reusable notebook that digitizes your notes Amazon Rocketbook Smart Notebook $21 The Rocketbook smart notebook is my go-to when I’m taking notes during interviews or for client projects. The included Pilot Frixion pen erases from the thick, dot-grid pages, so you can reuse them over and over again for a more eco-friendly alternative to paper. That said, each page has a QR code that you can scan, instantly digitizing your notes to apps like Google Drive, Dropbox, OneNote, iCloud, Slack, and more; that way, you can keep them forever, but without any desktop clutter. Available styles: 2

16 This cooling towel that keeps you comfortable in the heat Amazon Chill Pal PVA Cooling Towel $10 “I have used these in hot climates for hiking, when harvesting peaches in the summer, in the sweltering heat of Tokyo, and at home when I suffer from hot flashes,” one reviewer wrote, and they’ve decided that the Chill Pal cooling towel is “the best of all the brands.” Just soak the towel in water, wring it out, and wear it around your neck. The sponge-like PVA material allows water to evaporate fast, which causes the towel to feel cool to the touch, keeping you comfortable in hot environments.

17 A wall-mounted shoe rack that holds up to 8 pairs Amazon Lavezee Wall Mounted Shoe Rack $23 Not everyone has room for free-standing shoe racks. Luckily, this wall-mounted shoe holder can help. You can hang it virtually anywhere — including on drywall, in closets, and on the backs of doors — and it’ll hold up to eight pairs of sandals, slippers, and lightweight slip-ons. Both the silver and black color options are made from stainless steel and come with all the hardware you need for easy installation. Available styles: 2

18 This streak-free glass cleaner cloth that works with just water Amazon persik Pure-Sky Window Glass Cleaning Cloth $9 Thanks to its duo-layered microfiber weave, this Pure Sky cleaning cloth won’t leave streaks on your glass, mirrors, windshield, or screens — and it works using just water. It can also be washed and reused over 1,000 times, so you can save money on both cleaning sprays and paper towels. “Just added a touch of water and it works great, no streaking and no lint,” one reviewer raved.

19 A broom and dustpan set with a self-cleaning comb Amazon kelamayi Upgrade Broom and Dustpan Set $22 Given its extendable non-slip handle and convenient pan that prevents you from having to bend over, this broom and dustpan set is already a great value. Add in the built-in comb that separates dust and clumps of hair from the broom’s bristles, and multiple reviewers say they wish they’d bought it sooner. Other noteworthy features include a rubber lip that lays flat against the floor, eco-friendly recycled materials, and six stylish color options. Available styles: 6

20 This descaling solution that removes build-up in your coffee machine Amazon K&J Universal Descaling Solution (2-Pack) $12.95 Customers have used this descaling solution in their Keurigs, Nespresso machines, and standard coffee makers. Its food-grade ingredients are more effective than vinegar when it comes to removing mineral deposits, build-up, and grime from both reservoir tanks and heating coils and is way less pungent. According to reviewers, their “coffee tastes so much better” afterward.

21 This magnetic paper towel holder that gets the roll off the counter Amazon EHOMEA2Z Magnetic Paper Towel Holder $12 When you’re limited on counter space, the more things you can mount elsewhere, the better. This magnetic paper towel holder lets you store your roll on the side of the fridge, on the washing machine, or on a metal rack in your workstation — all without nails or adhesives. Each one comes with three sturdy magnets built right in, and they’re coated with rubber pads to prevent scratches. Available styles: 3

22 This extendable, washable tool to dust high up Amazon Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster $11 If your ceiling fans and moldings haven’t gotten a good dusting in a while, this extendable duster makes it easier than ever. The lightweight pole reaches up to 47 inches, while the microfiber head traps dust in its fluffy fibers. It also detaches, so you can throw it in the washing machine for reuse.

23 These cheap acne patches with actives that help a blemish heal faster Amazon AOA STUDIO Invisible Acne Patch Blemish Spot With Tea Tree & Cica (84-Pack) $10 These acne patches have been called the “best [reviewers] have ever tried.” When worn overnight or for several hours, the hydrocolloid draws out the contents of a pimple while the thin adhesive creates a protective barrier to promote faster healing. They’re also made with tea tree to tackle bacteria and cica to help with swelling.

24 This leakproof container that keeps ingredients separate Amazon Freshmage Salad Lunch Container $10 If you’ve ever packed a salad for lunch, you know how quickly the ingredients get soggy when mixed together. This salad container, on the other hand, has a main bowl, a compartment tray, and a dressing container, so it keeps all of the ingredients separate until it’s lunchtime. It also has a locking lid for leakproof travel and comes with a salad spoon — plus it’s great for transporting multiple snacks in the same container. Available styles: 10

25 This push-pull oven rack tool you didn’t realize you needed Amazon INFRAOVENS Silicone Oven Rack Push/Pull Tool $10 Reviewers have called this silicone oven rack tool a “genius gadget” that’s “surprisingly functional,” which explains how it’s earned an overall 4.8-star rating. Its various notches allow you to push and pull hot oven racks without burns, while its long handle keeps you far away from the heat. It works well for convection ovens, toaster ovens, and air fryers, and since it’s dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, it’s much more convenient than getting your oven mitts dirty. Available styles: 2

26 This memory foam roll that offers support wherever you need it Amazon Cushy Form Neck Roll Pillow $14.99 You can use this cylindrical pillow as a neck roll, a way to elevate your legs, or for support between your knees if you’re a side sleeper. On the inside, it has supportive memory foam, while the removable, washable cover is made from a bamboo-viscose blend for breathability. Since it’s relatively compact compared to a standard pillow, reviewers have brought it camping, on flights, and on road trips.

27 These sleep headphones that wirelessly play music & block out light Amazon MUSICOZY Bluetooth Sleep Headphones Headband $20 Whether you’re a light sleeper or you want to fall asleep to music without bothering your partner, these sleep headphones are a brilliant purchase. For one, the ultra-thin speakers lay flat against your head to comfortably, clearly, and wirelessly direct sound straight into your ears. For another, the stretchy, breathable fabric doubles as an eye mask — or it can keep your ears warm on a winter jog. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 10 hours, while the on-device controls allow you to change the volume, skip songs, and answer the phone. Available styles: 9

28 This healing balm for pets & humans alike Amazon Bag Balm Ointment, 8 Ounce $12 Oddly enough, Bag Balm ointment was originally developed to soothe cow udders after milking — but it now has an overall 4.8-star rating from more than 5,000 humans. Buyers love how effectively it soothes chapped, dry, irritated skin. It “not only heals chafing and dry skin but literally every cut, scrape or boo-boo,” one reviewer wrote. It can also be used on pets.

29 A ring light that clips onto your desk Amazon AceTaken Webcam Light Stand $22 Whether you’re filming TikToks, taking selfies, video chatting with your friends, or on a Zoom call for work, this clip-on ring light illuminates your environment hands-free. It has two gooseneck mounts (one for a camera and one for the light itself) and since it’s USB-powered, you can plug it into any computer, brick, or portable charger. It also has three warmth options and 10 brightness settings to choose from.

30 An aesthetic organizer for office supplies, remotes & more Amazon Poeland Desktop Storage Box Pencil $15 This desktop storage box has a large compartment with optional dividers for notebooks and bigger devices, as well as a smaller compartment that organizes pens and your phone. It’s also great for art supplies or remotes, according to reviewers. Best of all, its plastic-and-bamboo construction is sleek enough that you’ll want to display it on your tabletop.

31 This adjustable body pillow that reviewers are “obsessed” with Amazon Oubonun Premium Adjustable Loft Body Pillow $38.99 Since this adjustable quilted body pillow measures 4 feet 5 inches, it’s long enough that most side sleepers can use it for both head and knee support at the same time. It’s also great for propping yourself up while watching TV, especially because it’s filled with a polyester-down alternative that you can add or remove depending on your preferred loft. “I’m obsessed with this pillow,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s my favorite part of crawling into bed.”

32 An over-the-seat organizer to tackle car clutter Amazon Lusso Gear Car Organizer $26.95 This car organizer gives all of your essentials an accessible, clutter-free home in your car. It fits all seats with headrests because its adjustable straps snap into place around them. Once installed, it offers pen dividers, book and file storage, mesh side pockets, a spot for your water bottle, and even a padded compartment for devices. Available styles: 5

33 Or this trunk organizer for equipment & groceries Amazon Drive Auto Trunk Organizer I got this trunk organizer for my partner and it seriously minimized the clutter in his car. It has plenty of dividers for bigger stuff (like sports equipment, emergency items, and groceries) as well as mesh side pockets for smaller essentials. The steel-tipped hooks secure everything in place — and its carrying handles make it really easy to empty out his truck in seconds when we need the space to transport large loads. Available styles: 3

34 This lightweight sunshade that keeps your car cooler in hot weather Amazon EcoNour Car Windshield Sun Shade $16 Made from lightweight, UV-resistant polyester, this sunshade comes in nine sizes to fit most models of cars. It spans your entire windshield to better maintain the temperature inside your vehicle. While its reinforced connectors keep it in place during use, it’s also easy to fold up and store in the included pouch while you’re driving. On Amazon, it’s a best-seller with more than 99,000 reviews. Available sizes: XS — XXXL

35 This USB car charger that powers two devices at once Amazon Crave DualHub 24W 4.8A 2 Port Dual USB Universal Car Charger, Smart Charge IC Technology - White $9.99 Plug this universal car charger into your vehicle’s auxiliary power outlet to safely charge up to two devices at once. Its USB ports automatically detect the phone or tablet's power settings to deliver the ideal current, and the unit aims to protect against overheating and overcharging. It comes in your choice of black or white, and according to one reviewer, the “slim design charges fast.” Available styles: 2

36 This outdoor furniture spray that resists water & reduces fading Amazon Scotchgard Furniture Sun and Water Shield $10 I spray my outdoor pillows with this Scotchgard furniture protector spray to repel water and prevent the colors from fading due to UV rays. That said, other reviewers have used it for hammocks, umbrellas, boat and barbecue covers, and even their shoes. Since it resists yellowing and dries clear and odorless, it’s a great way to protect all of your outdoor stuff.

37 This smarter way to store your knives Amazon Joseph Joseph 85120 Kitchen Drawer Organizer $11 Not everyone has countertop space to spare, so if you’d rather store your knives in a drawer, the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore makes it significantly easier. Its two-tiered design stores up to nine knives in a stacked, space-savvy way — and since the blades are covered, your hands stay protected. It’s suitable for most drawers that are at least 3 inches high, and according to reviewers, it’s a “great space saver” and an easy way to ditch “that unsightly knife block.”

38 These bottle insulators to keep your beer up to 20 times colder Amazon BrüMate Hopsulator Bott'l Insulated Bottle Cooler $17 For extremely hot weather or people who like to nurse their drinks, these best-selling BrüMate Hopsulator bottle coolers are a genius investment. They fit standard 12-ounce glass bottles using a push-lock mechanism, after which the triple-insulated stainless steel exterior keeps your drink up to 20 times colder than a neoprene sleeve. They also come in a huge range of colors and patterns to express your personality and to always know which drink is your drink. The non-slip base keeps your drink steady and protected on tabletops. Available styles: 20

39 This s’mores maker for marshmallow roasting anywhere Amazon Sterno Table Top Smores Maker Kit $24 In the reviews section of this tabletop s’mores maker, you’ll find both kids and kids at heart who can’t get enough of this thing. “I used it twice now with big groups of kids and adults and everyone really liked it!” one reviewer wrote. The center holds a sterno heater (with a safety screen) that burns for up to 45 minutes and can be used indoors or out, while the surrounding tray separates and serves your ingredients. The set also comes with two stainless steel roasting forks.

40 Some non-woven pan dividers that prevent scratches Amazon BOYAN Pot and Pan Protectors (12 Pack) $10 These effective but affordable pan protectors are made from non-woven fabric and have an asterisk-like design that curves to fit rounded items. As a result, they protect against scratches when stacked between your pots and pans and they prevent chips and breaking when placed between glass bowls. Each set includes 12 dividers in three different sizes, and more than 10,000 reviewers have awarded them an overall 4.7-star rating.

41 These plastic scrapers with endless uses Amazon Pan Scrapers Dish Scraper Tool Set $5 These pan scrapers are designed to remove build-up and grease from skillets, cast iron, and baking dishes. That said, thanks to their durable, versatile polycarbonate construction, reviewers have found countless other uses for them: They’re also great for scraping off the gunk on fridge shelves, splatters on the stovetop, sticky messes on floors, candle wax on tables, and stickers on windshields. You can even use them to cut soft foods.

42 This anti-fatigue mat that’s both padded & water-resistant Amazon Sky Solutions Oasis Anti-Fatigue Mat According to reviewers, this anti-fatigue mat helps “with lower back and leg pain” because it feels like “walking on clouds.” That said, the supportive foam is protected by a rubber-like, water-resistant material and has a non-slip backing, so you can use it in your kitchen, bathroom, or garage as well as at your standing desk. Get it in four sizes and six colors. Available sizes: 20” x 32” — 24” x 70”

43 These patches that’re designed to boost your energy throughout the day Amazon The Patch Brand Energy Patches $19 According to the brand, these Patch Brand patches release active ingredients through your skin for significantly more absorption than if you took vitamins by mouth. The energy patches contain caffeine, vitamin B3, and vitamin B5 for up to eight hours of energy and should be applied about 30 minutes before you need your boost. That said, the brand also sells focus, immunity, sleep, and stress relief patches with other ingredients and benefits.

44 This heavy-duty pooper scooper that’s been called the greatest ever Amazon Pawler Dog Pooper Scooper $30 This Pawler heavy-duty dog poop scooper has been called the “greatest pooper scooper ever.” It works on almost any surface, and since it’s made from thick metal that’s sturdy and won’t rust, some reviewers even use it for horses. Each set includes a large-capacity tray for fewer trips to the trash, a rake for grass, gravel, or sand, and a spade for cleaning concrete.

45 A meat syringe that injects your meals with flavor Amazon Grillman Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel Marinade Meat Injector Kit $18 This pro-grade meat injector kit is made from stainless steel and holds 2 ounces of marinade. It comes with multiple needles, so you can inject your steaks, turkey, chicken breasts, fish, and pork chops with plenty of flavor. The components also come apart for easy cleaning in the dishwasher. “Very nice, sturdy, and does the job without squirting marinade from piston seal,” wrote one reviewer who went through five other injectors before finding “the one.”

46 These wireless LEDs for underneath your cabinets Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Under Cabinet Lights (2-Pack) $25 You don’t need to hire an electrician to get sleek, functional lighting underneath your shelves or cabinets. These wireless LEDs install using your choice of adhesive tape or screws, both of which are included in your order. They then illuminate the surrounding area with a warm white glow, all without wires thanks to their battery-operated design. Use the remote control to set timers and adjust brightness levels, or tap the lights themselves to easily turn them on and off.

47 Some drawer organizers with adjustable dividers Amazon Uncluttered Designs Adjustable Drawer Dividers $23 These drawer organizers have moveable, adjustable dividers, so you can change the size of the cells depending on the purpose. They’re great for everything from clothes and office supplies to junk drawers and crafting, especially since they’re stackable and easy to clean. You can even cut the dividers for even more customization.

48 A steamer basket with many thoughtful features Amazon LHS Food Steamer Basket $11 Most steamer baskets have collapsible metal petals to fit a range of different cookware, so you can steam everything from vegetables to fish. This steamer basket, however, also has an extended handle to keep your fingers away from the heat and collapsible silicone feet for better stability. It’s made from stainless steel and disassembles for compact storage. Available styles: 3

49 This microwaveable tortilla warmer that stays cool on the outside Amazon Dexas Microwavable Tortilla Warmer $10 “Tortillas get warm but the container stays cool!” one reviewer raved about this microwavable tortilla warmer. “Can't believe I waited so long to get this!” It can hold up to 10 corn or flour tortillas at once and it also works for pita, biscuits, and pancakes. Unlike traditional warmers, this one stays cool to the touch, resists breakage, and is microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Available styles: 5

50 This defrosting tray that works “like magic” Amazon Blazin' Thaw Defrosting Tray $26 This defrosting tray is “like magic” and the “most amazing thing ever,” according to reviewers. In actuality, the aluminum interior is science (not magic), since it pulls the cold away from your frozen materials to defrost them quickly and safely — especially when compared to using bowls of water or the microwave. It also has curved edges to minimize messes on your countertop. Available sizes: Large — Premium

51 A decorative stump throw pillow for a cute, rustic vibe Amazon HYSEAS Decorative Round Throw Pillow, 3D Digital Print Comfortable Kids Funny Cute Wood Log Pillow Circle Seating Floor Cushion for Home, Couch, Sofa, Bedroom, Living Room Decor, Stump $15.99 Amazon customers have put these decorative stump throw pillows on their sofas in their cabins, in their kids’ play tents, in their campers, and on the floor for movie nights. They’re made from polyester microfiber and have a resilient sponge lining for comfort, while the 3D-printed exterior looks realistic and comes in a few different wood colors. Available styles: 3

52 This automatic soap dispenser that minimizes germs & waste Amazon YIKHOM Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser $25 According to reviewers, this automatic soap dispenser is one of those things you don’t realize you need until you have one. It minimizes the spread of germs and messes with its touch-free automatic sensor, and it dispenses the ideal amount of soap each time to prevent waste. It’s also USB-rechargeable and lasts up to 60 days on a single charge, plus you can get it in your choice of five different finishes to suit your bathroom, kitchen, or work area. Available styles: 5

53 This cleaning kit that gets your earbuds looking like new Amazon Cleaner Kit for Airpods $8 You probably paid a lot of money for your earbuds, and this cleaner kit is a great way to keep them looking and working like new. Each order includes soft microfiber brushes for dust, a flocking sponge for the case, metal scrapers for hard-to-reach spots, individually packed wipes, and putty squares to remove other gunk. “This product was super easy to use and cleaned the air pods so well,” one reviewer wrote.

54 A cult-favorite facial sunscreen and a lightweight, hydrating serum in 1 Amazon SKIN1004 Hyalu-CICA Water-fit Sun Serum $17 A skin-care cream and sunscreen in one, this SKIN1004 Water-fit serum has a lightweight, moisturizer-like texture that offers hydration and a dewy, breathable finish. That said, it also provides SPF 50+ protection. “My favorite facial sunscreen,” one reviewer raved. “The texture reminds me of a water cream — very lightweight, moisturizing, and didn't feel greasy on my face.”

55 These brilliant straps to keep your fitted sheet in place Amazon Raytour Bed Sheet Holder Straps $10 Most people can’t stand when their fitted sheet comes off the mattress in the middle of the night, which is why these bed sheet straps have been called “the best thing since sliced bread” by multiple reviewers. The three-way elastic band has sturdy, nickel-plated clamps on each end, which grasp your sheets to keep them secured under the mattress. Each set comes with four pieces, one for each corner.

56 This portable fan that you can wear around your neck Amazon WOWGO Portable Neck Fan $22 For those people who always run hot, this portable neck fan is a “lifesaver” and the “best Amazon purchase of the summer.” Its rechargeable battery runs wire-free for up to 17 hours, delivering three different speeds of airflow through the 78 vents. It also weighs less than 10 ounces and is relatively quiet, but it has optional color-changing LED lights as a fun, flashy feature. Available styles: 8

57 These minimalist toothbrush holders that seemingly defy gravity Amazon Urbanstrive Sleek Mini Ceramics Toothbrush Holder $7 Since they’re significantly smaller than your average toothbrush cup, these mini toothbrush holders take up way less space on your sink or countertop. In fact, they may look like they’re not able to keep your toothbrush upright — but according to reviewers, they “never tip over” and they “look great.” You can get them in your choice of several different colors, all made from durable ceramic with a non-slip base. Available styles: 9

58 This sleek magnetic blackboard for your fridge Amazon Cinch! Magnetic Whiteboard for Fridge $12.99 It attaches magnetically to your fridge, so you always have a spot to write and display grocery lists, to-dos, and menus. That said, this dry-erase board is black and comes with magnetic neon markers, so it’s much more chic-looking than your standard whiteboard. Get it in three different sizes, one of which has three separate columns to record all of your notes in one place. Available sizes: 12x8 — 17x11

59 This portable mini fan that attaches almost anywhere Amazon Gaiatop Mini Portable Fan $15 Thanks to its flexible tripod legs, you can wrap this portable fan around headrests, railings, and bed frames. It’s completely wireless due to its rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 hours on the lowest speed, and its brushless motor creates a strong breeze without too much noise. The 360-degree rotation and three speed settings allow you to customize your airflow. Available styles: 5

60 A cooling blanket with more than 16,000 five-star reviews Amazon Elegear Cooling Blanket $32 Some reviewers use this cooling blanket to prevent night sweats, while others have given it to their babies or their pets to protect them from overheating. Either way, its special cooling fabric aims to absorb body heat and wick away moisture, plus it’s machine-washable for easy upkeep. Get it in eight colors and four different sizes, including one big enough for a king-sized bed. Available sizes: 51” x 67” — 90” x 108”

61 These dermatologist-tested laundry sheets that are plastic-free Amazon Earth Breeze Laundry Detergent Sheets $14 Earth Breeze laundry detergent sheets have racked up over 51,000 reviews because they’re a more eco-friendly (and convenient) alternative to traditional detergents. Instead of a big plastic jug, these sheets come in a space-saving cardboard box and completely dissolve in the washing machine. The formula is also hypoallergenic, paraben-free, bleach-free, and dermatologist-tested — but, according to reviewers it still “works as well as Tide does.”

62 This travel wallet that’s big enough for a group Amazon Zero Grid Passport Wallet $28.99 If you’re an avid traveler, you know how hard it is to keep your essentials safe and organized on the go. This large travel wallet holds your cash, cards, boarding passes, and up to four passports, all in one place. It’s also RFID-blocking to prevent anyone from electronically stealing your information, and its zipper closures and water-resistant exterior provide additional protection. It even comes with a micro pen for signing documents on the go. Available styles: 2

63 These compression sleeves that support your knees Amazon Modvel Knee Compression Sleeve $24 These knee compression sleeves have earned over 50,000 reviews and a best-selling status on Amazon. Reviewers have called them “life-changing” and the “best knee braces ever” because their compression material supports the knee, prevents rolling, and minimizes pain from tears and arthritis, all while moving with you. The fabric is also lightweight and moisture-wicking, so it can be worn in hot weather or under clothes. Available sizes: Small — XXX-Large

64 An adorable spoon holder that looks like a witch Amazon OTOTO Agatha Kitchen Spoon Rest $20 Available in black, pink, or purple, Agatha sits on the handle of your spoon to keep it suspended over your pot or pan. That way, it’s always within reach and you no longer have to worry about drips on your countertop. She can also be used as a steam releaser, since she’s made of food-grade, BPA-free silicone that’s heat-resistant up to high temperatures. Available styles: 3

65 These inflatable serving trays for drinks & cold food Amazon Moon Boat Inflatable Serving/Salad Bar Tray $19 No cooler? No problem. Blow these inflatable serving trays up with the included pump and fill them with ice, so your drinks stay chilly and your guests can see the selection at a glance. They’re also great for serving and preserving chilled foods, like fruit, potato and pasta salads, and seafood. Since they’re made with durable plastic and have a drain plug at the bottom, they’re also easy to wash and reuse.

66 This gel-padded bike seat cushion for a much more comfortable ride Amazon Bikeroo Bike Seat Cushion $17.99 This padded seat cushion fits most narrow-saddle bikes to offer significantly more padding for a more comfortable ride (and it comes in large and extra-large sizes for other types of seats, too). It’s made from thick, soft gel padding that absorbs shock, but it still has an anti-slip interior for stability while riding. Some reviewers also use it for exercise bikes like the Peloton. Available sizes: Narrow — X-Large

67 These strainers that collapse down flat for easy storage Amazon Kitchen Maestro Collapsible Colander and Strainer (Set Of 2) $15.99 Colanders are one of the most necessary kitchen tools — but they’re also one of the most bulky to store. Fortunately, these collapsible strainers are partially made from flexible silicone, so you can flatten them into discs for easy storage in crowded cabinets and shallow drawers. Since they’re BPA-free and heat-resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, you can use them for everything from fruit to pasta. They’re also dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up. Available styles: 2

68 This ice mat that keeps shrimp, salads & desserts chilly Amazon FlexiFreeze Party Mat Chiller $25 This brilliant party chiller is a mat and an ice pack in one. Freeze the FlexiFreeze ice (which is made from purified water and food-grade plastics) and then slip it into the included case, which comes in your choice of four colors and has an insulated backing to prevent condensation on your furniture. Then simply place it underneath shrimp, potato salad, chilled desserts, and anything else that needs to stay cold and fresh. Available styles: 4

69 A lazy Susan you’ll actually want to display Amazon TB Home Bamboo Lazy Susan $17 This lazy Susan works well in cabinets to help you see and grab any of your spices. That said, thanks to its bamboo construction and sleek design, most reviewers prefer to leave it out on their countertops or put it in the middle of their dining tables. Some even use it for serving food or coffee, since its smooth 360-degree rotation makes for easier access wherever you’re sitting. Available styles: 3

70 This scrubber set to get your whole house sparkling clean Amazon Holikme Kitchen Cleaning Brush Set (7-Pack) $10.95 This cleaning brush set comes with seven genius tools that’ll help you get your kitchen (or your bathroom) sparkling clean: The two handled scrub brushes are great for dishes or general cleaning, the narrow brush is meant for tiles, grout, and tracks, and the flexible handheld brush helps you clean around curves, like in the corner of the sink. Then there’s the scratch-free scouring pad and two groove gap brushes for hard-to-reach spots.

71 These sliders so you can reposition your appliances without a scratch Amazon AIEVE Appliance Slider $10 Peel off the paper on the back and stick these appliance sliders to the bottom of your coffee maker, air fryer, pressure cooker, or blender. The durable self-adhesive stays stuck, while the Teflon material glides against marble, plastic and stainless steel counters. That way, you can grab and reposition your most-used appliances without a scratch.

72 These leaf scoop tools that reviewers can’t live without Amazon Pure Garden Leaf Grabber Tool $16 Reviewers have asked where these Pure Garden leaf grabbers have been all their lives, granted they make “raking and bagging leaves a breeze.” Their handles and wrist guards make them comfortable to hold (and double as hooks for hanging), while the large scoop design grabs big piles of leaves, yard debris, snow, and pet waste with ease. Since they’re made from thick plastic, they’re also durable and easy to wash.

73 These rotating handles for a more ergonomic push-up Amazon Elite Sportz Push-Up Bars $20.67 These Elite Sportz push-up bars are designed to rotate in a semi-circle while you do push-ups, so your hands stay in an ergonomic position. You’ll also put less strain on your wrists and palms, according to reviewers. The steel ball-bearing system can support up to 440 pounds and the non-slip base stays in place on slippery floors. Each set also comes with a free jump rope.

74 A waterproof spa pillow for your bathtub Amazon SelectSoma Bath Pillow For Tub $17.99 This isn’t your average support pillow. For one, the bath pillow headrest is made from a quick-drying, machine-washable mesh material that allows water and air to flow through. For another, the back is outfitted with six big suction cups, so it stays in place when against the porcelain. Finally, its comfortable design features back, shoulder, and neck support, so you can truly relax in the bath.