Everything you need to know about Wedding Season in Animal Crossing

As International Museum Day comes to a close in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the longest-running event yet is coming to the game in June. That's right: It's Wedding Season.

Wedding Season will give players some fun photo-ops with characters like Cyrus and Reese, but concrete details about what else the event might offer to players remain scarce. Here's everything we know thus far.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wedding Season start and end dates

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can expect Wedding Season to begin on June 1, 2020. It seems to be the only even that'll place in the month of June. Like with any event, it won't be available until the day rolls over at 5 a.m., but players can visit Harv's Island at any time once it begins to participate.

The event will run until June 30, 2020 so it'll last the entire month. This means there's no rush to see it as you have a whole month to check it out.

Wedding Season is also the longest event thus far in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, even though the offerings seem to be much less significant than an overhaul like Bunny Day.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wedding Season, explained

"During a nuptial-themed June, players can visit Harvey’s island to meet the married couple Reese and Cyrus, as well as help arrange and take anniversary photos with them in the wedding-picture studio," Nintendo's official description of the event in a press release explains. Basically, players will be taking some wedding-themed pictures on Harv's Island instead of using the normal studio over the course of June.

As of right now, Reese and Cryus appear to be the only participants, though it is possible that other couples may want their picture taken as well. Considering how short events like May Day or International Museum Day were, don't be surprised if this is the only Wedding Season festivity despite it being such a long event. This post will be updated once the event starts and we have a better idea of what to expect.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wedding Season rewards

The aforementioned press release said that "players will get wedding-themed items as a token of their gratitude." While we don't have a full list of these items yet, it's safe to assume that those that appear in during the photoshoot shown in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons trailer revealing Wedding Season are all obtainable.

This includes a wedding dress and suit, a bouquet, a new wallpaper, wedding-themed rugs and benches, and more. Whether you plan to hold a wedding in Animal Crossing or just want some nice new floral-themed furniture, you'll definitely want to take the time to check out the Wedding Season event. Will we update this post if any other major rewards surface once the event begins.