One of the simplest ways to make positive changes to your daily routine is by finding the
One of the simplest ways to make positive changes to your daily routine is by finding the clever cleaning products, car accessories, and kitchen tools on Amazon that will make your everyday chores faster and easier. To save you the scroll time, each item below has been chosen for its rave reviews (which are growing by the minute). Add just one of the genius items below to your cart and you'll be wondering how you ever lived without it — so stock up now before they sell out ... again.

01 A defogger that won't leave streaks or scratches
If you’ve ever panicked when your car windows fogged up while driving, you’ll want to ensure you have this
defogger on hand. The smooth pad instantly removes condensation without scratching the glass. Because it can be used wet or dry, you don’t need any additional products for it to work. When it’s time to refresh the perforated fabric, throw it in the washing machine for a quick fix. 02 These silicone baking sheets that can be used 3,000 times
These
silicone baking sheets will have your pastries gliding right onto your favorite plates thanks to their nonstick surface that can be reused 3,000 times. Each BPA-free mat is able to handle up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and evenly distributes the heat so that none of your delicious creations end up burnt. And when you’re done, they can easily be wiped down and rolled up for compact storage. And since you won’t be wasting aluminum or parchment paper, you’ll be saving some cash as well. 03 This portable white noise machine with 36 different sounds
At less than 4 inches wide, this portable
white noise machine makes it easy to lull yourself to sleep, even when traveling. The compact device can be used wire-free with the included rechargeable batteries or powered directly via the included USB cord. It has 36 sound options, including fans, rain, wind chimes, and frogs. Leave it on all night or use the timer for 30, 60, or 120 minutes. 04 A digital thermometer that works without touch
Keep this
digital thermometer in your medicine cabinet at all times to detect a fever and possibly prevent another. It has an infrared system that presents an accurate reading without needing to come in contact with the skin. The temperature is displayed on the LCD screen within just one second and can be saved so you can keep track of changes. A warning sound and a red screen will flash if the reading is above normal body temperature, and it can also be used to measure the temperature of water and even rooms. 05 This foot mask that melts away calluses
This is the
foot peel you’ll wish you bought last summer. For smooth heels and no calluses, sit back and watch it work its magic. The aloe vera-scented mask is made with a blend of natural ingredients and botanical extracts that reveal smoother feet over the course of one to two weeks. The booties go on just like regular socks and once removed, dead and dry skin will slowly start to peel and flake away. 06 An auto soap dispenser that lasts 1,000-plus washes per refill
With a 17-ounce tank, it’s estimated that you can wash your hands over 1,000 times before having to refill this
automatic soap dispenser. Its motion sensor quickly dispenses the liquid into your hands or onto a sponge at one of five adjustable amounts. The precision tip stops drips from ending up on your clean counter, reducing waste and the waterproof rubber bottom prevents corrosion. 07 These wool dryer balls that reduce wrinkles
By throwing in all six of these
wool dryer balls (or three for a smaller load), you can reduce your drying time and save on your energy bill. The balls work by separating clothing, towels, and sheets so that hot air can better circulate, leaving garments softer and less wrinkly. The pack is made with 100% natural wool (and no fragrances), making it a good choice for those with sensitive skin. 08 This silicone strainer that barely takes up any cabinet space
Add this brilliant
silicone food strainer to your kitchen tool lineup to save space and be able to strain pasta or veggies with ease. Designed with two sturdy clamps, the flexible piece can snap onto any size pot or pan so that you can easily drain water through its built-in spout. The BPA-free, food-grade silicone is heat resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit. 09 These headrest hooks that keep your bags from spilling
Leaving your bags loose on the seat next to you can be both inconvenient and dangerous (because they will inevitably end up flying to the floor). Keep everything secure and within reach with this
four-pack of headrest hooks. No tools are required — just loop them around the bars of each headrest; each hook can hold up to 13 pounds. You can split the four hooks between multiple vehicles or give everyone their own hook on your next road trip. 10 This energy-saving pack of motion-sensing lights
Instead of wasting energy on night lights that are on all night, plug in these
motion-sensor night lights wherever you most often find yourself wandering in the night. Their warm glow has two different brightness levels and they stay on for 60 seconds after movement is last detected. The range of up to five meters means you don’t need to be right in front of it to trigger them. They’re also available in cool white and purple. 11 A ready-for-anything cleaning kit that has tons of uses
This ready-for-anything
cleaning kit comes with both a multi-purpose spray and paste that can be used on anything from scuffed-up shoes to burnt dishes — and the vegan formulas don’t leave a sticky residue behind. The spray can be used on hard surfaces (including greasy ones) and the mildly abrasive cleaning paste can be used on a variety of surfaces; both have a fruity rhubarb scent. 12 A magnet that lets you know if the dishwasher is clean or dirty
Just flip the label of this genius
dishwasher magnet to the “clean” or dirty” side to alert the entire household to the status of the dishes — so you can stop accidentally running it twice (and wasting water) or putting dirty cutlery in with clean ones. It even works on non-magnetic dishwashers because it comes with a metal plate with an adhesive backing. The label itself is completely waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about it being damaged when you touch it with wet hands. 13 These folding silicone trivets that fold up when not in use
Able to withstand up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit, these
colorful silicone trivets have four folding legs that raise hot pots, pans, and plates nearly an inch off your counter or table so that there is no chance of harm. The surface is non-stick and won’t fade over time and their compact cylindrical shape is designed to fit in your kitchen drawers or cabinets with ease. 14 This draft stopper with an adjustable length
By covering each side of the door with two-inch-thick foam, this
draft stopper can keep out sounds, lights, smoke, and odors, in addition to cold and hot air. And because it’s covered in soft canvas material, the door can still easily glide over wood, tile, or carpet. It works with bottom gaps that are up to 1.5 inches and its length can be easily adjusted by trimming. 15 A cleaning gel that grabs dust in tight spaces
Even the smallest dusters and vacuum attachments can’t get into the tiny spaces that this
cleaning gel can. Use the flexible putty in your car to clean air vents, console panels, storage bins, cup holders, and more. It can also be used on your keyboard and other tech items like cameras. It’s lightly fragranced for a fresh feel and can be reused repeatedly until the gel starts to fade to black, indicating that it's losing its stickiness. 16 These flexible, magnetic flashlights for light anywhere you need it
This
magnetic flashlight comes in a pack of two (batteries included) so that you can keep one in the garage and one in the car for on-the-go emergencies. It's built with nine high-density LED bulbs that can be directed exactly where you need them to be thanks to the tool’s gooseneck, while the magnetic base remains sturdy. It’s a reliable way to give yourself a bit more brightness when grilling, camping, or working on the car. 17 A vintage-inspired bread box to seal in freshness
To extend the cozy vibe from the rest of your house to your kitchen as well, keep your baked goods in this adorable vintage-inspired
bread box. The box is made of powder-coated stainless steel that resists dents, and it has small holes in the back to prevent humidity and maintain freshness. It’s available in 11 colors to match your kitchen. 18 This handy laptop cleaner you can bring with you
This two-in-one
laptop cleaner is equipped with a soft but dense brush on one end and a microfiber pad on the other. In just seconds, you can sweep away dust and remove smudges from your screen so that you can fully focus on the task at hand. The travel-ready cleaner is less than three inches tall and wide, the brush is retractable, and the pad end can be covered with the included cap for portability. 19 A collapsible pizza container that stores up to 5 slices at once
Store up to five slices at once without having to keep the entire box around with this
microwaveable pizza container. The silicone bottom collapses to minimize the space it takes up in a cabinet, while the airtight lid keeps everything fresh in the fridge. It comes with five dividers to keep slices from lying on top of each other and they can also be used as serving trays. 20 This leakproof trash can that clips on to your car
Buckling this
car trash can around your headrest, console, or even on your side door is an easy way to make sure that those granola bar wrappers and empty bottles don’t end up piling up on the floor. The bin is made with waterproof walls and has a reinforced lining so liquids and crumbs won’t escape. Just close the magnetic lid and you’ll be good to go. Disposable bags are included and it’s sized so you can use plastic bags from stores. 21 These money-saving, reusable coffee pods with a no-mess funnel
This two-pack of
reusable coffee pods is compatible with tons of popular machines and because you can fill them with your own grounds, they’re much cheaper than buying brand-name cups. Stainless steel mesh walls keep even the finest grinds from ending up in your drink and the set comes with a scooper with a built-in funnel so that grinds can be transferred without ending up on your countertop. 22 A handheld massager with an extra-long handle & 6 interchangeable heads
Melt away knots with this powerful
handheld massager that pulses 3,700 times per minute. Its quiet motor targets body aches and pains and they’re all easy to reach with its extra-long handle. It comes with six interchangeable heads intended for different uses including large muscle relief, point massage, scalp massage, and neck and deep back tissue massage. On a single charge, you’ll be able to enjoy over 120 minutes of relief. 23 This hands-free knife sharpener that works with almost any blade
As tiny as this
knife sharpener is, it will make a big difference in your cooking. It uses carbon steel to extend the life of any knife, whether it is serrated or smooth. Its hands-free design keeps you safe — it has a suction cup base that attaches to any surface, so you don’t need to hold it to keep it steady. 24 A reusable pet hair remover that is a snap to empty
If you have furry friends, you need this
pet hair remover. The reusable roller can take the place of constantly repurchasing wasteful sticky sheets, saving you money as well. The brush creates an electrostatic charge as soon as you run it over any surface to easily trap every bit of hair and lint. To empty, there’s no need to get your hands dirty — just shake out the back chamber directly into the garbage. 25 This highly rated silicone measuring set with 8 collapsible pieces
This space-saving
collapsible silicone measuring set comes with eight BPA-free pieces — four spoons and four cups — which are all made with a smooth non-stick surface that works well with both wet and dry ingredients. When you’re done cooking or baking, stack them up in the drawer or hang them from the holes in their handles (or attach them to the key rings that are included to keep them all together). 26 These reusable slippers that make mopping easier
These
reusable mop slippers will help you avoid that awkward moment after cleaning when you’ve realized that you pushed yourself into a corner. These washable microfiber socks also pick up any dust and hair that you may have missed and let you clean larger areas a little faster. The stretchy elastic lining is made to fit on any size foot and will keep the pair in place as you glide around. 27 These smart bottle emptiers that get out every last drop
Save yourself the trouble of trying to squeeze out every last ounce of product and instead use these
bottle emptiers to make sure nothing goes to waste. This pack comes with two stands and six different adapters (so that the stands can be used with many different bottle sizes) that will balance your shampoo or body lotion upside down so that everything drips to the bottom and is ready to be used. It’s a smart way to save money and time. 28 A microwave pasta cooker with a built-in strainer
This
microwave pasta cooker can help you whip up a solid meal even when you may not have all the kitchen equipment that’s typically needed. The dishwasher-safe plastic container has a reservoir design that allows water to circulate throughout so that you have the perfect al dente bowl every time. Once the pasta is cooked, snap on the perforated lid to drain the water and flip through the included recipe book for other delicious creations that can be completed in under 15 minutes. 29 This receiver that lets you add Bluetooth to any device (including wired headphones)
This
Bluetooth receiver can be plugged into an array of stereos, car sound systems, and wired headphones to create a wireless connection to your devices. You’ll be able to take advantage of hands-free calling from any tablet, laptop, or smartphone that you pair it with. The compact gadget can also block out noise such as traffic or wind so you have crystal-clear audio. It lasts for 16 hours on a single charge and can be used while charging. 30 These fridge liners that extend the life of your fruit & veggies
Made of an innovative foam that allows air to circulate, this six-pack of BPA-, PVC-, and phthalates-free
fridge liners keeps fruits and vegetables fresher for longer. In addition to preventing spoiling by absorbing moisture, they also help keep delicate produce unbruised by providing cushioning. Each of the sheets is simple to hand wash and can be cut to fit any drawer and shelf. 31 A battery organizer with an included tester
Keep things from rolling around and getting lost in the back of drawers with this
battery organizer. It has 93 slots to hold everything from flat batteries to AAA ones. They’ll be safe under the waterproof lid and also easy to find so that you don’t waste your time and money running out to buy something you already had. It also includes a battery tester so you know which ones still carry a charge. 32 A set of 4 trackers so you can find anything from 131 feet away
This
battery-powered tracker set comes with four receivers that can be slipped into your wallet or attached to your dog’s collar with one of the included key rings. They allow you to find items from up to 131 feet away. Just press the coordinating color on the wireless remote and a series of beeps will go off. If you need some extra help finding something, just turn on the mini flashlight that’s built into the top of the remote. 33 This nourishing cuticle cream made with vitamin E
Made with moisturizing ingredients like Japanese seaweed, shea butter, and vitamin E, this
healing cuticle cream sinks in quickly to be non-greasy. When massaged into the nail bed, it brings immediate and long-term hydration that can replenish lost minerals while leaving the skin soft and nails shiny. The precision tip makes it easy to apply only the amount that is needed so that the tube should last you about a month. 34 A portable touch lamp with 13 color options
There’s no need to search for a switch in the middle of the night with this
touch lamp. It has 360-degree sensor control and a wireless remote that can be used to control brightness and choose between 256 color combinations that can be put in three different modes (flash, fade, or strobe). It’s portable and can be charged via an included USB cord. 35 A phone holder that secures onto your dashboard
The textured silicone base of this
phone holder ensures that both the phone and the mount itself stay in place. The slip-free bottom can sit atop your dashboard so that you have a clear view of directions or can easily get through a hands-free call. And because the base is textured, it can be used to hold small objects like your keys or even your charging cable by looping it through the side cut out. 36 A pack of hanger hooks that can triple your closet space for less than $15
These
hanger hooks will transform your closet. They allow you to vertically hang more items so that your closet rod isn’t packed full and your clothes are better organized. You’ll be able to use one hanger for five similar-colored shirts, to keep all your work pants together, or stack to create an outfit for each day of the upcoming week. Just slip the hooks over any hanger and watch more space become available. 37 A set of LED light strips to brighten cabinets — no drilling necessary
Whether you need some extra light in the laundry room or kitchen, this battery-powered
LED light strip is just the thing you need to upgrade your home — no drilling necessary. It has an adhesive back that can stick to wood, metal, plastic, and more. This pack comes with three strips, giving you nine total feet of a warm white glow. 38 This disposable hair catcher that won’t ruin the look of your bathroom
These
disposable hair catchers are made with a strong waterproof adhesive that can stick to a variety of surfaces like metal, plastic, and tile. Each can be used for up to three weeks and remains virtually invisible so that it doesn’t put a damper on your decor. This pack comes with 25 pieces so that your drains will be safe from getting clogged for up to a year and a half. 39 An adjustable reading light with 6 brightness levels
With two LED lights that can be directed exactly where you need them, this
reading light won’t bother others while you use it. It lightly hangs around your neck with a gooseneck on either side so you can adjust the angle. The light itself can be adjusted between three temperature modes (yellow, warm white, and cool white) and three brightness levels. It is USB-rechargeable and will last up to 80 hours on a single charge. 40 This non-slip bath mat that can be used in or out of the shower
Made with a non-slip bottom that grips onto any floor, this
textured bath mat will keep you safe whether you’re in or out of the shower. The thick PVC is scum-resistant and quick-drying thanks to its open weave and reviewers report it stays surprisingly mold-free. The mat has garnered nearly 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. 41 A scrub stick made with exfoliating dead sea salt
Make your skincare routine a little more fun with this adorable
scrub stick. The exfoliator is made with dead sea salt, taurine (an amino acid that can be found in octopi — hence the tool’s unique shape), and black peat water. All its ingredients work together to gently draw out blackheads and clear pores. Skin will be left looking smooth and refined. 42 These nesting stainless steel mixing bowls that come with matching lids
When not in use, these dishwasher-safe
stainless steel mixing bowls can neatly nest in your cabinet to take up as little space as possible. They can be used to mix batter, toss salads, and more. Their flat bottom helps keep them steady and their durable construction resists dents and rust. Each bowl in this set of five comes with a matching airtight lid to lock in freshness. 43 This clever egg holder that be placed in boiling water
This
egg holder comes with a circle of six adorable bears or penguins that can each hug a large egg. Hold them by the heat-resistant handle to safely drop them into boiling water or set them down on a table to serve. And if they’re not all eaten, you can store them in the fridge as is. The holder is made of durable food-grade plastic that has a hole on the bottom for drainage. 44 An alarm clock that mimics sunrise to ease you into your day
This
sunrise alarm clock will make every morning a bright one. With a color-changing light that can switch between seven calming hues and seven soothing sounds to set as your alarm, you’ll be woken up in the most comforting way. You can also put on the FM radio if you need something a bit more lively. And if you need help falling asleep in the first place, just switch it to its sunset mode. 45 This unscented moisturizing hand cream that’s not greasy
This
unscented hand cream nourishes extremely dry and cracked hands with the moisture they need. In addition to hydrating, the formula also creates a protective layer to prevent future moisture loss. It does this all without leaving behind a sticky or greasy residue. And because the jar is compact, it’s easy to pop in a purse or travel bag. 46 These disposable gas burner liners that keep your stovetop clean
Use these
disposable gas burners to cover your stovetop to save hours scrubbing away stubborn grease and grime. The aluminum foil covers have high heat resistance so that they remain durable while catching drips. This pack comes with 50 liners so that you can replace them as needed and always have a clean cooking area. 47 A machine-washable exfoliating bath towel
Made of a light nylon fabric that dries quickly, this
bath towel is also machine washable, making it more sanitary than a loofah while providing the same great exfoliation. It creates a rich lather and stimulates circulation to increase blood flow while massaging. At 35 inches long, it even allows you to get hard-to-reach spots like the middle of your back. 48 This dishwasher-safe microwave cover that doubles as a colander
This
collapsible microwave cover is made of silicone and plastic that stays put and prevents food splatters from ending up in those hard-to-reach corners of the microwave. Its perforated top can be used to drain water from pasta and salad and also allows steam to escape when placed over foods that are being heated up. Over 48,000 customers have left five-star reviews for this dishwasher-safe two-in-one tool that comes in three different sizes. 49 This plant-based body wash that can help with acne & other issues
To treat things like athlete’s foot, back acne, and even ringworm, keep this
tea tree body wash in your shower. In addition to cleansing and deodorizing ingredients like tea tree and peppermint oil, it also has moisturizers like jojoba oil, olive oil, and vitamin E to soothe dry and flaky skin while reducing irritation. Plus, it’s made without any parabens, preservatives, or sulfates. 50 A hair wax stick that tames flyaways
This
hair wax stick is all you need for that clean slicked-back look. The solid formula is actually made with beeswax, avocado oil, and other nourishing ingredients that won’t harm hair. It won’t irritate the scalp and it is designed to leave hair smooth and shiny. Keep it in your bag to tame flyaways throughout the day.