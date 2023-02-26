50 Cheap Things Selling Out On Amazon That Are So Freaking Weird & Cool

If you’re looking to add some items to your space that are useful, unexpected, or just freaking cool, look no further. Whether you’re hoping to grab some kitchen tools that solve ultra-specific problems, snag ingenious products to get more organized, or get your hands on clever tech accessories, there’s something here for you below.

Better yet, all of these products are affordable, with many priced below $20. So go ahead and click “Add to Cart” before they sell out.

01 This Mesh Screen That Fixes An Annoying Cooking Hassle Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen $18 See On Amazon If you like cooking but hate cleaning you won’t want to sleep on this splatter screen. Made from a fine stainless steel mesh, this guard sits on top of your frying pan to keep sauce from splashing against your stove and walls while also preventing painful grease splatters. It comes in sizes ranging from 11.5 inches to 15 inches wide to fit a variety of pans.

02 A Clever Strainer Designed To Deliver Bacon Grease On Demand Amazon Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container with Strainer $12 See On Amazon You know by now not to pour grease down your drain after cooking, but if you’re still not sure what else to do with it, you need this bacon grease strainer. It’s made from dishwasher-safe stainless steel and features a mesh strainer on top. Just pour your bacon grease through the strainer to separate out solids, and you’ll be left with tasty bacon grease you can add to future meals any time.

03 The Burger Press That Helps You Make The Perfect Patty Amazon Cave Tools Burger Press $19 See On Amazon Become the ultimate grill master with this burger press. Made from durable aluminum, this press fits either 1/3 pound or 1/4 pound patties and presses them into the perfect round shape, so you won’t lose juice by flattening them on the grill with a spatula. It comes with 200 pieces of parchment paper for meal prepping patties and freezing them, too.

04 An Unbreakable Beer Mug That Won’t Sweat Amazon Nuvantee Beer Mug $21 See On Amazon Level up your imbibing with this stainless steel beer mug. Thanks to its double-walled insulation, it keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot all without condensation. It has a 16.9-ounce capacity and comes with a removable airtight lid so you can take it on the go without spills.

05 This Incredibly Useful Set Of Grill Lights Amazon Benicci Flexible LED BBQ Grill Lights (Set of 2) $13 See On Amazon If you’re big on grilling no matter the elements, you’ll need this pair of grill lights. Each light features a sturdy, magnetic base, so they’ll stay put even in windy conditions. Plus, they have a flexible neck so you can angle the light right where you need it. They even come with a protective carrying case and six batteries.

06 The Reusable Lunch Bag With Tons Of Nostalgia Amazon CZYY Waxed Canvas Lunch Bag $18 See On Amazon Evoke the nostalgia of your grade school years with this canvas lunch bag that looks just like the brown paper sacks of your youth. Because the canvas is coated in beeswax, it’s waterproof, making it reusable and eco-friendly. Users report that it’s easy to clean and holds a number of items.

07 This Tortilla Warmer That Levels Up Dinner Time Amazon Dexas Microwavable Tortilla Warmer $10 See On Amazon If you’re serious about taco night, why not try this microwavable tortilla warmer? It features a base and a lid with a silicone handle, so you can grab it with ease even when it comes out of the microwave. It can hold 10 tortillas at once and helps to keep them warm even after they’ve been heated up.

08 These Novelty Burger Coasters That Add Charm To Any Cocktail Hour Amazon DomeStar Silicone Drink Coasters (8-Pack) $8 See On Amazon With these burger coasters, being a responsible adult who protects their countertops doesn’t have to be boring. Made from silicone, this set features eight different coasters in the shape of items like lettuce, onion, cheese, a bun, and more, all which build one complete burger when stacked together. They’re both waterproof and heat resistant.

09 A Powerful Bluetooth Speaker That Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand Amazon EWA Mini Bluetooth Speaker $22 See On Amazon For those who want their music anywhere they go, consider this mini Bluetooth speaker. It weighs just over 6 ounces and has an IP67 waterproof rating, making it ideal for camping and travel. It comes with a micro USB charger and can play five hours of music on a single charge. Available colors: 3

10 The Convenient Neck Fan For Those Who Want To Beat The Heat Amazon scurry Portable Neck Fan $11 See On Amazon If portable climate control is your top priority, you’ll want to add this neck fan to your cart ASAP. The neck area is made from comfortable silicone, while the dual fan arms feature 360 degree rotation. It doesn’t make a lot of noise and has three different fan speeds to choose from, too. Available colors: 4

11 A Compact Pizza Cutter With A Useful Safety Feature Amazon Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel $10 See On Amazon Most people love having the exact right tool for the job, but hate taking up the extra storage space, and thankfully with this pizza cutter you don’t have to choose. It’s super compact and features a sliding plastic sheath to cover up the blade when not in use. All the parts easily snap open so you can run it through the dishwasher when needed. Available colors: 3

12 This Novelty Tea Infuser That Fills Your Tea With Flavor & Humor Amazon Genuine Fred Silicone Infuser COMO TEA LLAMA $4 See On Amazon Tea time doesn’t have to be boring, thanks to this llama-shaped silicone tea infuser. Called “Como Tea Llama” (see what they did there?), this infuser has a hollow center for loose tea leaves and legs that can hook over the side of your mug while it infuses. It’s both dishwasher and microwave safe.

13 The Liners That Protect Your Fridge From Messes Amazon MayNest Refrigerator Liners (12-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Refrigerator shelves, with all their grooves and hard-to-reach places, are notoriously hard to clean, so keep them from getting dirty in the first place with these refrigerator liners. They’re BPA-free and feature a smooth adhesive side that adheres to your shelf, and a textured grippy side to keep products from sliding around.

14 A Pair Of Meat Shredding Claws That Make You Feel Like Wolverine Amazon Cave Tools Meat Claws $13 See On Amazon For those looking to make meal prep more fun, try these meat claws. They fit over your knuckles and feature heavy duty plastic claw-like prongs to shred through cooked meat in large quantities with ease. And yes, they’re safe even in the top rack of your dishwasher. Available colors: 2

15 The Mesh Cubes That Totally Change The Way You Pack Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) $22 See On Amazon Messy packers looking to get it together will appreciate these travel organizer cubes. Each set comes with four zippered mesh cubes in different sizes, so you can sort your items by type for extra organization and fold them as compactly as possible. The set also includes a laundry bag, so you can keep dirty clothes separate. Available colors: 10

16 This Snap-On Gadget That Turns Your Pot Into A Strainer Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $23 See On Amazon Streamline your cooking routine with this snap-on pot strainer. Since it’s made from flexible silicone, it can stretch or compress to fit multiple pot sizes, allowing you to tip the pot on its side and pour out excess water without transferring the contents to a different container. It takes up less storage space than a traditional colander, too. Available colors: 5

17 A Strip Of LED Lights That Make It So Easy To Add Backlight To Your TV Amazon Power Practical LED Lights for TV Backlight $8 See On Amazon There are tons of benefits to adding LED lights to the back of your TV, like reducing strain on your eyes and making the contrast sharper in low lighting. This 78-inch long strip is powered by your TV’s USB port and sticks to the back of your screen with 3M adhesive. Plus you can use it under cabinets or in closets, too.

18 An Insulated Mug That Lets You Brew Coffee On The Go Amazon Coffee Gator Pour Over Brewer Mug $13 See On Amazon Make your food accessories pull double duty with this pour-over brewer mug. Not only is it a double-wall insulated travel mug that keeps your coffee warm, but it can actually brew it. Just put your grounds into the included stainless steel mesh filter, pour in hot water, and wait. Remove the filter and you’re good to sip. Available colors: 4

19 A Panini Maker That Makes Not One But 2 Sandwiches At Once Amazon GOTHAM STEEL Panini Grill $20 See On Amazon This heavy duty panini grill allows you to double your sandwich production. It features non-stick steel plates with helpful indents that create a convenient “cut here” line on your sammie, plus a handle that stays cool to the touch. And no need to guess when it’s done, since it includes a useful indicator light.

20 The Outlet Cover That Provides An Extra Shelf Amazon WALI Wall Bathroom Gadget Shelf (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon If you’re short on space, consider this bathroom gadget shelf. It easily mounts over your existing outlet to create a shelf that’s perfect for any electric gadget, be it an electric toothbrush or even just a stand for your smartphone. Plus, the hooks at the bottom allow you to neatly coil any charging wires for a streamlined look. Available colors: 2

21 A Flexible Desk Light With 2 Different Light Settings Amazon LEPOWER Clip on Light $17 See On Amazon This clip-on lamp allows you to choose between a bright white light and a more mellow warm light. It has an adjustable, flexible neck that allows you to maneuver it into the perfect position. When you’re ready to charge it, you can do so with an adapter, a power bank, or even straight from your computer.

22 These Novelty Sushi Magnets That Will Make Your Mouth Water Amazon Hey Foly Refrigerator Magnets $13 See On Amazon If these sushi magnets make your stomach rumble, thankfully all you need to do is open your fridge and get some food. Each set comes with eight magnets in different, hyper-realistic styles, including traditional rolls and sashimi over rice. Users report that the magnet holds well and they make excellent gifts.

23 A Sleek, Chic Can Cooler For Cold Bevvies Amazon Maars Skinny Can Cooler $13 See On Amazon Add some style to your drink while keeping it cool with this skinny can cooler, perfect for White Claws, Red Bulls, and anything else that comes in a 12-ounce skinny can. It’s double-wall insulted for temperature control and comes with a screw-on lid to keep your beverage securely in place. Or, sip liquids from it directly like a tumbler.

24 The Tablet Stand With Lots Of Adjustable Angles Amazon UGREEN Tablet Stand Holder Adjustable $11 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a device stand that can change up its angle, look no further. This pick has a wide bottom ledge to secure your device, making it perfect for anything from smartphones to tablets to e-readers. The hinge adjusts to angles ranging from 0 degrees to 100 degrees, so you can customize it to your needs. Available colors: 2

25 This Convenient Bin That Helps You Keep Your Car Trash Organized Amazon Drive Auto Car Trash Can $14 See On Amazon Stop using your car as a trash can and install this actual car trash can instead. It has a spacious 4-gallon capacity, plus durable clip straps to keep in place. Thanks to the magnetic lid, you can close it up to keep smells to a minimum. And yep, it’s waterproof, so you don’t need to worry about spills.

26 These Colorful Smart Bulbs That Save Energy Amazon Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a lighting upgrade, try these smart light bulbs that come with a whopping 16 million color options. They pair with home assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant so you can power or dim them with hands-free convenience. Plus, since they use just 9 watts of power, they’re energy saving too.

27 A Sleek Moscow Mule Set That Will Level Up Your Bar Cart Amazon Benicci Moscow Mule Copper Mugs (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Anyone looking to expand their mixology repertoire will appreciate this Moscow mule mug set. It comes with two copper mugs with hammered exteriors, two copper straws, a jigger for measuring spirts, and even a straw cleaner brush. Each mug has a 16-ounce capacity for a generous serving.

28 The Whimsical Ladle That Won’t Tip Over Amazon OTOTO Nessie Ladle Turquoise $18 See On Amazon Bring joy back to cooking with this Nessie ladle. It features a deep spoon with four legs that act as a base so it can stand on the counter (or in your pot of soup) without tipping over. Not to mention its adorable elongated head popping out from a pot makes it look like a Loch Ness monster sighting in your dinner. Made from BPA-free material, it’s food safe, of course. Available colors: 6

29 This Set Of Insulated Wine Glasses That Lets You Take Your Vino On The Go Amazon FineDine Triple Insulated Wine Tumbler With Lid (4 Pack) $20 See On Amazon Never worry about spilled drinks again thanks to this set of triple-insulated wine tumblers. All that insulation helps to keep beverage temperature controlled, while the spill-proof lid keeps you safe from splashes and contaminants like bugs. And unlike traditional stemless wine glasses, these are made from stainless steel so they won’t shatter. Available colors: 24

30 A Compact Gadget That Creates The Perfect Frothed Milk Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $12 See On Amazon Turn your coffee consumption into a luxurious morning ritual with this milk frother. It features a comfortable silicone handle and a powerful stainless steel whisk with a motor running at 19,000 rotations per minute to deliver frothed milk in just 15 seconds. Plus, it’s scored an impressive 4.6-star rating after nearly 13,000 reviewers weighed in. Available colors: 8

31 The Digital Thermometer That Makes Grilling A Cinch Amazon Kizen Instant Read Meat Thermometer $12 See On Amazon Accurate cooking has never been easier thanks to this instant read meat thermometer. It takes just 2 to 3 seconds for the illuminated LCD screen to display your food’s internal temperature once jabbed with the probe. It has tons of cool features too, like a magnetic body so you can store it on your grill or fridge, and an IP67 waterproof rating.

32 These Wearable Silicone Oven Mitts Amazon HOMWE Silicone Kitchen Pot Holders (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Get the best of both worlds with these combination pot holders and oven mitts. One side features a soft, cotton fabric like a traditional pot holder, and the other a heat-proof, grippy silicone, perfect for grabbing hot lids and pans. Just slip your hand through the back pocket to wear it as a glove, or hold it like a traditional dish rag.

33 The Decorative Bulbs That Water Your Plants For You Amazon Blazin' Bison Self Watering Bulbs (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon If you’re somewhat lacking a green thumb, get these watering bulbs and let them do the hard part for you. These vibrantly hued glass bulbs come two to a set and couldn’t be simpler to use. Just fill them with water, turn them upside down and stick them into the soil of your plant. The water will slowly trickle out and can keep your plant fresh for up to two weeks.

34 A Compact Camping Cook Set You Can Take On The Go Amazon Stanley Adventure Camp Cook Set $14 See On Amazon Outdoorsy people are sure to appreciate this camp cook set with lots of useful features. It comes complete with a stainless steel kettle, two insulated cups, and a perforated lid which can also act as a strainer. Perhaps one of the most helpful facets is the rotating pot handle that folds flat for easy packing.

35 These Vacuum-Sealing Wine Stoppers That Help Your Bottles Last Longer Amazon The Original Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump $17 See On Amazon This bottle-stopper kit gives you the opportunity to create an airtight seal inside any unfinished bottle of wine, therefore helping the wine last longer than usual. It includes four stoppers and a pump that creates the seal, and the stoppers are dishwasher safe.

36 The Mystical Bookmark That Adds A Sense Of Wonder To Your Reading Amazon OTOTO Nessie Bookmark $10 See On Amazon Book lovers with a sense of humor are sure to love this Nessie bookmark that saves your page and peaks its head and tail over the top of your book like the Loch Ness Monster. It’s compact, measuring just 3 inches tall and is as useful as it is fun. Amazon reviewers describe it as a great stocking stuffer, too. Available colors: 3

37 A Pack Of Magnetic Cable Organizers To Keep Your Life Tangle Free Amazon SUNFICON Magnetic Cable Organizers (5-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to secure keys, earphones, USB cords, or more, these cable organizers can get the job done. They come five to a pack in vibrant colors and are even magnetic, so you can store your items on any metal surface, or even to itself on the lapel of a shirt. Plus, they’re super lightweight, too.

38 This Convenient Cupholder That Lets You Take Your Beer Into The Shower Amazon SipCaddy Bath Suction Cupholder $15 See On Amazon The pregame knows no limits thanks to this bath cupholder. It comes with a useful suction cup mount so you can secure it in place even in damp areas like the shower. It has a hollowed out bottom so that you can safely cradle a stemmed wine glass as well as traditional canned drinks. It’s dishwasher safe for extra convenience and comes in several colors. Available colors: 6

39 The All-In-One Gadget That Cleans Up Your Laptop Amazon OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner $12 See On Amazon If you’re guilty of bringing your laptop everywhere you go — including with you during meals and cuddle time with shedding pets — rejoice, because this laptop cleaner is here to help. It features a brush on one side to wipe away debris like crumbs and hair and a microfiber pad on the other side to rid your screen of smudges. Just seal it back up with the included cap when you’re done.

40 A Sleek Thermos That Brews Tea For You Amazon LeafLife Premium Bamboo Thermos with Tea Infuser & Strainer $25 See On Amazon This tumbler, made from eco-friendly bamboo, is expertly insulated and can keep beverages temperature controlled for up to 12 hours at a time. It also comes with a stainless steel mesh infusion filter that lets you brew loose leaf teas right in the bottle. There’s even a strainer to ensure no debris gets left behind in your drink.

41 This Complete Cocktail Set That Comes With Everything You Need Amazon FineDine Cocktail Shaker Set (14-Piece Set) $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking to set up your at home bar with just one purchase, look no further than this cocktail shaker set. The entire set is dishwasher safe, since it’s made from stainless steel, and includes tons of pieces like a double-sided jigger, a Hawthorne strainer, stirrers, spigots, a shaker, and more.

42 A Comfy Memory Foam Pillow That Goes Wherever You Do Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow $30 See On Amazon This camping pillow covers all your bases. For one, it’s made from cushy, 4-inch thick memory foam. For another, it’s ultra compact and rolls up so it takes up minimal space. Finally, it comes with an included drawstring travel sack to keep it clean and protected when not in use. It’s even lightweight for extra portability. Available colors: 6

43 The Lightweight Hiking Poles Any Adventurer Needs Amazon TrailBuddy Trekking Poles $36 See On Amazon The outdoorsy person on the go is sure to love these lightweight hiking and trekking poles. They collapse in height from 54 inches down to just 24.5 inches, making them convenient for compact packing. The cork handles are easy to hold and even help absorb moisture so they won’t slip. Available colors: 8

44 A Soft Weighted Blanket That Feels Like A Hug Amazon AN Cooling Weighted Blankets $24 See On Amazon Snuggle up in this weighted blanket for some incredibly relaxing sleep. It’s made from breathable cotton, so it won’t overheat, and is filled with glass beads to provide you with comforting, soothing pressure that’s not overwhelming. It comes in several weight denominations so you can choose from 7 to 30 pounds.

45 These Rubbery Coils That Protect Cables From Wear & Tear Amazon Jetec Cable Saver (24 Pieces) $6 See On Amazon Snag these cable savers and increase the lifespan of all your cords and wires. Made from flexible silicone, these savers coil around the base of your chargers and more to prevent them from over-extending, all while delivering the range of motion you need. Say goodbye to frayed wires for good. Available colors: 3

46 A Donut Blanket That’s As Silly As It Is Sweet Amazon Zulay Giant Glazed Donut Blanket $23 See On Amazon Sometimes you just need to add a little levity to life, and this giant glazed donut blanket will do the trick. It features a photo-realistic image of a doughy confection, complete with colorful sprinkles. It’s also made from a super soft flannel material that won’t fade or shrink, all while staying breathable and not too heavy.

47 An Ergonomic Mouse That Prevents Hand Cramps Amazon LEKVEY Vertical Wireless Ergonomic Mouse $25 See On Amazon This wireless mouse has been created with an ergonomic design, allowing your hand to comfortably grip it with a side angle to reduce pressure on your wrist. It features a rechargeable battery and works with many Windows, XP, and Linux computers. It’s beloved by Amazon reviewers, over 11,000 of whom have weighed in to give it a 4.3-star rating.

48 This Handy Magnetic Wristband That Keeps All Your Tools Nearby Amazon HORUSDY Magnetic Wristband $10 See On Amazon If you’ve ever been hard at work on a project only to watch your screws and bolts go flying off the table, this magnetic wristband is for you. It’s made from a breathable mesh material and wraps around your wrist, giving you plenty of surface area to hold drilling bits, nails, and more with ease. Reviewers report that its magnets are nice and strong.

49 A Clever Grilling Basket That Keeps Your Food Secure Amazon Grillman Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel BBQ Basket $14 See On Amazon Never lose your meal underneath the grill grates again thanks to this BBQ basket. It’s made from durable stainless steel and comes with a locking handle that traps food while still allowing for even cooking. The handle makes it super easy to flip several veggies with just one turn, too.