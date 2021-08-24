Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is coming , and following a major August 24 reveal, Guardians will have a much better idea of what to expect from Bungie’s looter-shooter in Season 16 and beyond.

Below, we outline all you need to know about the upcoming DLC including its release date, price, pre-orders, leaks, key features, and more.

When is the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen release date?

Bungie is revealing The Witch Queen during a livestream on August 24, but according to a leak from the Australian PS Store, it seems like the update will go live for all players on February 22, 2022.

Pricing information has yet to be revealed at the time of publication, but we’ll update this page as we learn more.

What is the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen story?

The Witch Queen is expected to be released February 22, 2022. Bungie

According to a leaked PlayStation Store listing surfaced just before the expansion’s reveal, the DLC focuses on Savathûn and how her Lucent Hive stole the Light. Players must “survive the truth in her web of lies.” It’ll also take Guardians to her Throne World, a sort of subdimensional magical realm common for the most powerful Hive beings. This realm supposedly “plays host to a fragile balance of power from her palace to the swamp ... all that she hides can be found here.”

In the first teaser trailer for the expansion, Savathûn says, “Truth ... is a funny thing.”

“Survive the Truth,” reads The Witch Queen’s ominous tagline. What does that mean? Some potentially spoilery theories suggest that the “Truth” is the fact that Light and Darkness in the Destiny universe must always be in balance. So given the reactivation of the Traveler and surge in Light in recent years, an equal measure in Darkness may rise to threaten humanity. Or, perhaps more accurately, Savathûn and her Lucent Hive will steal and/or devour the excess light to bring balance.

What are the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen updates?

According to the PlayStation leak before the reveal stream, The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition offers access to the following content:

Seasons 16-19

Two Year 5 Dungeons

An Exotic SMG with Catalyst and Ornament

An Exotic Sparrow

Leaks also indicate the expansion features a weapon crafting system and a new weapon type called the Glaive as well. Players can create customized weapons with unique shaders, mods, and stack combinations. As for the Glaive, it sounds as though it will be a new weapon type tuned for powerful melee combos, projectile attacks, and a deployable energy shield.

What might the return of Mara in Season 15 mean for The Witch Queen? Bungie

What do Destiny 2: The Witch Queen pre-orders contain?

According to a leak that surfaced a few hours before the August reveal stream, The Witch Queen pre-orders come with a unique collection of bonuses. These include:

Throne World Exotic Ghost Shell

Enigma Exotic emote

An emblem

That’s all we know about Destiny 2: The Witch Queen for now, but we’ll update this page with new information as it becomes available.