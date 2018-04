When James Grant and Thomas Hezlett stepped off their London flight into the United States last summer, they had three things: a vague plan to make it from Seattle to Miami in five months, a backpack full of basics to get them through the cold nights, and $350 in bitcoin.

“We were royally screwed,” Thomas, a 25-year-old consultant for technology firm Agilysis, tells Inverse.

James, having arrived in Vancouver on July 1 just in time for Canada Day (a holiday dearly held onto by Canadians) and met Thomas in Seattle three weeks later. From there, the plan was simple: they would buy a car on Craigslist, drive to California, and make their way to the East Coast in time for their flight on December 13. If offered the opportunity, they would spend a cryptocurrency that its most zealous proponents claim would smash big banks, decentralize global power, and free an individual from the clutches of Wall Street.

During their trip, James and Thomas ended up spending a grand total of 0 bitcoins. This is the story of how, despite a surging price and swarm of new buyers, bitcoin failed to make a dent in the lives of people outside of the techno-bubble.

Full disclosure: James and Thomas are friends of mine, and I lived with them for three years.

James (left) and Thomas.

It would be the perfect year for such a trip: Bitcoin finally surpassed the heady days when the Mt. Gox exchange reigned supreme, back when it peaked at $1,149 in November 2013. The exchange’s widely-publicized loss of $450 million worth of bitcoin sent the price crashing to under $400 just five months later. The spike and subsequent drop piqued James’ interest.

“I downloaded an app at that point, so that I could track the price of it,” James, a 25-year-old former business development manager for Contented Brothers, tells Inverse. “Every time I was taking breaks I was looking at the price of it on my phone. It was the beginning of my obsession, I realize now in hindsight.”

While they were curious about these weird new digi-dollars, they didn’t actually buy any for a while. Contemporary exchanges had convoluted authorization schemes, requiring users to hold up identification and take a selfie against a plain background. It wasn’t until 2017, as bitcoin began to soar, that they finally decided to buy. When the pair started planning their trip to the U.S., Thomas started thinking about how bitcoin could change their trip.

“I had also just seen an article about an Australian bar that accepted bitcoin,” Thomas says. “So I was like, if this random Australian pub in the outback accepted bitcoin, just imagine what America’s like.”