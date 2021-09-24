Sega Genesis Switch controller release date, price, and full game list

Blast processing is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. During the September 23 Direct, Nintendo revealed Sega Genesis games will come to its Switch Online subscription service in late October 2021. Better still, you can play those classic games with a wireless controller that’s straight outta 1992.

Here’s everything we know about the Sega Genesis wireless controller for Nintendo Switch.

When is the Sega Genesis Switch controller release date?

Nintendo has not yet shared an official release date for the Genesis controller, or the N64-inspired handset it also revealed during the September 23 event.

That said, the controller will likely coincide with the launch of the new membership tier for Nintendo Switch Online, which includes a library of games from Sega’s 16-bit console as well as the Nintendo 64. The “Expansion Pack” for Switch Online will launch in late October. Nintendo has yet to reveal full details on timing and pricing.

Sega / Nintendo

What’s the price of the Sega Genesis Switch controller?

The Sega Genesis wireless controller for Nintendo Switch will cost $49.99.

According to Nintendo of America’s official Twitter account, the controller “will be available for purchase for $49.99 each to any #NintendoSwitchOnline members.”

At the moment, it’s not clear whether the controllers will be available through retailers or exclusively through Nintendo. What is clear is that you’ll have to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to access that library of Genesis games. Currently, membership prices run between $3.99 per month or $19.99 per year. Those prices will likely go up slightly for the enhanced version of the service.

Sega / Nintendo

What Sega Genesis games are coming to Switch Online?

At launch, there will be 14 Sega Genesis games available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Here’s the full list:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Strider

It’s a promising start to the library, with a mix of classic platformers and RPGs alongside some lesser-known shooters and puzzlers.

A few folks online voiced concern that the Genesis controller coming to Switch was the original three-button model, not the six-button version released later in the console’s life cycle. That said, most Genesis games work just fine with the classic control scheme, and won’t require the additional buttons.