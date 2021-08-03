Everything you need to know about the second Halo Infinite preview flight

Halo Infinite wrapped up its first technical preview flight on the weekend of July 30, leaving every eager Spartans out there waiting for the next phase of the beta.

For now, publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have left much of their rollout plans under wraps, but here’s what we know about the date, time, schedule, and expected contents of the upcoming demo.

We’ll also outline the registration steps for those who may not be part of the Halo Insider program.

When are the Halo Infinite preview flight 2 dates?

Unfortunately, Microsoft has not announced any details about a second flight for Halo Infinite. That being said, we wouldn’t be surprised if the second test happened at the end of August, similar to how the first flight took place at the end of July. We’ll do our best to update this article with more concrete information as soon as it becomes available.

We don’t know when the next flight for Halo Infinite will be, but PvP seems ripe for inclusion. Microsoft

When it comes to timing, we’d expect the second flight to function much like the first. Even though matchmaking will be made available throughout the duration of the flight, Microsoft has stated that players have the easiest time joining lobbies between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern as well as 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. Eastern. We don’t expect these suggested times to fluctuate much, as they’re likely based on internal data that shows when most Halo players are active.

What will be featured in Halo Infinite preview flight 2?

Microsoft hasn’t detailed what will be featured in the second Halo Infinite flight. Still, a brief period towards the end of the first test seemingly offers a solid indication of what’s coming next. 4v4 PvP Slayer was featured for a few hours towards the end of the first flight, so it’d make sense that it would return moving forward.

The last flight emphasized bot-vs-player combat, so it’d be appropriate for the next few tests to highlight PvP now that a large group of testers will be familiar with the game’s base mechanics and weapon selection. Of course, we also wouldn’t be surprised if a few new weapons are added to the roster, too, but PvP Slayer seems like the next area of interest as one of the bread-and-butter modes of Halo multiplayer.

How do you sign up for the Halo Infinite preview flight 2?

If you have your sights set on playing the next flight for Halo Infinite, you’ll have to be a Halo Insider first. Microsoft

Players must register for the Halo Insider program to participate in the next Halo Infinite flight and all future flights. Even if you register, however, there’s no guarantee that you’ll be able to access it. Follow the steps below to get that task done.

Go to the Halo Insider website and select “signup.” Press the button to “sign-in” to your Xbox live account, and enter your Microsoft Account credentials. Select “yes” to let Halo Waypoint access your Xbox Live info. Select “yes” to confirm your age as 18 or older. Select “yes” to accept the Halo Insider Program Confidentiality Statement. Click the button that says “join the program.”

You’ll then have to fill in many additional details such as your preferred email, Google Play account, and location. You can also tell Microsoft which Halo games you’ve played and which you prefer. To our knowledge, these answers don’t seem to impact your eligibility to participate in the next flight for Halo Infinite.

On the next screen, you’ll be able to opt-in for console and PC flighting opportunities by providing your availability in terms of days and times. Fill in this info as you see fit. When all is finished, you’ll be sent an email welcoming you to Halo Waypoint.

The only official suggestion Microsoft has made about selection is that eligible players must be fully registered for the Halo Insider program well before the flight begins. So those who sign up the day of the flight won’t be getting a spot.