Sophie Weiner

Culture

12 No-Brainer Products That Will Make Your Life Easier

These home tech products relieve stress in ways you'd never anticipate.

When we get busy and tired, it’s the little annoyances that can put us over the edge. Whether it's the cable you can’t quite reach under your bed or the pair of tangled headphones in your pocket, these things can feel like the last straw when you’ve hit the eleventh hour. And even when you’re sailing on good vibes, we all know that nothing kills a high like a fussy electronic.

Luckily, we've discovered a handful of gadgets that can help relieve stress in ways you'd never anticipate — allowing you to make the most of your limited energy and focus. Here are a few of our favorites to make your life just a little bit easier.

Waterproof 18000 Mah Solar Power Bank
Walmart

Why wait until you’re seated to charge your phone? With this solar power bank, you can give your devices some juice on your walk to the train or on your bike ride home. Leave it in the sun while you’re working and you’ll never have to regret forgetting to charge your battery again.

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender
Walmart

Up your cooking game with this incredible blender from InstantPot. It has hot settings which allow you to cook and blend simultaneously, which means tackling that delicious potato leek soup recipe just got that much easier.

Mack's Pillow Soft Silicone Earplugs
Walmart

Uninterrupted sleep is crucial, so don’t let noise get in the way. These earplugs make sure you make the most of your downtime, even if you live on a busy street.

Cable Matters Snagless Cat6 Ethernet Cable
Walmart

Never run out of cable again with this extra-long 30-foot ethernet cable. It’s perfect for a gaming PC that’s far from your router or for bringing your high-speed WiFi out onto the balcony.

Spigen Apple iPhone XS / iPhone X Case
Walmart

This sleek, compact phone case will protect you from those trips and unexpected slips that can ruin your day (and half your paycheck). It’ll keep your phone secure and looking cool at the same time.

Google Home Mini 2-Pack
Walmart

Never forget your grocery list or lose track of that brilliant 3 a.m. thought again with this mini-version of the popular Google Home. With two of these powerful machines, you’ll always be within range of information and reminders.

Belkin Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring
Walmart

Heading out of town? Don't stress about whether you remembered to unplug your toaster oven with these WiFi-enabled smart plugs. Since this outlet can be controlled remotely, you'll save energy (and your sanity) daily.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones
Walmart

Look stylish on your jog without worrying about getting your headphones caught on a fence post (we’ve all been there). These bluetooth headphones deliver great sound and guarantee fewer tangles.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker
Walmart

It’s hard to deny that K-Cups are the easiest and fastest way to get your caffeine fix. With both a standard drip option and a Keurig attachment, this coffee maker will appeal to everyone. Finally, the divide between coffee snobs and Keurig lovers can begin to be healed.

Ninja® 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker
Walmart

For those who don’t have time to make an elaborate meal after work, but can throw some ingredients into a pot, pressure cookers are a lifesaver. This one from Ninja is practically magical, with crisping and air frying settings that augment its standard function.

Shark ION™ P50 Cord-Free Vacuum
Walmart

This is a powerful, compact cordless stick vacuum that will make you want to throw your old model out the window. Shark gets the job done quickly and without fuss.

Waterpik Ultra Countertop Water Flosser
Walmart

Your dentist will be singing your praises when you tell them you’ve brought home this easy to use Waterpik. Blast away at those crevices and check “floss” off your shopping list forever.

Inverse may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.

Related Tags
Share: