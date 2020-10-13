If you've been cooped up in your house for a majority of 2020, then you probably have a growing list of home improvement projects on your phone (understandably). Now that Prime Day has arrived, you can finally start checking things off of that list. The two-day sale event is chock-full of home products that'll revamp your living space — and they're all on sale. If you're a member of Amazon Prime, you can take advantage of the cheap Prime Day day deals that'll make your home way better.

Not a Prime Member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

For starters, Prime Day 2020 is a two-day sale event from Oct. 13 to Oct.14 where thousands — literally, thousands — of Amazon products are offered at major discounts. This, of course, includes various sought-after home deals. Whether you're trying to add some color to your space with a statement rug, storage to your living room with a new TV stand, or more seating to your kitchen with some new bar stools, Amazon has you covered. The best part is that you'll be able to score everything at discounted rates.

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and start shopping around for sale items that'll make your home a space you want to spend tons of time in.

58% off this cult-favorite appliance with 10 functions

The 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra has over 17.6k reviews on Amazon with an overall rating of 4.5 stars for a reason: It's a true multipurpose kitchen workhorse than can do the work of several appliances. With automatic settings for yogurt, rice, bean chili, meat stew, eggs, and more, it goes well beyond the functionality of your standard crockpot or pressure cooker — and it's currently over 50% off.

50% off the Echo Show 5

Now half off, you can pick up this compact Amazon Show 5 for such a steal. Use it to pull up recipes, listen to podcasts, set alarms, manage your smart home, and so much more.

36% off this 43-inch smart TV

This Toshiba smart TV has Fire TV built-in, so you can effortlessly access streaming content from Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. It comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote and offers crisp, 4K Ultra HD picture clarity. Score it now for 36% off while the Prime Day deals last.

Click here to see all Smart TVs (Fire TV Editions) starting at $79.99

43% off these noise-canceling headphones

More than 1,150 Amazon shoppers have given these wireless Bose headphones a 4.5-star rating, and for a limited time only, you can get your hands— and ears— on them for less than $200. Not only does this model feature the brand's proprietary noise-cancellation technology, but they are also compatible with Alexa voice control.

38% off the e-reader you've been waiting for

Available in four new colors, and featuring a new waterproof design and even more storage (plus Audible connectivity), the Kindle Paperwhite is the e-reader you've been waiting for. Add it to your cart during Prime Day to score it on major discount.

42% off this cult-favorite water flosser

The Waterpik water flosser has earned more than 45,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, and it's easy to see why; the device makes keeping up with dental hygiene a breeze, thanks to 10 pressure settings, multiple nozzle tips, and a gum massage mode. The best part — it makes flossing fun.

44% off these Crest Whitestrips with 20,000+ reviews

Crest Whitestrips have earned a 4.5-star rating after more than 20,000 reviews making them a cult-favorite on Amazon. For Prime Day only they are a whopping 44% off, so make sure to grab them before they are sold out! The set comes with enough strips for 20 teeth-whitening treatments, along with two express treatments for last-minute brightening.

62% off a fan-favorite virtual assistant

At 62% off, this is a Prime Day deal you don't want to miss. Use this Alexa-enabled device to do everything from listen to music to control your smart home. With a 4.7-star rating after more than 600,000 Amazon reviews, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a home must-have.

44% off this deep-cleaning shark vacuum

Not only does this Shark Navigator vacuum clean your floors with ease — but it also cleans itself. Designed with a swivel steerer to reach into nooks and crannies and a HEPA filter to catch allergens and dust, it can be used as both an upright vacuum and a handheld.

52% off this professional-grade Vitamix blender

A Vitamix is a kitchen essential for many foodies, and this professional-grade blender is on sale for over 50% off this Prime Day. The Vitamix 5200 features a 64-ounce pitcher, stainless-steel blades, and variable speed control that allows you to create the exact texture you need for everything from nut flours to smoothies and chunky soups.

47% off the Fire HD 10 tablet

Nearly 50% off for Amazon Prime Day, the Fire HD 10 tablet is a deal you're going to want to nab now. It comes with all your favorite apps, from Netflix to Disney+, and features 12 hours of battery life and convenient picture-in-picture viewing.

Click here to see all Fire Tablet deals up to 45% off

20% off this metal rolling cart

This three-shelf utility cart is a great way to add extra storage space to a room or build your own handy bar cart. Made of powder-coated metal with a sleek black finish, it's a great accent for kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and more. It's even garnered hundreds of glowing Amazon reviews, so you can be assured it's high-quality.

46% off of these normally-expensive blade refills

These Gillette Fusion razor blades are 30% off, and since it's a pack of 12, you won't have to restock any time soon. Compatible with all Gillette Fusion shavers, the five-blade razors offer a close shave, while the lubricated strip soothes skin and reduces irritation.

30% off this smart outdoor outlet

Upgrade your outdoor space with this Kasa Outdoor Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet, which offers two sockets, a remote control, and voice-command capabilities via Alexa or Google. This weather-resistant outlet has an IP64 rating and a 300-foot Wi-Fi range for plenty of convenience.

30% off these eco-friendly, reusable sandwich bags

Cut down on your use of single-use plastic with this handy Stasher reusable sandwich bag. Made of 100% silicone that's non-toxic, it's safe to use in the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher, as well as in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

37% off this voice-enabled robotic vacuum

This robot vacuum works on hard floors and carpet, plus it boasts WiFi connectivity and connects to Alexa and Google Assistant. And right now, it's $100 off.

35% off this 32-inch Insignia Fire TV

This hi-def Fire TV edition 32-inch TV from Insignia allows you to stream all your favorite content from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more, with crystal-clear quality and Alexa-enabled remote. Now 35% for Prime Day, this is one tv with a major fan following — it has a 4.6-star rating after more than 14,000 Amazon reviews.

Click here to see all Smart TVs (Fire TV Editions) starting at $79.99

45% off this Bluetooth electric toothbrush

This smart electric toothbrush from Oral-B is Bluetoooth-enabled, so you can get real-time feedback about the quality of your brushing in order to improve your technique. With the backing of more than 4,000 Amazon reviews, this electric toothbrush has five modes to clean your teeth effectively, and even comes with a charging stand and a travel case. Get it for 44% off during Prime Day.

35% off this carpet cleaner designed for pet stains

The 2019 version of the BISSELL Pet Stain Eraser has more than 3,300 Amazon reviews and a 3.9-star rating. That's because it's an amazing tool for spot cleaning upholstery, carpets, and other surfaces that have been stained by your pet — or even just cleaning up an ordinary wine stain.

40% off this security camera with smartphone access

The Arlo security camera syncs with your smartphone, so you can stream footage and keep an eye on things at home, no matter where you are. Cloud storage keeps recorded footage for up to 30 days, and since the camera is battery-operated, you don't have to deal with any complicated wiring.

42% off this leak-proof mug that preserves temperature for hours

This spill-proof insulated travel mug from Contigo can keep your drink hot for 7 hours, or cold for up to 18! That's why more than 4,500 people on Amazon have given it a stellar 4.6-star rating.

30% off this Braun rechargeable shaver

Normally $194, this Braun electric razor is being offered at an incredible discount for Prime Day. It makes shaving your face (or anywhere else you use it) a comfortable, efficient, and hygienic process — and it comes with everything you'd need, including a charging station and travel pouch.

40% off these voice- or app-enabled smart plugs

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, these smart plugs can make any device plugged in way smarter. You can turn on and off electronics with the sound of your voice or via an app to turn your house into a glorified smart home. These plugs come with the backing of 7,000 Amazon reviewers, and can even be bought in a pack of three for more value. They're on sale if you act fast.

30% off a smart scale that syncs to your Fitbit

This smart scale syncs to the Fitbit app so you can track exercise trends, follow stats, set goals, and generally get a complete picture of your health.

30% off this sanitizing steam mop

With a flexible swivel head and a 23-foot power cord, this BISSELL Power Fresh Steam mop is a chemical-free way to tackle 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria as well as dirt and sticky messes. It's safe to use on most sealed hardwood, ceramic, granite, linoleum, and marble floors.

41% off this app-controlled smart bulb

This highly rated LED light bulb is dimmable and can be controlled with your smartphone so you can set up schedules for lights and appliances anytime and from anywhere.

34% off these highly-rated coffee pods

These medium-dark roast coffee pods are compatible with Keurig 1.0 and 2.0 K-cup brewers and boast more than 2,000 reviews.

58% off a wildly popular upright vacuum

This wildly-popular Shark vacuum has won over thousands of Amazon reviewers for a reason: It comes with a wide range of attachments that work well for pet owners, parents, or anyone dealing with messes. During Prime Day, you can get this upright vacuum for 57% off its normal price.

35% off the NSFW version of this card game

If you've ever played the classic version of Exploding Kittens, you know it's legitimately fun for all ages, so it stands to reason that this NSFW adults-only take is even better. It boasts over 4,000 ratings and an overall 4.5-star score, plus it's only $12.99 on Prime Day — so grab a set and be prepared to get hooked.

33% off a light switch you can control with an app

While Prime Day lasts, you can get this smart light switch for 33% off. Not only is it compatible with most smart hubs (including Google Home and Amazon Alexa!), but it can also be controlled via an app, so you can turn the lights on and off in your space from wherever you are. Over 2,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out these switches and the reviews speak for themselves.

48% off the Ring video doorbell with a bonus Echo Show 5

Upgrade your home with this Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 bundle, now on sale during Prime Day. The 1080p video makes it easy to see who's at your door, with the help of your phone, tablet, or desktop computer. You can also opt to get notifications on your phone when someone rings the doorbell. This popular smart bundle has over 8,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.5-star rating overall.

68% off the 3rd generation Echo Dot & smart plug

If you haven't joined the Echo club by now (or simply need another one), now is the time to make the purchase. The third generation Echo Dot, which boasts an average 4.7-star rating from over 500,000 five-star reviews, is compact and discreet, yet has all the key features that make Echo devices so useful. This one even comes with a bonus smart plug for Prime Day.

40% off the Bose speaker that connects via Bluetooth

With nearly 9,000 reviews, this Bose Soundlink Revolve is one of the most popular portable speakers on Amazon. Bluetooth-enabled and outfitted with 360-degree sound, this speaker is a great buy under any circumstances. When it's on sale for 40% off during Prime Day? Run, don't walk.

30% off this deep-tissue massager with 3 different speeds

With nearly 10,000 Amazon reviews and a glowing 4.8-star overall rating, this deep-tissue massage gun delivers targeted relief all over your body. Whether you're dealing with lower back pain or tight muscles from a workout, this massager is a great investment you can get for 30% off during Prime Day.

43% off this waterproof Bluetooth speaker with a clip

This tiny clip-on Bluetooth speaker boasts over 12 thousand reviews and a stellar 4.5-star overall rating. It has an IPX7 waterproof rating and over 10 hours of playback time on a single charge, making this the perfect speaker for your next adventure — and for Prime Day, it's 43% off.

54% off this 5-pack of lightning cables for your iPhone

Need a few extra charging cables around the house? These 10-foot long lightning cables won't keep you stuck next to an outlet while your phone is charging — and you can even save an extra dollar by clicking the coupon checkbox.

25% off this surge protector with 4 built-in USB ports

With 10 outlets and four USB ports, this power strip makes it easy to charge devices when you don't have a power brick handy. And now that it's Prime Day, you can grab it for 25% off.

20% off these 4 silicone baking mats

This set of four professional-grade silicone baking mats will change the way you tackle baking projects. They're made from BPA-free silicone that can stand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and are super easy to clean. Over 5,000 fans have given these a stellar five-star rating.

20% off this customizable white noise machine

Touted as "The Original Sound Machine" this Dohm Classic white noise machine has been a fan favorite for decades, and for good reason. It's sleek, easy to use, and customizable, allowing you to adjust the tone and volume to suit your preferences. With over 3,500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating, this white noise machine is a must for anyone who wants to sleep better at night.

15% off this 299-piece first aid kit with clear pockets

You can keep this compact first aid kit at home or take it with you for on-the-go use. It includes 299 pieces that are on display in two clear pockets so you can see what's inside. It also zippers up to keep things organized.

33% off this gel memory foam mattress topper

Luxe memory foam often comes at a price, which is one reason why snagging a memory foam mattress topper during Prime Day is such a great idea. This supportive topper will make your bed softer and more comfortable. Over 600 reviewers have tried it out, with one saying, it did "wonders for my back." Get it for just $40 while Prime Day lasts.

40% off this 6-quart enameled dutch oven

If you've been wanting to buy a Dutch oven but haven't been willing to shell out a ton of money to buy one, this is the Prime Day deal you've been waiting for. For less than $50, you can get an enameled cast iron Dutch oven with a 6-quart capacity that comes in multiple colors to match any kitchen aesthetic. It's also backed by over 11,500 reviews, with an overall 4.5 star rating.

40% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick for streaming

The easy-to-install Amazon Fire Stick 4K makes it a breeze to watch Netflix, YouTube, and more on your television. It's such a popular pick it has more than 300,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall. Get it during Prime Day for 40% off while supplies last.

51% off this weighted blanket that's 15 pounds

Thousands of reviewers rave about how this weighted blanket helped them relax and get a better night's sleep. Test it out for yourself — and save more than 50% while you're at it — and see why it's earned a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 22,000 ratings.

40% off this foldable drying rack that's easily stored

This laundry drying rack gives you plenty of space to hang-dry clothes that don't go in the dryer, and when you're done using it, the durable steel rack folds up accordion-style for easy storage. With 19,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this is a bargain you'll use again and again.

58% off this smart garage door opener you control via phone app

With over 24,000 reviews and a four-star rating, it's clear this garage door opener is a fan favorite. Thanks to the corresponding phone app, this system lets you control when your garage door opens and closes. You can even set schedules for them.

40% off this durable steel security safe

Safeguard your valuables with this keypad lockable safe that's earned more than 14,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating from buyers. Made from sturdy steel, it features concealed pry-resistant hinges and a carpeted floor that wont scratch delicate objects.

29% off this handheld, spa-like shower head

In the market for a more luxurious shower head? This one has a large chrome face with five spa-like settings — not to mention a 4.6-star rating — and you can get it for less than $13 today.

38% off this 2-pack of steel kitchen sink strainers

These stainless steel sink strainers are a steal for Prime Day — especially considering they have near-perfect ratings and 15,000 reviews. They catch food and debris and you can toss them straight in the dishwasher.

45% off this 50-pack of nonslip velvet clothes hangers

Stocking up on quality nonslip hangers is always a good idea, and these are among the best you can get on Amazon — just ask the 40,000-plus reviewers who gave them a five-star rating. Sold in a pack of 50 and covered in soft velvet that keeps clothes in place, these will always come in handy.

47% off this 2-pack of fluffy down-alternative pillows

If you're a back or stomach sleeper, these well-reviewed down alternative pillows might be the ticket to a good night's sleep. The set of two are a great option for those with allergies, and it's backed by a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 9,000 reviewers have weighed in.

30% off this alarm clock that mimics a sunrise

This best-selling sunrise alarm clock simulates natural light to wake you up in the morning — no loud alarm sounds needed. Over 3,000 Amazon reviewers have tried it out and rave about the multi-color light options, the built-in FM radio, and the USB port in the back that lets you charge your devices.

33% off this stainless steel sponge & brush sink caddy

This sink caddy has over 3,300 reviews (and a 4.6-star rating) for a few good reasons: It's durable and extremely convenient. It's made with rust-resistant steel and sticks onto your sink, so don't worry about installation. Plus, it can hold your sponge and brush as the same time.

35% off the Exploding Kittens card game party pack

With more than 35,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, the Exploding Kittens franchise is a fan favorite thanks to being easy to learn and laugh-out-loud funny. Plus, since gameplay only takes about 15 minutes, boredom is out of the question. This party pack works for groups of two to 10 people and is recommended for ages 7 and up.

43% off the Pandemic board game

For a game night that reflects the current times, check out Pandemic, which has 7,500 reviews and a near-perfect rating. In this cooperative game, you and your teammates work to stem the disease outbreak by treating infections worldwide and gathering resources for cures. Reviewers call it "seriously addictive" and "one of the best board games."