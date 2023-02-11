Keep this digital thermometer in your medicine cabinet at all times to detect a fever and possibly prevent another. It has an infrared system that presents an accurate reading without needing to come in contact with the skin. The temperature is displayed on the LCD screen within just one second and can be saved so you can keep track of changes. A warning sound and a red screen will flash if the reading is above normal body temperature, and it can also be used to measure the temperature of water and even rooms.