Everything we know about Baldur's Gate 3, Larian Studios' next major RPG

One of the greatest role-playing video game series ever inspired by Dungeons & Dragons is getting a sequel from the studio that developed Divinity: Original Sin. That's right: Baldur's Gate 3 is coming, and there's a Mind Flayer trying to devour your brain.

After years of re-releases, slight content updates, and additions, Baldur’s Gate is back with its first new mainline title since 2004. You can play Baldur’s Gate 3 later this year, and if you're starving for more information about the title, we've got you covered.

What is the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has yet to receive a set release date. As stated during a PAX East 2020 demo in February, it will enter early access within the next few months. The final game will likely launch in 2020.

What will be available during Baldur’s Gate 3 early access?

Wow, do you just want the full game out now or something? Baldur’s Gate 3’s early access period will include quite a bit of content. There will be a fair amount of single-player and you’ll have some access to playable classes. You’ll be able to make your own character and customize their appearance.

At early access launch, created characters can be given the Wizard, Cleric, Fighter, Ranger, Rogue, and Warlock classes. More are planned to be added as the game inches closer to a full release. There isn’t currently an expected final number of classes.

A firey tomb Larian Studios

What are some things that will be in the full game, but not early access?

In addition to more classes, Baldur's Gate 3 will also have difficulty settings at launch. During early access, the title is planned to have a limited selection of story chapters available. According to Larian during an interview, they stated the initial early access build will include "Act 1-A." They also stated it would be more expansive than Divinity: Original Sin 2's early access build, which contained 8-12 hours of gameplay.

Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have multiplayer?

It’s 2020. Of course, Baldur’s Gate 3 has multiplayer! We have yet to find out if this will be available during early access, but the full game is intended to include a co-op mode. In the online mode, your custom character can join a party with three other players. The player quartet can take on missions together to dominate the region.

Each player will have access to the others' dialogue trees to see the options your pals are grappling with saying.

Who is developing Baldur’s Gate 3?

While BioWare spearheaded the first two Baldur’s Gate titles, the franchise has since been given to Larian Studios. You might know them from creating the Divinity franchise, which includes titles like Divinity: Original Sin and Divinity: Original Sin II. In other words, it’s in good hands.

This also means the gameplay is somewhat like Divinity games, taking on the turn-based combat elements.

What systems will Baldur’s Gate 3 release on?

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available on PC and Google Stadia.

New dialogue tree Larian Studios

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 the only Baldur-verse content releasing in the near future?

Unimpressed by Baldur’s Gate 3? Stupendously for you, it’s not the only Baldur’s content releasing in 2020. Dark Alliance, a spiritual successor to the early aughts Dark Alliance titles, is set to release in fall 2020.

The game will be developed by Tuque Games. They previously developed a sci-fi title called Lifelock. Unlike Baldur’s Gate 3, Tuque’s Dark Alliance game will be available on both consoles and PC.

Is there a trailer for Baldur’s Gate 3?

Yes!

In the trailer, we get a good look at Baldur’s Gate 3’s setting and the main villain faction, the Mindflayers. You may know the brain-like critters from D&D. Now they’re back and controlling the narrative. In the initial teaser trailer, we got to see the Mindflayers attack an average Fighter, quickly transforming them into a Lovecraftian-esque creature. Here we see the same process performed but in a far slower fashion, even seeing the worm slowly going into the targets noggin.

We also get a look at the Mindflayer’s invading ship, which soars through the sky, adorned with tentacles galore. After appearing, the ship is immediately attacked by dragons. How exciting to see the beautiful sky creatures!