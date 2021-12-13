Succession Season 4 release date, trailer, cast, and plot for the HBO drama

Succession knows how to leave viewers hanging with an explosive season finale episode, and Season 3 is no exception.

The Season 3 finale has fans immediately wondering if the HBO series will be back for Season 4. Whereas Episode 8 had us worried about the future of the characters, the finale was all about the fate of the company. Without Waystar-Royco, well, there is no question of succession.

Here is everything you need to know about Succession Season 4, from its release date to its cast and trailer.

Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) in Succession Season 3 finale. HBO

Is Succession Season 4 confirmed?

Yes, HBO confirmed that Succession would return for a fourth season. The network made the announcement in October 2021, near the start of the show’s third season.

What is the Succession Season 4 release date?

There is currently no official release date for Succession Season 4. Based on the release date timing of the first two seasons, it’s likely HBO will either release the fourth season near the end of 2022 or in early 2023.

However, if there are production delays — like what happened with the third season — it could be a longer wait for fans eager to see what’s next for the Roy family.

Where can I watch Succession Season 4?

Succession Season 4 will return to HBO and its streaming service HBO Max when it releases. For now, you can stream the first three seasons of Succession on HBO Max.

Shiv (Sarah Snook) in Succession Season 3 Episode 9. HBO

Who will be in the Succession Season 4 cast?

Based on the events in the Season 3 finale, we can likely expect the following main cast members to return for Succession’s fourth season:

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch aka Cousin Greg

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman

Recurring guest stars like Alexander Skarsgård (Lukas Matsson), Justine Lupe (Willa), Arian Moayed (Stewy), and other familiar faces may return in the new season.

Roman (Kieran Culkin), Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), and Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) in Succession Season 3. HBO

What is the Succession Season 4 plot?

Succession Season 4 is expected to continue where the Season 3 finale episode left off. Logan decided to consider Matsson’s offer to buy Waystar-Royco. In Logan’s eyes, selling the company means he wins, and his children lose their chance to take over the company.

Reeling from their loss, Kendall, Roman, and Shiv will need to develop a new game plan. Can they beat their father’s ultimate checkmate? Or will they need to find something new to do with their lives? For Shiv, specifically, her marriage will likely see a reckoning. The final scenes of the Season 3 finale suggest that Tom tipped Logan off about his children’s plan to team up against him.

Is there a Succession Season 4 trailer?

No, there is not a trailer yet for Succession Season 4. Once HBO releases a trailer, we will update this article.