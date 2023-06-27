Get ready for the biggest sale of the summer. On July 11th and 12th, Amazon Prime Day will take place for two days. If this year’s sale resembles any previous year's, prepare for jaw-dropping deals on smart home gadgets, fashion staples, and the best in tech. With discounts as high as 80% off, there are incredible sales to be had if you keep your eyes out. But you don’t have to wait till July to score some good deals — Amazon’s already started slashing prices on wildly popular products across every category, and our editors are scouring the site to surface the best and deepest discounts live now.

50% off this anti-fatigue mat for your kitchen or stand-up desk setup Amazon WISELIFE Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat - $9.99 $19.99 See On Amazon This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help your circulation while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.

54% off this eufy by Anker RoboVac Amazon eufy by Anker RoboVac G20 - $119.99 $259.99 See On Amazon With five times more suction power than prior models, the RoboVac G20 would make an excellent addition to your home. Since it's a fairly quiet vacuum, it can work in the background while you go about your day. This vacuum can navigate your home and easily reach areas that a standard vacuum can't, like under your bed and sofa. It can also be controlled with an app, making the cleanup process even more effortless.

63% off this cleaning kit for your earbuds Amazon AKIKI Cleaner Kit for AirPods - $6.36 $16.99 See On Amazon When AirPods and other wireless earbuds are resting in your ears all day and getting tossed around a tote bag, dirt and germs collect quickly. That's why this cleaner kit is so genius. A pen-shaped tip covered in microfiber reaches the crevices of the tiny earbud holes to collect dust. The other end of the pen is a lightweight brush that can be used to clean the charging case. Additionally, small rubber pads remove earwax, and alcohol wipes provide further sanitization. The kit comes contained in a felt envelope for easy carrying.

50% off this set of plush, quick-drying bath mats Amazon BELADOR Bath Mat Set (2-Piece) - $24.99 $49.99 See on Amazon These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.

51% off some comfy adjustable slides Amazon Weweya Sandals With Double Buckle Adjustable Slides - $19.54 $39.99 See On Amazon These waterproof sandals have two adjustable buckles on top to ensure the best fit. They're a great choice to wear poolside since they have small "drainage holes" in the soles to help any trapped water escape. That feature doesn't take away from the overall design and comfort level of these sandals, which come in 17 fun patterns and colors. Since they have a 1.57-inch heel, they can also subtly add a bit of height to your overall look.

50% off this cult-favorite shampoo & conditioner set Amazon WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Conditioner Set - $15.30 $30.64 See On Amazon This shampoo and conditioner set with over 43,000 five-star reviews is made with 100% vegan botanical ingredients like raw Himalayan apple cider vinegar, nettle leaf extract, and oils like almond, coconut, and avocado. The nourishing formulas are free of parabens and sulfates.

57% off this cool mist humidifier that can cover 430 square feet Amazon WELOV Cool Mist Humidifier - $29.99 $69.99 See On Amazon If you're dealing with dry air, this one-gallon cool mist humidifier is just what you need to make your space more comfortable. It can cover up to 430 square feet and run continuously for up to 50 hours. There's even a timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Choose from black or white units.

52% off this electric milk frother for cafe-quality drinks at home Amazon COKUNST Electric Milk Frother - $7.69 $15.99 See On Amazon Become an at-home barista with this electric milk frother, which will help you create fantastic lattes and matcha. It has an ergonomic handle for an easy grip, as well as a one-touch button that makes it simple to figure out. Some customers have also used it to beat eggs and blend ingredients. All you'll need to get started are two AA batteries.

48% off these foldable storage bags Amazon Fab Totes Foldable Blanket Storage Bags (6-Pack) - $21.66 $41.99 See On Amazon These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.

47% off these automatic salt & pepper grinders Amazon XinXu Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set - $22.99 $42.99 See On Amazon Season your food with a single hand with these modern salt and pepper grinders. They have a clever gravity design that dispenses your seasoning as soon as the grinders are turned upside down. They have an adjustable coarseness to three different levels and a handy, futuristic-looking blue light on top so you can easily see how much salt and pepper you're dispensing.

50% off the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021 Release) - $74.99 $149.99 See On Amazon If you don't have an Amazon Fire tablet yet, now is your chance to grab one at an affordable price. The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet offers a two-hour battery life, 1080p resolution, and 32 to 64 gigabytes of internal storage. Download all your go-to apps, including Netflix, TikTok, and Zoom. Enable Alexa to do all of this and more hands-free.

65% off a Himalayan salt foot & body scrub Amazon M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Foot and Body Scrub - $17.50 $49.99 See On Amazon This popular scrub is made with Himalayan salt and infused with collagen to help exfoliate dead skin cells and showcase your natural glow. Great for your face, body, and even feet, it's ideal for all skin types. A little goes a long way, and the formula will leave your skin feeling soft and rejuvenated.

49% off these TOZO wireless earbuds Amazon TOZO A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds - $15.29 $29.99 See On Amazon These TOZO wireless earbuds are, simply put, a steal considering the quality they offer for the super-affordable price. Ergonomically designed, these earbuds are incredibly lightweight. Reviewers note how well they fit their ears, with one writing they "fit in my small ears comfortably" and another adding that they offer "a comfortable and secure fit that doesn't protrude from your ears". With an easy-to-navigate touch control system, these earbuds that sync via Bluetooth have bass-rich speakers and offer 22 hours of playtime with a full charge.

71% off an ionic hair dryer Amazon Slopehill Professional Ionic Hair Dryer - $19.95 $69.99 See On Amazon This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.

46% off this best-selling 2-pack of satin pillowcases Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) - $6.29 $12 See On Amazon Pillowcases can make all the difference when it comes to a good night of sleep. These satin pillowcases feel as smooth as silk and have an envelope closure to help make sure they stay on all night long. They don't wrinkle easily, and can even help pamper your skin and hair. You can buy them in 37 gorgeous colors and five sizes, including a case that'll fit your favorite body pillow.

50% off some best-selling makeup brushes Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set (11 Pieces) - $9.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Whether you're looking to build your makeup brush collection from scratch or just add some quality pieces, this is a great time to stock up on an 11-piece set that's won over 12,000 fans. Each set includes a wide variety of brushes with soft, dense bristles and attractive bamboo handles. Plus, you also get a makeup sponge for blending.