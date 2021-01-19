PS5 restock: Sam’s Club, Kohl’s, Target, and more late January inventory

The PlayStation 5 is still in high demand over two months after its launch! With a strong year of exclusives on the horizon, many people are still trying to secure a PS4 console before the launch of games like Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Horizon Forbidden West.

If you're one of those people, you need to be using the right online shopping tools and looking at the right retailers to get a PlayStation console soon! This is where you should be looking if you want to get a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition in January 2021.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club is a membership-based retailer. As such, you'll have less competition when trying to get a PS5 but will have to buy a more expensive bundle. These bundles typically cost around $640 and contain an extra controller and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

While no bundles are available now, some were available the night of January 18. Keep an eye on the online store for Sam's Club and you might be able to snag a PS5 bundle the next time it's available.

Kohl's

Like Sam's Club, Kohl's also only offers PS5 bundles that come with an extra controller and Spider-Man. They've also been more unreliable in the past and have canceled PS5 orders. No official date or time for their next restock has been shared yet, but it's worth keeping an eye on Kohl's if you truly want to get a PS5 from anywhere.

Sony

Target

Target has reliably restocked PS5 consoles, both in-store and online, ever since the system's November 2020 launch. You can use Popfindr to see if any Target stores near you have stock, especially since Target is rumored and expected to get a restock of PS5 systems this week.

Monitor and set notifications for their PS5 page and PS5 Digital Edition page if you really want to get one, as you might have another chance to get the systems there this week.

Walmart

As the biggest retailer in the United States, Walmart has had lots of PS5 stock since its launch. Still, the system has sold out quickly every time it's made available due to the demand. While Walmart has not said when its next major online restock will be, they restock fairly frequently.

You should bookmark their PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition pages, even if the latter shows an error message right now.

GameStop

As the main gaming retailer, GameStop is another reliable source for PS5 restocks. The last major GameStop restock was on January 7, and while nothing has been announced another major restock could be on the horizon. While you'll have a lot of competition when trying to buy from them, definitely keep restock notifications on for their PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition store pages.

PlayStation Direct

One of the most reliable but time-consuming ways to get a PS5 is from PlayStation Direct. With this method, you're buying a system directly from Sony. That said, you'll have to keep an eye on when it goes live every week and hop in a long queue just for the opportunity to get a console. Once you get through, snagging a console for yourself is pretty simple.

Popfindr, OctoShop, and Twitter Accounts to find PS5 consoles

While you can just constantly refresh the websites of the aforementioned retailers, there are some other tools that can make finding a next-gen console a much easier process. When it comes to Twitter accounts that notify players about restocks, @Wario64 and @PS5StockAlerts are both reliable.

Lots of people follow those accounts though, so it can still be tough to secure one by following them. Using dedicated websites and apps could give you a slight edge in finding PS5s. We've mentioned PopFindr, which checks the inventory of local stores for those that want to get a system in-person. If you're buying online though, we recommend the Google Chrome extension OctoShop.