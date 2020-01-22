While Square Enix is hard at work making Cloud Strife look angstier than ever before for the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the company could soon pull the curtain back on a more secretive IP: Outriders.

Square Enix announced the game for the first time at E3 2019 with a cinematic trailer depicting a post-apocalyptic co-op shooter. The upcoming title is being developed by People Can Fly, the same company that made Gears of War: Judgement and Bulletstorm, and is slated to launch in mid-2020.

So far, details about the newly announced game have been scant. In a June press release, Square Enix only confirmed that it Outriders will be a third-person shooter, playable with up to three players set in a "dark and desperate universe." But the company did promise that it would have more information "this winter" and that announcement might be just around the corner.

Here's everything we know about Outriders.

When will Square Enix reveal more about Outriders?

Square Enix / People Can Fly

This week, Square Enix sent out press passes to an Outriders event in Warsaw, Poland where People Can Fly is based. The pressers will begin on January 28 and last until January 30, so expect to hear more details about the new IP very soon.

The Square Enix Collective, a publishing platform for indie game devs, also teased in a tweet that it had some Nintendo Switch related news "this week" on January 21. But seeing as Outriders wasn't announced to be dropping on the Switch, that announcement might be completely unrelated.

Either way, the publisher is starting off 2020 with a bang.

When is the Outriders release date?

Square Enix / People Can Fly

Square Enix has said Outriders will be released in summer 2020, but take this with a grain of salt. Release dates are always subject to delays, plus Square Enix recently announced that the FF7 Remake would be pushed to April 10 from its original March 3 release date to "apply final polish." That title was first announced at E3 2015, so it's most likely Square Enix's top priority at the moment.

Don't be surprised if Outriders takes a backseat and is also pushed back.

What consoles will Outriders be released on?

Outriders was announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Since the game is expected to be released so close to the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Square Enix will almost certainly port their title to the next-gen consoles.

What to expect from Outriders gameplay?

Square Enix has only confirmed that gamers will be able to customize their character's appearance at the start of the game but hasn't shown off any new Outriders gameplay footage. But based on its genre and the games People Can Fly has developed before we can get an idea of what the game might end up looking like.

People Can Fly helped co-develop the most popular third-person shooter in the world, Fortnite, with Epic Games before it became an independent entity. The developer also worked alongside Gearbox Software to bring a remastered version of Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition to the Nintendo Switch in 2019. Gearbox is best known for the Borderlands co-op shooter franchise and its influence on Bulletstorm was crystal clear with the game's wild voice acting and bright damage indicators every time players shoot an enemy.

Outriders will be a third-person, co-op shooter so it's People Can Fly's chance to merge what it's learned from some of its major projects into a whole new IP. It could opt for Fortnite-like shooting mechanics with more of a gritty and dystopian aesthetic, a la Borderlands.

What could the Outriders story be about?

Almost nothing is known about the game's plot besides what was vaguely revealed in the E3 2019 trailer. Outriders will follow a trio of gunslingers who have supernatural powers to fight the alien or demon creatures that have either invaded or are native to the planet Enoch. The beginning and end of the trailer show one of the heroes holding a signal receiver that leads them to a massive doorway with a blinding light behind it.

That could be the start of the game's journey but we can't be sure until Square Enix reveals more details.

Outriders has been confirmed to be released on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC in Summer 2020, but it will likely be ported to the PS5 and Xbox Series X at a later date.