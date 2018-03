For almost half a century, American college basketball fans have spent innumerable hours poring over their NCAA March Madness brackets in an attempt to win cash and bragging rights over their co-workers. The tradition is tightly woven into the fabric of American culture, but its threads are tangled. For all their cultural significance, the official inventors of the March Madness office pool have never been honored for their contribution. What’s even stranger is that the people who probably did invent it haven’t bothered to fight for the title.

Over the years, only two parties have stepped forth as inventors of the college basketball pool.

The first is the community at Jody’s Club Forest, a homely Staten Island Irish bar founded by Jody Haggerty, which is often cited as the first to set up a pool in 1977. It has since become notorious for running one of the largest and most lucrative pools in the United States, boasting 160,000 entries and a payout of $1.5 million in 2006.

As NCAA games glowed from rows of overhead TVs the Friday before Selection Sunday, Terence Haggerty, Jody’s son, leaned over the tavern’s wood-paneled bar and explained to Inverse that his father’s tournament pool was just “a neighborhood thing.”

The pool shut down in 2006 after scrutiny from the IRS. But the money was beside the point. It was, as Terence puts it, “just a couple people getting together — let’s do something fun.”