50 clever ways to make your home way better for under $35 on Amazon

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Keeping up with home maintenance and improvement can feel like hard, costly work. After all, major overhauls like renovations and remodels can come with major price tags. Still, the desire to upgrade your space is only natural. Thankfully, there are ways to see big improvements by investing just a little cash.
In fact, sometimes the best way to elevate the feel of your home is with practical solutions to everyday problems, like nabbing some furniture that doubles as storage or making your morning routine easier with a mirror that won’t fog up. Sometimes a bit of thoughtful decor can do the trick, like brightly patterned serving bowls or chic-looking appliances that make your kitchen pop. Whatever you’re searching for, this list offers up plenty of ways to make your home look better for $35 or less.
01 Control the temperature in your space with this door draft stopper
Whether you’re trying to keep warm air in or cold air out, this
under-door draft stopper can help. Made from a soft, flexible material, this draft stopper attaches to your door via adhesive velcro and can be trimmed to your exact required length. It even helps reduce noise bleed-through, too. 02 Keep seasonal items safely tucked away with these under-bed storage bags
If your closet is overflowing with linens or bulky sweaters, try these
under-bed storage bags, which helpfully tuck out-of-season or less frequently used items under your bed. They come with a transparent zip top so you can spot your items, and reinforced handles so you can slide them out with ease. They even fold up flat when not in use. 03 Streamline your kitchen’s look with this set of cooking utensils
Few things pull a room together quite like matching accessories, and this set of
stainless steel utensils can deliver that polished look to your kitchen. The set comes with nine tools, including a whisk, masher, skimmer spoon, tongs, and more, all in a convenient canister. Just toss them in the dishwasher to clean. 04 Add some chic accent lighting with LED lights
Bring in a bit of extra lighting underneath cabinets, in a closet, on the stairs, or anywhere else with this three-pack of
LED lights. They run on batteries and require just a simple tap to illuminate. They give off a warm white glow and can be controlled with a remote that lets you adjust the brightness or set them on a timer. 05 Choose these decorative rope baskets for storage with a stylish touch
By selecting decor like these
rope baskets, you can stash away household items and add a clean, minimalist touch to any room. Each order comes with one 10-inch basket and one 12-inch basket, perfect for storing knickknacks or even as a rustic planter for a pot. It’s made of organic cotton and comes in several colorways. 06 Clear out extra space with these nesting mixing bowls
Overstuffed cabinets can be a pain, so slim down your collection with a set of
nesting mixing bowls to store several bowls at once with just one footprint. They’re made of stainless steel so they’re safe to use in the dishwasher and freezer. Plus, they come with airtight lids, making them perfect for storing leftovers. 07 Organize your pantry with a set of matching food storage containers
Get your pantry under control with a set of food
storage containers. Each set comes with six 1.2-liter BPA-free containers with locking, airtight lids and silicone seals to keep food fresh. Better yet, the package also includes a set of chalkboard-style labels with a chalk marker so you can take your organization to the next level. 08 Sort your fridge with these convenient organizer bins
If you struggle with a messy kitchen, consider these
refrigerator organizer bins. Made from BPA-free plastic, these bins come six to a set and include wide trays, narrow trays, drink holders, and even an egg container. They’re also stackable, so you can double up and save space. 09 Get multiple uses out of kitchen items like this silicone mat
If you’re short on space or just looking to de-clutter, consider this
silicone kitchen mat. Not only does it make an excellent surface for drying dishes, but since it’s heat resistant up to 450 degrees, it can also be used to grab items from the oven or as a trivet. It’s easy to clean and also makes for an excellent fridge liner. 10 Upgrade your furniture with a set of plush throw pillows
An easy way to invigorate a space is with a new set of throw pillows, and these affordable
pillow inserts are just the ones. Made with a polyester down alternative, these throw inserts are filled 90% to capacity so they won’t lose their shape. They’re fit for indoor or outdoor use and are even machine washable. 11 Use appliances that also make for chic home decor
Cut down on your cafe spending and try this
cold-brew coffee maker instead. Made from glass with a stainless steel filter, this carafe holds up to 32 ounces of water with helpful cup measurements along the side so you can brew the perfect amount. Plus, it doubles as a sleek pitcher that looks right at home on any countertop. 12 Tidy messy cabinets with a clear water bottle holder
Organized cabinets make everything better, and these
water bottle organizers can help you reach new levels of tidiness. With their BPA-free, shatter-proof plastic construction, these racks can store three bottles at once and are even stackable so you can make use of vertical space. Each order comes with two organizers. 13 Hang an over-the-door organizer with tons of storage options
Turn unused space into convenient storage solutions with this two-pack of
over-the-door organizers. Each rack comes with 24 pouches made from clear plastic, so you can easily spot coffee supplies, spices and seasoning, and more. They’re supported by three stainless steel hooks that fit easily over most doors. 14 Ditch the plastic and grab a set of these glass meal-prep containers
Unlike plastic containers, these borosilicate
glass containers can go in the microwave, freezer, refrigerator, and oven. They come with an airtight silicone seal for freshness and leakproof convenience. Each of the three containers per pack can store up to 28 ounces, making them perfect for meal prep, storing and re-heating leftovers, or taking lunch on the go. 15 Stock up on cutting boards that stay put
Make cooking at home just a bit easier with this set of
cutting boards. Not only will they give your kitchen a tied-together, matching look, but they also make tasks simpler thanks to the non-slip feet and handles that won’t slide around during use. Each pack comes with three different-sized boards. 16 Make your bed cozier with a set of silky soft pillow cases
Up the comfort level of your bedroom with these
microfiber pillowcases. The double-brushed microfiber material feels silky to the touch while also being soft and breathable. Better yet, they’re wrinkle-resistant, stain-resistant, and pill-resistant too. Grab a set in king or standard sizes. 17 Camouflage your toilet brush in this stylish holder set
A toilet brush is a necessity, but that doesn’t mean you want to look at it all the time. Thankfully, this
stainless steel brush and holder neatly tucks it away while offering up an attractive bronze finish that will elevate your bathroom decor. The handle is easy to grab and the finish resists fingerprints, too. 18 Add a weather-resistant door mat that won’t slip
Cut down on entryway mess with this
entrance mat that works both indoors and out. It’s made from a weather-resistant material that can stand up to dirt, mud, and rain. Plus, it features a low pile so it won’t obstruct doors opening and closing, and a non-slip coating on the bottom ensures it stays in place. 19 Use a pair of superior tongs to make home cooking a breeze
Using smartly designed kitchen tools can improve your cooking, and this set of
heavy-duty tongs can help. Each set comes with three different sizes of tongs, ranging from 7 to 12 inches long. They’re made from corrosion-resistant stainless steel with ridged silicone heads perfect for getting an excellent grip. 20 Choose furniture that’s secretly storage like this ottoman box
Hide everyday items in plain sight with this
faux leather storage ottoman. Whether you’re stashing throw blankets or dog toys, this ottoman comes with a removable, tufted top and can support up to 250 pounds as a stool. The faux leather construction means it’s waterproof, too. Just fold it up flat when not in use. 21 Bake your meals in stylish, matching glass dishes
Load up on sleek, coordinating bakeware like this set of
glass casserole dishes. Each order comes with four dishes ranging in size from a 1-liter capacity to a 3.6-liter capacity. They’re made with smart-looking grooved handles and are safe to use in the oven, freezer, washer, and microwave. 22 Keep your cleaning tools neatly displayed with a broom organizer
If you’re looking to clean up your cleaning tools, look no further than this
broom organizer. It features five spring-loaded grippers to safely stow mops, brooms, and more, plus six hooks for smaller items like dustpans. All the hardware you need for installation comes included, plus it can support up to 35 pounds of weight. 23 Serve up delicious cocktails in a set of Moscow mule mugs
Elevate your bar cart with a set of
Moscow mule mugs. Each set comes with four mugs offering up to an 18-ounce capacity and boasting a sleek, hammered copper finish. They have a stainless steel interior, too. As one reviewer wrote, “They feel great to hold and look good. The extra volume lets them hold much more ice which keeps the cocktail colder longer.” 24 Ensure your spare plastic bags are always on hand with this bag saver
Re-use those plastic bags again and again with this
plastic bag saver. It features a stainless steel finish that matches many appliances and can easily be installed and comes with all the necessary hardware. Just push your plastic bags through the top opening and grab them as needed from the center like tissues. 25 Store your undergarments in these little cubbies for a cleaner dresser
If you’re always rummaging around your drawers looking for matching socks, these
drawer organizers can help. They’re made from breathable fabric and lay completely flat when not in use. Simply zip them into shape and you’ll have four organizers with cubbies for socks, underwear, bras, and more. 26 Conceal your cables with this cord organizer set
Make your electronics and tabletops look way better with this
cable organizer set. It comes with three cable cover boxes in different sizes that conceal surge protectors and outlets, plus several different types of ties and adhesive cable holders to bundle your cords and keep them in place. The boxes are ventilated to prevent overheating, too. 27 Display your shower products on a luxe-looking caddy
Why settle for a plastic caddy when you can have this chic
shower shelf? It uses adhesive to stick to your tile without the need for any drilling. Made from durable stainless steel, this shelf adds plenty of extra storage and even has hooks for razors, loofas, and more. If you’d like to remove it, just use a blow dryer to loosen the adhesive. 28 Have tea ready in minutes with an electric hot water kettle
Cut down on electricity use and have boiling water ready faster with this
hot water kettle. It’s made from BPA-free plastic and swivels off its base so you can go from boiling to pouring with ease. Users report that it takes under 10 minutes to boil the entire 1.7-liter capacity but for just a cup the water heats up in just 45 seconds. 29 Elevate your bathroom setup with this wall-mounted toothbrush holder
Make your bathroom look high-end with low effort using this
toothbrush holder. It adheres directly to the wall and has space to store two toothbrushes and two magnetic rinse cups, with a drawer for loose items like floss. Plus, with the push of a button, it dispenses a pre-measured amount of toothpaste directly onto your brush. 30 Help counters stay clean with this clever spoon rest and lid holder
Sometimes simple solutions make a big difference, as this
spoon holder proves. Not only does it provide a stainless steel groove for messes to settle in, but it also features a stand to lean lids against too. And because the bottom is coated with silicone pads, it won’t overheat, either. 31 Get more storage space with this outlet holder that’s also a shelf
Whether you need a place to stash a charging device or just want more storage space, this
outlet shelf can do the trick. Just swap it out for your existing outlet cover and you’ll have a streamlined look, thanks to the hooks at the bottom that are perfect for neatly wrapping up cables. The top even has ridges to help it function as a device stand. 32 Expand your storage options based on your needs with this drawer organizer
Your home can look even better if you snag a
drawer organizer that grows with you. This one is made from sturdy, water-resistant bamboo and can be adjusted from three to five compartments depending on your needs. The bottom of the tray features four silicone feet to prevent it from sliding around in your drawers, too. 33 Keep your cutting board collection neatly displayed with a board rack
Help your kitchen reach new organizational heights with this
cutting board rack. Made from stainless steel, it features 1-inch slots to store up to three racks at once. As one reviewer raved, “Great for placing these items in wet, so they stack separated and can air dry properly. While our counter space is limited, this has a permanent home out on top of them.” 34 Impress your guests with homemade paninis from this grill
Serve up pro-level toasted sandwiches with this
panini grill. This press is coated in ceramic for easy cleanup and sandwiches that won’t stick and comes with a light that indicates exactly when your meal is ready. Thanks to the indentations on the plates, you’ll get the perfect crease in your bread that makes slicing super easy. 35 Add pops of color to your serve ware with these decorative bowls
Matching dishes are great but sometimes you need to shake it up, and these
patterned serving bowls are just the thing. Featuring bright colors and designs, these porcelain bowls are perfect for salad, pasta, ramen, and more. They each hold 55 ounces and are safe to use in the oven, dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. 36 Upgrade your kitchen tools with these chef knives
If you want to make food prep just a bit easier, try these super affordable and ultra-sharp
kitchen knives. Made from German steel, each set comes with three knives: a large chef knife with a sheath, a utility knife, and a paring knife. Since they each have an ergonomic handle, they’re easy to manipulate, too. 37 Never forget to water your plants again with these self-watering pots
If your green thumb tends to leave your plants brown, make your life easier with these
self-watering planter pots. For less than $20, you get three 6-inch pots with a detachable water basin at the bottom. Simply fill that reservoir with water and let the plant draw up as much moisture as it needs through the cords, which prevents over-watering. 38 Dress up your trash with a sleek bin
Yes, even trash can be elevated, and this
compact garbage bin proves it. It’s hands-free thanks to the convenient foot pedal that opens the lid, and the liner basket lifts out completely for easy emptying. It measures just under a foot tall but has a generous 5-liter capacity so it can stand up to messes. 39 Get your towels dryer in less time with a double towel bar
Damp towels piled on top of each other can take forever to dry, but this
double towel bar lets you hang multiple towels at once, ensuring they have maximum space to air out. It comes with all the necessary screws needed to install it, and it’s earned an impressive 4.7-star rating after over 5,000 reviewers have weighed in. 40 Charge tons of devices at once with this rotating surge protector
Why limit yourself to two outlets when you can use this
surge protector and outlet extender to power six devices at once? It even comes with three USB ports for extra convenience. Perhaps the most useful feature is that its plug rotates 90 degrees, so you can orient it vertically or horizontally. 41 Clean your veggies directly over the sink with this tray colander
Make washing fruits and veggies a hands-free experience with this
over-the-sink strainer basket. It extends up to 19 inches and has lips that balance on the sides of your sink so you can rinse your produce and let it drain directly into the sink as it dries. It also works for cooked veggies, as it’s heat-resistant up to 212 degrees. 42 Make cleaning your drains so much easier with a hair catcher
Make clogged, slow drains a thing of the past with this
tub hair catcher. The unique mushroom shape allows it to sit directly in your drain, while the perforated core lets water flow through without interruption. To clean, simply lift it up and pull the hair that’s been captured off the shroom. 43 Add a clean-lined organizer tray to tidy up your desk
Neaten up your workspace with this
plastic desk organizer. The tray measures 9.4 inches by 6.7 inches and stands 2 inches high, making it great for corralling small items. Sometimes simple items really can do the trick, and Amazon reviewers agreed: over 11,000 of whom have weighed in to give this tray a 4.6-star rating. 44 Clean up with a set of super-absorbent dish towels
Make quick and easy work of the dishes with this set of absorbent
dish towels. You get six to a pack and each is designed with a classic waffle weave texture made from 100% cotton. They measure 12 inches by 12 inches and are beloved by reviewers, nearly 13,000 of whom have weighed in to give them a 4.6-star rating. 45 Add texture to your furniture with these decorative pillow covers
Give your home a cozy, farmhouse feel with this set of decorative
throw pillow covers. Made from faux wool, they feature a rustic, textured pattern and invisible zippers for a seamless appearance. They measure 18 inches by 18 inches and are even machine washable for extra convenience. 46 Neaten up an entryway or closet with a smart-looking shoe rack
Cleaning up that heap of shoes by your front door is bound to make any home look better, and this
shoe rack can help. Made from bamboo, it features two slatted shelves that can store up to eight pairs of shoes. Better yet, the shelves are designed to be stackable, so you can grab two sets for even more storage. 47 Make grooming easier with a shower mirror that won’t fog up
If shaving or grooming after a shower is leaving you with frustration and fog, try this
fogless mirror that won’t steam up. It mounts with a twist-and-lock suction cup that can be easily applied to tile, marble, glass, porcelain, and more. It even comes with a hook on the bottom to hang a razor. 48 Elevate your bathroom with a chic glass soap dispenser
Ditch the mismatching bottles with faded labels and upgrade your bathroom vanity with this
hand soap dispenser. It boasts a sleek glass body and can hold up to 14 ounces of product. It dispenses soap as a rich, light foam to make hand washing quick and easy. 49 Keep your kitchen supplies at your fingertips with a box organizer
No one wants to fumble through drawers looking for cling wrap when they’re rushing to put leftovers away, so grab this
adjustable box organizer and keep your supplies neatly displayed. This rack has three tiers and stands just under 10 inches high, with shelves that can be raised or lowered to fit the height of your products. 50 Get three times the storage from a coat rack with plenty of hooks
If you’re looking to get the most storage bang for your buck, consider this
wall-mounted coat rack. Made from stainless steel, this set of two racks comes with five hooks that each have three prongs, meaning you can store 15 items at once while taking up less space. All the necessary hardware to mount it comes included.