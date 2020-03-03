When we get busy and tired, it’s the little annoyances that can put us over the edge. Whether it's the cable you can’t quite reach under your bed or the pair of tangled headphones in your pocket, these things can feel like the last straw when you’ve hit the eleventh hour. And even when you’re sailing on good vibes, we all know that nothing kills a high like a fussy electronic.

Luckily, we've discovered a handful of gadgets that can help relieve stress in ways you'd never anticipate — allowing you to make the most of your limited energy and focus. Here are a few of our favorites to make your life just a little bit easier.

Inverse may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.