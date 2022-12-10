50 clever ways to make your home way better for under $35 on Amazon

Keeping up with home maintenance and improvement can feel like hard, costly work. After all, major overhauls like renovations and remodels can come with major price tags. Still, the desire to upgrade your space is only natural. Thankfully, there are ways to see big improvements by investing just a little cash.

In fact, sometimes the best way to elevate the feel of your home is with practical solutions to everyday problems, like nabbing some furniture that doubles as storage or making your morning routine easier with a mirror that won’t fog up. Sometimes a bit of thoughtful decor can do the trick, like brightly patterned serving bowls or chic-looking appliances that make your kitchen pop. Whatever you’re searching for, this list offers up plenty of ways to make your home look better for $35 or less.

01 Control the temperature in your space with this door draft stopper MAXTID Under Door Draft Stopper Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you’re trying to keep warm air in or cold air out, this under-door draft stopper can help. Made from a soft, flexible material, this draft stopper attaches to your door via adhesive velcro and can be trimmed to your exact required length. It even helps reduce noise bleed-through, too. Available colors: 4

02 Keep seasonal items safely tucked away with these under-bed storage bags Zober Underbed Storage Bags (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your closet is overflowing with linens or bulky sweaters, try these under-bed storage bags, which helpfully tuck out-of-season or less frequently used items under your bed. They come with a transparent zip top so you can spot your items, and reinforced handles so you can slide them out with ease. They even fold up flat when not in use. Available colors: 3

03 Streamline your kitchen’s look with this set of cooking utensils FineDine Stainless-Steel Kitchen Utensil Set (10 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Few things pull a room together quite like matching accessories, and this set of stainless steel utensils can deliver that polished look to your kitchen. The set comes with nine tools, including a whisk, masher, skimmer spoon, tongs, and more, all in a convenient canister. Just toss them in the dishwasher to clean. Available colors: 5

04 Add some chic accent lighting with LED lights Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Bring in a bit of extra lighting underneath cabinets, in a closet, on the stairs, or anywhere else with this three-pack of LED lights. They run on batteries and require just a simple tap to illuminate. They give off a warm white glow and can be controlled with a remote that lets you adjust the brightness or set them on a timer.

05 Choose these decorative rope baskets for storage with a stylish touch OrganiHaus White Rope Basket (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon By selecting decor like these rope baskets, you can stash away household items and add a clean, minimalist touch to any room. Each order comes with one 10-inch basket and one 12-inch basket, perfect for storing knickknacks or even as a rustic planter for a pot. It’s made of organic cotton and comes in several colorways. Available colors: 11

06 Clear out extra space with these nesting mixing bowls FineDine Stainless-Steel Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids (Set of 5) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Overstuffed cabinets can be a pain, so slim down your collection with a set of nesting mixing bowls to store several bowls at once with just one footprint. They’re made of stainless steel so they’re safe to use in the dishwasher and freezer. Plus, they come with airtight lids, making them perfect for storing leftovers.

07 Organize your pantry with a set of matching food storage containers Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Get your pantry under control with a set of food storage containers. Each set comes with six 1.2-liter BPA-free containers with locking, airtight lids and silicone seals to keep food fresh. Better yet, the package also includes a set of chalkboard-style labels with a chalk marker so you can take your organization to the next level.

08 Sort your fridge with these convenient organizer bins Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (Set of 6) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you struggle with a messy kitchen, consider these refrigerator organizer bins. Made from BPA-free plastic, these bins come six to a set and include wide trays, narrow trays, drink holders, and even an egg container. They’re also stackable, so you can double up and save space.

09 Get multiple uses out of kitchen items like this silicone mat ZLR Silicone Dish Drying Mat Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re short on space or just looking to de-clutter, consider this silicone kitchen mat. Not only does it make an excellent surface for drying dishes, but since it’s heat resistant up to 450 degrees, it can also be used to grab items from the oven or as a trivet. It’s easy to clean and also makes for an excellent fridge liner. Available colors: 7

10 Upgrade your furniture with a set of plush throw pillows Sleep Restoration Pillow Inserts (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon An easy way to invigorate a space is with a new set of throw pillows, and these affordable pillow inserts are just the ones. Made with a polyester down alternative, these throw inserts are filled 90% to capacity so they won’t lose their shape. They’re fit for indoor or outdoor use and are even machine washable.

11 Use appliances that also make for chic home decor Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $15 See On Amazon Cut down on your cafe spending and try this cold-brew coffee maker instead. Made from glass with a stainless steel filter, this carafe holds up to 32 ounces of water with helpful cup measurements along the side so you can brew the perfect amount. Plus, it doubles as a sleek pitcher that looks right at home on any countertop.

12 Tidy messy cabinets with a clear water bottle holder ClearSpace Water Bottle Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Organized cabinets make everything better, and these water bottle organizers can help you reach new levels of tidiness. With their BPA-free, shatter-proof plastic construction, these racks can store three bottles at once and are even stackable so you can make use of vertical space. Each order comes with two organizers.

13 Hang an over-the-door organizer with tons of storage options ZOBER Over The Door Pantry Organization (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Turn unused space into convenient storage solutions with this two-pack of over-the-door organizers. Each rack comes with 24 pouches made from clear plastic, so you can easily spot coffee supplies, spices and seasoning, and more. They’re supported by three stainless steel hooks that fit easily over most doors.

14 Ditch the plastic and grab a set of these glass meal-prep containers FineDine Glass Meal-Prep Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Unlike plastic containers, these borosilicate glass containers can go in the microwave, freezer, refrigerator, and oven. They come with an airtight silicone seal for freshness and leakproof convenience. Each of the three containers per pack can store up to 28 ounces, making them perfect for meal prep, storing and re-heating leftovers, or taking lunch on the go.

15 Stock up on cutting boards that stay put HOMWE Plastic Cutting Boards (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amzon Make cooking at home just a bit easier with this set of cutting boards. Not only will they give your kitchen a tied-together, matching look, but they also make tasks simpler thanks to the non-slip feet and handles that won’t slide around during use. Each pack comes with three different-sized boards. Available colors: 5

16 Make your bed cozier with a set of silky soft pillow cases HC COLLECTION Pillow Cases (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Up the comfort level of your bedroom with these microfiber pillowcases. The double-brushed microfiber material feels silky to the touch while also being soft and breathable. Better yet, they’re wrinkle-resistant, stain-resistant, and pill-resistant too. Grab a set in king or standard sizes. Available colors: 12

17 Camouflage your toilet brush in this stylish holder set Estilo Stainless Steel Toilet Brush & Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon A toilet brush is a necessity, but that doesn’t mean you want to look at it all the time. Thankfully, this stainless steel brush and holder neatly tucks it away while offering up an attractive bronze finish that will elevate your bathroom decor. The handle is easy to grab and the finish resists fingerprints, too.

18 Add a weather-resistant door mat that won’t slip SlipToGrip Universal Door Mat Amazon $25 See On Amazon Cut down on entryway mess with this entrance mat that works both indoors and out. It’s made from a weather-resistant material that can stand up to dirt, mud, and rain. Plus, it features a low pile so it won’t obstruct doors opening and closing, and a non-slip coating on the bottom ensures it stays in place. Available colors: 7

19 Use a pair of superior tongs to make home cooking a breeze Hot Target Heavy Duty Tongs (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Using smartly designed kitchen tools can improve your cooking, and this set of heavy-duty tongs can help. Each set comes with three different sizes of tongs, ranging from 7 to 12 inches long. They’re made from corrosion-resistant stainless steel with ridged silicone heads perfect for getting an excellent grip. Available colors: 4

20 Choose furniture that’s secretly storage like this ottoman box Greenco Faux Leather Storage Ottoman Amazon $22 See On Amazon Hide everyday items in plain sight with this faux leather storage ottoman. Whether you’re stashing throw blankets or dog toys, this ottoman comes with a removable, tufted top and can support up to 250 pounds as a stool. The faux leather construction means it’s waterproof, too. Just fold it up flat when not in use.

21 Bake your meals in stylish, matching glass dishes Superior Glass Casserole Dish Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Load up on sleek, coordinating bakeware like this set of glass casserole dishes. Each order comes with four dishes ranging in size from a 1-liter capacity to a 3.6-liter capacity. They’re made with smart-looking grooved handles and are safe to use in the oven, freezer, washer, and microwave.

22 Keep your cleaning tools neatly displayed with a broom organizer Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking to clean up your cleaning tools, look no further than this broom organizer. It features five spring-loaded grippers to safely stow mops, brooms, and more, plus six hooks for smaller items like dustpans. All the hardware you need for installation comes included, plus it can support up to 35 pounds of weight.

23 Serve up delicious cocktails in a set of Moscow mule mugs Moscow Mule Mugs (Set of 4) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Elevate your bar cart with a set of Moscow mule mugs. Each set comes with four mugs offering up to an 18-ounce capacity and boasting a sleek, hammered copper finish. They have a stainless steel interior, too. As one reviewer wrote, “They feel great to hold and look good. The extra volume lets them hold much more ice which keeps the cocktail colder longer.”

24 Ensure your spare plastic bags are always on hand with this bag saver Greenco Plastic Bag Saver Amazon $13 See On Amazon Re-use those plastic bags again and again with this plastic bag saver. It features a stainless steel finish that matches many appliances and can easily be installed and comes with all the necessary hardware. Just push your plastic bags through the top opening and grab them as needed from the center like tissues.

25 Store your undergarments in these little cubbies for a cleaner dresser SimpleHouseware Drawer Organizer Set (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re always rummaging around your drawers looking for matching socks, these drawer organizers can help. They’re made from breathable fabric and lay completely flat when not in use. Simply zip them into shape and you’ll have four organizers with cubbies for socks, underwear, bras, and more. Available colors: 7

26 Conceal your cables with this cord organizer set Chouky Cable Organizer Boxes (3-Piece Set) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Make your electronics and tabletops look way better with this cable organizer set. It comes with three cable cover boxes in different sizes that conceal surge protectors and outlets, plus several different types of ties and adhesive cable holders to bundle your cords and keep them in place. The boxes are ventilated to prevent overheating, too. Available colors: 2

27 Display your shower products on a luxe-looking caddy KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket Shelf Amazon $18 See On Amazon Why settle for a plastic caddy when you can have this chic shower shelf? It uses adhesive to stick to your tile without the need for any drilling. Made from durable stainless steel, this shelf adds plenty of extra storage and even has hooks for razors, loofas, and more. If you’d like to remove it, just use a blow dryer to loosen the adhesive. Available colors: 2

28 Have tea ready in minutes with an electric hot water kettle Ovente Electric Hot Water Kettle Amazon $19 See On Amazon Cut down on electricity use and have boiling water ready faster with this hot water kettle. It’s made from BPA-free plastic and swivels off its base so you can go from boiling to pouring with ease. Users report that it takes under 10 minutes to boil the entire 1.7-liter capacity but for just a cup the water heats up in just 45 seconds. Available colors: 5

29 Elevate your bathroom setup with this wall-mounted toothbrush holder MOPMS Wall Mounted Toothbrush Holder Amazon $19 See On Amazon Make your bathroom look high-end with low effort using this toothbrush holder. It adheres directly to the wall and has space to store two toothbrushes and two magnetic rinse cups, with a drawer for loose items like floss. Plus, with the push of a button, it dispenses a pre-measured amount of toothpaste directly onto your brush.

30 Help counters stay clean with this clever spoon rest and lid holder OXO Spoon Rest with Lid Holder Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sometimes simple solutions make a big difference, as this spoon holder proves. Not only does it provide a stainless steel groove for messes to settle in, but it also features a stand to lean lids against too. And because the bottom is coated with silicone pads, it won’t overheat, either.

31 Get more storage space with this outlet holder that’s also a shelf WALI Outlet Shelf Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether you need a place to stash a charging device or just want more storage space, this outlet shelf can do the trick. Just swap it out for your existing outlet cover and you’ll have a streamlined look, thanks to the hooks at the bottom that are perfect for neatly wrapping up cables. The top even has ridges to help it function as a device stand.

32 Expand your storage options based on your needs with this drawer organizer Dynamic Gear Bamboo Drawer Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Your home can look even better if you snag a drawer organizer that grows with you. This one is made from sturdy, water-resistant bamboo and can be adjusted from three to five compartments depending on your needs. The bottom of the tray features four silicone feet to prevent it from sliding around in your drawers, too.

33 Keep your cutting board collection neatly displayed with a board rack Thirteen Chefs Cutting Board Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon Help your kitchen reach new organizational heights with this cutting board rack. Made from stainless steel, it features 1-inch slots to store up to three racks at once. As one reviewer raved, “Great for placing these items in wet, so they stack separated and can air dry properly. While our counter space is limited, this has a permanent home out on top of them.”

34 Impress your guests with homemade paninis from this grill GOTHAM STEEL Panini Grill Amazon $20 See On Amazon Serve up pro-level toasted sandwiches with this panini grill. This press is coated in ceramic for easy cleanup and sandwiches that won’t stick and comes with a light that indicates exactly when your meal is ready. Thanks to the indentations on the plates, you’ll get the perfect crease in your bread that makes slicing super easy.

35 Add pops of color to your serve ware with these decorative bowls DeeCoo Serving Bowl Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Matching dishes are great but sometimes you need to shake it up, and these patterned serving bowls are just the thing. Featuring bright colors and designs, these porcelain bowls are perfect for salad, pasta, ramen, and more. They each hold 55 ounces and are safe to use in the oven, dishwasher, microwave, and freezer.

36 Upgrade your kitchen tools with these chef knives Little Chef Ultra Sharp Kitchen Knife (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you want to make food prep just a bit easier, try these super affordable and ultra-sharp kitchen knives. Made from German steel, each set comes with three knives: a large chef knife with a sheath, a utility knife, and a paring knife. Since they each have an ergonomic handle, they’re easy to manipulate, too.

37 Never forget to water your plants again with these self-watering pots Vanavazon Self Watering Planter Pots (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your green thumb tends to leave your plants brown, make your life easier with these self-watering planter pots. For less than $20, you get three 6-inch pots with a detachable water basin at the bottom. Simply fill that reservoir with water and let the plant draw up as much moisture as it needs through the cords, which prevents over-watering. Available colors: 3

38 Dress up your trash with a sleek bin mDesign Compact Garbage Bin Amazon $27 See On Amazon Yes, even trash can be elevated, and this compact garbage bin proves it. It’s hands-free thanks to the convenient foot pedal that opens the lid, and the liner basket lifts out completely for easy emptying. It measures just under a foot tall but has a generous 5-liter capacity so it can stand up to messes. Available colors: 16

39 Get your towels dryer in less time with a double towel bar JQK Double Bath Towel Bar Amazon $29 See On Amazon Damp towels piled on top of each other can take forever to dry, but this double towel bar lets you hang multiple towels at once, ensuring they have maximum space to air out. It comes with all the necessary screws needed to install it, and it’s earned an impressive 4.7-star rating after over 5,000 reviewers have weighed in. Available colors: 5

40 Charge tons of devices at once with this rotating surge protector POWERIVER Outlet Extender with Rotating Plug Amazon $15 See On Amazon Why limit yourself to two outlets when you can use this surge protector and outlet extender to power six devices at once? It even comes with three USB ports for extra convenience. Perhaps the most useful feature is that its plug rotates 90 degrees, so you can orient it vertically or horizontally.

41 Clean your veggies directly over the sink with this tray colander BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Strainer Basket Amazon $17 See On Amazon Make washing fruits and veggies a hands-free experience with this over-the-sink strainer basket. It extends up to 19 inches and has lips that balance on the sides of your sink so you can rinse your produce and let it drain directly into the sink as it dries. It also works for cooked veggies, as it’s heat-resistant up to 212 degrees.

42 Make cleaning your drains so much easier with a hair catcher TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make clogged, slow drains a thing of the past with this tub hair catcher. The unique mushroom shape allows it to sit directly in your drain, while the perforated core lets water flow through without interruption. To clean, simply lift it up and pull the hair that’s been captured off the shroom. Available colors: 6

43 Add a clean-lined organizer tray to tidy up your desk Amazon Basics Plastic Desk Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Neaten up your workspace with this plastic desk organizer. The tray measures 9.4 inches by 6.7 inches and stands 2 inches high, making it great for corralling small items. Sometimes simple items really can do the trick, and Amazon reviewers agreed: over 11,000 of whom have weighed in to give this tray a 4.6-star rating.

44 Clean up with a set of super-absorbent dish towels Homaxy Waffle Weave Dish Towels (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Make quick and easy work of the dishes with this set of absorbent dish towels. You get six to a pack and each is designed with a classic waffle weave texture made from 100% cotton. They measure 12 inches by 12 inches and are beloved by reviewers, nearly 13,000 of whom have weighed in to give them a 4.6-star rating. Available colors: 12

45 Add texture to your furniture with these decorative pillow covers Volcanics Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give your home a cozy, farmhouse feel with this set of decorative throw pillow covers. Made from faux wool, they feature a rustic, textured pattern and invisible zippers for a seamless appearance. They measure 18 inches by 18 inches and are even machine washable for extra convenience. Available colors: 7

46 Neaten up an entryway or closet with a smart-looking shoe rack BAMFOX 2-Tier Shoe Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Cleaning up that heap of shoes by your front door is bound to make any home look better, and this shoe rack can help. Made from bamboo, it features two slatted shelves that can store up to eight pairs of shoes. Better yet, the shelves are designed to be stackable, so you can grab two sets for even more storage. Available colors: 3

47 Make grooming easier with a shower mirror that won’t fog up HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror Amazon $20 See On Amazon If shaving or grooming after a shower is leaving you with frustration and fog, try this fogless mirror that won’t steam up. It mounts with a twist-and-lock suction cup that can be easily applied to tile, marble, glass, porcelain, and more. It even comes with a hook on the bottom to hang a razor. Available colors: 4

48 Elevate your bathroom with a chic glass soap dispenser mDesign Foaming Hand Soap Dispenser Amazon $14 See On Amazon Ditch the mismatching bottles with faded labels and upgrade your bathroom vanity with this hand soap dispenser. It boasts a sleek glass body and can hold up to 14 ounces of product. It dispenses soap as a rich, light foam to make hand washing quick and easy. Available colors: 3

49 Keep your kitchen supplies at your fingertips with a box organizer YouCopia UpSpace Adjustable Box Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon No one wants to fumble through drawers looking for cling wrap when they’re rushing to put leftovers away, so grab this adjustable box organizer and keep your supplies neatly displayed. This rack has three tiers and stands just under 10 inches high, with shelves that can be raised or lowered to fit the height of your products.