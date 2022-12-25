These easy, under-$30 upgrades make a surprisingly huge difference around your home

Your home is your castle, and even the most beloved castles need a facelift from time to time. If you’re dreaming of remodeling your home but don’t want to spend a ton of money, you’re not alone. In fact, there are plenty of ways you can improve your home without breaking the bank. Breathe some new life into your space with these easy, under-$30 upgrades that make a surprisingly huge difference around your house.

With solutions as simple as treating yourself to an elegant new duvet cover that brightens up a bedroom to installing a smart doorbell that makes you feel like a tech wizard, this list has you covered.

01 These tapered candles for a more chic dining table Melt Candle Company Taper Candles (10-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These sleek, vegan candles are made of high-quality, premium, no-drip wax, with cotton core wicks that ensure a clean burn and smoke-free flame. Available in multiple colors, they have an eight-hour burn time and are a perfect fit for most standard candlesticks.

02 This set of oven mitts and pot holders for a coordinated kitchen HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts and Pot Holders Amazon $15 See On Amazon Help protect your hands from burns in the kitchen with these colorful oven mitts and pot holders. A silicone exterior gives a nonslip grip and makes them waterproof and easy to clean, and a soft quilted cotton lining keeps your hands comfy while handling scalding pots and pans. They’re the perfect kitchen accessory — and are machine-washable and available in different colors, to boot.

03 A stylish bed skirt to hide clutter & prevent dust bunnies Italian Luxury Adjustable Pleated Bed Skirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Add style to your bedroom and fully use under-bed storage space with this sleek, fade-resistant bed skirt. With pleated corners and an easy wrap-around design, it’s made of double-brushed microfiber and available in all sizes. It has a 15-inch drop and comes in timeless, classic color options. Use it to help protect against dust accumulation, but also as a simple way to elevate a bedroom.

04 These nonslip velvet hangers for maximizing closet space ZOBER Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Unify and maximize your closet space with these ultra-thin velvet-lined clothes hangers. Capable of withstanding up to 10 pounds, with soft-cut notches for delicate straps and a convenient 360-degree swivel hook, they can hang everything from coats to lingerie.

05 A pair of modern floating shelves for displaying your decor Greenco Floating Shelves (2-Pieces) Amazon $26 See On Amazon These sleek and stylish floating shelves come in four different colors and have a handy ledge to help prevent items from falling off. With pre-drilled holes so they’re easy to install, these lightweight but sturdy shelves are great for holding everything from spices in the kitchen to toiletries in the bathroom to CDs or artwork in the bedroom.

06 This plush cashmere throw blanket that makes any room cozy Genteele Sherpa Throw Blanket Amazon $17 See On Amazon Instantly add beautiful and functional decor to any room with this reversible blanket. Microfiber cashmere on one side and faux sheepskin on the other means you’ll be snug and cozy no matter which side you snuggle. Supersoft and lightweight, it’s fade-resistant, machine washable, and comes in a wide range of colors and sizes.

07 A moon mirror for adding a celestial vibe to any space Lunar Sol Crescent Moon Wall Decor Amazon $15 See On Amazon This cute crescent moon mirror wall art brings a touch of the night sky into your home. Made of shatterproof acrylic, it’s lightweight and durable and hangs easily on the wall with the included adhesive strips. Available in silver, gold, and rose gold, there’s an option to fit any whimsical aesthetic perfectly.

08 These glass oil & vinegar dispensers that bring elegance to your countertop FineDine Superior Olive Oil Dispenser Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon Control your pour, ensuring smooth flow every time with these beautiful glass oil and vinegar dispensers. Marked with measurements for convenience and accuracy, they have a gorgeous slim design that makes them excellent for daily use. They have airtight, leak-proof caps and come with four pouring spouts, a stainless steel funnel, and chalkboard labels for identification.

09 This stainless steel utensil caddy for decluttering your drawers FineDine Extra-Large Kitchen Utensil Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Make space in your overcrowded kitchen drawers with this stainless steel utensil holder. It rotates 360 degrees on a foam base that sits firmly on your countertop without slipping or sliding and comes in multiple colors to match your decor. With a removable divider that makes it easy to clean, its matte surface is both elegant and fingerprint-proof.

10 A brushed steel plastic bag dispenser for storing grocery bags Greenco Plastic Bag Saver Amazon $13 See On Amazon Doing your part to help save the environment has never been more convenient with this stainless steel plastic bag dispenser. All the necessary hardware is included to install it easily on the wall or inside a kitchen cabinet, and its extra-wide openings make filling it and reusing your plastic grocery bags easy-peasy.

11 These liners for protecting your wire shelves from scuffs & scratches Sterling Shelf Liners Wire Shelf Liner (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Upgrade your pantry or garage in an instant with these heavy-duty shelf liners. Pre-cut edges form a seamless fit with standard wire shelves, making a smooth surface and preventing anything from falling through the gaps. Waterproof and durable, they help to avoid accidental leakage and are easy to clean.

12 This beautiful marble rolling pin to add class to your countertop Greenco Hand Crafted Marble Rolling Pin Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made of 100% hand-crafted marble, this beautiful rolling pin is as functional as it is stylish. The heavy weight of the marble makes it easy to roll out dough without exerting yourself and provides a smooth surface that remains cool, so the dough doesn’t warm up and stick to it. It even comes with a sleek wooden resting base.

13 These absorbent cloths to replace paper towels Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Wipe up messy spills or drips from any surface with these incredibly absorbent Swedish dishcloths. Reusable, fast-drying, and odor-resistant, they can absorb up to 20 times their weight in liquid. They come in a pack of 10 and are available in multiple colors to complement any kitchen decor.

14 This reusable mop system for cleaning all floor types Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System Amazon $27 See On Amazon With an adjustable telescoping handle and a 360-degree rotating swivel head, this microfiber mop floor cleaning system is excellent for reaching hard-to-reach areas. Suitable as a wet or dry mop, it comes with two reusable scrubbing mop heads and two reusable microfiber heads that can be used on all different types of flooring to pick up dirt, dust, pet hair, and debris.

15 A lazy Susan for organizing your kitchen shelves Estilo Stainless Steel 2-Tier Lazy Susan Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you use it to hold spices in the kitchen, as a fruit-holding centerpiece on your table, or for decluttering cleaning products in your under-sink storage, this two-tier lazy Susan spice rack will get the job done. With a nonslip base and a raised rim that prevents items from falling off, it’s the perfect way to keep things organized and within easy reach.

16 These durable bowls that stack to save space in your kitchen FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made of durable and lightweight food-grade stainless steel, this set of mixing bowls is odor-resistant and freezer and dishwasher-safe. Comfortably nesting inside each other to save space, they come in six different sizes, so whether you’re prepping, mixing, tossing, or stirring, there is a bowl for every task.

17 A set of shatterproof wine glasses for outdoor events FineDine Unbreakable Wine Glasses (Set of 4) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Shatterproof and dent-resistant, these unbreakable wine glasses are great for outdoor parties. The stainless steel is not only durable but also keeps your drinks cool for longer. There is a beautiful variety of colors to choose from, and the sleek bulb shape of the glass is comfortable in the hand, allowing the wine to breathe.

18 This dual-blade chopper for making attractive & delicious salads Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not one but two blades work to get the job done quickly on this nifty and ergonomic salad chopper. Dishwasher-safe, it’s made of stainless steel so that it won’t rust or corrode. It also comes with a protective sheath so it can be stored safely. While it is great for salads and vegetables, this chopper is multi-use, making it excellent for nuts and chocolate as well.

19 A descaling solution to help extend the life of your coffee maker K&J Coffee Brewer Descaler (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Improve the taste of your morning cup of joe with this natural and odorless descaling solution. Tough on grime but easy on machine parts, it’s twice as effective as other leading brands and five times as effective as vinegar at removing buildup from mineral deposits that contribute to an unwanted metallic taste in your coffee maker.

20 This perfectly sized cutting board for effortless chopping Thirteen Chefs Large Cutting Board Amazon $30 See On Amazon Small enough to store easily or bring on a picnic, this cutting board is still large enough to accommodate all your slicing and dicing needs. This cutting board is BPA-free, long-lasting, dishwasher-safe, and conveniently color-coded, with over 10,000 five-star ratings.

21 An airtight canister to keep coffee beans fresh Coffee Gator Coffee Canister Amazon $24 See On Amazon Sleek and airtight, this 44-ounce stainless steel coffee canister is durable and functional while still stylish and modern enough to look good on your shelf. A BPA-free rubber seal locks in flavor while locking out light and moisture, and a built-in date tracker makes it easy to keep track of freshness.

22 This all-inclusive mixology set for bringing the bar to your own home Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit (13-Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether you’re a professional or just a beginner, this 13-piece bar kit includes everything you need to seriously upgrade your mixology game. A beautiful bamboo stand holds a Boston shaker, ice tongs, bottle opener, mixing spoon, strainer, muddler, jigger, pourers, stoppers, and even recipe cards —all you have to add is the booze.

23 These oven-safe glass containers for convenient meal preparation FineDine Glass Meal-Prep Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made from borosilicate glass that won’t absorb smells or stains, these versatile meal prep containers can tolerate rapid temperature changes, meaning it’s safe to transfer them from the freezer to the oven and back again without fear of cracking or warping. With an excellent stackable design, they each have a 32-ounce capacity and BPA-free lids that won’t leak and keep food fresh.

24 A collapsible popcorn popper for making a tasty snack HOTPOP Original Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $16 See On Amazon This colorful popcorn popper is made of non-breakable food-safe silicone that distributes heat safely and is easy to clean and store, collapsing to a mere 2.2 inches in height. Heat resistant so you won’t burn your hands, it’s available in over a dozen fun colors and can make and hold up to 15 cups of crisp and tasty popcorn at a time.

25 A sleek honey dispenser for no-drip pours Hunnibi Acrylic Honey Dispenser Amazon $16 See On Amazon No more messy, sticky honey leaking down the side of the bottle with this beautiful acrylic honeycomb-shaped honey dispenser. Using a gravity-fed system, it is airtight, keeping it fresh and ensuring your honey is always ready to pour. It can hold up to 8 ounces of honey, syrup, or any other liquid you’d like.

27 A bamboo organizer for decluttering your drawers Signature Living Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Solid dividers and deep compartments make this expandable drawer organizer a stylish storage solution for cluttered drawers. Made of high-quality bamboo, it’s water-resistant for easy cleaning and can be expanded from three to five compartments, providing all the extra space you need.

28 These handles for improving the look & functionality of your cabinets Ravinte Cabinet Pulls (30-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Upgrade your cabinets in a flash with these functional and stylish cabinet pulls. This modern and elegant hardware is made of stainless steel and available in classy black, brass, or nickel finishes; they are a quick and easy update that transforms the feel of your space.

29 This decorative garage hardware for immediately increasing curb appeal AntiqueSmith Magnetic Decorative Garage Hardware (6-Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Give your garage an instant boost of class with this decorative hardware kit. Comprised of four fake hinges and two faux handles in a sophisticated rust iron finish, its magnetic design makes it incredibly easy to install and remove and safe for all weather.

30 A smart doorbell for alerting you of visitors SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a three-year battery life and no need for wifi, this smart doorbell only requires an electric outlet for easy installation. The receiver has over 50 chimes from which to choose, with adjustable volume and a range of up to 1000 feet, making it great for large homes, apartments, and warehouses. Choose from multiple colors.

31 This indoor thermometer for measuring humidity Antonki Indoor Humidity Meter (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Make like Goldilocks and get the temperature (and humidity) just right with this indoor humidity meter. Available in five different colors, it comes in a pack of two and calibrates in a matter of minutes. It has an accuracy of ±2℉, with a large clear display that makes it great for greenhouses, wine cellars, terrariums, or anywhere else you need to know the exact temperature and humidity.

32 A nine-in-one outlet expander that doubles as a night light Mifaso Outlet Extender with Shelf, Light & 3 USB Ports Amazon $14 See On Amazon Containing five AC outlets, three USB-A ports, and one USB-C port, this nine-in-one USB wall charger also comes with a night light and a handy shelf to hold your device as it charges. In addition, it has a built-in 1800J surge protector to defend your expensive electronics against overload, lightning strikes, and other electric dangers.

33 These bamboo canisters for storing salts, herbs & spices Estilo Bamboo Kitchen Bowls (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These adorable canisters are made of 100% bamboo, making them attractive, eco-friendly, and easy to clean. Magnetic rotating lids are aesthetically pleasing and create a nice tight seal when closed, making these boxes perfect for things like salt, herbs, and spices or small items like jewelry.

34 These string lights for decorating your patio Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $14 See On Amazon Create a warm, soft glow in any weather with these outdoor decorative string lights. Waterproof and durable, they come in a string of 25 Edison bulbs, each giving off a brightness of 23 Lumens. With two spare bulbs and a fuse for easy replacement, they’re simple to install and add a soothing and festive vibe to any environment.

35 This easy-to-apply putty for repairing holes in your walls Erase-A-Hole Drywall Repair Putty Amazon $12 See On Amazon Feel like a DIY master with this simple-to-use drywall repair putty. Invented by a drywall professional, it requires no tools to use and is excellent for filling ugly or unwanted holes — ensuring you can get that security deposit back.

36 A stackable rack for storing water bottles ClearSpace Water Bottle Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Declutter cabinets and keep your water bottles, travel mugs, and shaker blender bottles neat with this stackable water bottle organizer. It stores beverage containers horizontally in individual compartments for space and visibility and is constructed from thick, BPA-free shatterproof plastic that can hold even the heaviest water bottles. They’re perfect for pantry organization, or you can use them in the fridge to keep drinks chilled.

37 These self-adhesive stoppers for keeping out drafts Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep cool air from escaping during the summer, and prevent icy drafts from getting in during winter with this silicone draft stopper. With over 20,000 five-star ratings, this door seal is effortless to apply; just cut it to size, peel off the backing film, and stick it to your door. Save money and energy in your home by maintaining the ideal temperature year-round — they can even aid in noise reduction.

38 A pack of wooden hangers to upgrade your wardrobe ZOBER Wooden Shirt Hangers with Rubber Grips (20 Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon These beautiful and functional clothes hangers are made from smooth, high-grade lotus wood, lending a traditional sophistication to your closet. Their hooks are made of anti-rust chrome metal that swivels a full 360 degrees, which allows you easy access to your clothes. Available in three different colors, they’re slender, neat, and built to last.

39 This soft and fluffy duvet insert for sprucing up the bedroom Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert Amazon $27 See On Amazon Give your bedroom five-star hotel vibes with this soft microfiber duvet. Its elegant box stitching and piped edges immediately upgrade any bed, or it can be used as a cozy duvet insert if you have a cover you prefer. Machine washable and with convenient corner tabs that keep it in place, over 78,000 five-star ratings can’t be wrong.