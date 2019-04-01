Umbrella Academy was Netflix's unexpected hit of early 2019, offering a moody-yet-invigorating take on the superhero genre that was the perfect antidote to those moody-and-plodding Marvel shows. Season 1 ended on a huge cliffhanger, and it didn't take long for Netflix to confirm Umbrella Academy Season 2. But since, we haven't heard much about the series' return — until now.

Using the official Umbrella Academy Twitter account, Netflix recently started teasing the return of the series. So let's dust off our umbrellas and recap everything there is to know about Umbrella Academy Season 2, from possible release dates to what we know about the plot.

What happens at the end of The Umbrella Academy Season 1?

Spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 1 below.

Season 1 focused on Number 5’s attempts to stop the apocalypse after accidentally traveling forward in time as a child to discover the end of the world. The show begins when he finally makes it back to the "present" where his superhero siblings have all grown into adults.

5 eventually figures out how the world ends and attempts to stop it, but he fails. To everyone’s surprise, the cause of it is the sister they all thought was powerless: Vanya (Ellen Page). Their adopted father suppressed her dangerous abilities as a child and even made Allison an accomplice to the act by using her power of suggestion.

In the final fight, Allison thinks she’s able to stop Vanya/White Violin and save the world without killing her sister. However, one of Vanya’s energy beams hits the moon, breaking it into pieces, which come hurtling down to Earth. Number 5 decides to travel through time once more, taking his siblings with him. The season ends with them disappearing through time just before a fiery blaze destroys the city.

Is Umbrella Academy Season 2 renewed by Netflix?

Yes! Netflix officially renewed Umbrella Academy in April 2019.

Before that, ScreenRant reported that Season 2 would start shooting in May 2019 and end in September. That’s quicker than it took Netflix to film Season 1, which makes sense since this time around the cast and crew already know the general vibe of the show and how the characters interact.

The ScreenRant leak may have originated from trade publication Production Weekly, which published a list of in-production projects including Umbrella Academy Season 2 with the working title “Mercury.”

Beyond Season 2, showrunner Steve Blackman is hoping for a lot more time to tell this story.

“I hope we get a second and third and fourth season, but I knew that having a great ending is important for Netflix as a streamer,” he told IndieWire. “You really want people to say, ‘I’ve got to come back and watch what happens.’”

He certainly accomplished that with Season 1.

It's up to these siblings to save the world on 'The Umbrella Academy'.

When is the Umbrella Academy Season 2 release date?

We don't have a set release date yet, but it's likely only a matter of time. By now, it's likely production has wrapped and Netflix in putting the finishing touches on Umbrella Academy Season 2. To that end, the company recently tweeted several stylized posters for the show.

Here's a couple of them.

When exactly will it release? We're not sure. Season 1 debuted on February 15, 2019. At this point, it's already been more than a year, but Season 2 should be coming very soon...

When will an Umbrella Academy Season 2 trailer be released?

Soon, we hope. Those teaser posters must mean a trailer is close behind, right?

How many episodes will there be in The Umbrella Academy Season 2?

We don’t know, but it may be safe to assume there will be 10 episodes in a potential Season 2, just like Season 1.

What will the Umbrella Academy Season 2 plot be about?

The most important thing is seeing when and where Number 5 took his siblings.

“The truth is, we don’t know where they are. We don’t know what happened to them,” Blackman told The Hollywood Reporter. “The apocalypse is not solved. They did not save the world, which is a slight alteration of the comic.”

But don’t expect too much to change from the comics, if the series continues.

“The idea is not to deviate too much, we want to stay on course with what the comics are doing, and having that plan ahead of time allows us to set some things up now for later seasons,” the showrunner continued.

The time travel will obviously change some things for some of the characters. For example, Cameron Britton’s Hazel just wanted to forget about the apocalypse and his old job and live a normal life with Agnes.

“I doubt that if Hazel returns for Season 2, that would be the case,” Britton told IndieWire. “Some sort of conflict or tragedy would have to happen.”

Justin Min sees “something special about Ben being dead” and knows that doesn’t limit the potential stories for his character. “There’s still a lot to be explored, even with [his relationship with Klaus, who is the only one who can see him], and the reason why Ben sticks around, and the motivations maybe behind why Klaus potentially can’t let Ben go,” he told Inverse.

However, we do still need to find out how Ben died, and we can only hope that would be resolved in a potential Season 2.

David Castañeda has also shared his hopes for his character if the series is renewed. “One of the best things about the show is how the characters arc, and it takes its time to see people grow out of the traumas that they have,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’d like to see where Diego goes. He’s able to cope with a lot more things, but now he lost his mom, he lost Patch. He could either go completely insane off of it or he might just be a kid.”

Could that last bit be a hint referring to the fact that before the siblings disappeared in the finale, they turned into their younger selves?

If you want to get a jump start on the Season 2 plot, you can always read the comic.

What Umbrella Academy Season 2 theories should I know about?

Much of the speculation around Umbrella Academy has focused on Ben, who’s already dead at the start of Season 1 but appears to his brother Klaus, who can commune with the deceased. We never learn how Ben dies, but it’s possible Season 2 could reveal that detail. In the meantime, here’s one tragic theory that makes a lot of sense.

Fans also wondered about the other 36 babies all born on the same day as the six members of the show’s Umbrella Academy superhero team (plus Vanya). Here’s our theory on the other Umbrella babies, and how they could play a major role in Season 2.

Who will be in the Umbrella Academy Season 2 Cast?

Due to the time travel at the end of Season 1, technically anyone could return, including characters who died. It all depends on when they end up, what is and isn’t changed moving forward, and what the plot of Season 2 is.

Season 1 starred Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, and Mary J. Blige.