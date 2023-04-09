Amazon Keeps Selling Out of These 50 Cool, Cheap Things

Whether they help organize up your home, make your skin look better than ever, or simply solve problems you didn’t even know you had, all of these cool things on Amazon are worth grabbing. They’re all intriguing enough to show up on your feed and cheap enough that Amazon keeps selling out of them, and that’s always a good combo.

Every single one of these cool, cheap things is actually functional around your home, in your car, or as a part of your daily routines. Just make sure to grab them quickly, because these listings won’t last long.

01 A Minimalist Desk Lamp That Folds Into a Tiny Disk Amazon One Fire Foldable and Portable Desk Lamp $17 See On Amazon This bendable desk lamp looks super aesthetic on your desk whether you’re using it or it’s folded up neatly next to your laptop. This USB-rechargeable lamp has a touch design to change the brightness, so there are zero buttons to ruin the sleek look. When it’s time to log off of work, the minimalist white design collapses into a compact disk, which makes it portable enough for nighttime reading.

02 A Set of Durable Headrest Hooks That Hold Onto Bags & Groceries Amazon LivTee Car Seat Headrest Hook $7 See On Amazon You’ll barely notice these compact headrest hooks in your car when you’re not using them, but they’ll come in handy every time you have a ton of grocery bags or a purse you want to keep off the floor. Each one holds up to 44 pounds, so you know these can handle your oversized travel bag, and the clip-on design makes it easy to change up the placement of these durable hooks.

03 A Window & Glass Cleaning Cloth That Only Needs Water to Work Amazon persik Pure-Sky Window Glass Cleaning Cloth $15 See On Amazon This microfiber cleaning cloth saves you from spending a bunch on glass cleaner or pricey screen-cleaning sprays because it only needs a bit of water to work effectively. It has two unique layers that clean and polish up smudged mirrors, dusty screens, or to dirty windows without streaks.

04 These No-Budge Acne Patches That Are Totally Invisible Amazon Dots for Spots Pimple Patches $12 See On Amazon These acne patches are so cool because they require barely any effort. Simply pop one on and wear it around for the hydrocolloid formula to take care of all of the annoying redness; they work in about six hours (or overnight). They’ll shrink all of those painful spots without drying out your skin, and they’re clear enough to wear out of the house.

05 These Reusable, Washable Dishcloths With 2 Scrubby Textures Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $15 See On Amazon These reusable and washable dishcloths come as a 10-pack, and trust me, you’ll want to stick these versatile cleaners in every cabinet and next to every sink. The cellulose and cotton design is reversible. One side has scrubbing ridges and the other a diamond texture to clean dirt. When dry, these all-surface cloths are great for scouring; when wet, they’re soft enough for cleaning glass without scratching.

06 This Sleek LED Meat Thermometer With a Flip-Open Design Amazon Kizen Digital Meat Thermometers $24 See On Amazon This fold-up meat thermometer honestly looks so expensive in your kitchen or with your grilling supplies because it automatically turns on when you flip it open. The waterproof LED screen adds to how sleek this quick-read thermometer looks, and you even get a mini temperature chart built right in so you don’t constantly have to Google “internal temperature of chicken.”

07 A Glass Plant Mister That Will Make Your Plant Supplies Feel Chic Amazon OFFIDIX Transparent Glass Watering Spray Bottle $12 See On Amazon This plant mister is made of glass, which looks so chic as a decor piece next to all of your plants. The textured glass is super thick, so you can carry it around to all of your humidity-loving plants without worrying about breaking it. The sleek metal-looking top is also made of plastic to avoid any rusting issues.

08 These Stretchy Bookmarks That Help You Remember Your Exact Spot Amazon Rienar Silicone Finger Point Bookmarks $6 See On Amazon These bookmarks are obviously better than classic options because they point to the exact line where you got too sleepy and stopped reading. Each one of the colorful markers in this five-pack has a silicone design, so they will stretch to fit around all of your books — even your oversized coffee table books.

09 A Compact Car Vacuum Kit That’s Super Easy to Use Amazon THISWORX Portable Vacuum Cleaner $30 See On Amazon This vacuum cleaner that plugs into your car has over 142,000 five-star reviews on Amazon — and for good reason. It comes with a compact bag for easy storage in your trunk, a brush attachment, a nozzle to fit between seats, a washable filter, and other handy add-ons that allow you to clean every nook and cranny in your vehicle.

10 A Brightening Facial Roller That Feels Luxurious Amazon Sdara Skincare Face Derma Roller $12 See On Amazon This brightening facial roller is a seriously luxurious skincare tool that will make your skincare routine look like it was done by a professional. It has 540 microneedles and an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to use before all of your favorite serums. No matter what serum you reach for, this roller will help them to soak in and brighten your skin.

11 A Set of 4 Insulated Wine Glasses With a Sleek Stainless Steel Design Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses (4-Piece) $26 See On Amazon These wine glasses are made of insulated stainless steel, so you won’t have to worry about them breaking (or your wine getting warm) at your backyard parties. The stemless design is easy to hold and makes this set look even sleeker on your patio table. They’re also easy to clean up after a chilled glass because you can stick them in the dishwasher.

12 These Magnetic Grilling Lights That Are Easy to Set Up Amazon Benicci BBQ Grill Lights (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon These battery-operated grill lights are easy to set up before you start cooking because they have built-in magnets to stick them on the grill. They also have a bendable gooseneck, and each one is completely weatherproof if you don’t feel like taking these LEDs off of the grill after cooking.

13 These Easy-to-Use Foot Peel Masks That Are Way Cheaper Than a Pedicure Amazon DERMORA Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon These foot peel masks are way cheaper and easier than getting a pedicure or working a pumice stone, because you simply wear these masks around like socks for an hour. After you use these masks with fruit acid extracts, they’ll peel away dead and dry skin for up to two weeks, leaving you with soft, smooth feet.

14 These Color-Coded Key Finders That Help You Find Everything You Tend to Lose Amazon Esky Key Finder $25 See On Amazon This battery-operated key finder set gives you six color-coded trackers, so you can pop the blue in your purse, purple onto your remote, yellow on your keys, and so on. It comes with one simple remote to control all of them, so all you have to do is click the color of whatever item you’re missing, and the lost item will ring as long as its within 100 feet.

15 This Mini Emergency Tool That Attaches Onto Your Keychain Amazon Resqme Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool $10 See On Amazon This emergency tool is just tk inches long, which makes it so easy to add it to your keychain or tuck it in an easy-to-reach spot in your car. Wherever you put it, it comes with a built-in seatbelt cutter and a window breaker that’s compact but still super strong and a must-have in case of a jammed seatbelt in an emergency.

16 These Popular Nonstick Silicone Mats That Keep Sheet Pans Cleaner Amazon Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat (2-Pack) $19 See On Amazon These silicone baking mats give you the perfect surface to cook and bake on — and save you from cleaning the sheet pan as often. They’re non-stick, dishwasher-safe, and good to go in any oven up to 480 degrees. This particular set comes with macaron dimensions printed on them, which makes them especially handy for baking, but they’re great for any food you want to be able to lift right off the pan.

17 A Vibrant & Trendy Water Bottle That’s Still Practical Amazon Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle $27 See On Amazon This stainless steel water bottle is actually aesthetic enough to pair with all of your trendy workout pieces because it has a minimalist, colorblock design. Of course, this vibrant, 32-ounce bottle is also practical with a leak-proof design with a removable straw, and it keeps your drink ice cold for up to 24 hours.

18 An Easy-To-Apply Hair Stick That Tames Flyaways Amazon Samnyte Hair Wax Stick $9 See On Amazon If you deal with unwanted flyaways and baby hairs, this hair wax stick will be your savior. Made with a natural beeswax base and infused with softening, nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, avocado oil, and castor oil, this compact stick leaves your hair soft and shiny, all while taming rogue hairs and giving you a sleek appearance.

19 This Aesthetic Cube-Shaped Timer For Your Desk or Kitchen Amazon mooas Cube Kitchen Timer $15 See On Amazon This aesthetic little timer will honestly look like a decor piece in your home, but it will also help you out with productivity. Simply turn on this battery-operated cube and flip it to the number of minutes you want to focus on a task. (Each color has different increments.) Whichever side is facing up on your desk is how long your timer is — which is way easier than pulling out a boring timer on your phone.

20 These Easy-to-Tilt Headlamps for Nighttime Walks & Garage Work Amazon GearLight LED Head Lamp (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon These headlamps are perfect for nighttime walks with your dog, camping, or working on your car, because you can tilt the LED lights down to focus them and alternate between white and red light. They’re also weather-resistant in case it’s raining, and you can even change up the brightness and strobe settings.

21 This Clear Stick-On Window Bird Feeder With 2 Different Food Slots Amazon Nature's Hangout Clear Window Bird Feeder $32 See On Amazon This transparent bird feeder sticks right to your window and comes with two 2-cup slots, so you can fill each one with different food to attract different birds. There are suction cups on the back to stick it to whatever window gives you the best bird-watching spot in your home.

22 A Waterproof Car Organizer That’s Adjustable for All of Your Clutter Amazon Drive Auto Car Organizer $27 See On Amazon This clip-in trunk trunk organizer takes care of clutter without actually you having to actually sort through all of those scattered reusable bags or clean out spare napkins you’ve collected. It comes with adjustable dividers, so you can fit all of your tools, groceries, and other gear. Best of all, it’s waterproof, which comes in handy for camping stuff or sports equipment.

23 A Quick-Drying Shower Towel for the Easiest Exfoliation Amazon GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel $15 See On Amazon This unique towel is the only washcloth you’ll need in your shower or tub because it lathers up with your favorite soap, and the gentle woven texture exfoliates at the same time. It has an oversized and easy-to-use design — even for those awkward spots on your back — and it dries quickly when you get out of the shower, which keeps it clean and mold-free.

24 These Super Warm Emergency Ponchos to Keep in Your Car Amazon PREPARED4X Emergency Rain Poncho with Mylar Blanket Liner $20 See On Amazon Stick these emergency ponchos in your car because they’ll give you some serious protection when it unexpectedly rains during your errands. With their tear-resistant design, wearability, and how warm they keep you (saving up to 90% of your body heat), these mylar ponchos also come in handy for camping or if your car unexpectedly breaks down. Available colors: 4

25 A Functional Cube-Shaped Power Strip That You’ll Want to Display Amazon Ceptics USB Power Strip $18 See On Amazon This glossy white power strip looks so cool with its compact square design that you won’t even try to hide it on your desk or bedside table. There are outlets on each upward-facing side, and you even get three USB ports and a USB-C port on top to power up your laptop and phone.

26 The Versatile Memory Foam Wedge Pillow With 14,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Ebung Memory Foam Leg Elevation Pillow $27 See On Amazon This memory foam pillow with a washable cover is perfect for hanging out or even working from home on your couch because it helps out with circulation while you scroll or work. You can rest your legs on the unique shape to make back, knee, and leg pain feel better when you’re lounging. If your legs aren’t the issue, you can also lean on this pillow for comfier reading. Plus, the cover is easy to refresh in the wash, so it always looks nice on your sofa or bed.

27 A Wooden Wine Opener That’s Chic Enough for Your Bar Cart Amazon Hicoup Professional Corkscrew and Wine Opener $11 See On Amazon This wine opener looks so expensive with its wooden handle that you’ll want to display it on your bar cart with all of your decor pieces. Not only is it chic enough to pair with your bar cart setup, but this durable stainless steel corkscrew has a built-in foil cutter, which makes opening any bottle of wine a one-tool process.

28 These Drain Covers That Are Easy to Pull Off When They’re Grimy Amazon Aire Allure Shower Drain Mesh Stickers (25-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These drain covers have a unique design that works just like a sticker, so you can completely avoid cleaning up gross hair from your drain. Instead, pull off this durable mesh sticker anytime it gets a little grimy, and swap it with a new one of these waterproof covers.

29 An Easy-to-Use & Adorable Cheese Grater That’s a Best-Seller on Amazon Amazon Geedel Rotary Cheese Grater $26 See On Amazon Not only does this cheese cheese grater look nice on your countertop with its bright, slightly retro design, but it’s also way easier to use than a classic box grater. Suction it to the counter, pop your go-to block of cheese on top, and choose from three grater inserts. It’s basically zero effort after that with the spinning handle design, which also works to slice and shred veggies.

30 These Soft Satin Pillowcases That Are Easy to Secure on Your Pillows Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $8 See On Amazon These satin pillowcases are obviously a super glossy and aesthetic bedding add-on, but they’ll also be gentle on your skin and hair. These luxurious pillowcases even come with a functional envelope closure, so you can wrap, tuck, and secure the slippery satin fabric around your pillows for a seamless look.

31 This Sleek Multi-Charging Station That Folds up in Your Bag Amazon Iseyyox Magnetic 3-in-1 Wireless Charger $34 See On Amazon This seriously sleek wireless charging station will keep your phone, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds tidy while they charge. It has one single cord at the back to make this thin charging station look even neater on your countertop or bedside table. You can also fold the little charging squares on top of each other and pack this modern charger in your bag or tuck it in your pocket.

32 These Silicone Oven Mitts & Pot Holders That Stay Stain-Free Amazon HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts and Pot Holders (4 Pieces) $17 See On Amazon Swap out all of your stained pot holders, cracked trivets, and thin oven mitts with this matching mitt and pot holder set. Their heat-resistant silicone design works up to 450 degrees, and the oven mitts have a long design that keeps your forearms protected as well. These non-slip, flexible mitts are an Amazon shopper favorite with a 4.8-star rating after over 17,000 reviews.

33 These Moisturizing Heel Socks That Keep Your Feet Comfy & Cool Amazon Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks (2-Pairs) $14 See On Amazon These wearable, moisturizing heel socks fit like comfy ankle socks with stretchy cotton fabric, but they’re more breathable because they don’t cover your toes. They have a built-in moisturizing gel that works in conjunction with your favorite cream to help soften painful, cracked heels and look in hydration.

34 A Portable Bluetooth Speaker That Looks So Sleek Amazon OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker $25 See On Amazon This Bluetooth speaker with a microphone isn’t another boring speaker that you’ll want to hide behind a houseplant because it has a triangle-shaped design that’s stylish and modern. When this rechargeable speaker isn’t looking nice in your home, it has a water-resistant, grippy, and lightweight design that’s easy to take with you, which is why it has over 140,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

35 These Washable Liners That Make Cleaning Your Oven a Breeze Amazon ThreadNanny Oven Liners (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon These oven liners are washable and reusable, and their glossy black finish honestly looks more professional in your kitchen than tinfoil. You can even trim these nonstick sheets to use them in smaller appliances like your air fryer, which makes cleanup a breeze compared to all of the elbow grease you’d need to otherwise clean your appliances.

36 A Double Grow Light That You Simply Clip on the Table Amazon GooingTop Dual LED Grow Light $24 See On Amazon If your houseplant is a little dramatic about lighting, this red and white LED grow light supplies noon-like lighting for ideal indoor conditions. Clip it on, and you’ll instantly have two bendable lights, so you can group a few grumpy plants together underneath. They also have a timer option and even dimmer buttons built in, in case these grow lights are making your space a bit too bright.

37 A Modern Electric Kettle With Tidy Cord Storage Amazon Ulalov Stainless Steel Electric Gooseneck Kettle $33 See On Amazon This electric kettle looks super expensive with its matte black design, stainless steel interior, and, of course, that gooseneck shape. It boils water in as little as three minutes, and when you’re not making a trendy pour-over, it automatically turns off. Then, you can wrap and hide the cord in a neat little cord holder under this leak-proof kettle.

38 This Bendable Phone Tripod That’s Nice & Lightweight Amazon UBeesize Flexible Tripod $15 See On Amazon You can use this 360-degree rotating, easy-to-bend phone tripod as a classic selfie stick, but it also works as an easy-to-carry tripod. It comes with a wireless remote to easily record or take a photo, so it’s worth pulling it out anytime you want to create some professional-looking content.

39 A Fur-Removing Lint Roller That’s Easy to Clean & Reuse Amazon ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $29 See On Amazon This fur remover is such a win for that never-ending chore of vacuuming up all of the pet fur on your sofa or their favorite chair. It’s wrapped in fur-grabbing nylon fabric to pull hair right up and into a secure container. After you’ve rolled every fur-covered spot in your home and your clothes, it’s easy to pop the container open and toss the fur.

40 These 24-Karat Gold Eye Masks That Help With Dark Circles & Puffiness Amazon DERMORA Under Eye Mask Patches (20 Pairs) $20 See On Amazon You won’t forget your under-eye brightening step because these eye masks are so fun to wear with their glittery 24-karat gold-infused design. They come in individual packs, so you can carry these shimmery masks with you or even stick a few in the fridge for a soothing and de-puffing moment that makes you look wide awake — even when you’re super tired.

41 These Roll-Up Compression Bags That Save More Space Than Packing Cubes Amazon Cozy Essential Travel Compression Bags Vacuum Packing (12-Pack) $16 See On Amazon These transparent compression bags will be so compact in your suitcase that classic packing cubes will be a thing of the past. You won’t need a vacuum or one of those tiny pumps either, because you simply add your clothes and roll up these bags to press all of the air out, saving you up to 80% of the space.

42 This Net Organizer to Keep the Front of Your Car Tidy Amazon Car Cache Net Organizer $20 See On Amazon Stretch this clip-on car net right between your two front seats, and you won’t have to stuff everything in your cluttered middle console or stick your phone in the cupholder. It’s large enough to hang onto your phone, your bag, or even a bag of snacks when you’re running a bunch of errands. A bonus of this easy-to-adjust car net — it also keeps your pup in the backseat.

43 The Stylish Insulated Tumbler With a 4.8-Star Rating Amazon Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw $20 See On Amazon This tumbler has an astounding 4.8-star rating on Amazon after over 52,000 reviews. Why do shoppers love this cup so much? Not only does it have a trendy, sleek design, but it also has double-walled insulation that works to keep your drinks cold or hot for hours and hours. It comes with a straw lid for water or iced beverages and a flip-top lid for your morning coffee or tea.

44 A Clip-On Drawer for Tidy Storage Under Cabinet & Pantry Shelves Amazon Joseph Joseph Under-Shelf Pull Out Drawer $17 See On Amazon This little clip-on shelf will make you feel like you have a ton of extra space under a cluttered kitchen cabinet or pantry shelf. The pull-out design is perfect if you don’t have a spot for small spices and baking supplies or if you haven’t found the right drawer for little snacks. Plus, the durable plastic design hides everything inside, so it looks extra tidy.

45 A Lightweight Foam Roller With a Versatile & Massaging Design Amazon Maximo Fitness Foam Roller $18 See On Amazon This foam roller is covered in a gentle massaging texture that will feel amazing after a long gym session. The high-density foam is durable enough for stretching, massaging your muscles after a workout, or even to use as a tool during your workout. If you’re not sure how to start, this lightweight piece comes with a handy guide.

46 A BPA-Free Meat Masher With a Comfortable Handle Amazon Farberware Meat & Potato Masher $10 See On Amazon Brown meat evenly and get smooth mashed potatoes without breaking out a bulky hand mixer with the help of this meat masher. Made of BPA-free nylon, this comfortable-to-hold tool can handle temperatures up to 450 degrees. The five blades make it an ideal kitchen tool for chopping up ground meat, stirring sauces, and scraping the sides of a pan to ensure your dishes cook evenly.

47 These Rechargeable Bug Zappers With a Bug-Finding LED Light Amazon ZAP IT! Bug Zapper Rechargeable Bug Zapper Racket (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Trust me — you will love that these rechargeable bug zappers come in a two-pack because you’ll find yourself using them all over your home. They have an oversized face and plenty of safety mesh, so you can zap every annoying fly or creepy spider without zapping your fingers. You can even turn on the LED light to find an annoying bug in the dark.

48 This Car Mount That Automatically Clips to Your Phone Amazon iOttie Easy One-Touch Car Phone Mount $23 See On Amazon This suction cup mount makes it so quick for you to get your phone set up right when you get in the car because it automatically clips around your phone. It has a slim button on the front, so the back of your phone hits the button to tighten the phone-holding clips. It also comes with a sturdy telescopic arm to pull out and pivot for the perfect angle.

49 This Easy-to-Install Wireless Doorbell That Looks Modern & Expensive Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbells $26 See On Amazon This wireless doorbell comes with classic installation hardware or some seriously durable all-weather tape to pop it on your door with zero effort. The compact, minimalist receiver simply plugs into outlets in your home (wherever you’ll hear them the most), and you can choose between volume options and over 50 different doorbell sounds.