If you’ve ever done a deep dive on Amazon, you may start off searching for a replacement dish brush but may well end up browsing for pasties. In short, it’s a wild world out there in the Amazon atmosphere and it can be tempting to spend hours ping-ponging from one arbitrary product to another. Well, I’ve done the research for you: Amazon can barely keep these random things in stock because they’re so effing cool.

Some of the random things you’ll find on this list include a toilet spray that works like magic, glass swing-top bottles perfect for homespun drinks, and a very cool pizza-making set with everything you need. Feast your eyes on an incredibly popular volumizer brush that lets you dry and style and might just change your life along the way. Or open your mind to silicone food storage bags that can hold anything and are reusable, like, forever.

Read on to see more cool products that might seem random but have the potential to upgrade your life in small or large ways. Happy deep-diving.

01 These nonslip velvet hangers in a money-saving pack of 50 Zober Space Saving Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These velvet hangers with over 25,000 reviews and a high 4.8-star rating are well-loved for their ability to keep clothing neatly hung due to their nonslip texture. Notched shoulders secure even the strappiest of blouses and contoured shoulder lines preserve the clothing’s shape. They come in a robust pack of 50 with a choice between seven colors such as burgundy, purple, and turquoise.

02 A Himalayan salt lamp for a relaxing ambiance Greenco Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $19 See On Amazon Plug in this Himalayan salt lamp to instantly feel relaxed as you bask in its warm glow. On top of simply creating a chill atmosphere, it comes with a wooden base as well as a dimmer to set it to your perfect brightness level.

03 This cozy sherpa blanket that’s reversible Genteele Sherpa Throw Blanket Amazon $34 See On Amazon Choose from two sides of supreme coziness when you curl up in this plush sherpa blanket that includes a reversible side of velvety, microfiber cashmere. It has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating and comes in six different sizes as well as over 15 colors. And if your pup loves it as much as you do you can rest easy knowing the blanket can be tossed in the washing machine for effortless cleanup.

04 A zippered mattress protector that encases your bed SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector Amazon $45 See On Amazon Keep your bed fully safeguarded for the long haul with this zippered mattress protector that encases your entire mattress. It’s completely waterproof but also made of terry cotton that’s both breathable and soft on the skin. It provides great protection against spills, bed bugs, and dust mites, and comes in all sizes including different mattress depths up to 18 inches.

05 This insulated water bottle that keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon For exertive days on the trail, you’ll want to turn to this ingenious water bottle that will keep you delightfully refreshed by keeping your beverage chilly for up to 24 hours. It accomplishes this by being made of triple-insulated stainless steel that includes a copper lining. Choose from tons of different color options as well as from the three lids provided: one for straws, one for drinks containing ice or fruit, and one for hot beverages.

06 A pack of swing-top glass bottles for homemade tipples Otis Swing Top Glass Bottles (4-Pack) Amazon $39 See On Amazon Use these swing-top glass bottles to create your very own botanical liquors, kombucha, beer, infused oils, and so much more. The versatile 1-liter bottles feature a completely airtight seal with the stainless steel hinge guarding against exploding, which is especially crucial if used for fermenting. Four bottles come in each pack with included customizable chalkboard labels for a little extra charm.

07 This pizza-making set to stretch, bake & slice Checkered Chef Pizza Cutter, Pizza Peel & Dough Mat Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon This very cool pizza-making set gives you everything you need minus the actual dough to stretch your pizza, pop it in the oven, and slice it to perfection. A silicone dough mat is made with a nonslip texture for smooth kneading and includes measurements to get your pizza rolled out to your preferred dimensions. A large pizza paddle assists in getting your pizza in and out of the oven with ease and a rocker pizza cutter slices securely through even the most topping-laden piece.

08 A beautiful Acacia wood board for chopping or serving Thirteen Chefs Acacia Wood Chopping Board Amazon $28 See On Amazon Use this gorgeous Acacia wood board to not only prep food for meals but also to beautifully display appetizers. The Acacia provides a durable surface for working and, at 9-by-12 inches, is the perfect size to be taken on the go for outdoor picnics. Prep items on one side and flip to serve them on the other.

09 This coffee canister that keeps beans fresh Coffee Gator Stainless Steel Coffee Canister Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you want your daily cup to be as fresh as possible it all starts with great beans. This genius coffee canister does its part by not only sealing out oxygen but also by preserving flavor by releasing CO2 through a special valve. The canister comes in four finishes as well as four different capacities ranging from 11 to 64 ounces.

10 A set of versatile mixing bowls that store easily FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (5-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Literally, any baking or cooking project can be tackled with the help of these mixing bowls that nest to take up barely any room when stored. They’re made of stainless steel that won’t absorb odors or stains so bowls can be washed and ready to deal with the next batch of ingredients with no problem. They come in a set of five with sizes ranging from a ¾ quart to 5-quart capacity.

11 This pour-over coffee maker with a reusable mesh filter Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon For incredibly flavorful coffee at home, get yourself one of these pour-over coffee makers that rely on a reusable stainless steel mesh filter. As the coffee slowly pours over the grounds, every bit of flavor and nuance is extracted from the beans. The filter rests in a heat-resistant glass carafe that features a cool-to-the-touch handle for easy pouring.

12 A bartender kit to make any cocktail under the sun Modern Mixology Bartender Kit (23-Pack) Amazon $55 See On Amazon This comprehensive bartender kit provides you with every piece needed to make any cocktail imaginable. It comes with an impressive 23 pieces including a shaker, strainer, jigger, bar spoon, muddler, and tongs. Choose between three different luxe finishes (black, gold, and silver) and organize everything in a handy bamboo stand.

13 This wine opener that the pros use Hicoup Corkscrew Wine Opener Amazon $11 See On Amazon Channel your inner sommelier when you use this wine opener that’s a standard in the restaurant industry. It includes a blade for quickly removing foil, features a corkscrew design, and uses leverage to extract corks efficiently with minimal twisting. It’s constructed of stainless steel but comes with tons of different inlay options such as moonstone resin, sandalwood, or mahogany.

14 A popcorn popper that consistently pops every kernel The Original Hotpop Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $14 See On Amazon Never again lament the number of unpopped kernels at the bottom of the bowl with this amazing popcorn popper with over 26,000 reviews. Its bowl-shaped design and nontoxic silicone material allow for even heating so that no kernel goes unpopped. It includes a lid, comes in tons of fun colors, and, best of all, collapses down for easygoing storage.

15 These luxe under-eye masks that give your skin new life DERMORA Under Eye Mask Patches (50-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’ve suffered some sleepless nights and are feeling less than spunky, add a drop of luxe into the beauty routine with these under-eye masks. They’re made with 24-karat gold as well as other hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and vitamin E. Apply them to your under-eye area for 20 minutes at a time and pop them in the fridge beforehand for an even more refreshing experience.

16 A derma roller that delicately exfoliates Sdara Skincare Face Derma Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon This derma roller is an amazingly affordable way to get spa-worthy results straight from home. It uses extremely fine micro needles to gently exfoliate old skin cells and make skin soft, smooth, and rejuvenated. Use it as a first step in your beauty routine as it will help skin more deeply absorb your favorite serums and moisturizers.

17 This pet brush for daily gentle grooming Hertzko Pin Pet Brush Amazon $11 See On Amazon Your pet will love you and your furniture will thank you when you use this pet brush daily to gently detangle and de-shed your pet’s coat. It can be used on long or short hair and features rounded ends on each pin so as to not irritate your pet’s skin. The handle features a comfy grip for continuous brushing with ease.

18 A water flosser with adjustable pressure settings Belmint Water Flosser Amazon $33 See On Amazon Set your trusty floss aside and upgrade to this capable water flosser that allows you to adjust the pressure level to suit your needs. The flosser also comes with eight interchangeable tips such as multiple jet tips, an orthodontic tip for those with braces, a periodontal tip to keep gums healthy, and even a tongue scraper. Use the flosser for two to three minutes continuously thanks to a large integrated reservoir.

19 This purple shampoo that restores blonde hair BOLD UNIQ Purple Shampoo Blonde Hair Toner Amazon $30 See On Amazon So many people are obsessed with this purple shampoo because it effectively restores blonde locks with its vegan formula. It has over 49,000 reviews on Amazon and includes no sulfates, parabens, or formaldehyde on top of being cruelty-free. The shampoo even goes the extra mile by adding reparative moisture as well as UV filters to prevent fading.

20 A foot peel mask that repairs feet in under 2 weeks Lavinso Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Slip on the booties of this foot peel mask for 60 to 90 minutes and watch as your feet become completely renewed in a mere two weeks or less. With the help of fruit acids as well as extracts, dead skin will simply slough away to reveal the soft skin underneath. Two pairs are included in each pack.

21 This aromatherapy heat pad for natural stress relief SunnyBay Aromatherapy Neck & Shoulders Heating Pad Amazon $30 See On Amazon If it’s been a tough day either at work or the gym, simply wrap this aromatherapy stress pad around your neck and shoulders to feel immediately relaxed. The wrap is filled with lavender buds and can be heated in the microwave to increase circulation or chilled in the freezer to help fight inflammation. It molds to the shape of your body and is soft on the skin with a fleece exterior.

22 An exfoliating lip scrub made with Hawaiian sugar cane Hanalei Sugar Exfoliating Lip Scrub Amazon $15 See On Amazon Treat dry and flaking flips to a royal treatment with this lip scrub that employs brown Hawaiian sugar cane to exfoliate. In addition to shea butter, the scrub also includes kukui nut oil, which contains lots of fatty acids and vitamins to add healing moisture. Simply massage a pea-sized amount onto the lips then wipe it away for a soothed result.

23 This lock box that uses a 3-digit combination Vaultz Combination Lock Box Amazon $26 See On Amazon Remain at ease knowing all your valuables are locked away in this lock box that depends on a three-digit combination for added security. Use it to store important papers, medication, or jewelry without worrying about losing a key. It comes in a portable size with a handle and is made with reinforced steel corners for added durability.

24 A daily planner that helps with productivity Get Stuff Done Daily Planner Amazon $19 See On Amazon For help with goal setting and achievement, turn to this amazing daily planner that gives you a 13-week calendar in addition to tons of different productivity resources. There are places to create vision boards, ten-year plans, spaces for brainstorming, and room to write reflections. The calendar itself offers a daily, weekly, and monthly view, and helps you design schedules to help with productivity (i.e. getting that sh*$ done).

25 This running armband that holds your phone securely E Tronic Edge Running Arm Band Phone Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Listen to your favorite podcast while working out using this running armband that keeps your phone secure and you unencumbered. It’s made of sweat-proof nylon and spandex and comes in four different sizes running from small to extra-large. A zippered enclosure prevents any accidents and, if you prefer being wired in, there’s even a convenient opening for your headphones.

26 A selfie ring light with three lighting modes ﻿﻿GearLight Computer Selfie Ring Light Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your Zoom calls are looking like you’re phoning in from the local dungeon, grab this selfie ring light to add some flattering light. It clips onto your laptop, phone, or tablet and offers ten brightness levels in addition to a choice of three different lighting modes: daylight, white, and warm light. Charge it via USB to last up to 2 hours at a time on the brightest setting.

27 This double-sided rug tape made with thick mesh fabric iPrimio NeverCurl Double Sided Extra Thick Rug Tape Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stop the dangerous slip ‘n slide that is stepping on your living room rug by securing it with this double-sided rug tape. It uses a thick mesh fabric to help secure rugs to any type of flooring including hardwood, vinyl, tile, concrete, cork, or even wall-to-wall carpet. It tears easily by hand and when removed won’t leave any residue behind.

28 A bidet attachment that installs in mere minutes Greenco Toilet Bidet Attachment Amazon $27 See On Amazon You’d think it might be a huge process to add this much luxury to a bathroom, but in fact, installing this bidet attachment only takes minutes. All instructions are provided with no specialty tools needed so you’ll have a refreshing and hygienic spray operating in no time. As a bonus, the nozzle angle and level of water pressure are both completely adjustable.

29 This splatter screen for a consistently grease-free stovetop BergKoch Frying Pan Splatter Screen Amazon $10 See On Amazon Blissfully fry meals to perfection without dreading the greasy stovetop clean-up post-sauté by using this splatter screen. It’s made of stainless steel and features a very fine mesh that allows steam to escape but not oil. Little feet allow it to rest slightly above your countertop, and best of all, it can go straight into the dishwasher for thorough cleaning.

30 A red wine stain remover that works fast CHATEAU SPILL Red Wine Stain Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Truly let yourself indulge in both that Burgundy and bright white outfit when you have this red wine stain remover close at hand. The non-toxic spray uses a biodegradable and pH-neutral formula that is gentle on clothing and upholstery but very effective on red wine. And it can be used just as successfully on old stains as well as new ones.

31 This USB charging dock that can handle up to 6 devices Poweroni USB Charging Dock Amazon $38 See On Amazon Instead of using every outlet in the house to charge your devices, keep them all in one place with this USB charging dock. It has slots for up to six devices including phones, tablets, or even Kindles, and includes adjustable dividers to keep things neat and tidy. With universal compatibility, it can be used with any type of USB cable from micro to mini to type-C.

32 A handheld milk frother that’s battery-powered Bean Envy Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon Waltz about your kitchen, creating delicious foam for delightful lattes, using this battery-powered handheld milk frother. It has a strong motor that generates foam in as little as 15 seconds and can be used with any variety of dairy and non-dairy milk. It comes in eight appealing shades to complement your kitchen and even includes its own stainless steel stand.

33 These bed risers that can handle up to 10,000 pounds iPrimio Round Bed Risers (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re looking to give your bed frame a bit of a lift, look no further than these bed risers that can support up to 10,000 pounds per leg. They come in a pack of four and are made of durable plastic that safely elevates furniture by three inches. Each riser has a foam pad on both top and bottom and comes in several colors as well as a round or square shape.

34 A salad cutter bowl that lets you wash & chop in one WEBSUN Salad Cutter Bowl Amazon $11 See On Amazon Free yourself from requiring a strainer, cutting board, and bowls and, instead, opt for this salad cutter bowl that does it all in one. It comes with a bowl that acts as a strainer, and when flipped, provides you with slots to cut through with a knife for a precise chop. Rotate the bowl 90 degrees to get a finer chop, then flip over to have your perfectly prepared salad ready to go.

35 This toilet spray that has over 155,000 reviews Poo-Pourri Before-You- go Toilet Spray Amazon $15 See On Amazon With over 155,000 reviews and a high 4.7-star rating, it’s clear that people love this toilet spray that actually works. By spraying it before you go, as opposed to afterward, the botanical formula prevents any odor from escaping into the air. It’s infused with lavender, vanilla, and citrus essential oils but comes in tons of other scents as well as lots of different sizes.

36 A handheld vacuum with fierce suction power BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum Amazon $45 See On Amazon Don’t let the small size fool you, this handheld vacuum packs a punch when it comes to suction power by using cyclonic action to suck up debris with ease. It’s also lightweight and conveniently cordless for excellent maneuverability. Use it for any cleaning job with the included crevice attachment for small spaces and push-in brush for use on upholstery. As a bonus, the bagless dirt bowl and filter can both be washed.

37 This bamboo bath mat that’s mold-resistant Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $0 See On Amazon Keep your bathroom looking, feeling, and smelling clean with this bamboo bath mat that’s made with three protective coats to prevent mold and mildew. The slats allow both air and water to flow freely and rubber gaskets underneath keep it securely in place. Plus, the organic bamboo will be sure to add a relaxing natural vibe to any bath or shower, whether indoor or outdoor.

38 A jar opener that releases lids with ease EZ Off Jar Opener (2-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re battling the pickle or jam jar (again), do yourself a favor and install this amazing jar opener that makes it ridiculously easy to release even the most unbudgeable lids. It mounts under your cabinet using the included hardware plus self-adhesive and features tough metal teeth to assist in opening any jar. Best of all, the slim profile remains discreetly out of sight.

39 This Bluetooth tracker tile to never lose what’s precious Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker Amazon $0 See On Amazon Never again misplace your keys, phone, backpack, or even pets with this water-resistant Bluetooth tracker tile. It attaches to key rings or collars to keep you in the know via an included app or smart device. It tracks items within 200 feet but can also be conveniently used to find their last location.

40 A false lash effect mascara with a cult following Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon Over 299,000 reviews on Amazon prove that this false lash effect mascara has a seriously devoted following. It uses a conically shaped fiber brush to make lashes look larger than life without creating clumping or flaking. Made with a cruelty-free formula, it’s also free of fragrances, parabens, or alcohol and can be worn all day long.

41 This volumizer brush to both style & dry REVLON One-Step Volumizer Brush Amazon $32 See On Amazon Streamline your beauty routine with this popular volumizer brush with over 328,000 reviews that both dries and styles your hair at the very same time. The ionic technology helps smooth hair and the ceramic barrel distributes heat evenly and prevents damage. Nylon pins and tufted bristles work to increase volume while three heat settings give you lots of customizability.

42 A silicone baking mat that will make you feel like a French pastry chef Amazon Basics Silicone Macaron Baking Mats (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’ve ever dreamt of a life making French pastries in the heart of Paris, then these silicone baking mats will get you at least part way there. Two come in each pack and provide you with 30 round templates — one each to create the perfect macaron halves. The non-stick surface requires no grease or oil and can withstand heat up to 480 degrees.

43 These reusable storage bags that are endlessly versatile Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags Amazon $18 See On Amazon These reusable storage bags will astound you with their wild versatility as they can store food in the fridge or freezer, be used in the oven (up to 400 degrees) or the microwave, and lastly, be easily cleaned in the dishwasher. Made of food-grade silicone, they will put your single-use plastic bags to shame as they can store liquids with no fear of leaking as well as be used even for sous vide cooking. Choose from tons of colors and a variety of sizes.

44 A personal water filter in the shape of a straw LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re headed out into the wilderness, you’ll want this personal water filter as the first thing you pack. It’s shaped like a straw to allow you to drink directly out of water sources and is outfitted with a microfiltration membrane that filters out 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and parasites. Fully backed by rigorous testing, it filters up to 4,000 liters and even removes microplastics as well.

45 This shampoo brush that provides a deep clean HEETA Silicone Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Get the most out of your wash days with this shampoo brush that gives you a super deep clean. It features an ergonomic handle that fits in your palm and large, soft, silicone bristles that work shampoo right into the roots and through the rest of your hair. Additionally use it on dry hair as a gentle and restorative scalp massage.

46 A reusable food wrap made from ethically sourced beeswax Bee's Wrap Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Kick that single-use cling wrap to the curb when you opt instead for this reusable food wrap made of beeswax. Constructed of only organic and sustainable materials, the wrap comes in a pack that includes three sizes (small, medium, and large) and can be easily washed. It comes in four delightful patterns such as a bees-and-bears print or a fresh fruit motif.

47 This stainless steel bar to rid hands of lingering odors Amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar Amazon $10 See On Amazon There’s nothing like the smell of garlic and onions slowly cooking away, but there’s also nothing like smelling those ingredients on your hands hours later. Enter this stainless steel odor absorber bar that magically eliminates those lingering smells. When you rub the bar between your hands, the stainless steel molecules bind with the sulfur from your hands to make those hands smell fresh and odor-free.

48 A digital meat thermometer for perfectly cooked protein ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer Amazon $9 Amazon This digital meat thermometer gives you accurate readings in under three seconds to result in a perfectly cooked protein of any kind. It features a backlit display for easy reading and a foldable probe with enough length for safe temperature-taking. A built-in magnet allows it to be stored on the refrigerator or use the hook on the end for easy hanging.

49 This microfiber spin mop with a built-in wringer O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop Amazon $35 See On Amazon For those who feel like finding a mopping system that actually works is near-impossible, rejoice at the sight of this microfiber spin mop. It comes with its own bucket that features a built-in wringer operated by your foot and includes a microfiber mop head that rids your floors of dirt, grime, and bacteria. Toss the mophead in the washing machine to be reused again and again for up to three months.