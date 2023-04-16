Shopping 40 Awesome Products on Amazon That Are 50% Cheaper Than Competitors & Work Just as Well
Wallet-friendly products you’ll be obsessed with.
Amazon
When on the hunt for the latest and greatest products without the inflated price tags, you don’t want your
budget-friendly alternatives to skimp on quality. Luckily, below you’ll find plenty of items that offer many of the same key features, ingredients, and materials you’re looking for at a fraction of the price. Best of all, since they’re all on Amazon, it’s easy to get them on your doorstep in no time. With all of the rave reviews these products have racked up, you can feel confident adding these wallet-friendly options from home goods to electronics and skin care to your cart. 01 This Cult-favorite Cream That Can Be Used on the Face & Body
This cult-favorite
moisturizing cream costs less than $15 and the tin contains nearly 14 ounces of deeply nourishing, vitamin B5-enriched product to soothe even the driest skin. “I did the math and the fancy brands I bought were up to 30x more expensive per ounce, yes 30x! [...] I'm a huge Nivea fan now [...] and I plan on buying this product forever,” wrote one reviewer. 02 This Sheet Set with 239,000+ Five-Star Reviews
Unlike most highly rated bedding options, this
microfiber bedsheet set won’t break the bank. But that doesn’t mean it lacks in fans — it has a 4.5-star overall rating from customers raving about its silky feel, durability, and its envelope-style pillowcases that stay in place. The OEKO-TEX-certified set is available in 45 colors and patterns, and it features deep pockets to fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick. 03 This $11 Portable Charger with a Built-In Flashlight
At less than $15, this
portable charger already stands out among similar 10,000mAh models which typically cost twice as much. It has a 4.6-star overall rating thanks to its universal compatibility, built-in flashlight, and speed (it can fully charge your phone in just one hour). It has two output ports and built-in protection to prevent overcharging. Four LED lights indicate how much power is left. 04 A Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler Available in 19 Colors
This budget-friendly
double-walled stainless steel tumbler is leakproof and won’t sweat. Its insulation can keep hot drinks warm for six hours and cold drinks cool for a full 24. It’s available in 19 colors and a few two-packs for an even greater value. Plus, it’s designed to fit in most car cup holders. 05 This Highly Rated 60-Piece Set of Microwaveable Food Storage Containers
Each of the durable BPA-free plastic bottoms and lids in this
60-piece Rubbermaid set of food storage containers comes out to just 65 cents. The pack includes seven different sizes ranging from a half cup to nine cups. The largest three sizes feature built-in vents on the lids for splatter-resistant microwaving. And the lids snap together for neat storage when not in use. 06 These Money-Saving Reusable Food Wraps
Instead of constantly throwing out sheets of aluminum foil and plastic wrap (which can add up fast), reach for this
three-pack of reusable food wraps. Made from organic cotton, responsibly-sourced beeswax, and other plant-based ingredients, all you’ll need is the warmth of your hands to create a seal around bowls and pans. It will keep your food fresh and can be washed and used again. Each of the three wraps is a different size to fit various containers. 07 A Set of Energy-Saving Smart Bulbs That Change Color
These
smart bulbs are a great value. This dimmable set has the same 16 million color options as other brands and they can be controlled with your voice or through the app. They can also be put on a timer or schedule and monitor real-time energy usage. 08 This Durable Nylon Weekender Bag with an Anti-Theft Zipper
This
nylon weekender bag has an impressive 4.7-star overall rating from reviewers. It’s made of lightweight nylon that comes in three different colors (black, dark blue, and pink) and it fits most carry-on size requirements (it measures 18.5 by 8.7 by 11 inches). It has a yoga mat buckle, an elastic water bottle loop, and two stretchy easy-access side pockets, as well as an anti-theft zipper. It’s also available in a larger size within the listing. 09 This Set of Polarized Sunglasses for Less Than $7 Per Pair
These
polarized aviator sunglasses look just like some of the brand-name versions out there but cost a fraction of the price. They come in a pack of three (in addition to a two-pack and singles within the listing) so that you can have one in every color. “These glasses are very lightweight, comfortable, fit well, and are a dead ringer for the more expensive premium brand aviator sunglasses,” wrote one reviewer. 10 These Bluetooth Headphones That Are Less Than $35
These
Bluetooth over-the-ear headphones offer quality sound without spending hundreds of dollars. Their deep bass and astounding clarity are well contained in the memory foam earmuffs. They can be controlled via Siri or with sleek buttons and come with a protective case. One fan wrote: “These are most definitely worth the money. Liked them so much we ordered another pair. Sound is amazing.” 11 This Digital Meat Thermometer That Works in Just 3 Seconds
While there are high-end versions available for twice the price, this
digital meat thermometer costs less than $25. Taking the guesswork out of barbecuing and baking, this thermometer offers accurate readings in just two to three seconds on the large LCD screen. And because it has a built-in magnet, it can be stored right on the fridge or grill. Unlike other models, it’s safe to wash the probe and body by hand. 12 A $9 Professional-Quality Hair Wax Stick That Tames Flyaways
This non-greasy
hair wax stick makes it a breeze to tame flyaways. It’s made with castor and avocado oils to nourish hair, and just a few swipes will leave you with a sleek look that won’t harden or flake. “I'm a professional bridal hairstylist [...] This wax stick had been a great [addition] to my kit. Cheaper then some of the highly known brand with the exact same product,” wrote one reviewer. 13 A Lined Notebook with a 4.8-Star Overall Rating
This 160-page
vegan leather notebook features a compact size (5.7 by 8 inches), making it a great way to jot down ideas on the go. Like similar (and pricier) brands, it has thick acid-free paper, an inner expandable pocket, sticker labels, a ribbon bookmark, and an elastic closure band. It comes in 16 colors within the listing. “The quality and feel was nice and I definitely plan on ordering more colors,” wrote one shopper. 14 This $10 Plush Bath Mat That Comes in Tons of Colors
Made with three layers of plush, absorbent microfiber, this
non-slip bath mat will feel like stepping onto a cloud. It features a non-slip backing and is machine washable for your convenience. It’s available in 11 colors and six sizes within the listing. “This was a fraction of the price and felt great under my feet,” wrote one fan. 15 This 120-Pack of Acne Patches That Come in 3 Sizes
Like with other
acne patches, these help to shrink pimples by drawing out the gunk within thanks to their hydrocolloid material and soothing tea tree oil. The patches also help to alleviate redness. And because they’re nearly invisible, you can wear them during the day. This pack comes with 120 patches in three sizes for a fraction of the price of name brands. 16 A Water-Resistant Speaker with 20 Hours of Playtime
Don’t go to your next pool party without bringing along this
Bluetooth speaker that has over 58,000 five-star reviews. It’s made with IPX5 water resistance so it can handle gentle splashes. Its sleek build has touch control and offers 20 hours of playtime. It’s available in 11 colors within the listing. “It’s the best speaker I’ve ever seen the sound range is amazing and the battery lasts for a long time,” raved one fan. 17 This $40 Waterproof Smartwatch with a Ton of Features
Whether you want to track your sleep patterns, monitor your heart rate, or log your workouts, this
budget-friendly smartwatch can do it all (and more). It has built-in GPS, nine different sports modes, a step counter, an alarm, and a timer. It’s even IP68 waterproof so you can swim wearing it. Plus, it can be connected to both Apple and Android phones, so you can answer texts and calls, and receive reminders. 18 This Sleek Mug Warmer That Has 3 Temperature Settings
Whether you’re in the office or at home, this
mug warmer will keep your coffee or tea warm. “Price is more reasonable than many cup warmers, and this one has 3 temperature settings,” wrote one shopper. A button in the waterproof base lets you control the power and temperature — it heats up all the way to 149 degrees Fahrenheit. It also features a four-hour automatic shutoff and is available in five colors within the listing. 19 A Lightweight Massage Gun with 6 Attachments
This highly rated
massage gun can help alleviate stiffness, soreness, and tension. It has 30 speeds and comes with six interchangeable heads so you can target every muscle. It displays how much power is left and one charge should last seven to 10 days with 30 minutes of use per day. 20 This Cozy Comforter That Feels Like It Belongs in a Fancy Hotel
This
cushy down-alternative comforter is popular with reviewers — it has over 103,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating. While it comes in 15 beautiful colors and patterns (and six sizes), you can use it as a duvet insert as well, thanks to tabs on each of the four corners. “It’s like I’m sleeping in an expensive hotel for a way better price,” wrote one shopper. 21 This Fluffy Knit Blanket That Comes in Fun Patterns & Colors
Made of the same breathable microfiber knit as blankets costing $150 more, this
fluffy blanket comes in 13 gorgeous colors and checkered patterns. It features a wide ribbed hem that gives it an elegant look. It won’t pill or shrink and will also retain its softness — it “washes well, no shedding or snags,” according to one reviewer. It’s available in two sizes within the listing. 22 A Quality Chef’s Knife That Comes with a Sharpener
Don’t be so quick to buy that $100 knife; this
stainless steel knife set comes with an edge guard sheath and dual knife sharpener. “Fits well in my hand and easily glides thru meats and vegetables. Perfectly balanced and weighted. [...] It's by far the best knife I've ever owned,” wrote one reviewer. The eight-inch blade is crafted from premium German stainless steel and has an ergonomic, triple-riveted handle. 23 A Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Has a Dishwasher-Safe Filter
Keep things simple with this
pour-over coffee maker. It has a dishwasher-safe stainless steel mesh filter that extracts flavor. The carafe is made of durable borosilicate glass and comes with a removable cuff to protect your hands. “I’m a little sad I wasted so much money buying expensive coffee makers over the years when pour over coffee is easier and yummier,” wrote one reviewer. 24 A Travel-Friendly Hair Dryer That Minimizes Damage
This
ionic hair dryer prevents damage to your hair and leaves it lusciously frizz-free — for less than $30. “Probably one of the best hair [dryers] on the budget. This product has multiple heat and speed settings that allow me to customize my blowout to my liking. [...] The cool shot button helps to set my style in place,” wrote one shopper. It comes with two styling attachments and it weighs less than one pound, making it comfortable to use. 25 This Personal Blender with over 63,000 5-Star Reviews
This
personal-size blender lets you enjoy fresh smoothies and juices without taking up much space. The BPA-free jar can hold 14 ounces and doubles as a to-go cup. The stainless steel blades can chop frozen fruit and whip up leafy greens for a smooth result every time. “Works surprisingly well. [...] Biggest perk is cleaning is easy,” wrote one reviewer. 26 This Smart Security Camera That Doesn’t Require a Subscription
Your peace of mind is worth much more than what this
smart security camera costs. It has a head that swivels 360 degrees to detect and capture motion from up to 30 feet away — even at night. HD-quality recordings are available in the app. Recordings are stored on a MicroSD card (up to 64 GB) with no subscription, and you can also control the device using Alexa or Google Assistant. A 2K version is also available within the listing. 27 This Sulfate-Free Biotin Shampoo Made with Essential Oils
Packed with keratin, zinc, and oils (including argan) in addition to its main ingredient, this
volumizing biotin shampoo can improve your scalp’s appearance and feel. The paraben- and sulfate-free formula moisturizes and protects to prevent further damage. The shampoo is vegan-friendly and safe for colored hair as well. 28 A $12 Electric Toothbrush That Comes with 8 Brush Heads
It’s hard to believe that this
electric toothbrush which comes with eight extra heads and a travel case costs less than $15. The device has four modes ranging from a powerful vibration that targets tartar to one meant to help remove stains. Plus, it pulses every 30 seconds to remind you to move to a new quadrant, turns off after two minutes, and lasts 56 days on a single charge. 29 This Silicone Facial Brush That Charges Wirelessly
This
facial cleansing brush fits comfortably in the palm of your hand to offer full control over its five speeds. It’s fully waterproof for taking in the bath or shower and the silicone bristles are gentle on the skin but still provide a deep clean to remove makeup and clear pores. It can be used up to 200 times on a single charge, and it charges wirelessly. 30 This Under-$40 Backpack with a High-End Look
Despite its high-end look, this backpack costs less than $40. This
ergonomic backpack is a great travel bag thanks to its three zippered compartments, back strap to slide over the handles of your suitcase, and back padding for extra comfort. In addition to its main storage compartment, it also has a hidden pocket in the back to protect small valuables. Plus, it’s made of water-resistant fabric and has padded shoulder straps. 31 This Vegan Multi-Peptide Night Cream Reviewers Say Is a Great Buy
Packed with peptides, vitamin C, ferulic acid, and glacial glycoproteins, this
night cream is shockingly budget-friendly. Its vegan formula is made without parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, petrolatum, or formaldehyde. One reviewer wrote, “This stuff is really a great buy; I use it sometimes instead of night creams that cost... a lot more than this, haha. [...] Does not clog pores and leaves skin nice and soft and bright.” 32 A Bidet Attachment You Can Install Yourself
Elevating your bathroom experience doesn’t necessarily call for a major remodeling project or a big purchase. All you need is this
bidet attachment that takes just minutes to install; according to one shopper, it “definitely changes the game regarding cleanliness.” The sleek side panel lets you control the pressure level and angle of the two nozzles, letting you use less toilet paper. 33 These Genuine Silk Pillowcases For Less Than $15
To prevent hair damage and wake up with a healthy glow instead of pillow lines on your face, upgrade your bed with this
genuine silk pillowcase. The smooth silk is extremely gentle, no matter how much you move in your sleep. And because it has a cool feel, it can keep you comfortable on hot nights. It’s available in tons of colors and patterns within the listing. 34 A Sunrise Alarm Clock That Doubles as a Night Light
This full-featured
sunrise alarm clock costs half as much as the big-name brands but comes with the same color-changing bulbs to mimic sunrise and sunset, a nightlight mode, and 20 levels of brightness. In addition to the beautiful display, it can wake you with the radio or seven relaxing nature sounds (like ocean waves and a birdsong). 35 A $5 Mascara That Has 225,000+ 5-Star Reviews
This
cruelty-free mascara is a fan-favorite thanks to its fragrance- and paraben-free formula that won’t flake or fade throughout the day. It has a cone-shaped fiber brush that lengthens and volumizes lashes without clumping. “It's significantly better than my typical super expensive mascara. This is my new mascara for life.” wrote one shopper. 36 These Moisture-Wicking, Opaque Leggings Available In 40 Styles
The tens of thousands of shoppers that have purchased these
high-waisted leggings have compared them to high-end brands, saying they offer the same quality, thick material, and breathability. Their moisture-wicking material will keep you cool and dry throughout even the most intense exercises. And because they have four-way stretch, they remain opaque no matter how you move. They’re available in 40 styles within the listing. 37 A Surprisingly Powerful Vacuum Sealer That’s Only $30
By locking in moisture and preventing freezer burn, this
vacuum sealer machine can keep your food fresh for eight times longer. This surprisingly powerful machine has five operating modes and at just 2.6 pounds, it’s not a pain to pull out whenever you need it. “What I've saved in cheese and meat alone has been worth every penny. That said, no need to spend the big bucks on the 'name brand' stuff,” wrote one reviewer. 38 These Reusable Microfiber Cloths That Remove Makeup with Water
For a more eco-friendly (and gentle) way to cleanse your face, these
makeup remover cloths are a great option. This pack comes with four machine-washable microfiber cloths that can be reused 500 times each — costing less than $2 per cloth. All you have to do is add water to achieve a deep clean that’s gentle on sensitive skin. 39 This Chic Soda Maker with a Reusable Bottle
This
soda maker lets you make sparkling water, step up your cocktail-making skills, or mix up a refreshing fruity drink. It comes with a one-liter BPA-free bottle that can take the place of 120 single-use water bottles. Pick it up in white or black to fit in with your kitchen decor. 40 These Highly Rated Makeup Brushes for Less Than $1 Each
This
14-piece makeup brush set has everything you need to create any look you want from a large angled brush to a precision eyeliner brush. Each is made with fine yet strong nylon bristles that will be soft on the skin and won’t shed. Use the set with powders, creams, and liquids. It comes in a case for easy storage and travel. LEARN SOMETHING NEW EVERY DAY