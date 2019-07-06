The spice extends life. ... the spice is vital to space travel... it's time to spice up your life with a brand new cinematic version of the most famous – and infamous — science-fiction epic of all time; Frank Herber'ts Dune. In December 2020, director Denis Villeneuve is bringing Dune to the big screen. Again.

Depending on how you look at it, this is either the second or the fourth attempt to make Frank Herbert’s six-book sci-fi saga into some kind of cinematic experience. David Lynch's 1984 film is perhaps the most famous, but you've also got two connected miniseries for the Sci-Fi Channel, Dune (2000) and Children of Dune (2003.) And of course, there was the unproduced, but still legendary 1975 Dune, which was — for a variety of reasons — never actually completed by Alejandro Jodorowsky.

Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune will reportedly stick closely to Herbert’s novels as it tells the story of noble (and not so noble) families warring for control of the planet Arrakis. But this is Villeneuve, people. And, it turns out he's already changing quite a bit (including changing the gender of one character!)

Dune has been in production since summer 2018, and, despite many concerns about coronavirus, is still slated for release on December

In June 2019, a TV spinoff titled Dune: The Sisterhood was announced, which would be overseen by Villeneuve and focused on the mysterious Bene Gesserit. In July, Herbert’s son, Brian Herbert, tweeting in early July that he signed a new Dune franchise contract which could put yet another spinoff TV series into pre-production in addition to the in-development video game and tabletop game based on the series.

When Is the release date for Dune (2020)?

The first of two Dunes films is slated for release on December 18, 2020.

The timing is notable since it is scheduled to arrive in theaters at the beginning of the holiday box office season. This slot means expectations are high for Dune, and Legendary has their fingers crossed it will be a success with the help of holiday crowds. Again, this hasn't been changed because of coronavirus, and because of the huge budget, giant cast, and the fact that there are two films in this saga, the idea that this movie will debut straight-to-streaming is about as likely as Sting reprising his role from the 1984 version.

We don't know when Dune: Part 2 will be released, yet.

Is There a Trailer For Dune?

There's no Dune trailer, yet. But it's certainly coming.

Given the December 2020 release date and the scale of the project, and the fact that photos are dropping from Vanity Fair right now, a summer 2020 trailer feels likely.

Who Is Directing Dune?

Denis Villeneuve is directing both Dunes. Like, 2016’s Arrival, starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner. Dune will mark the third time Villeneuve has adapted a literary work for the film, previously adapting Ted Chiang’s short story “The Story of Your Life” into Arrival and Jose Saramago’s Enemy in the film of the same name starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Villeneuve is no stranger to putting distinct, auteur touches on his film. This includes working with cinematographers like Roger Deakins on Blade Runner 2049 to imbue a film with a distinct visual look and feel which makes the viewing experience all the more arresting or commissioning a score, as he did on Arrival, that is as much a character as the actual characters. That said, like Blade Runner, Villeneuve is working with a previously constructed world, and the early photos suggest that some of the aesthetics from the David Lynch film will carry over.

What Is the Plot of Dune?

Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a young nobleman from the planet Caladan whose family is just one of a number of several big "houses" clashing over the control of the planet Arrakis, better known as "Dune." Arrakis is a unique planet because it's the only place you can get a drug called “spice melange." Spice is a catch-all sci-fi plot device. It lets you see the future, travel across space, and even extends life.

Paul’s inheritance includes the planet of Arrakis, which brings him into conflict with the planet’s former rulers, House Harkonnen. It’s also believed Paul is the Kwisatz Haderach, a messianic character who will unite — and kind of destroy — the universe. Paul soon discovers his duties and loyalties are not what he thought they once were as he is thrust into conflict over the future of Arrakis.

Who Is in the Cast of Dune?

The real question is: Who isn’t in the cast of Dune? From July 2018 to February 2019, it felt like there was new Dune casting news. Timothee Chalamet was the first actor to be cast back in 2018. This is a film that has racked up a seriously talented and diverse cast, promising a film that is packed to the rafters with interesting actors.

Dune’s leading cast includes:

Zendaya as Chani

Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho

Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Liet Kynes (in a part that was originally played by a man.)

Charlotte Rampling as the Bene Gesserit reverend mother

Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban

Javier Bardem as Stigar

Stellan Skarsgård as the Baron Harkonnen

What Do I Need to Read or Watch Before I See Dune?

If you’re feeling ambitious, dive into Herbert’s books! There are six novels in the Dune series to keep you busy. If you want more, check out Lynch’s adaptation of Dune as a way of familiarizing yourself with the characters and the relationships while getting a uniquely Lynchian perspective on this sci-fi world. It's a weird movie, but certainly worth your time.

That said because the new Dune will be reintroducing the entire Herbert spacescape anew, there's an argument that you don't need to read or watch anything before you see it, and just sit back and let the spice flow.