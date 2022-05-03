The best Genshin Impact Yanfei build turns the lawyer into a Pyro powerhouse

The next version of Genshin Impact may be delayed by a few weeks, but it looks like there's some pretty exciting stuff in store. If the leaks are to be believed, aside from Kuki Shinobu and Yelan arriving, they'll be a headlining quest that involves Xiao, Arataki Itto, and Yanfei. It's sad news for those expecting a Kazuha and Klee rerun, but at least Yanfei can fill that void.

The legal aficionado was labeled as a discount Klee when she first arrived a year back, and it's easy to see why. Like the little red pyromaniac, Yanfei is a catalyst user, and she has a similar playstyle focused around normal and charged attacks. As a four-star Pyro damage dealer, she is definitely one of the best in the game.

But if Yanfei is getting boosted rates in Genshin Impact 2.7, you're going to need a good setup. In this Genshin Impact Yanfei build guide, I'll walk you through her top weapons and artifacts, but also a couple of no-spend options for those who don't want to go near the weapon banners.

The best Genshin Impact Yanfei build

As with Razor or Eula's stackables, Yanfei’s playstyle is all about gathering Scarlet Seals with her normal attacks and using them to buff her charged attacks. When she hits an opponent with a normal attack, she gains a single Scarlet Seal, up to a maximum of three. Then, when she performs a charged attack, all Scarlet Seals are consumed, granting her a bonus to damage. Her Proviso passive also boosts Pyro damage based on the number of Scarlet Seals consumed, and Blazing Eye will deal an additional instance of damage if her charged attack lands a crit.

Seeing as she's also a catalyst character, it's important to strengthen her elemental damage as far as you can, but also to build her crits so you can use that Blazing Eye passive as much as possible. This build does both:

Weapon : Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

: Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds Artifact : (4) Crimson Witch of Flames

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is a five-star catalyst that is always available on the standard wish and epitome invocation weapon banner, though it's better to wait for boosted rates. The weapon buffs critical rate as a substat, but also movement speed by 10 percent. When in battle, your character gains an eight percent elemental damage bonus every four seconds, stacking up to four times, which is pretty darn powerful when Yanfei only deals elemental damage.

A secondary alternative could be the Skyward Atlas, another five-star weapon that's always available. This catalyst buffs elemental damage by 12 percent. Normal attacks also have a 50 percent chance to seek out nearby enemies and deal 160 percent attack damage once every 30 seconds. As you'd expect, this synergizes well with Yanfei needing to use normal attacks to gather Scarlet Seals.

In terms of artifacts, Crimson Witch of Flames is a real no-brainer here. Two pieces boost Pyro damage by 15 percent, which provides a lot of value to a character who only deals Pyro damage. Four pieces buff the power of Pyro reactions. Overloaded and Burning damage is increased by 40 percent, while Vaporize and Melt damage are buffed by 15 percent. More importantly, using an elemental skill adds an additional 50 percent to the two-piece bonus for ten seconds, stacking up to three times. This lets Yanfei get a hefty Pyro damage bonus while also using her skill to gather Scarlet Seals for her charged attacks.

For stats, you'll want to prioritize attack, critical damage, and critical rate, to ensure you maximize that Blazing Eye passive skill. You'll also want an artifact with a Pyro damage bonus substat if you can get one. Yanfei's burst provides her with the Brilliance state, which periodically gives her Scarlet Seals and increases her charged attack damage, so it's important to add some energy recharge so that you can use this often to boost her damage.

Yanfei is Liyue Harbor’s top legal expert, but also a half-Adeptus. miHoYo

Genshin Impact Yanfei F2P build

There are a couple of pretty great no-spend catalysts for Yanfei, but the best were only available during limited time events:

Weapon : Oathsworn Eye or Dodoco Tales

: Oathsworn Eye or Dodoco Tales Artifact : (4) Crimson Witch of Flames

The four-star Dodoco Tales is really a no-spend weapon for Klee, but considering the similarities between her and Yanfei, there's no surprise it's a good fit here, too. It boosts attack as a substat, and when you land a normal attack on opponents it increases charged attack damage by 16 percent for six seconds. Charged attack hits also boost the attack by eight percent for six seconds. This is pretty much perfect for Yanfei's playstyle, letting you gather Scarlet Seals through normal attacks as well as a charged attack bonus. This weapon was available during the Midsummer Island Adventure last year but sadly isn't obtainable now.

Another free catalyst is the Oathsworn Eye from the recent Three Realms Gateway Offering event in version 2.5. This four-star weapon boosts attack but also grants 24 percent increased energy recharge for ten seconds when you use an elemental skill. This lets Yanfei get her burst quicker so she can deal extra damage. Sadly, there aren't really any good three-stars for Yanfei. Twin Nephrite might be good if you're using her to defeat lots of enemies since it buffs critical rate, but also movement speed and attack by 12 percent whenever you defeat an opponent. That said, it'd be pretty useless for bosses.

For Yanfei's artifacts, four pieces of Crimson Witch of Flames are still the best option. You'll also want a similar stat spread as above: attack, critical rate, critical damage, and a Pyro damage bonus. All of this will ensure she's hitting her hardest, though if you go with the Oathsworn Eye you won't need as much energy recharge. If you don't have four pieces of Crimson Witch, you could chuck a couple of Gladiator's Finale in there instead for the attack boost, though it will be less optimal than a pure Pyro damage bonus.

And that's the best Genshin Impact Yanfei build. Hopefully, she'll get boosted rates in the next version!