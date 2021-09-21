What If? Episode 7 release date, premiere time, plot, trailer, and Disney Plus schedule

Last week’s episode of Marvel’s What If…? presented viewers with one of the darkest alternate realities that the Disney+ series has featured to date.

Following a variant version of Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger, the episode saw the Black Panther villain take down Marvel Cinematic Universe fan-favorites like Rhodey, Tony Stark, and T’Challa all before successfully orchestrating a devastating military conflict between Wakanda and the United States. Whether or not this week’s episode of What If…? will end up being as somber as its predecessor, however, remains to be seen.

From its release date to its plot, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Disney+ premiere of What If…? Episode 7.

When is the What If…? Episode 7 release date?

What If…? Episode 7 debuts Wednesday, September 22 on Disney+.

The What If…? Season 1 finale is currently set to premiere Wednesday, October 6 on Disney+.

When is the What If…? Episode 7 release time?

Thor as seen in What If...? Season 1. Marvel Studios

Like its first six episodes, What If…? Episode 7 will be available to stream on Disney+ Wednesday, September 22 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

How long is the What If…? Episode 7 runtime?

As of now, the official runtime for What If…? Episode 7 is unknown. Fortunately, based on the runtimes of all of the show’s previous episodes, it seems fair to assume that What If…? Episode 7 will likely run somewhere between 30 and 40 minutes in length.

What is the plot of What If…? Episode 7?

The official plot for What If…? Episode 7 has yet to be officially confirmed by either Marvel or Disney, which means we know next-to-nothing about the episode’s premise or central characters. That said, we’re fairly confident that What If…? Episode 7 will focus mainly on an alternate reality version of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Though, it’s still unclear what might separate this version of the character from his prime MCU self.

We’ll just have to wait to find out.

Where can I watch What If…? Episode 7?

Fingers crossed we get an appearance from the Grandmaster in What If...? Episode 7. Marvel Studios

What If…? is a Disney+ exclusive series, so only the streaming service’s paid subscribers have access to the show’s episodes.

Is there a What If…? Episode 7 trailer?

No, there is not a trailer specifically for What If…? Episode 7. Disney and Marvel typically avoid releasing episodic trailers for their Disney+ original shows, which means fans essentially have to look back at the main What If…? trailers for hints of what to expect from its coming episodes.

With that in mind, feel free to check out the mid-season What If…? trailer that Marvel released last week. It has plenty of never-before-seen footage from the show’s remaining Season 1 episodes, including this week’s presumably Thor-centric installment.