'The King's Man' is about to change the spy series forever. Here's what you need to know.

Matthew Vaughn, creator of the bawdy Kingsman franchise with its posh British super-spies, will chronicle the origins of the mysterious organization with The King's Man, a prequel to both the original Kingsman: The Secret Service and its sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

The entire franchise is loosely based on the comic book series Kingsman, created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar, that follows the exploits of a secret intelligence agency operating out of England without any government oversight. Known for its somewhat raunchy humor and flashy action sequences, the Kingsman movies might take a more straightforward approach in this prequel because, if the trailers are any indication, the humor won't be nearly as modern.

Here's everything to know about The King's Man.

What is The King's Man release date?

The King's Man has had a troubled journey towards its eventual release of September 18, 2020. As far as any of us know, that should be the final release date.

The film was originally slated for release on November 15, 2019, but it was announced in February 2019 that the film's release had been pushed back to February 14, 2020 so that Ford v. Ferrari could take the November date. Then, because the franchise was owned by 20th Century Fox, Disney's acquisition of the parent company 21st Century Fox in March 2019 led to further delays. It wasn't until November 2019 that Disney officially shuffled around many release dates, which included pushing The King's Man even further back to September.

Is there a trailer for The King's Man?

20th Century Fox released the first teaser trailer for The King's Man in July 2019 that teased the origins of the Kingsman organization, but the full trailer released in September 2019 offers an even more extensive look at the story.

What is the plot of The King's Man?

The King's Man is the origin story for the organization at the center of the first two films. Actor Ralph Fiennes plays the Duke of Oxford, who founds "the first independent intelligence agency."

Harris Dickinson plays Conrad, the Duke's son and protégé in the creation of this organization. As mysterious and nefarious criminals assemble with evil intentions, the members of the newfound Kingsman operate without oversight to preserve peace at all cost, but with World War I serving as the backdrop, it won't be so simple.

Here's the official plot description from 20th Century Fox:

"As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man."

Who's in the cast of The King's Man?

Ralph Fiennes plays the aforementioned Duke of Oxford, a wealthy noble who created the Kingsman organization. Harris Dickinson plays Conrad, his son who longs to be a soldier but winds up helping found the organization. Gemma Arterton plays Polly and Djimon Hounsou plays Shola — they both appear to be servants who work for the Duke, but they're also seemingly full members of the Kingsman and see plenty of action in the trailers.

Finally, Rhys Ifans plays Grigori Rasputin, the renowned real-life Russian mystic who in The King's Man seemingly assembles a group of international criminals to hatch some plot to murder millions. The film will also star Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, and Charles Dance in other roles.