Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 44 Totally Genius Things Under $20 For Your Home

Christina X. Wood

Popularity has a downside. It can often mean that the thing you’ve just heard about and must have is sold out — curses! Especially when there are problems with the supply chain, people are panic buying, and online shopping has become everyone’s go-to, the danger of sellouts is high. That’s why Amazon keeps selling out of these 45 totally genius things under $20 for your home. But they are in stock — at least for now — and you probably need some.

The incredible insulated Champagne glasses here, for example, are perfect for any season. They are beautiful, affordable, and keep your champagne cold to the last sip. And this bacon cooker that makes perfect, grease-free bacon in minutes in the microwave is a must-have, so you can have excellent bacon without the mess. But do not miss this popcorn popper that makes creating your own popcorn snacks easier than using those microwavable bags.

I know you’ll find something here you want. The only challenge is to snag it before it’s gone again.

1. This cold-brewer so you always have coffee on tap

For the price of a few trips to the drive-through for cold brew, you can have a never-ending supply of the stuff chilling in your fridge. It’s super easy with this borosilicate glass brewer that is both durable and beautiful. Just scoop the grounds into the inner sleeve, add water, and leave it in the fridge overnight. Once you remove the ultra-fine mesh filter, that sweet, grounds-free coffee will keep in the fridge — right in that pitcher — for a week. It comes with a scoop and a funnel.

Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker

$18

2. This weird trick for reusing bacon grease

Instead of throwing out all that bacon grease that breakfast left in the pan, capture it to use when you fry eggs or make popcorn. It will infuse your next dish with the delicious flavor of bacon. This bacon grease container is the perfect place to store it. The strainer removes bits of bacon and the covered, 5-cup container keeps it ready in the fridge.

Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container with Strainer

$20

3. A set of 10 silicone straws in a cloth carrying bag

Slip this travel case loaded with 10 silicone straws into your everyday bag and solve the problem of plastic (and melty paper) straws completely. The straws are gentle on your teeth, kid friendly, and easy to clean with the included brush so you can even wash your straws on the go. Or keep a few at home and take some on the go so you are always ready for a smoothie.

Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws with Travel Case

$9

4. The slick & effortless way to open a beer

Just push down on this beer opener and it does all the work of removing the cap, without bending it. It’s easy on joints if you suffer from hand and wrist pain, and allows you to pop open a party’s worth of beers with aplomb. Also, should you be a cap-collecting sort, this keep them nice.

HQY Magnet-Automatic Beer Bottle Opener

$8

5. This weird tool for giving yourself a massage

When your muscles hurt and no one is at the ready with massage oils and a willing hand, pull out this massage cane and do it yourself. The long arm lets you get to all the hard-to-reach spots on your back. Rounded balls on one end and an egg-shaped one on the other let you dig in as deeply as you can stand to work out tensions and knots.

TriggerPoint AcuCurve Massage Cane

$17

6. The genius bacon cooker that goes in the microwave

Microwaved bacon is shockingly good and so easy. And, with this brilliant bacon-cooking tray, it’s easy to make lots of it. Just hang bacon strips on the arms, cover with a paper towel, and microwave for one minute per slice. The fat falls to the tray below, leaving your bacon lean and not greasy.

Makin Bacon Microwave Bacon Tray

$14

7. A stylish sign so you know if the dishes are clean or dirty

If you are always wondering if the dishes in the machine are clean or dirty, this magnetic dishwasher sign is the system you need to clarify that. When you load dirty dishes in, flip the sign to dirty. When you wash them, flip it back to clean. It comes with a stick-on metal piece in case magnets won’t stick to your dishwasher.

cinch! Dishwasher Magnet Clean Dirty Sign

$10

8. The activated charcoal soap for face & body

When you want to stay clean, smell clean, and not load your skin down with chemicals and additives, this activated charcoal soap is the smart way to do it. The two bars are gentle enough for your face and they nourish and moisturize your skin with palm, sunflower, coconut, and olive oils while getting your skin deeply clean with activated charcoal, oil of peppermint, and tea tree oil. “This soap smells amazing,” says one reviewer. “It refreshes your body after a workout!”

Nextrino Activated Charcoal Tea Tree Soap with Peppermint (2-Pack)

$11

9. This milk jug & frothing pitcher with a chic copper finish

Set a beautiful breakfast table by getting the cream out of the carton and into this stainless steel milk jug with a copper finish. It does double duty as a milk frothing for your morning cafe au lait. It even has liquid measures on the interior so you know how much milk you are pouring.

bonVIVO Muvo Stainless Steel Milk Jug with Copper Finish

$14

10. The tennis racket that zaps bugs

Don’t let bugs get the upper hand. Pull out your famous backhand — and this 4,000-volt bug zapper — and win this match. Hit that bug with this loaded racket and that’s the end..for it. It’s rechargeable, lightweight, and comes in three sizes and four colors.

ZAP IT! Bug Zapper

$20

11. A handy stand for charging your Apple watch

Install your Apple watch charger into this charming silicone stand and it makes the nightly charging ritual much easier. It turns your watch into an easily-visible little clock while it juices up. It comes in nine colors, has a channel for the cord, and stays where you put it.

elago W2 Charger Stand

$11

12. This moldable glue you can use to fix anything

This weird moldable glue comes out of the sealed package soft and malleable so you can shape it into whatever form you need, stick it to whatever you are trying to fix, or create whatever you have in mind. After about 30 minutes, it hardens to that shape. And in a day, it is permanent, heatproof, waterproof, and cold resilient.

Sugru Moldable Multi-Purpose Glue

$18

13. A folding keyboard that’s small & portable

When that email you started turns into a tome and you grow tired of typing on the screen, pull out this folding keyboard and work smarter. It snaps closed magnetically and turns on automatically when you open it. It works with any Bluetooth-enabled phone, tablet, or computer, and is a full QWERTY keyboard.

Acoucou Mini Bluetooth Keyboard

$20

14. This beard-bib so you don’t leave a mess in the sink

This beard bib is one of those life hacks that you will tell your friends about. They might hesitate because, well, it’s a bib. But you will be right. Put on the bib. Attach the suction cups to the mirror. Shave. There will be no after-shave cleanup because all you do is empty the bib, which catches the shaved whiskers before they make a mess, into the trash.

Beard King Bib Apron for Men

$19

15. The nubby balls that dry your clothes faster

Toss these four nubby balls into the dryer with your laundry and let them spin with your clothes. They plump and separate the fabrics as they dry, which lets the hot air circulate more — decreasing drying time and softening your clothes. You’ll save money on dryer sheets, keep chemicals out of the water, and reduce your energy usage.

Whitmor Dryer Balls - Eco Friendly Fabric Softener Alternative (Set of 4)

$9

16. This protector so your pillows are always clean

Zip your pillows into this waterproof, bug-proof pillow protector and rest easy. Your pillows will be safe from accidents and insects. The fabric is soft cotton terry with a membrane coating on the back that serves as an impermeable barrier. The cover is machine washable.

SafeRest Hypoallergenic Pillow Protector

$13

17. A tiny & cute trash can for your desk or counter

Park this micro version of a kitchen trash can on your desk or counter to catch the small things that are too minuscule to warrant a trip to the real garbage area. It’s small but sturdy, crafted of fingerprint-resistant stainless steel — and has a flip lid just like its larger counterparts.

Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can

$15

18. This double-sided finger & hand massager

If your hands hurt from long hours at a keyboard, arthritis, or overuse, this dual-sized hand massager lets you apply relief anytime. You can roll your fingers between the pincer rollers or apply the single roller to your palm, wrist, or the back of your hands. It relaxes muscles and relieves stiffness.

Gaiam Finger Massager Dual-Sided Hand Massage Roller Tool

$9

19. A 4-pack of helpful coasters for your car

Drop these four coasters — in two sizes — into the cup holders of your vehicle to keep that mess-attracting area clean. There’s a tab that makes removing the coaster easy, and they can go into the dishwasher for a quick and easy cleanup. They make tidying the car so much easier and won’t stick to your cups.

WeatherTech CarCoasters

$15

20. This desk ornament that keeps your glasses handy

Set this nose-shaped statuette down on your desk for a bit of whimsical decor. It looks great on its own but will really make you smile once you set your glasses on its nose. And, importantly, then you’ll always know where to find said glasses. A slot in the back holds the arms of your specs firmly so they don’t slide.

IndiaBigShop Hand Carved Rosewood Nose-Shaped Eyeglass Spectacle/Eyewear Holder

$7

21. These reusable produce bags so you can stop using plastic

Tuck these nine reusable, mesh produce bags into your shopping kit and you can skip the annoying, bad-for-the-planet plastic bags in the produce section. You can store produce in them in the fridge — the mesh allows fruit and vegetables to get air so they don’t rot inside plastic. And they are transparent so the grocery scanner can see scan the codes right through them.

Earthwise Reusable Mesh Produce Bags

$13

22. A terrific set of fine-point colored pens

This set of pens is so much better than it should be for the price. The tips are thin and fine, the ink flows beautifully yet doesn’t bleed through paper, and the colors are rich and varied. They are so good — and affordable — that almost 60,000 people give them five stars.

iBayam Journal Planner Pens Colored Pens Fine Point Markers

$11

23. These microfiber pillowcases that’ll make your sleeping situation better

Every bed needs a good set of pillowcases, and this set of pillowcases from HC COLLECTION found on Amazon Home are a perfect simple option. These come in two different sizes, 12 colors, and are super soft and breathable, helping you get a better night’s sleep whenever you rest your head on them.

HC COLLECTION Pillow Cases (Set of 2)

$13

24. The simple pour-over brewer that makes great coffee

This simple pour-over coffee maker makes a fantastic cup of coffee and brings a moment of ritual to your mornings. The permanent, stainless steel mesh filter fits perfectly in the tumbler so you never have to buy paper filters, and it’s portable so you can take hot coffee with you wherever you go.

Coffee Gator Coffee Travel Mug

$18

25. A set of sharp steak knives that look good

Stop struggling to cut your steak without steak knives. It’s a myth that a good set of steak knives has to cost a small fortune. This set of four steak knives feels hefty in your hand, looks like they belong in a high-end steak house, and cut through rib eye like it’s butter. These are non-serrated and made from high-carbon German stainless steel.

Master Maison 4-Piece Steak Knife Set

$16

26. This ring toss game that makes people obsess

Attach this minimalist — but addictive — hook and ring game somewhere convenient to play — in a doorway or on the patio — and watch as both children and adults discover that it is precisely difficult enough to be completely addictive. You will hardly notice it when no one is playing but it will provide lots of entertainment when they are.

Tiki Toss Original Hook & Ring Game

$12

27. The coloring book you need right now

When your family, your job, or the cat are making you lose it, this coloring book is the irreverent break you need to help you let it all go. You can focus instead on creating a beautiful picture with crayons, colored pencils, or your favorite pens. There are cuss words and attitude, though, so maybe don’t gift it to your sister’s kids.

Calm the F*ck Down: An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book

$5

28. These sophisticated S&P grinders for your kitchen table

Make spices as simple as salt and pepper look ultra sophisticated with these stainless steel salt and pepper grinders. These handsome grinders have a convenient transparent glass design that shows you exactly when it’s time to refill, and the stainless steel tops twist off easily for quick replenishing. An added bonus? These’ll look great on your kitchen table or counter.

Willow & Everett Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

$20

29. The toilet bowl night light that makes bathroom trips better

Turn your toilet into an otherworldly source of light so you can easily stumble toward it when you get up in the night. This clip-on night light lets you choose a color — or cycle through all the colors — for a toilet bowl party. It only comes on when it senses motion, and turns off a few minutes later. The light is mild and soothing, avoiding that dreaded nighttime bathroom light-blindness. The clip-on arm is flexible and fits any bowl.

ToiLight The Original Toilet Night Light

$16

30. The resistance band set that gets thousands of 5-star reviews

If you want a set of resistance bands that stay put when they make you feel the burn of every exercise, these non-slip cloth bands are it. With three levels, inner strips that grip, and a fabric texture with heft, they will amp up your workout. “These bands are seriously the best bands that I have used,” said one of the 23,000 five-star reviewers.

GYMB Resistance Band Set

$17

31. This UV flashlight that’s ready to rat out a naughty dog

When you know the dog has been, er, bad but you can’t find the place they did the dirty deed, pull out this UV flashlight and go forensic analysis on the situation. It will light up dog urine that’s hiding in the carpets, furniture, or car so you can clean accurately and thoroughly and not give your pup the impression that peeing in that spot is a condoned behavior.

Angry Orange UV Flashlight for Detecting Dog Urine

$11.04

32. These pockets for your bed or couch

Tuck the anchor of this storage organizer under the mattress on your bed, the cushions on the couch, or even something heavy on a table to instantly add pockets to that piece of furniture. The three mesh pockets hold everything you like to keep handy — glasses, phone, pens, lotion — and a larger back pocket is a great place for a tablet or magazine.

HAKACC Bedside Caddy/Bedside Storage Organizer

$10

33. This weird toilet plunger that gets the job done

This is a serious toilet bowl plunger that will get the job done when your other plunger fails. The bellows design moves up to 1.5 liters of water at that obstruction, fast, to move it along. And it stores in a stylish and discrete canister so you can keep it next to the toilet without judgment.

Luigi's Toilet Bowl Plunger

$20

34. A tool that removes the shed from your pet before it leaves a mess

While all pet owners love their furry friends, they often don’t love all of the fur and hair they leave around the house. Brush out hair before it reaches your furniture, floors, and clothes with this deshedding brush that works on both dogs and cats. This brush loosens the undercoat and reduces the amount of fur that ends up on your couch and lap.

Hertzko Pet Deshedding Tool

$16

35. This squishy gel that cleans crevices

Put down the cotton swabs. This squishy, lavender-scented cleaning gel is not only a much faster and easier method for cleaning hard-to-reach crevices in your car, keyboard, or kitchen — it’s just more fun. In fact, it’s like playing with Play-Doh but with a tidy end goal. Just squish it into the crevices and pull it out. It absorbs all the dirt and dust and removes it.

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Gel Cleaner

$7

36. The chicken & waffle dog treats your pup wants

Everyone loves chicken and waffles, right? So obviously your pup will love these treat bites that combine the two just for them. And they’re a nice shape and size for delivering a quick reward, but won’t add junk to your dog’s diet. The main ingredient is farm-raised chicken, and there’s no corn, soy, wheat, or artificial flavors — the waffle shape is for fun purposes only.

Wag Treats Chicken and Waffle Bites

$6

37. A small & elegant kickstand for your phone

Keep the look of your phone minimalist and the shape pocket-friendly while adding a useful kickstand. It lets you take calls or watch videos hands-free — pop the spring kickstand with just one touch, and set your phone down. It closes magnetically and comes in three colors. The slim design is compatible with the majority of smartphones.

Spigen Universal Kickstand Compatible with Any Cellphone

$12

38. This curved Mezzaluna knife for easier pizza

This long, curved blade is the perfect tool for cutting pizza, cake, and many other challenging pies and foods. Simply place the pizza cutter across your pie and press as you rock for a straight line every time. It comes with a blade cover for safety and washes up easily in the dishwasher.

Checkered Chef Pizza Cutter Rocker

$16

39. A universal socket for when you don’t have that size

It’s inevitable. No matter how many wrenches you have, you will come across a bent, weird, or unusual bolt or screw that you don’t have the right size socket to fit. But this universal socket doesn’t care. It’s made up of steel rods that adjust to the shape of whatever you are trying to turn. Almost 8,000 enthusiasts give it a perfect five stars.

KUSONKEY Universal Socket Tools Gifts for Men

$10

40. This clip-on strainer that’s easier than a colander

Instead of setting a colander in the sink and aiming that hot water at it, clip this pot strainer to the pan and tip the water out. It will leave your pasta — or beans or whatever you boiled — in the pan while letting the water out and you don’t have to risk a burn to do it. It’s flexible so it fits lots of pans, clips securely, and comes in four colors.

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer

$14

41. The pizza peel that folds for storage

A pizza peel is really the only effective way to get pizza, bread, pies, and even large slabs of meat into and out of the oven or grill without mishaps. But where do you store it? This stainless steel pizza paddle is genius because the handle folds away when you aren’t using it so you can store it in the kitchen you have.

Checkered Chef Pizza Paddle

$20

42. This super simple egg separator tool

Just rest this clever egg separator on top of a bowl and crack your egg into it. The whites will continue through into the bowl and the yolk will stay in the spoon. You can do many eggs quickly and easily with it, then pop it right in the dishwasher. Great for making egg white omelets, hollandaise sauce, or anything that needs egg parts neatly split.

Ytuomzi Egg Separator

$6

43. The kitchen scale that’s built for baristas

When you want to brew great coffee — or bake anything — precision is the key. And this kitchen scale crafted with baristas in mind has that. Measure in ounces or grams, tare out the container, and see your precise measure on the big, clear LCD screen. It even has a built-in timer for pouring coffee at the perfect pace.

Coffee Gator Kitchen Scale

$15

44. This microwave popper that will up your snack game

When making popcorn is as easy as putting oil and kernels into this silicone popping bowl and microwaving it for a couple of minutes, you can get really clever with the seasonings. You can choose your own oil, discover your favorite kernels, and have gourmet popcorn any time you like. It goes in the dishwasher, and comes in 10 colors.

The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper with Handles

$14

45. The steel knife that is the master of butter

Whoever coined the term butter knife was probably hoping for one like this. It has a serrated side for cutting and spreading even butter that’s cold. The flip side has small slotted holes so that thin strips of butter distribute evenly and melt on your toast. And the large hole on the end lets you curl large pieces of butter onto your food. It’s must have if you want to master a stick of cold butter.

Simple Preading Stainless Steel Butter Spreader

$14
