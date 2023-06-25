Shopping
The Best Early Prime Day Deals 2023
by BDG Commerce
Prime Day 2023 is almost here. On July 11 and 12, Prime members will have the chance to snag thousands of products at amazing discounts — but as seasoned shoppers know, some of the best deals go on sale before Prime Day officially begins. To help you find the can’t-miss discounts, our team of editors has scoured Amazon for all the best deals already live on the site.
50% off this absorbent bath mat set
These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and while the deal lasts, you can get two bath mats indifferent sizes for a deep discount. The duo is available in 14 colors.
63% off this cleaning kit for your AirPods
When AirPods and other wireless earbuds are resting in your ears all day and getting tossed around a tote bag, dirt and germs collect quickly. That's why this cleaner kit is so genius. A pen-shaped tip covered in microfiber reaches the crevices of the tiny earbud holes to collect dust. The other end of the pen is a lightweight brush that can be used to clean the charging case. Additionally, small rubber pads remove earwax, and alcohol wipes provide further sanitization. The kit comes contained in a felt envelope for easy carrying.
52% off this electric milk frother
Become an at-home barista with this electric milk frother, which will help you create fantastic lattes and matcha. It has an ergonomic handle for an easy grip, as well as a one-touch button that makes it simple to figure out. Some customers have also used it to beat eggs and blend ingredients. All you'll need to get started are two AA batteries.
50% off this anti-fatigue kitchen mat
This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help your circulation while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your own kitchen.
49% off Bluetooth wireless earbuds
These TOZO wireless earbuds are, simply put, a steal considering the quality they offer for the super-affordable price. Ergonomically designed, these earbuds are incredibly lightweight. Reviewers note how well they fit their ears, with one writing they "fit in my small ears comfortably" and another adding that they offer "a comfortable and secure fit that doesn't protrude from your ears". With an easy-to-navigate touch control system, these earbuds that sync via Bluetooth have bass-rich speakers and offer 22 hours of playtime with a full charge.
21% off these mosquito-repelling stickers
These DEET-free, citronella-based mosquito repellent stickers are a great way to keep the bugs away without having to deal with any sticky sprays. The 78 stickers included in the pack can be adhered to clothing, patio furniture, strollers, and more. Amazon reviewers say the little stickers are "easy to use" and "effective." Score them now before the deal ends.
31% off these eco-friendly reusable straws
Brighten up all of your drinks with this colorful set of silicone straws. Using silicone is an eco-friendly choice, and it couldn't be easier to throw these in your purse or backpack while on the go. Great for the office, outdoor picnics, or weekend hikes, these reusable straws will help make sure you're hydrated wherever you are. Each set comes with 12 straws and two brushes to clean them.
33% off this genius dryer vent cleaner
With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, but it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot-long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard-to-reach areas."
36% off this surge protector for your outlets
This surge protector and outlet extender can add so many extra outlets to your standard plug. It has five AC outlets, three USB ports, and one USB-C port, and also functions as a surge protector for your devices. Plus, this popular pick has racked up an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after more than 10,000 reviews.
25% off this set of smart plugs
These smart plugs will let you flawlessly control your home electronics by voice command through your Alexa, Echo, or Google Home device. Using the app, you can even control your lights while you're not at home, which is convenient during vacations and weekends off. Setup is pretty straightforward, even if you're not too tech-savvy, which is one of the many reasons why these plugs have over 66,000 five-star reviews.
33% off this 2-in-1 cordless vacuum
This cordless vacuum works as both an upright stick vacuum, as well as a handheld vacuum, covering areas both big and small. It has six LED lights in front to help you locate dust and crumbs under couches, chairs, and beds. With its 180-degree rotation, handling the vacuum is a breeze. It's also light enough to easily move up and down the stairs.
54% off this robot vacuum with great suction
With five times more suction power than prior models, the RoboVac G20 would make an excellent addition to your home. Since it's a fairly quiet vacuum, it can work in the background while you go about your day. This vacuum can navigate your home and easily reach areas that a standard vacuum can't, like under your bed and sofa. It can also be controlled with an app, making the cleanup process even more effortless.
38% off these best-selling resistance bands
Add some variation and a boosted challenge to your workouts by incorporating these bestselling exercise resistance bands. Each band has a different level of resistance ranging from extra light to extra heavy. This pack of five is available in three color assortments and comes with a carrying bag.
35% off this adjustable umbrella with UPF sun protection
You'll love how portable, lightweight, and easy to set up this shade umbrella from Sport-Brella is. It clamps right onto your beach chair or stroller and is fully adjustable so you'll have shade from every angle. According to reviewers, this umbrella does exactly what it's designed to do, providing UPF 50+ protection from the sun.
32% off these airtight food storage containers
This set of seven plastic containers makes a kitchen counter or pantry look so put-together. With an assortment of sizes for pasta, snacks, sugar, and other dry goods, these containers are made from BPA-free plastic and come with airtight storage lids. A useful bonus: You’ll get 24 reusable labels so you can keep track of each food item’s freshness.
43% off these waffle-weave dish towels
These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hanging hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
57% off this cool mist humidifier
If you're dealing with dry air, this 1-gallon cool mist humidifier is just what you need to make your space more comfortable. It can cover up to 430 square feet and run continuously for up to 50 hours. There's even a timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Choose from black or white units.
35% off this air purifier for large rooms
This air purifier is great for rooms large and small alike; it can cleanse the air in a room up to 1,077 square feet in half an hour and works in smaller rooms in as little as 12 minutes. The medical-grade HEPA filters work to filter out over 99% of room pollutants including smoke, dust, dander, and other allergens. Unlike other air purifiers, this one has a handy light on top that lets you know your space's air quality in real-time, a handy feature that helped this purifier gain a 4.6-star average rating on Amazon.
46% off these luxe satin pillowcases
Pillowcases can make all the difference when it comes to a good night of sleep. These satin pillowcases feel as smooth as silk and have an envelope closure to help make sure they stay on all night long. They don't wrinkle easily, and can even help pamper your skin and hair. You can buy them in 37 beautiful colors and five sizes, including a case that'll fit your favorite body pillow.
33% off this cordless water flosser
Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly-rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.
38% off this dish drying rack that rolls up
This dish-drying rack is perfect for kitchens short on space. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, it rests over your sink compartment and can be folded up when not in use. The stainless steel blends in with most sinks, and it’ll save so much counter space that’s precious in smaller kitchens. Choose from various sizes to accommodate your sink.
19% off this best-selling garment steamer
Whether you’re traveling or just don’t want to break out the iron, remove wrinkles from your clothes with minimal effort using this handheld steamer. With a 9-foot power cord and its lightweight, portable shape, this steamer is easy to tote around or pack in a carry-on. You can use it on most fabrics, including silk and linen, and it holds enough water for up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming.
26% off this heavy-duty shower curtain liner
A shower curtain liner is one of those bathroom essentials that feels mundane — but when it gets all mildewy and water-stained, it quickly becomes a bummer to see while showering. To help prevent that, this liner is constructed with extra-thick PEVA plastic that's resistant to soap scum. It comes in three colors — clear, frosted, and white — and two different thicknesses depending on your needs.
33% off this 24-pack of Korean face masks
If you want to incorporate more sheet masks into your daily routine, this set of 24 from DERMAL is a great place to start. These popular masks have over 16,000 five-star reviews, with plenty of customers saying their face feels much softer after use. These are infused with vitamin E and collagen, making them a great way to add a little extra self-care to your day.
36% off these game-changing foot peel masks
This foot peel mask is one of the most popular on Amazon, with 24,000+ ratings and counting. By simply wearing the plastic "socks" for an hour, you'll get a deep exfoliating peel that leaves skin smooth, soft, and hydrated. Fans love how effective and easy to use this kit is, with one raving, "This product is a holy grail."
50% off these high-quality makeup brushes
Whether you're looking to build your makeup brush collection from scratch or just add some quality pieces, this is a great time to stock up on an 11-piece set that's won over 12,000 fans. Each set includes a wide variety of brushes with soft, dense bristles and attractive bamboo handles. Plus, you also get a makeup sponge for blending.
71% off this professional hair dryer
This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.
51% off these waterproof slides with drainage holes
These waterproof sandals have two adjustable buckles on top to ensure the best fit. They're a great choice to wear poolside since they have small "drainage holes" in the soles to help any trapped water escape. That feature doesn't take away from the overall design and comfort level of these sandals, which come in 17 fun patterns and colors. Since they have a 1.57-inch heel, they can also subtly add a bit of height to your overall look.
50% off this shampoo & conditioner set for dry or damaged hair
This shampoo and conditioner set with over 43,000 five-star reviews is made with 100% vegan botanical ingredients like raw Himalayan apple cider vinegar, nettle leaf extract, and oils like almond, coconut, and avocado. The nourishing formulas are free of parabens and sulfates.
65% off this collagen-infused Himalayan foot & body scrub
This popular scrub is made with Himalayan salt and infused with collagen to help exfoliate dead skin cells and showcase your natural glow. Great for your face, body, and even feet, it's ideal for all skin types. A little goes a long way, and the formula will leave your skin feeling soft and rejuvenated.
50% off this Amazon Fire HD tablet
If you don't have an Amazon Fire tablet yet, now is your chance to grab one at an affordable price. The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet offers a two-hour battery life, 1080p resolution, and 32 to 64 gigabytes of internal storage. Download all your go-to apps, including Netflix, TikTok, and Zoom. Enable Alexa to do all of this and more hands-free.
29% off this bedsheet set with 190,000+ 5-star reviews
Freshen up your bedroom with this set of non-pilling polyester microfiber sheets, which you can buy in sizes spanning from twin to split king. These sheets are soft, breathable, and a great way to ensure you get a good night's sleep. Since they're both shrink and wrinkle-resistant, they're also easy to wash. You can buy them in over 40 eye-catching patterns and colors.
40% off this handheld fan that lasts 21 hours per charge
Stay cool with this handy USB-C rechargeable fan that also serves as a backup flashlight and power bank. Each charge lasts for 21 hours, meaning that it's great to bring with you on commutes or long weekends outdoors. It also folds out to become a table fan if you need some extra air circulation in your office. Since it's pocket-sized, you can easily throw it in your bag or keep it in your car until you need it.
40% off this lightweight neck fan with 3 speeds
This portable neck fan is a great accessory to bring with you on vacation. Made to fit around your neck, this fan has three speeds and runs up to 16 hours, depending on which mode you use. With 78 air outlets, it'll feel like you constantly have a cool breeze following you. It has just one button, making it easy to use, and can recharge using its USB-C interface.
48% off these storage bags that can each hold 1 comforter or 25 pieces of clothing
These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.
47% off these electric salt & pepper grinders with 3 settings
Season your food with a single hand with these modern salt and pepper grinders. They have a clever gravity design that dispenses your seasoning as soon as the grinders are turned upside down. They have an adjustable coarseness to three different levels and a handy, futuristic-looking blue light on top so you can easily see how much salt and pepper you're dispensing.
28% off these vacuum storage bags with over 40,000 5-star reviews
Save space in your suitcase or storage bins by storing out-of-season clothing and extra linens in these vacuum compression storage bags from Amazon Basics. These bags have over 44,000 five-star reviews for their ability to reduce the volume of your belongings by up to 80%. They can be used with a vacuum cleaner for efficient, at-home use, but a hand pump is also included so you can use them while traveling.
31% off these silicone baking mats with a 4.7-star overall rating
These silicone baking mats are a best-seller on Amazon, with nearly 100,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Why do people love these so much? They eliminate the need for single-use products like parchment paper or aluminum foil while also providing a non-stick, grease-free surface for roasting veggies and baking cookies. They're oven-safe up to 480 degrees, so they can be used for a wide variety of recipes.
38% off this whisper-quiet HEPA air purifier
This air purifier has a high-grade H13 HEPA filter that absorbs and reduces the allergens and contaminants that can affect your home's air quality. From pet dander to funky smells, this purifier covers large areas — up to 1,640 square feet — to keep your air fresh. It maintains a low noise level at under 15 decibels, and you can even add a few drops of essential oil to the aroma pad on the top to infuse the room with a pleasant smell. Choose from three fan speeds, or opt for auto mode and allow the purifier's sensor to determine what levels are needed.
33% off this pair of corner shower caddies that can hold up to 40 pounds each
Make your shower look more polished with this corner shower caddy. The rustproof caddy adds two tiers of storage, plus room for a bar of soap and 12 (!) hooks for loofahs, facial massagers, and more. And best of all, no drilling is required — the L-shaped stainless steel shelves stick to shower wall corners using super-strong adhesive. Once they're up, they'll be able to hold up to 40 pounds.
