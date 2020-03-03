When we get busy and tired, it’s the little annoyances that can put us over the edge. Whether it's the cable you can’t quite reach under your bed or the pair of tangled headphones in your pocket, these things can feel like the last straw when you’ve hit the eleventh hour. And even when you’re sailing on good vibes, we all know that nothing kills a high like a fussy electronic.
Luckily, we've discovered a handful of gadgets that can help relieve stress in ways you'd never anticipate — allowing you to make the most of your limited energy and focus. Here are a few of our favorites to make your life just a little bit easier.
Why wait until you’re seated to charge your phone? With this solar power bank, you can give your devices some juice on your walk to the train or on your bike ride home. Leave it in the sun while you’re working and you’ll never have to regret forgetting to charge your battery again.
It’s hard to deny that K-Cups are the easiest and fastest way to get your caffeine fix. With both a standard drip option and a Keurig attachment, this coffee maker will appeal to everyone. Finally, the divide between coffee snobs and Keurig lovers can begin to be healed.
For those who don’t have time to make an elaborate meal after work, but can throw some ingredients into a pot, pressure cookers are a lifesaver. This one from Ninja is practically magical, with crisping and air frying settings that augment its standard function.
