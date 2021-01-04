Apex Legends gets better with each new season. The battle royale game’s current seventh season is especially a high-point, adding an entirely new map, character, and mechanics. The expectations are high for Season 8 as fans patiently wait to see what’s next.

While there are still a few weeks left to go in Season 7, details about season eight are already starting to trickle in. The game’s developers have mentioned different updates and cosmetics that might be making their way into season eight later this winter. Here’s everything we know about Apex Legends Season 8 so far.

When is the Apex Legends Season 8 start date?

While Respawn has yet to give a firm release date, plenty of context clues tell us that Season 8 will start in early February . Season 7’s current battle pass ends on February 1, so naturally, the next season should pick up immediately after it ends. But in some previous seasons, the gap between the previous and next can last up to a few days.

It’s worth noting that the game will celebrate its anniversary on February 4 and Respawn usually tends to roll out updates to celebrate such milstones. It’s possible that the developer could push the season back a few days to coincide with that. The February 1 start date could always shift around, as seasons tend to do, but it’s hard to imagine that it won’t be available in time for the anniversary bash.

Airdrop Escalation is a new limited-time mode in 2021. Respawn Entertainment

What’s rumored for Apex Legends Season 8?

There aren’t many details available about the next season yet, but the game’s developers have dropped a few morsels here and there. According to Apex Legends design director Jason McCord, damage tracking will be included in the new season. The much-requested quality of life improvement would allow players to finally see how much damage they dished out in a round.

McCord also teased a new Bloodhound skydive emote, which he says is likely coming in either the next season or event.

As for characters, it’s safe to assume the game will get a new legend in Season 8. Back in September, a huge leak listed seven new characters for the game. One of those, Horizon, ended up being added in Season 7, so the leak appears to be real. The list includes various offensive and recon characters, including names like Valk and Ash. It’s likely that at least one of these characters will be the game’s next addition.

What You Shouldn’t Expect

While we don’t know exactly what’ll be in Season 8, it’s important to keep some expectations in check. While Season 7 introduced Olympus, it’s unlikely that the new season will include another new map. Respawn tends to space maps out, so it doesn’t seem like a new one would come to the game for another few seasons.

It’s also not a given that a new weapon will come to the game with the update. While that used to be the trend, Season 7 didn’t introduce any new guns. Instead, it added the Trident vehicle, which served as the game’s bigger game-changer. That said, various Titanfall weapons like the Predator Cannon have long been teased for the game, so it’s possible that we finally see that come to fruition come February.