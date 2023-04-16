40 Awesome Products on Amazon That Are 50% Cheaper Than Competitors & Work Just as Well

When on the hunt for the latest and greatest products without the inflated price tags, you don’t want your budget-friendly alternatives to skimp on quality. Luckily, below you’ll find plenty of items that offer many of the same key features, ingredients, and materials you’re looking for at a fraction of the price. Best of all, since they’re all on Amazon, it’s easy to get them on your doorstep in no time. With all of the rave reviews these products have racked up, you can feel confident adding these wallet-friendly options from home goods to electronics and skin care to your cart.

01 This Cult-favorite Cream That Can Be Used on the Face & Body Amazon NIVEA Creme Body, 13.5 Oz. $12 See On Amazon This cult-favorite moisturizing cream costs less than $15 and the tin contains nearly 14 ounces of deeply nourishing, vitamin B5-enriched product to soothe even the driest skin. “I did the math and the fancy brands I bought were up to 30x more expensive per ounce, yes 30x! [...] I'm a huge Nivea fan now [...] and I plan on buying this product forever,” wrote one reviewer.

02 This Sheet Set with 239,000+ Five-Star Reviews Amazon Mellanni King Size Sheet Set (4 Pieces) $40 See On Amazon Unlike most highly rated bedding options, this microfiber bedsheet set won’t break the bank. But that doesn’t mean it lacks in fans — it has a 4.5-star overall rating from customers raving about its silky feel, durability, and its envelope-style pillowcases that stay in place. The OEKO-TEX-certified set is available in 45 colors and patterns, and it features deep pockets to fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick.

03 This $11 Portable Charger with a Built-In Flashlight Amazon Aibocn 10000mAh Portable Power Bank $11 See On Amazon At less than $15, this portable charger already stands out among similar 10,000mAh models which typically cost twice as much. It has a 4.6-star overall rating thanks to its universal compatibility, built-in flashlight, and speed (it can fully charge your phone in just one hour). It has two output ports and built-in protection to prevent overcharging. Four LED lights indicate how much power is left.

04 A Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler Available in 19 Colors Amazon SUNWILL Tumbler with Lid, 20 oz. $14 See On Amazon This budget-friendly double-walled stainless steel tumbler is leakproof and won’t sweat. Its insulation can keep hot drinks warm for six hours and cold drinks cool for a full 24. It’s available in 19 colors and a few two-packs for an even greater value. Plus, it’s designed to fit in most car cup holders.

05 This Highly Rated 60-Piece Set of Microwaveable Food Storage Containers Amazon Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers with Lids (60 Pieces) $39 See On Amazon Each of the durable BPA-free plastic bottoms and lids in this 60-piece Rubbermaid set of food storage containers comes out to just 65 cents. The pack includes seven different sizes ranging from a half cup to nine cups. The largest three sizes feature built-in vents on the lids for splatter-resistant microwaving. And the lids snap together for neat storage when not in use.

06 These Money-Saving Reusable Food Wraps Amazon Bee's Wrap Reusable Food Storage (3-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Instead of constantly throwing out sheets of aluminum foil and plastic wrap (which can add up fast), reach for this three-pack of reusable food wraps. Made from organic cotton, responsibly-sourced beeswax, and other plant-based ingredients, all you’ll need is the warmth of your hands to create a seal around bowls and pans. It will keep your food fresh and can be washed and used again. Each of the three wraps is a different size to fit various containers.

07 A Set of Energy-Saving Smart Bulbs That Change Color Amazon Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon These smart bulbs are a great value. This dimmable set has the same 16 million color options as other brands and they can be controlled with your voice or through the app. They can also be put on a timer or schedule and monitor real-time energy usage.

08 This Durable Nylon Weekender Bag with an Anti-Theft Zipper Amazon BAGSMART Weekender Bag $33 See On Amazon This nylon weekender bag has an impressive 4.7-star overall rating from reviewers. It’s made of lightweight nylon that comes in three different colors (black, dark blue, and pink) and it fits most carry-on size requirements (it measures 18.5 by 8.7 by 11 inches). It has a yoga mat buckle, an elastic water bottle loop, and two stretchy easy-access side pockets, as well as an anti-theft zipper. It’s also available in a larger size within the listing.

09 This Set of Polarized Sunglasses for Less Than $7 Per Pair Amazon KALIYADI Classic Aviator Sunglasses $20 See On Amazon These polarized aviator sunglasses look just like some of the brand-name versions out there but cost a fraction of the price. They come in a pack of three (in addition to a two-pack and singles within the listing) so that you can have one in every color. “These glasses are very lightweight, comfortable, fit well, and are a dead ringer for the more expensive premium brand aviator sunglasses,” wrote one reviewer.

10 These Bluetooth Headphones That Are Less Than $35 Amazon TUINYO Bluetooth Headphones $31 See On Amazon These Bluetooth over-the-ear headphones offer quality sound without spending hundreds of dollars. Their deep bass and astounding clarity are well contained in the memory foam earmuffs. They can be controlled via Siri or with sleek buttons and come with a protective case. One fan wrote: “These are most definitely worth the money. Liked them so much we ordered another pair. Sound is amazing.”

11 This Digital Meat Thermometer That Works in Just 3 Seconds Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $24 See On Amazon While there are high-end versions available for twice the price, this digital meat thermometer costs less than $25. Taking the guesswork out of barbecuing and baking, this thermometer offers accurate readings in just two to three seconds on the large LCD screen. And because it has a built-in magnet, it can be stored right on the fridge or grill. Unlike other models, it’s safe to wash the probe and body by hand.

12 A $9 Professional-Quality Hair Wax Stick That Tames Flyaways Amazon Samnyte Hair Wax Stick $9 See On Amazon This non-greasy hair wax stick makes it a breeze to tame flyaways. It’s made with castor and avocado oils to nourish hair, and just a few swipes will leave you with a sleek look that won’t harden or flake. “I'm a professional bridal hairstylist [...] This wax stick had been a great [addition] to my kit. Cheaper then some of the highly known brand with the exact same product,” wrote one reviewer.

13 A Lined Notebook with a 4.8-Star Overall Rating Amazon PAPERAGE Lined Journal Notebook $10 See On Amazon This 160-page vegan leather notebook features a compact size (5.7 by 8 inches), making it a great way to jot down ideas on the go. Like similar (and pricier) brands, it has thick acid-free paper, an inner expandable pocket, sticker labels, a ribbon bookmark, and an elastic closure band. It comes in 16 colors within the listing. “The quality and feel was nice and I definitely plan on ordering more colors,” wrote one shopper.

14 This $10 Plush Bath Mat That Comes in Tons of Colors Amazon Grandaily Chenille Striped Bathroom Mat $10 See On Amazon Made with three layers of plush, absorbent microfiber, this non-slip bath mat will feel like stepping onto a cloud. It features a non-slip backing and is machine washable for your convenience. It’s available in 11 colors and six sizes within the listing. “This was a fraction of the price and felt great under my feet,” wrote one fan.

15 This 120-Pack of Acne Patches That Come in 3 Sizes Amazon KEYCONCEPTS Pimple Patches (120 Pack) $10 See On Amazon Like with other acne patches, these help to shrink pimples by drawing out the gunk within thanks to their hydrocolloid material and soothing tea tree oil. The patches also help to alleviate redness. And because they’re nearly invisible, you can wear them during the day. This pack comes with 120 patches in three sizes for a fraction of the price of name brands.

16 A Water-Resistant Speaker with 20 Hours of Playtime Amazon DOSS SoundBox Touch Wireless Bluetooth $30 See On Amazon Don’t go to your next pool party without bringing along this Bluetooth speaker that has over 58,000 five-star reviews. It’s made with IPX5 water resistance so it can handle gentle splashes. Its sleek build has touch control and offers 20 hours of playtime. It’s available in 11 colors within the listing. “It’s the best speaker I’ve ever seen the sound range is amazing and the battery lasts for a long time,” raved one fan.

17 This $40 Waterproof Smartwatch with a Ton of Features Amazon Fitpolo Smart Watch for Android and iOS Phones IP68 Swimming Waterproof Smartwatch Fitness Tracker $40 See On Amazon Whether you want to track your sleep patterns, monitor your heart rate, or log your workouts, this budget-friendly smartwatch can do it all (and more). It has built-in GPS, nine different sports modes, a step counter, an alarm, and a timer. It’s even IP68 waterproof so you can swim wearing it. Plus, it can be connected to both Apple and Android phones, so you can answer texts and calls, and receive reminders.

18 This Sleek Mug Warmer That Has 3 Temperature Settings Amazon VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re in the office or at home, this mug warmer will keep your coffee or tea warm. “Price is more reasonable than many cup warmers, and this one has 3 temperature settings,” wrote one shopper. A button in the waterproof base lets you control the power and temperature — it heats up all the way to 149 degrees Fahrenheit. It also features a four-hour automatic shutoff and is available in five colors within the listing.

19 A Lightweight Massage Gun with 6 Attachments Amazon Gvber Muscle Massage Gun $40 See On Amazon This highly rated massage gun can help alleviate stiffness, soreness, and tension. It has 30 speeds and comes with six interchangeable heads so you can target every muscle. It displays how much power is left and one charge should last seven to 10 days with 30 minutes of use per day.

20 This Cozy Comforter That Feels Like It Belongs in a Fancy Hotel Amazon Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert $27 See On Amazon This cushy down-alternative comforter is popular with reviewers — it has over 103,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating. While it comes in 15 beautiful colors and patterns (and six sizes), you can use it as a duvet insert as well, thanks to tabs on each of the four corners. “It’s like I’m sleeping in an expensive hotel for a way better price,” wrote one shopper.

21 This Fluffy Knit Blanket That Comes in Fun Patterns & Colors Amazon JOOJA Knit Throw Blanket $27 See On Amazon Made of the same breathable microfiber knit as blankets costing $150 more, this fluffy blanket comes in 13 gorgeous colors and checkered patterns. It features a wide ribbed hem that gives it an elegant look. It won’t pill or shrink and will also retain its softness — it “washes well, no shedding or snags,” according to one reviewer. It’s available in two sizes within the listing.

22 A Quality Chef’s Knife That Comes with a Sharpener Amazon Master Maison Professional Chef Knife Set $14 See On Amazon Don’t be so quick to buy that $100 knife; this stainless steel knife set comes with an edge guard sheath and dual knife sharpener. “Fits well in my hand and easily glides thru meats and vegetables. Perfectly balanced and weighted. [...] It's by far the best knife I've ever owned,” wrote one reviewer. The eight-inch blade is crafted from premium German stainless steel and has an ergonomic, triple-riveted handle.

23 A Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Has a Dishwasher-Safe Filter Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker $19 See On Amazon Keep things simple with this pour-over coffee maker. It has a dishwasher-safe stainless steel mesh filter that extracts flavor. The carafe is made of durable borosilicate glass and comes with a removable cuff to protect your hands. “I’m a little sad I wasted so much money buying expensive coffee makers over the years when pour over coffee is easier and yummier,” wrote one reviewer.

24 A Travel-Friendly Hair Dryer That Minimizes Damage Amazon ANIEKIN Hair Dryer with Diffuser $25 See On Amazon This ionic hair dryer prevents damage to your hair and leaves it lusciously frizz-free — for less than $30. “Probably one of the best hair [dryers] on the budget. This product has multiple heat and speed settings that allow me to customize my blowout to my liking. [...] The cool shot button helps to set my style in place,” wrote one shopper. It comes with two styling attachments and it weighs less than one pound, making it comfortable to use.

25 This Personal Blender with over 63,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $23 See On Amazon This personal-size blender lets you enjoy fresh smoothies and juices without taking up much space. The BPA-free jar can hold 14 ounces and doubles as a to-go cup. The stainless steel blades can chop frozen fruit and whip up leafy greens for a smooth result every time. “Works surprisingly well. [...] Biggest perk is cleaning is easy,” wrote one reviewer.

26 This Smart Security Camera That Doesn’t Require a Subscription Amazon Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera $30 See On Amazon Your peace of mind is worth much more than what this smart security camera costs. It has a head that swivels 360 degrees to detect and capture motion from up to 30 feet away — even at night. HD-quality recordings are available in the app. Recordings are stored on a MicroSD card (up to 64 GB) with no subscription, and you can also control the device using Alexa or Google Assistant. A 2K version is also available within the listing.

27 This Sulfate-Free Biotin Shampoo Made with Essential Oils Amazon Biotin Hair Shampoo (8 Oz.) $10 See On Amazon Packed with keratin, zinc, and oils (including argan) in addition to its main ingredient, this volumizing biotin shampoo can improve your scalp’s appearance and feel. The paraben- and sulfate-free formula moisturizes and protects to prevent further damage. The shampoo is vegan-friendly and safe for colored hair as well.

28 A $12 Electric Toothbrush That Comes with 8 Brush Heads Amazon kingheroes Electric Toothbrush Set $12 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe that this electric toothbrush which comes with eight extra heads and a travel case costs less than $15. The device has four modes ranging from a powerful vibration that targets tartar to one meant to help remove stains. Plus, it pulses every 30 seconds to remind you to move to a new quadrant, turns off after two minutes, and lasts 56 days on a single charge.

29 This Silicone Facial Brush That Charges Wirelessly Amazon EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush $25 See On Amazon This facial cleansing brush fits comfortably in the palm of your hand to offer full control over its five speeds. It’s fully waterproof for taking in the bath or shower and the silicone bristles are gentle on the skin but still provide a deep clean to remove makeup and clear pores. It can be used up to 200 times on a single charge, and it charges wirelessly.

30 This Under-$40 Backpack with a High-End Look Amazon LIGHT FLIGHT Travel Laptop Backpack $38 See On Amazon Despite its high-end look, this backpack costs less than $40. This ergonomic backpack is a great travel bag thanks to its three zippered compartments, back strap to slide over the handles of your suitcase, and back padding for extra comfort. In addition to its main storage compartment, it also has a hidden pocket in the back to protect small valuables. Plus, it’s made of water-resistant fabric and has padded shoulder straps.

31 This Vegan Multi-Peptide Night Cream Reviewers Say Is a Great Buy Amazon ACURE Radically Rejuvenating Whipped Night Cream (1.7 Fl Oz.) $17 See On Amazon Packed with peptides, vitamin C, ferulic acid, and glacial glycoproteins, this night cream is shockingly budget-friendly. Its vegan formula is made without parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, petrolatum, or formaldehyde. One reviewer wrote, “This stuff is really a great buy; I use it sometimes instead of night creams that cost... a lot more than this, haha. [...] Does not clog pores and leaves skin nice and soft and bright.”

32 A Bidet Attachment You Can Install Yourself Amazon CLEAR REAR The Buttler Bidet Toilet Attachment $40 See On Amazon Elevating your bathroom experience doesn’t necessarily call for a major remodeling project or a big purchase. All you need is this bidet attachment that takes just minutes to install; according to one shopper, it “definitely changes the game regarding cleanliness.” The sleek side panel lets you control the pressure level and angle of the two nozzles, letting you use less toilet paper.

33 These Genuine Silk Pillowcases For Less Than $15 Amazon Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $11 See On Amazon To prevent hair damage and wake up with a healthy glow instead of pillow lines on your face, upgrade your bed with this genuine silk pillowcase. The smooth silk is extremely gentle, no matter how much you move in your sleep. And because it has a cool feel, it can keep you comfortable on hot nights. It’s available in tons of colors and patterns within the listing.

34 A Sunrise Alarm Clock That Doubles as a Night Light Amazon JALL Sunrise Alarm Clock $40 See On Amazon This full-featured sunrise alarm clock costs half as much as the big-name brands but comes with the same color-changing bulbs to mimic sunrise and sunset, a nightlight mode, and 20 levels of brightness. In addition to the beautiful display, it can wake you with the radio or seven relaxing nature sounds (like ocean waves and a birdsong).

35 A $5 Mascara That Has 225,000+ 5-Star Reviews Amazon essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $5 See On Amazon This cruelty-free mascara is a fan-favorite thanks to its fragrance- and paraben-free formula that won’t flake or fade throughout the day. It has a cone-shaped fiber brush that lengthens and volumizes lashes without clumping. “It's significantly better than my typical super expensive mascara. This is my new mascara for life.” wrote one shopper.

36 These Moisture-Wicking, Opaque Leggings Available In 40 Styles Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Yoga Pants with Pockets $25 See On Amazon The tens of thousands of shoppers that have purchased these high-waisted leggings have compared them to high-end brands, saying they offer the same quality, thick material, and breathability. Their moisture-wicking material will keep you cool and dry throughout even the most intense exercises. And because they have four-way stretch, they remain opaque no matter how you move. They’re available in 40 styles within the listing.

37 A Surprisingly Powerful Vacuum Sealer That’s Only $30 Amazon Bonsenkitchen Food Sealer Machine $30 See On Amazon By locking in moisture and preventing freezer burn, this vacuum sealer machine can keep your food fresh for eight times longer. This surprisingly powerful machine has five operating modes and at just 2.6 pounds, it’s not a pain to pull out whenever you need it. “What I've saved in cheese and meat alone has been worth every penny. That said, no need to spend the big bucks on the 'name brand' stuff,” wrote one reviewer.

38 These Reusable Microfiber Cloths That Remove Makeup with Water Amazon Makeup Remover Cloths (4-Pack) $7 See On Amazon For a more eco-friendly (and gentle) way to cleanse your face, these makeup remover cloths are a great option. This pack comes with four machine-washable microfiber cloths that can be reused 500 times each — costing less than $2 per cloth. All you have to do is add water to achieve a deep clean that’s gentle on sensitive skin.

39 This Chic Soda Maker with a Reusable Bottle Amazon SodaSpark Soda Maker $57 See On Amazon This soda maker lets you make sparkling water, step up your cocktail-making skills, or mix up a refreshing fruity drink. It comes with a one-liter BPA-free bottle that can take the place of 120 single-use water bottles. Pick it up in white or black to fit in with your kitchen decor.