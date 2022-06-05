While the criteria I use while shopping online can vary from product to product, one thing that will always be relevant are the reviews. The amount I lean on them varies from product to product — like, I’m a little less of a stickler for sky-high ratings on clothes since they can be so subjective — but when it comes to household products, I usually dig pretty deep into reviews and ratings.

Turns out, I’m not alone since Amazon keeps selling out of these 45 clever products with near-perfect reviews. This list is full of practical gadgets, useful tools, and versatile home goods that have a stamp of approval from the vast majority of buyers. So, if you’ve been trying to figure out what your space needs for a quick and clever update, look no further:

1. A stainless steel drying rack that fits right over your sink

This roll-up dish drying rack is a great alternative to the bulky version that takes a ton of countertop space. When positioned over your sink, dishes (or fruits and vegetables) can drip right down into the drain. Then when it’s not in use, it rolls right up for easy storage. It also doubles as a trivet for hot pans, too. I’m not surprised this one has over 15,000 five-star ratings. Four sizes are offered.

2. A sleek charger that doubles as a watch stand

This watch holder and charger stand is equal parts form and function; it looks great on a nightstand or desk, keeps your watch positioned within view, and provides an easy and efficient charge. It’s compatible with a range of Apple watches, and there are nine colors to choose from.

3. These reusable, nonstick silicone baking sheets that replace parchment paper

If you’re an avid (or aspiring) baker, these silicone baking mats are for you and all your future batches of cookies. Each nonstick sheet promises up to 3,000 uses — a far cry from single-use parchment paper. With this popular set of four, you’re covered for cookies, roasted vegetables, and more.

4. These subtle clips that keep cord clutter at bay

These adhesive cable clips can be attached to your surface of choice to keep cords right where you want them. With six in each pack, you can use them throughout your home, office, or car, or even keep them together to manage your busiest charging station. That’s right — you’ll never again have to reach behind the bed to fish for a fallen cord.

5. A rechargeable, wearable reading light that you can wear

You can wear this highly popular neck reading light like a necklace for hands-free lighting that won’t disturb anyone around you. It comes in three colors (blue, pink, and grey), has six different brightness levels to choose from, and offers three color settings for the light (warm white, cool white, and yellow). With over 55,000 five-star ratings, you can’t go wrong here.

6. This strainer that attaches directly to your pots or pans

This snap-on pot strainer checks multiple boxes; it streamlines cooking steps, takes up less space than a traditional strainer, and keeps hot food from cooling faster by keeping it in an already-warm dish. What’s more, it comes in bright colors so it’ll be easy to spot in the cupboard. One shopper raves, “I cannot say enough good about this strainer. It fits all my pots from small to huge, even frying pans! I have strainers, [colanders], every kind of lid converter...........This strainer is the best ever.”

7. A hand-held milk frother for barista-level drinks at home

This milk frother foams your milk in seconds, so you can create lattes, cappuccinos, and more right at home. With only one button, it’s super easy to use, and it comes with a matching stainless steel stand for storage and display. This nifty tool maintains an impressive 4.6-star rating after 10,000 reviews. Plus, it’s battery-powered, so you don’t have to fuss with cords. Choose from six colors.

8. This sleek water bottle that keeps drinks at their desired temperatures

Enjoy cold drinks for up to 12 hours, or hot drinks for up to six hours, thanks to this insulated stainless steel tumbler. It’s double-walled, and holds up to 18 ounces of your favorite beverage. The slim shape is versatile and allows for a comfortable hold. There are 10 styles to choose from.

9. These motion sensor night lights that light up when you need them most

No more stubbed toes when you have these motion sensor night lights set up. They react to motion up to 12 feet away and stay illuminated for 60 seconds — or you can opt to keep them on for steady light if and when necessary. Reviewers love using them in hallways, stairways, kitchens, and bathrooms. They come in sets of four with both warm white and cool white options.

10. An insulated can cooler to chill White Claws & Trulys

Keep your drinks cold and your hands dry with an insulated can cooler. It’s slim enough to fit into most cupholders, and it’s designed to fit the 12-ounce slim cans your favorite beverages come in. Choose from 30 colors and patterns (dibs on glitter peacock). What’s more, it has a sky-high average rating of 4.9 stars from more than 66,000 reviews.

11. A pair of extra-long silicone oven mitts to protect against burns

From a distance, these silicone oven mitts don’t look that different from classic cloth ones. But you’ll feel a difference; they’re flame-retardant as well as heat resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, waterproof, and there’s a hidden comfort layer inside, too. And those extra-long sleeves protect more of your arm, too. It’s no wonder they maintain an impresssive 4.8-star rating after more than 31,000 reviews.

12. A roomy cutting board with space for all your fixings

With a 4.8-star rating after 12,000 reviews, this cutting board will be your new favorite thing in the kitchen. Its large 12-by-18-inch size, which hundreds of reviewers say is a “perfect size,” provides ample room for chopping, and it’s conveniently dishwasher-safe, too. There are seven colors available, including green, purple, and blue.

13. This easy-to-use gadget that keeps your microwave clean

If you’ve ever opened your microwave to find more food on the walls than in your dish, then this microwave splatter cover is for you. Small holes allow steam to vent so your food reaches an even cook, while the plastic and silicone material are dishwasher-safe to make for easy clean-up. Choose among three sizes and four colors. More than 22,000 shoppers give this splatter guard five stars.

14. These reusable cloths that can replace paper towels & sponges

Made of spongey and absorbent cellulose and cotton, these reusable dish cloths promise up to 100 uses from each cloth. You can toss them in the washing machine in between uses, and when you’re finally done with them, they’re biodegradable, too. In more than 31,000 five-star reviews, shoppers love using them instead of paper towels and sponges. Choose from 10 cheerful colors.

15. An efficient chopper that dices veggies in one fell swoop

This highly rated chopper comes with four interchangeable blades, so you can dice, spiralize, or make ribbons of your favorite vegetables. It also features a catch tray so you can easily retrieve your ingredients. When you’re all done, clean-up is a breeze since disassembled pieces can even be washed on the top rack of your dishwasher.

16. An automatic soap dispenser with adjustable settings

Set this touchless soap dispenser by your kitchen or bathroom sink, and marvel at its convenience every time you use it. Not only does it replace the grimy pump-style dispensers, but it holds up to 17 ounces of soap. Plus, you can control the volume of soap released. Four metallic finishes are offered.

17. These oven liners that prevent cooked-on messes

Slip one of these oven liners into your oven or onto the bottom of your grill to save your surfaces from future drips and splatters. They come in black or silver so they’re a subtle addition to your appliances, and they’re easy to remove for periodic cleaning in the dishwasher.

18. This trash bin that’s perfectly sized for your car

While it can feel impossible to keep a car completely clean (or is it just me?), this car trash can can make a big difference. It’s convenient and collapsible and features a magnetic lid. The adjustable straps offer plenty of options for securing it. Liner bags are included, too.

19. The drain protector with over 100K reviews that keeps hair out of your pipes

This TubShroom drain protector prevents clogs before they start by catching hair (or pet fur) before it goes down your pipes. It’s available in subtle styles like gray or clear to blend into your tub, or brighter colors that you’ll always remember to clean periodically. It’s a perennial fan favorite with a 4.5-star rating after over 104,000 reviews on Amazon.

20. This versatile stick-on light bar with a warm white glow

This battery-operated push light gives you up to 100 hours of illumination. Each light features four bulbs and turns on with just a tap of the lens. Plus, it offers both adhesive or screw installation so you can secure it anywhere from a hallway to a closet to a cabinet, or even in your car’s trunk.

21. A neoprene cooling mat to protect you and your laptop

Keep your laptop from overheating with a versatile cooling mat. It’s dual purpose, protecting surfaces from the heat of your computer and preventing devices from overheating. Plus, it has a USB port that connects directly to your laptop for convenience. Choose between five styles and three sizes.

22. This memory foam travel pillow for on-the-go comfort

Whether you’re a frequent flier or you’re preparing for a once-in-a-decade vacation, this travel neck pillow is an important addition to your carry-on. Made with memory foam that molds to you, and featuring a removable and washable cover, you’ll reach for it when you’re home, too. It’s available in four colors.

23. These lightweight over-ear headphones that fold up for storage

If you prefer over-ear headphones to earbuds, these wired headphones have the makings to be your next favorite pair. They’re adjustable, foldable, offer microphone and volume control, and feature comfortable cushion on the ear. Choose between black, turquoise, or red.

24. This magnetic screen door that keeps insects out

This magnetic screen door makes it easy for the people and pets you want in your home to come in and out, and it’ll close the door behind them to keep out bugs, pests, dust, and leaves. You can easily push through even when your hands are full, and the magnets seal automatically. It can be used with regular or sliding-style doors.

25. A strip of LED lights for theater-style viewing at home

Install these LED backlights on your TV or monitor for a sleek upgrade that’s easy on your eyes. It’s powered by USB, and 3M adhesive is included too, so installation is a cinch. Plus, the strips can be cut or bent, giving you ultimate flexibility in where and how you place them. Multiple lengths are available, and you can choose between white or colorful lights.

26. This omelet & frittata maker for easy breakfasts

What’s better than a delicious, hand-held omelet? A delicious hand-held omelet made in just minutes. This nonstick omelet and frittata maker can handle two portions at once, and is compact enough for your countertop. It’s not limited to just egg recipes, either — try it with turnovers, pizza pockets, and more.

27. This adjustable bike mount that keeps your phone within reach while you’re riding

Use this bike phone mount vertically or horizontally to securely grip your phone. Whether you’re on the go on a motorcycle, bike, or scooter, or you’re using an exercise bike at home, it’ll keep your phone close and secure. Buyers give it over 34,000 five-star ratings and especially rave about its sturdiness and durability — even going over bumps in the road.

28. These cooking supplies for making delicious meals over a campfire

Food just tastes better outdoors, doesn’t it? Enjoy hot meals or coffee thanks to this camping cookware set. Each kit comes with a 24-ounce stainless steel kettle with a lid and two nesting cups. What’s more, it’s all lightweight and portable, and it’s dishwasher-safe once you return home. This kit maintains an impressive 4.8-star rating after 20,000 reviews.

29. A multi-port surge protector that fits right over your existing outlets

Switch out bulky power strips for this space-saving surge protector. With three usable sides, it has six standard outlets and two USB ports. Even better, a built-in LED light has three settings plus single button on/off capabilities, making it an easy and convenient night light, too.

30. A collapsible popcorn popper to elevate your next movie night

This microwave popcorn popper is a far cry from the bagged option — you can control your portions, flavors, and ingredients. Even better, it’s reusable, dishwasher-safe, and it folds down in between uses for easy storage. Choose from 20 bright colors (or pick multiple so everyone can use their favorite).

31. A smart outlet with nearly a half-million reviews

“Alexa, turn on the lamp.” This smart outlet lets you use voice control or the Alexa app to adjust lights, fans, and other electronics or appliances. And it’s backed by a 4.7-star rating after a whopping 499,000 reviews. It’s easy to use from anywhere you have phone access, and it’s compact, so your second outlet remains free and available.

32. This pair of versatile battery-powered lanterns with a near-perfect rating

These camping lanterns with an impressive 4.8-star rating are great to pack for travel and adventure, keep in your emergency kit at home, or just have on hand. Their magnetic bases and fold-out hooks and handles give you easy options for hanging or positioning. Batteries are included, too, so they’re ready to use as soon as they arrive.

33. A bartending kit with a sleek matte black finish

Whether you’re a seasoned or aspiring mixologist, you’ll appreciate the sleek tools in this bartending kit. Along with a shaker, strainer, opener, spoons, tongs and more, it features a wooden stand that holds everything and keeps your display neat and tidy. This matte black finish is seriously stylish, but it’s also available in silver.

34. A cast-iron press for delicious smash burgers

There are burgers, and then there are burgers, and this best-selling smashed burger press helps you make the latter. The sturdy cast iron construction, strong handle, and clever design helps your patty retain its shape and holds juices in place so the end result is a delicious burger cooked to your preferences. It’s a fan favorite after over 26,000 reviews because this 6-inch press delivers crispy edges and a juicy center every time.

35. This brilliant organizer that keeps you collection of food lids under control

Gone are the days of being unable to find the matching lid to your food container — this lid organizer has you covered. It has adjustable compartments so you can set it to hold exactly what you need, plus it has built-in handles so you can easily slide it out of the cabinet. Choose between five styles, including a pair of small organizers that can be used separately or side by side.

36. A light set for your bicycle that helps you see & be seen

This set of bicycle lights features a front headlight and a rear light, both of which have different settings for optimal visibility. They promise up to 80 hours of illumination, and they come with quick-release mounts so each light can be easily removed (and the batteries replaced).

37. These colorful fridge mats that keep the busiest part of your kitchen neat and tidy

Few things are more cumbersome than emptying your fridge and cleaning each shelf. These stain-resistant refrigerator mats protect your shelves, add a pop of color to your space, and are way easier to wipe clean. Each set has three each of red, blue, and green mats, so you can even use them for organizing, too.

38. This trio of apothecary jars with matching bamboo lids

These apothecary jars are equal parts form and function — the transparent plastic passes for glass and allows you to see contents, while the bamboo lids protect contents and add a touch of polish that matches any decor style. Use them for beauty supplies, office supplies, and more.

39. A kitchen compost bin with an odor-controlling filter

Whether you’ve been composting for years or you’re curious to try, you can appreciate the sleek style, easy emptying design, and charcoal filter trap of this kitchen compost bin. It comes in black, silver, or white, and includes a charcoal filter to neutralize odors. It’ll look so nice on your counter, you’ll forget what’s inside.

40. An all-in-one wine aerator & pourer for home use or gifting

Your favorite glass of wine just got a little better. This wine aerator and pourer is designed to ensure the perfect amount of oxygen reaches wine as it is poured. Not only that, but it has a leakproof rubber seal to prevent drips and protect your surfaces (and clothes).

41. These quick-drying microfiber towels that are super absorbent

This trio of quick-drying towels is great for use at home or on the go — pop them into your gym bag, stash them in your car, or pack them for camping or travel. Each set has three towels in different sizes (ideal for head, body, and face) plus a mesh bag. Eight different colors are available.

42. The pet hair roller with over 100K reviews

As much as we love our pets, we don’t love when their fur gets stuck on our clothes and furniture. Enter this cult favorite pet hair remover, which has a brush system that collects hair without the use of sticky sheets. It works so well that one buyer raved, “Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet ... It’s THAT good.” I mean, it has a 4.6-star rating after 108,000 reviews.

43. These versatile exercise bands with thousands of 5-star reviews

This set of resistance loop exercise bands gives you five loops with varying amounts of resistance, plus each has a unique color so you can easily tell them apart. Shoppers love them so much they have a 4.5-star rating with 108,000 reviews. They come with a drawstring bag for easy storage and carrying, plus instructions to help you get started. Choose from three color schemes.

44. This brilliant back-up power bank that charges with solar power

Not only can this solar power bank serve as a backup charger for phones and devices, but it also doubles as a flashlight, too. It’s a great choice for camping or travel, and promises to be waterproof and dustproof. Both a carabiner and a USB cable are included.

45. A tripod & selfie stick with up to a 60-inch reach

Step up your selfie game with this tripod stand and Bluetooth remote. The compact remote works up to 30 feet away, so along with the swiveling head of the tripod and extendable tripod pole, you have you a ton of flexibility with your photo set-up. What’s more, it can accommodate phones of all shape and size, and with or without a cases.