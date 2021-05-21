How many episodes of The Bad Batch are there? Will we get a Season 2?

Star Wars loves a rag-tag group of heroes. Never has that been more apparent than in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Disney+’s latest Star Wars series. So far, the gang of genetically modified clones has adopted a clone quasi-daughter, smuggled a deserter clone away from the Empire, and watched as one of their own turned against them. But what’s next for the Batch? Here’s everything you need to know about the future of Season 1 — and a possible Season 2.

How many episodes of The Bad Batch are there?

The current season of The Bad Batch is slated for a grand total of 16 episodes. That’s slightly fewer episodes than each of the first five seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars – but more than that series’ last two seasons, which laid the groundwork for The Bad Batch. The first episode of The Bad Batch ran a whopping 70 minutes, with the following episodes running about half an hour each.

The Bad Batch before one of their own turns against them. Lucasfilm

How many episodes of The Bad Batch are out now?

As of now, there are four episodes of The Bad Batch available to stream on Disney+. Their titles are “Aftermath” (Episode 1), “Cut and Run” (Episode 2), “Replacements” (Episode 3), and “Cornered” (Episode 4).

How many episodes of The Bad Batch are left?

12 whole episodes of The Bad Batch are still coming, which means you can find a new episode on Disney+ every Friday morning from now until August 13, 2021.

Could we see The Bad Batch (plus Omega) in more seasons? Lucasfilm

How many episodes of The Bad Batch are released per week?

The first two episodes of The Bad Batch were released in the same week due to a special release on May the 4th (Star Wars Day, for the uninitiated). But from now until the release of the finale, The Bad Batch will release one episode every Friday. In fact, in order to make room for The Bad Batch’s Friday release, the upcoming Marvel series Loki was moved to Wednesdays instead of its previously announced Friday release slot.

Will there be a Bad Batch Season 2?

That’s the million-dollar question. There’s no word yet as to a possible second season of The Bad Batch. But if the series garners the same kind of acclaim as its predecessors, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels – or previous live-action Disney+ series The Mandalorian – there’s a very good chance we’ll see more of these clones and their newfound family.