Amazon keeps selling out of these genius things that you've probably never heard of

The internet is a wonderful invention. Aside from work and socialization, it’s also a great way to learn how to get through life easier. Apparently, everyone on the internet has discovered a better way to de-fur the couch, a brilliant way to dispense honey without getting sticky, and so much more.

In fact, Amazon is full of so many genius products achieve tasks like those, and you might not have ever heard of them. Take for instance, the blanket that’s designed to cool you down — and even the cup holder that’s built for an arm of your couch. And did I mention the alarm clock that projects the time on your wall? Because that’s out there, too. Genius.

So when I tell you that Amazon keeps selling out of these products, I am also telling you that these are those solutions. Hurry while they are still in stock.

01 An easy phone mount that holds your phone still Mongoora Universal Air Vent Car Phone Mount Amazon $12 See On Amazon This clever air-vent phone mount is designed to be super easy to get your phone in and out of. It clips firmly to your car’s air vent, gives your phone a ledge to rest on, and grabs it from the sides to hold it still. The grippy silicone surface adds to the security and the mechanism that holds your phone is easy to operate one-handed.

02 A 6-port charging station for all your Apple gear Hercules Tuff Charging Station Amazon $45 See On Amazon Line up all the phones, tablets, and gadgets that need a charge on this handy charging station with six ports. Each section is adjustable to suit the size of your gear and it comes with six rapid charge cords that are just the right length. When your phone is charging, an LED light will let you know it’s all systems go. When that device is fully charged, the light turns off.

03 This strip light that turns your TV into a theater Power Practical LED TV Backlight Strip Amazon $26 See On Amazon It’s so simple to turn your TV experience into one that’s much closer to that of a movie theater with these LED TV backlights that have amassed over 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon because people absolutely love the results. It turns your TV into ambient lighting, which lessens the contrast your eyes have to handle when viewing and that makes your movies look so much better. “This is an amazing piece of technology,” said one reviewer. “I recommend this no matter what TV you have no matter how far you sit from it.”

04 The waterproof mattress protector that doesn’t feel like plastic SafeRest Mattress Protector Amazon $38 See On Amazon This mattress protector keeps your mattress safe from everything that could possibly destroy it: bugs, liquids, and bacteria. And it does it without making you feel like you are sleeping on plastic wrap because the top layer is a breathable, cotton terry while the underlayer is a membrane that keeps anything trapped in that absorbent cotton layer from getting to the mattress.

05 A vacuum cleaner you can keep in the car THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $35 See On Amazon Instead of dragging the big house vacuum cleaner to the car on car-cleaning day, keep this car vacuum cleaner in there and clean up accidents right when they happen. (That way you never have to schedule another car-cleaning day.) It’s powered by the lighter port, has attachments designed to clean all the small and strange spaces in a car, and packs neatly away into a zip-up case you can toss in the trunk.

06 This 2-pack of tactical flashlights for camping or emergencies GearLight LED Flashlight (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Stock up on high-quality, high-powered, and versatile flashlights with this two-pack of tactical flashlights that go easily from a wide beam to a narrow one, have an easy-to-push-on button, and are waterproof. These are nearly indestructible. They come with a wrist strap and belt holster, too.

07 The forensic response to unwanted pet odors ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator Amazon $38 See On Amazon When the dog makes a naughty mistake on your rugs or furniture, it’s essential that you locate ground zero for that odor in order to clean it up fully and get rid of the smell. This pet odor eliminator kit is the trick to doing that quickly and efficiently. The black light targets the urine with forensic accuracy so that the odor-eliminating solution can work its advanced magic to eliminate that bad smell and replace it with a nice one.

08 The little brush that gets fur off your furniture fast ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $28 See On Amazon When the cat decides that the corner of the couch or that comfy armchair is the perfect place for a nap, it usually leaves a coating of fur on that spot, making it unfriendly to black-trousered human use. This pet-hair removing brush can fix that. Just run it back and forth over the fur-laden area and it sweeps it into a chamber above the handle. Just empty it and keep going — no tape or other hassles involved.

09 A wireless doorbell that’s fun & easy SadoTech Waterproof Doorbell & Chimes Wireless Amazon $24 See On Amazon Installing a doorbell is super easy if you choose this doorbell by SadoTech. The doorbell kit includes a transmitter button that simultaneously triggers 2 chime units, both of which can be set to different rings. Speaking of sound, this doorbell has over 50 to choose from. It’s also waterproof and weatherproof.

10 A super lightweight hammock so you can camp anywhere Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock Amazon $35 See On Amazon Forget all that heavy camping gear next time you go camping. You can easily pack this lightweight camping hammock into a day pack. All you need is a couple of trees and you will be sleeping in your own cozy nest rather than on the hard ground. It packs into a built-in pouch that turns into a side pocket when you sleep. Choose from two sizes and a wide range of colors.

11 This case that solves all your battery storage problems Ontel Battery Daddy Battery Organizer and Storage Case with Tester Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keeping batteries on hand can be an irritating challenge if you use traditional methods. But this clear battery storage case turns that chore into a science. It holds 78 batteries of various sizes and you can see at a glance what you have and what you need. Not sure if that battery is too old? Touch it to the tester to get a power supply report.

12 The bug trap that solves your fruit fly problem Katchy Indoor Insect Trap Amazon $45 See On Amazon Get the upper hand on those fruit flies that are harassing you in your own kitchen by plugging in this clever indoor insect trap that looks like a lamp. First, those flies are lured close by that tempting (for a bug) UV light. Once close, a wind current too strong for them to fight pulls them into the chamber. Once inside, they finally get to rest — on a sticky pad they cannot escape. And then? It’s curtains. You just change that pad once in a while.

13 A VR headset so you can visit the metaverse BNEXT VR Headset with Controller Amazon $30 See On Amazon Take your next vacation or business meeting from the couch as a fully immersed avatar. Or just meet some friends for a multiplayer game without leaving the house. This headset with a controller — and your smartphone — is your vehicle. It’s comfortable, protects you from blue light, has beautiful graphics, is rechargeable, and works with most smartphones.

14 A collection of silicone straws you can use again and again Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws Amazon $11 See On Amazon You don’t have to accept that disposable plastic straws are inevitable. You care about turtles (and everyone in the ocean) so you pull out one of your reusable silicone straws when a cold, iced beverage lands in front of you. They are greener than plastic and a much better experience than the paper ones that melt in your mouth. These 10 silicone bendy straws come in a carry case with a cleaning brush.

15 This pop-up privacy tent so you can shower & change while camping Abco Tech Pop Up Privacy Tent Amazon $37 See On Amazon When you are camping with friends and want a private space to change, take a shower, or whatever it is you need privacy for, this pop-up privacy tent is perfect. It’s super easy to set up, comes in a zippered travel case that’s easy to bring along, has a hanging rope for your towel or clothes and a pocket for your phone inside, and stakes to the ground so it won’t blow away.

16 A grease container so you can reuse bacon fat Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you like to save the bacon grease for making popcorn, frying an egg, or in other dishes, toss the old tin can you inherited from your grandfather and upgrade to this purpose-built bacon grease container with a strainer. The strainer gets the small pieces of bacon out of the fat to avoid burning and other problems and the lid keeps it safe while you store it.

17 This pet brush that cleans both your dog & itself HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush Amazon $16 See On Amazon Give your pet a good brushing with the many, gentle metal bristles on this self-cleaning slicker brush, then push the button on the handle to retract those bristles, unload the fur the brush trapped, and drop the clean and smooth brush into your bag for later use. The retractable bristles are a genius move — they not only clean the brush, but make it easier to store and transport.

18 This big luggage tag with your initial on it Highwind Luggage Initial Bag Tag Amazon $7 See On Amazon When all those identical bags come rolling off the baggage carousel, yours will be so easy to spot because it will have your initial in a huge, neon letter on this flexible rubber luggage tag. You can hide your actual name and address inside in case your bag gets lost. Attaching the tag to any bag is easy using the screw-on steel loop.

19 A simple trick for managing the dishwasher cinch! Dishwasher Magnet Clean Dirty Sign Amazon $10 See On Amazon End the confusion around whether the dishes in your dishwasher are clean or dirty with this simple magnetic clean/dirty sign. Just stick it to the front of the dishwasher. When you put dirty dishes in there, flip it to dirty. When you run it, flip it to clean. Everyone will be on the same page. It comes with a stick-on metal plate so you can use it even if your dishwasher doesn’t attract magnets.

20 A scratch-off map of the world to keep track of your travels InnovativeMap Scratch Off World Map Poster And United States Map Amazon $21 See On Amazon Just back from a trip? Scratch that destination and its flag off this scratch-off world map and create a visual record of how much of the world you have set foot in. Next time you travel, your colorful map will expand and the plain brown one will get a bit smaller. You can see the patterns of your travel and use the big, glossy map as an inspiring piece of wall art.

21 The honey dispenser that looks like a bee hive & pours from the bottom Hunnibi Honey Dispenser No Drip Glass Amazon $25 See On Amazon When it comes to getting honey from the jar to your pancakes or tea, things can get messy. But this no-drip honey dispenser cleverly harnesses gravity to do it with no sticky drips anywhere you don’t want them. It sits in a matching bowl when not in use. To pour honey, hold it over the honey’s destination and pull the trigger to open the pouring port at the bottom. Just let go when you want the honey to stop.

22 A complete set of silicone kitchen utensils HOT TARGET Silicone Cooking Utensils (11-Pieces) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Get every tool your kitchen needs in one fell swoop with this 11-piece silicone cooking utensil set in black. Drop the entire collection into a utensil crock on your counter and you will always have the tool you need at hand. There is everything from turners to tongs and they all have silicone ends, which are gentle to pans, and handles that are wrapped in silicone to protect your hands from the heat.

23 These gloves that protect you from getting cut Pine Tree Tools Level 5 Cut Resistant Gloves Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don these cut-resistant gloves when you are working with sharp tools or knives, opening oysters, or otherwise putting your hands anywhere near the dangerous end of a sharp blade and you will live to type another day. The palm gets level 5 cut protection while the rest of the glove is stretchy and breathable. These make excellent work gloves for the garden, working with tools, and anywhere you want to protect your hands but still also use them.

24 These Apple AirTags that keep track of everything Apple AirTag Amazon $28 See On Amazon Attach an Apple AirTag to your keys, headphones, wallet, or anything else you don’t want to lose and it will locate that thing for you wherever it is in the world. It will show you where the AirTag is on a map on your phone — with amazing precision if you have the right phone and your lost item is nearby — and lead you to it. If that item is too far away to track, the Find My network will still alert you if someone finds it.

25 This projection alarm clock so you can see the time without getting up GOLOZA Projection Alarm Clock Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of sitting up in bed to look at the bright letters of your alarm clock, let this projection alarm clock do all the work. Set the projector to display the time on the wall or ceiling — in three brightness levels — so you can stay prone, cracking your bleary eyes only enough to know if you have to get up. It has a built-in phone charger, too, to help tidy up the bedside table.

26 A weird exfoliating towel that feels amazing GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give your entire body an exfoliating treatment with this shower towel that suds up an amazing amount of lather, is gently abrasive, and dries super fast so you can leave it in the shower without worry. It’s so long that you can easily scrub your own back, butt, and legs in just a few seconds. And you will do it because it feels so amazing and does such a good job exfoliating your skin. It gets over 8,000 five-star ratings.

27 This lightweight blanket that keeps you cool Ailemei Direct Cooling Blanket Amazon $45 See On Amazon Mostly we are accustomed to pulling a blanket over us because we are cold but when it’s hot out, the desire to be covered doesn’t go away, even if the need for heat does. Pull this cooling blanket over you and it will provide the coverage and comfort you want while offering two sides of cooling texture so you don’t overheat. Mica nylon is infused with Japanese cold fiber to accomplish this wonder. Summer will no longer impede your need to sleep.

28 A glow-in-the-dark cover for your Firestick remote PINOWU Remote Cover Case (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Hunting around in the dark looking for a remote you can’t see is a thing of the past. This two-pack of glow-in-the-dark covers for your Firestick remote solves it by being easy to find in the dark. They also protect your remote from popcorn-butter-covered fingers and unscheduled floor drops while leaving all the important controls exposed for easy use. There are lots of color choices.

29 These long-handle spatulas for getting deep into containers The Spatty & Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula Amazon $10 See On Amazon Want to get the last of the peanut butter out of the jar? How about the last of that expensive lotion or sunscreen? This set of two long-handled spatulas — affectionately named Spatty and Spatty Daddy — will get the last drop out of all of those containers simply by combining a small-headed silicone spatula with a long, slender handle to reach in and get it.

30 The storage solution for loaves of bread Buddeez Sandwich Size Bread Buddy Dispenser Amazon $12 See On Amazon This clever bread dispenser and storage container is brilliant at keeping a loaf of bread fresh — not smashed — and ready to eat. Just put the bagged loaf into the container and it seals it in while protecting it. As you eat the bread, you pull the bag over the edges so that it always has an airtight seal and you always have a ready slice.

31 A portable air pump that’s so small you can take it anywhere FLEXTAILGEAR MAX Pump Plus Portable Air Pump Amazon $31 See On Amazon Pack this tiny, rechargeable air pump along with you next time you go camping or to the beach because it’s here to inflate all your floaty toys and air mattresses. It will inflate an air bed in three minutes with no huffing and puffing from you, and it’s small enough to tote in your day pack. It comes with five nozzles to connect to the items you need inflated.

32 A shaving station for your shower Tooletries Toothbrush & Razor Holder and Fog Resistant Mirror Amazon $36 See On Amazon This razor holder and fog-resistant mirror are everything you need to shave in the shower. It sticks to the shower walls using a clever silicone grip technology that holds on hard. And the shatterproof mirror won’t fog up and leave you guessing. Meanwhile, your razor and sundries wait, safe and dry, in a holder designed just for them.

33 This nifty tool that helps you make the bed easily Bed MadeEZ Bed Maker and Mattress Lifter Amazon $12 See On Amazon Struggling to get sheets onto a heavy mattress is a thing of the past. All you need is the right tool — this mattress lifter — to make it easy. Slide the angled mattress lifter under the mattress to lift and hold it while you wrap the sheets around that corner. Then move to the next corner and do the same. No more broken nails or swearing.

34 This brilliant cup holder for the couch HIT PRODUCTS CouchCoaster Amazon $25 See On Amazon When you are deep in your favorite comfy chair and your beverage is way over on the coffee table, it’s like being in the river Tantalus, right? Bring that cup close so you can relax and sip at the same time by setting it into this sofa cup holder. The grippy silicone arms grab the arm of your chair. The cup holder keeps your beverage from spilling. There’s even a cutout for the mug handle. It comes in four colors.

35 The quick way to slice & core an apple Progressive Apple Slicer & Corer Amazon $14 See On Amazon When you want to serve an apple, you need to core and slice it first, right? And that’s a hassle. But this apple slicer and corer turns that hassle into one graceful movement that takes just a second. Just set the apple on the base and press the specially designed blade system through it. It cuts your apple into 16 perfect slices while removing the core.

36 This lap desk with a built-in mouse pad & phone slot LapGear Home Office Lap Desk Amazon $34 See On Amazon When the couch is your home office, you need this lap desk to stay efficient. The two cushions on the bottom make it stable and easy on your lap. The built-in mouse pad means you don’t have to struggle with your mouse. A perfectly placed lip keeps your computer from sliding around. And a slot holds your phone at the perfect viewing angle. It’s no surprise the WFH crew gives this pick over 32,000 five-star ratings.

37 The jar opener that can open them all — big or small The Grip Jar Opener Amazon $20 See On Amazon Install this genius jar opener to the underside of a cabinet and you will never have to beg someone to help you open a jar again. Just push the jar lid into the grippy triangle until it stops and turn the jar. You can use both hands for doing the turning while the gripper holds the lid so you don’t hurt your hands or struggle. It’s super easy to open even the largest jars.

38 This tool that helps you clean your Bluetooth earbuds Hagibis Cleaning Pen for Bluetooth Earphones Amazon $9 See On Amazon Every day you stick your earbuds into your ears. But how often do you clean them? This earphone cleaning pen makes it easy to do. There is a soft nub for getting into the battery charger crevices, a tiny cleaning point for reaching into the earbud cavity, and a brush for all the other small areas. Almost 6,000 people say, “Five stars!”

39 An automatic beverage dispenser for all your big bottles FLENWARE Automatic Pump Beverage Dispenser Amazon $30 See On Amazon Attach this rechargeable, automatic beverage dispenser to the top of a gallon of milk, big-box store bottle of lemonade, or whatever you have. When you want a glass of that beverage, just press an empty glass to the trigger and it will do all the work. You can even note the date you installed the pump with the date marker dial for assured freshness.

40 A cup that chills wine to the perfect temperature for porch drinking Host Wine Freeze Cup (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon When you want a glass of crisp, cool white wine but all the bottles are warm, this wine freeze cup will fix that. Just pour a glass into the cup and let the cooling gel in the frozen, BPS-free plastic glass bring it quickly to the perfect sipping temperature. Store them in the freezer for chilling white wines and in the fridge for cooling red wines.

41 A functional solution to stinky sports equipment GloveStix Shoe Deodorizer & Odor Eliminator Amazon $30 See On Amazon This pair of odor eliminator sticks is a terrific solution to neutralizing the unwanted odors emitted by hockey gloves, running shoes, or other wearable sports equipment. The anti-microbial plastic sticks are filled with replaceable bags that simultaneously absorb moisture and deodorize the interior of your gear. You can clip the sticks together, too, so your shoes stay paired and your gloves are easy to carry.

42 These electric spice grinders that makes cooking so easy YAYAYOUNG Gravity Electric Grinder (2-Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you want to dust your steak with pepper or salt a pork butt with your best Himalayan rock salt, you will be so glad that these electric grinders are here to do all the heavy lifting. They are battery-operated so all you have to do is push a button and they will grind pepper, coarse salt, or whatever you fill them with. A light on the business end makes it easy to see where the spices are going, even if you are working at a dark grill.

43 These double-sided shower curtain hooks so you can hang a liner, too Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks Rings Amazon $8 See On Amazon When you want to hang both a decorative shower curtain and a shower curtain liner, these double-sided shower curtain rings make that so much easier. There is a hook for each so you can remove one without needing to remove the other, and the balls on the hook that goes over the rod makes it all slide smoothly.

44 These clever can & bottle stackers for a tidy fridge YouCopia Can & Bottle Stackers Amazon $15 See On Amazon Tidy up the fridge and create more space in there by setting this clever collection of 16 adjustable bottle stackers down wherever you want to put some wine, beer, or cans of soda. They hold the bottles securely in one spot so you can store a wine bottle or stack a few cans or bottles; either way, you’ll maximize your fridge space.

45 A targeted pickle grabber for reaching into jars Norpro Stainless Steel and Plastic Deluxe Pickle Pincher Amazon $7 See On Amazon Reaching into a jar of pickles and pulling out a crunchy snack is a lot easier with this pickle pincher in hand. It goes into the wet, vinegary jar and pinches one pickle, bringing it out dripping and ready to eat. It works well on olives, too — and tons of customers wrote that it “works great.”

46 This oil dispenser with a built-in silicone brush HOFORIFE Glass Oil Bottle With Silicone Brush Amazon $16 See On Amazon In the struggle to get exactly the right amount of oil onto food that you plan to fry, bake, or air fry, this glass bottle with a silicone brush built-in is a genius solution. Fill the bottle with your favorite oil and install the lid and the brush and bulb that fit into it. When you are cooking, squeeze the bulb to load the small tank above the brush and then squirt some oil onto your meat or in the pan and use the heat-resistant brush to spread it around.