'Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 release date, trailer, cast of dystopian drama

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 ended on a hopeful note, though June remained a prisoner of Gilead for the foreseeable future. While the finale raised a lot of questions, fans might have to wait a lot longer to find out what’s next, since filming for Season 4 hasn’t yet begun.

Thankfully, executive producer Warren Littlefield and showrunner Bruce Miller teased a bit of what’s to come for Season 4. Here’s what we know so far:

When will The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 premiere?

Unlike previous years, Season 4 won’t premiere in spring or summer. The season has been delayed and won’t debut until fall of 2020. While Hulu has not yet announced a specific premiere date, the series is due to start filming on March 2 and will wrap in August.

Will June and Serena continue their contentious relationship in Season 4? Hulu

How many episodes will Season 4 have?

The last two seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale have had 13 episodes. However, Season 4 will have only ten episodes. Asked about the reason behind the shortened season, The Handmaid’s Tale showrunner Bruce Miller told IndieWire that the decision “was 100 percent creative.”

“Some storylines just seem to shake out as a 10-episode story, in my eyes,” he elaborated. “It gives us a little more freedom because you can rely more on one propulsive element.”

Will The Handmaid’s Tale end after Season 4?

Not necessarily. While Hulu hasn’t confirmed the show will continue beyond Season 4, executive producer Warren Littlefield seems hopeful it could continue. The final season of the show — whenever that will be — could even tie into The Handmaid’s Tale spinoff series, The Testaments.

Here’s what Littlefield told TV Guide:

“We have not planned Season 4 to be the end, but we also look to Margaret [Atwood]’s book The Testaments and know that that story takes us 15 years into the future. We don’t see ending it in [Season 4], and I can honestly say to you, we don’t have a definitive out. But I think we want to keep the bar high, and it would not be a bad thing to leave the audience wanting more and then we could ideally shift into The Testaments.”

What's really up with Nick? Season 4 has a lot to answer for. Hulu

Which members of the cast will return for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4?

There haven’t been any new cast announcements, but we can assume that everyone from Season 3 will return in some capacity. Currently, the cast includes Elisabeth Moss (June), Joseph Fiennes (Fred Waterford), Yvonne Strahovski (Serena Waterford), Samira Wiley (Moira), Alexis Bledel (Emily), Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia), Max Minghella (Nick Blaine), and O-T Fagbenle (Luke Bankole).

It’s possible new characters will be introduced in Season 4, as in previous years, but that remains to be seen.

What’s the plot for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4?

It’s a safe bet the new season will pick up shortly after June secured the children’s safe voyage to Canada. Serena and Fred are still being held prisoner, and the story will likely reveal their fate. There was also that subplot about Nick possibly having lied about his identity and June’s future in Gilead. But everything is up in the air until more details about Season 4 are revealed.

Is there a trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4?

No, not yet. It’s likely Hulu will drop a new trailer near the end of the summer to spark excitement for the new season. The trailer for Season 3 first dropped a month ahead of the season premiere, so count on the Season 4 trailer to follow a similar timeline.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 will premiere in the fall of 2020. Seasons 1 through 3 are currently available to stream on Hulu.